News
Navalny To Face Another Trial Inside Penal Colony Next Week
Jailed Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny will face a new trial next week inside the penal colony where he is being held, a move that could see as many as 10 more years tacked on to his prison time.
Navalny's press secretary Kira Yarmysh tweeted on February 8 that Moscow's Lefortovo district court's judges will travel to the region of Vladimir, some 200 kilometers east of Moscow, to try the outspoken Kremlin critic in Correctional Colony No. 2 on charges of embezzlement from his now defunct and banned Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) and for contempt of a Moscow court.
The court had said earlier that the trial will be held on February 15.
Navalny's lawyer Olga Mikhailova said that the decision to try her client inside the penal colony will "seriously affect" his right to defend himself in court.
"The colony is a restricted area and it is absolutely banned to bring telephones, computers, and other gadgets onto its territory. Therefore, I do not understand how the trial will proceed," Mikhailova said.
Navalny has been accused of appropriating for his own personal use more than $4.7 million in donations that were given to his organizations. The charges carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.
He also faces up to six months in prison for a contempt of court charge brought about during one of his hearings last year.
Navalny has rejected the charges, calling them politically motivated.
The Kremlin critic was arrested in January last year upon his return from Germany where he was recovering from a poison attack that almost killed him.
Within weeks he was handed a 2 1/2-year prison sentence for violating the terms of an earlier parole. His conviction is widely regarded as a trumped-up, politically motivated case.
Navalny has blamed Putin for his poisoning with a Novichok-style chemical substance. The Kremlin has denied any role in the poisoning, which along with his arrest sparked widespread condemnation and sanctions from the West.
With reporting by TASS and Interfax
All Of The Latest News
Six Russian Warships Sailing From Mediterranean To Black Sea For Drills
Russia says six warships from its navy are heading to the Black Sea from the Mediterranean to take part in military maneuvers amid heightened tensions with the West over Moscow's troop buildup on its border with Ukraine, which has raised fears of a possible invasion of the former Soviet republic.
Russia's Defense Ministry said in a statement on February 8 that the ships of the Baltic Fleet and the Northern Fleet were passing the Bosphorus strait in "a planned manner" to take part in pre-announced military drills in the Black Sea.
The ships are expected to sail through the Turkish waterway on February 8 and February 9, Reuters quoted Turkish maritime sources as saying.
Legally, NATO member Turkey could shut the straits to transit if Russia were to take military action against Ukraine.
The show of strength is part of a series of exercises that Russia's Navy is undertaking around the world.
Last month, the Defense Ministry announced the start of military exercises with than 140 military vessels and more than 10,000 military personnel involved.
Russia has denied it plans to invade Ukraine saying it may position its troops anywhere it wants on its own soil.
At the same time, however, Moscow is also demanding wide-ranging security guarantees from the United States and NATO as a way to de-escalate the situation.
Based on reporting by TASS and Interfax
Tatarstan's Supreme Court Upholds Islamic Scholar's Sentence For Activities Of Banned Religious Group
KAZAN, Russia -- The Supreme Court of Russia's Republic of Tatarstan has rejected an appeal filed by a prominent Islamic scholar who was sentenced to 6 1/2 years in prison in November for running a branch of a banned religious group.
Gabdrakhman Naumov's lawyer, Ruslan Nagiyev, told RFE/RL that the Supreme Court upheld his client's sentence on February 8.
Naumov is well-known in Tatarstan as a teacher at the Russian Islamic University and is the former imam of a mosque in Tatarstan's capital, Kazan.
He was arrested in March 2020 and charged with being the leader of the Nurcular movement in Tatarstan.
Naumov has rejected the charges saying that he never promoted, shared, or supported any extremist or radical teachings or ideas.
Nagiyev said the Supreme Court’s decision will be appealed in higher federal courts.
Nurcular was founded in Turkey by Said Nursi, who died in 1960.
The Nurcular movement, which has millions of followers around the globe -- especially in Turkey -- has been banned in Russia since 2008.
Russian authorities have said the group promotes the creation of an Islamic state that encompasses all Turkic-speaking areas and countries in the Middle East, the Caucasus, Central Asia, and Russia's Turkic-speaking regions in the North Caucasus and Volga regions.
Russian Orthodox Cleric Who Supported Navalny Flees Country
A Russian Orthodox cleric who supported jailed opposition politician Aleksei Navalny has fled Russia for Poland over safety concerns.
The former press secretary of the Melekes Orthodox eparchy in Russia's Ulyanovsk region, Georgy Sukhobsky, told the Mozhem Obyasnit (We Can Explain) Telegram-channel on February 7 that he left Russia in late January after receiving threatening letters over his critical statements about a bishop who fired him three months earlier for his open support of Navalny.
Sukhobsky lost his job after he congratulated Navalny on social media for winning the European Union's Sakharov human rights prize last year.
"When [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's regime falls, I plan to return and even serve as a cleric, if there is such an opportunity," Sukhobsky said to the Telegram channel, adding that he had chosen Poland because he has Polish roots and is fluent in Polish.
Many of Navalny’s associates and supporters have left Russia in recent months amid a crackdown by the Kremlin on those around Putin's most-vocal critic.
Navalny himself was arrested in January last year upon his return from Germany, where he had spent five months recovering from a near-fatal nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin -- accusations that Russian officials reject.
He currently is serving a 2 1/2-year prison sentence on embezzlement charges that he and international courts have called into question.
Last June, the Moscow City Court designated all organizations linked to Navalny as extremist, preventing people associated with the anti-corruption campaigner and his network of regional offices across Russia from seeking public office.
The ruling against his organizations also carries possible lengthy prison terms for activists who have worked with them.
In Kyiv, Macron Says He Managed To 'Freeze The Game' In Talks With Putin
French President Emmanuel Macron is holding talks in Kyiv with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on February 8 on the second leg of his shuttle diplomacy aimed at easing the standoff prompted by Russia's military buildup near Ukraine.
Macron came to Kyiv a day after meeting in Moscow with President Vladimir Putin as fears grow that Moscow, which has amassed more than 100,000 troops near the border, could be preparing to invade its neighbor.
The French leader said after the talks that he made proposals of "concrete security guarantees" to Putin during their meeting at the Kremlin and that the Russian leader had assured him of his "readiness to engage in this sense and his desire to maintain stability and the territorial integrity of Ukraine."
"I obtained that there will be no degradation nor escalation," Macron told journalists as he arrived in Kyiv.
"My aim was to freeze the game, to prevent an escalation and open up new perspectives," Macron said. "This objective for me is fulfilled."
The French president's office said Macron proposed that both sides pledge not to take any new military action and launch a strategic dialogue.
It also said an agreement would provide for the withdrawal of some 30,000 Russian troops from Belarus at the end of joint military exercises later this month.
U.S. officials say Russia has deployed some 110,000 troops near the border with Ukraine and is on track to amass a large enough force -- some 150,000 soldiers -- for a full-scale invasion by the middle of the month.
Putin said after the talks that Moscow would "do everything to find compromises that suit everyone," adding that several proposals put forward by Macron could form a basis for moving forward on the crisis over Ukraine.
"A number of his ideas, proposals...are possible as a basis for further steps," Putin said, describing them as useful, substantive, and businesslike, although Macron admitted that differences remain.
The Russian leader said he and Macron would talk again by phone after the French president’s talks with the Ukrainian leadership.
However, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on February 8 sought to tamp down expectations after the Putin-Macron talks, saying Russia and France had not yet been able to strike a deal on de-escalating tensions around Ukraine, although the meeting had provided the basis for further work on that front.
Macron said he hadn't expected any big breakthrough.
"I didn't think for a second that he (Putin) was going to make any gestures yesterday," Macron said in Kyiv.
In Kyiv, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on February 8 that, while Ukraine is looking forward to discussions with Macron on Putin's proposals, it will not be forced to cross its own red lines.
"We are all waiting with interest for the signals that Mr. Macron brought from Moscow," Kuleba said, speaking alongside visiting counterparts from Austria, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia.
"But I have repeatedly said that we are open to dialogue, we are constructive, we are looking for a diplomatic solution, but we will not cross our red lines and no one will be able to force us cross them."
In Washington, U.S. President Joe Biden held his own crisis talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on February 7 as the flurry of diplomacy over Russia’s troop buildup near Ukraine spanned two continents.
The two leaders stressed their unity and trust as they work to further deter Russian aggression in Europe. Biden said Germany and the United States were in "lockstep" as they work to address tensions.
In the event of an invasion of Ukraine, Biden also vowed to “bring an end" to the disputed Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which was built to deliver Russian gas to Germany but has not yet gone into operation.
Scholz said Germany and the United States will act together in their response to any Russian invasion, which Moscow denies it is planning. He said both countries are ready to enact far-reaching, severe measures if an invasion occurs.
Scholz will continue his diplomatic efforts next week, traveling to Kyiv and Moscow on February 14-15. Germany has come under criticism from Kyiv for refusing to send military equipment to Ukraine.
Apparently seeking to reassure Kyiv of Germany's backing, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who is also in Ukraine, on February 8 visited the front line of the long-running conflict with Russia in the eastern Donbas region.
In a separate development, Russia's Defense Ministry said on February 8 that six of its warships were heading to the Black Sea from the Mediterranean for naval drills in what it said was a pre-planned movement of military resources.
Russia announced last month that its navy would stage a sweeping set of exercises involving all its fleets in January and February.
The six ships are scheduled to pass through Turkey's straits to the Black Sea on February 8 and 9, Turkish sources said.
Iran Talks To Resume In Vienna As Tehran Demands Canceling Of U.S. Sanctions
Talks to revive a landmark nuclear agreement between world powers and Iran are set to resume in Vienna on February 8 amid warnings from Tehran that the removal of U.S. sanctions was the "red line" to put the deal back on track.
The United States has said an agreement was still possible with Iran on its nuclear program but that a deal had to be reached urgently as Tehran advances its atomic capabilities.
"A deal that addresses all sides' core concerns is in sight, but if it is not reached in the coming weeks, Iran's ongoing nuclear advances will make it impossible for us to return to the JCPOA," a U.S. State Department spokesperson said on February 7, referring to the 2015 agreement officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.
The resumption of negotiations, which had broken off on January 28 to allow diplomats to return home for consultations, was announced on February 7 by the European Union, which chairs the talks.
Tehran in 2015 reached an agreement with world powers under which the Islamic republic pledged to reduce its nuclear activities in return for a reduction of international sanctions.
But former U.S. President Donald Trump pulled out of the agreement in 2018 and reimposed crippling sanctions, prompting Iran to gradually reduce its commitments under the deal.
The two sides have held eight rounds of indirect talks in Vienna since April aimed at reinstating the pact.
"The issue of removal of sanctions and Iran benefiting from it is Iran's red line in the talks," Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told a news conference in Tehran on February 7.
Washington on February 4 restored sanctions waivers rescinded by Trump, a move which Tehran has said was insufficient.
"Washington has decided to take a step which has no impact on Iran's economic situation ... a responsible (U.S.) government should return to the deal and fulfill its obligations," Khatibzadeh said about the waivers.
The Vienna talks paused on January 28 as top negotiators returned to their respective capitals for consultations. U.S. Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley on February 6 said he would soon return to Vienna, insisting the pact could still be revived.
Khatibzadeh said Iran's lead nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani would return to Vienna on February 8 for the resumption of the talks.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Radio Farda and Reuters
Russian Man Gets 12 Years In Prison On High Treason Charge He Denies
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia -- A court in Russia's Far East has sentenced a local pensioner to 12 years in prison on a high treason charge, which he denies.
The Primorye Krai regional court in the city of Vladivostok said on February 7 that the city resident, whose identity was not disclosed, was found guilty of allegedly collecting classified data linked to a hydroacoustic system to locate submarines which he planned to hand to a representative of an unspecified foreign country.
Russian media identified the man as a retired officer of Russia's counterintelligence structures, Viktor Korolyov, who was arrested in December 2019 and has denied the charges and at one point embarked on a hunger strike to protest how his case was investigated.
Sources close to the investigation told RFE/RL last year that Korolyov's arrest might have been linked to his plans to sell to China unique dry lubricants created in Russia for the Defense Ministry.
Russian rights activists say nearly 100 people have been convicted of high treason in the country in the last 20 years, many of whom denied the charges.
Treason charges against Russian men and women, especially researchers and scientists, have become common as a way of sending a message through the academic and professional communities, critics of the government and rights activists say.
With reporting by RIA Novosti
Hundreds Rally In Restive Kazakh Town Following Deadly Mass Protests
ZHANAOZEN, Kazakhstan -- Hundreds of residents of Kazakhstan’s restive town of Zhanaozen have rallied for several days to demand jobs after deadly anti-government protests that shook the country last month
The protesters gathered in front of the town’s administration on February 7, the sixth day of their rallies, saying that 2,500 men and women demand jobs in the local oil industry from the local and central government.
Zhanaozen Mayor Maqsat Ibagharov met with the protesters and offered to create a commission that will look into their demands.
But the protesters rejected the offer and demanded that Ibagharov, President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev, and Manghystau Governor Nurlan Noghaev meet their demands "right away."
Zhanaozen has been the epicenter of protests in the tightly controlled former Soviet republic for years.
After the deadly protests last month, Toqaev announced his slogan "Let's Build A New Kazakhstan Together!" and promised democratic reforms in the country, replacing officials on different levels across the nation.
However, on February 5, hundreds rallied in the country's largest city, Almaty, protesting Toqaev’s decision to appoint Erbolat Dosaev as the city's new mayor and demanding the Kazakh president's resignation.
Kazakhstan's Committee of National Security (KNB) said on February 7 that a former deputy chairman of the KNB, Daulet Erghozhin, was sent to pretrial detention over the January violence.
The KNB said earlier that its former chairman, Karim Masimov, known as a close associate of former President Nursultan Nazarbaev, as well as one of his deputies, Anuar Sadyqulov, were ordered to stay in pretrial detention on high treason charges.
"The criminal case has been classified as top secret," the KNB's February 7 statement said.
Protests in Zhanaozen last month over a sudden fuel price hike spread across Kazakhstan and led to violent clashes in Almaty and elsewhere.
The protesters’ economic discontent was quickly followed by broader popular calls against corruption, political stagnation, and widespread injustice.
Much of their anger appeared directed at Nazarbaev, who ruled Kazakhstan from 1989 to March 2019, when he handed power to Toqaev. However, Nazarbaev was widely believed to remain in control behind the scenes.
The protests were violently dispersed by police and military personnel, including troops from the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization, which Toqaev invited to come in, claiming that "20,000 extremists who were trained in terrorist camps abroad" had attacked Almaty.
The authorities have provided no evidence proving Toqaev’s claim about foreign terrorists.
Kazakh officials said 227 people, including 19 law enforcement officers, were killed during the unrest across the country.
Human rights groups insist that the number may be much higher as scores of people remain missing, presenting proof that many peaceful demonstrators and people who had nothing to do with the protests were killed by police and military personnel following Toqaev's "shoot-to-kill-without-warning" order.
As Moscow Masses Troops On Ukraine's Borders, Russians Give Views On Possible War
Russian Teacher 'Forced To Quit Job' For Reading Poems By Authors Persecuted Under Stalin
ST. PETERSBURG -- A Russian teacher says she was forced to quit her job at a school in the city of St. Petersburg after she read poems to her class by two authors who had been persecuted during Soviet dictator Josef Stalin's purge in the 1930s and 1940s.
Serafima Saprykina wrote on Facebook on February 6 that the school's principal forced her to leave her job after she read poems by Daniil Kharms and Aleksandr Vvedensky during one of her lessons with 10th graders, even though the school's deputy principal had approved the lesson.
According to Saprykina, the principal called the two poets "enemies of the people" who "were properly captured by the NKVD (Soviet Interior Ministry) and tortured for their crimes," and "whose verses can be only discussed in your Bohemian kitchens."
The school's deputy principal, Tatyana Sudakova-Gollerbakh, denied Saprykina's version of events telling the Novaya gazeta newspaper that Saprykina worked at the school for several months and left her job after "she found a new employment opportunity."
Russian Education Minister Sergei Kravtsov said on February 7 that Saprykina's rights must be respected, and she must be reinstated, adding that the ministry will investigate the teacher’s situation.
Hours earlier, St. Petersburg municipal lawmaker Boris Vishnevsky urged the city's education committee to look into the situation.
Playwright and poet Aleksandr Vvedensky who founded the Union of Literary Arts in St. Petersburg, then Leningrad, was arrested by Soviet authorities in 1941 and charged with counterrevolutionary propaganda. He died in 1941 while being transferred from a detention center in the city of Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine to the capital of Tatarstan, Kazan.
Vvedensky's close friend, Daniil Kharms, was also arrested in 1941 for alleged anti-Soviet propaganda, and died a year later in a psychiatric ward of the Kresty detention center in Leningrad.
The two authors’ works stopped being published at that time and didn't become fully accessible for Soviet readers until the late 1980s in the wake of reforms brought about by Mikhail Gorbachev.
With reporting by Novaya gazeta
Kyrgyz Man Suspected In 2009 Assassination Of Opposition Politician Goes On Trial
LEBEDINOVKA, Kyrgyzstan -- A Kyrgyz man suspected of involvement in what investigators called the assassination of opposition politician Medet Sadyrkulov in 2009 has gone on trial in the Central Asian nation.
The Alumudun district court in the northern Chui region started the trial of 41-year-old Sanjar Saparbekov on February 7. He is charged with murder, kidnapping, the organization of a criminal group and taking part in its activities, the destruction of private property, and vandalism.
Saparbekov, a childhood friend of former Kyrgyz President Kurmanbek Bakiev's son, Maksim Bakiev, was arrested in November on suspicion of being involved in the killing. He did not comment during the court session.
Medet Sadyrkulov and two associates were found dead in a burned-out car near Bishkek in March 2009. The deaths were initially ruled to be the result of a traffic accident.
But the high-profile case was reopened and the deaths were reassigned as assassinations after President Bakiev fled the country in April 2010 following mass anti-government demonstrations in the capital, Bishkek.
In 2012, a Bishkek court convicted the former president and his brother, Janysh, in absentia of being involved in the killings. They were sentenced to 24 years in prison and life imprisonment, respectively.
In a separate trial held that year, five former security officers were also sentenced to prison terms for their roles in the killings.
Kurmanbek Bakiev, who served as Kyrgyzstan’s president from 2005 until 2010, has been living in Belarus since his ouster. Belarusian authorities have refused to extradite him and his relatives to Kyrgyzstan.
Azerbaijan Returns Eight Captured Armenian Soldiers
BAKU -- Azerbaijan has freed eight Armenian soldiers captured during deadly border clashes last year as the two sides look to hold new talks on easing their simmering border conflict.
Azerbaijani officials said that the February 7 move was made on the basis of "humanist principles."
According to the officials, the group of Armenian soldiers returned to Yerevan include several servicemen involved in border clashes in mid-November. French President Emmanuel Macron said his country had sent a plane to pick up the group.
"The release by Azerbaijan and reparation to Armenia of 8 Armenian detainees is another sign of positive developments following the meeting with @EmmanuelMacron, @azpresident and @NikolPashinyan," European Council President Charles Michel wrote on Twitter, referring to Macron, Azerbaijani President lham Aliyev, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian.
Baku said earlier that seven of its soldiers had been killed in the November 16 fighting. Armenia has said six of its soldiers were killed and more than 30 servicemen were captured at the time.
The violence renewed international calls for the two neighbors to engage in a process of demarcating their Soviet-era border.
In a 2020 six-week war, Baku gained control of parts of the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as seven adjacent districts that had been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces since the end of a separatist war in 1994.
Some 2,000 Russian troops were deployed to monitor the cease-fire.
Nagorno-Karabakh, which had been under ethnic Armenian control for nearly three decades, is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.
Fearing For His Safety, Chechen Rights Lawyer Yangulbayev Leaves Georgia
A Chechen rights lawyer, who along with his family members has been threatened to be killed by Chechen leaders, has left Georgia fearing for his safety in the Caucasus country.
Abubakar Yangulbayev, a former lawyer for the human rights group the Committee Against Torture, told RFE/RL on February 6 that he decided to leave Georgia, where he has been since late December, after he was informed that he had been followed by unknown individuals in Tbilisi in recent weeks.
"Security experts informed me about that. I have not noticed the surveillance myself, which means that it was conducted professionally enough. I decided not to live on the edge and chose to leave [Georgia]. There is no doubt that the surveillance is linked to the threats by top officials against me and my family members," Yangulbayev said.
The ordeal started last month when Chechen and local police officer forcibly took Yangulbayev’s mother, Zarema Yangulbayeva, aka Zarema Musayeva, from her apartment in the city of Nizhny Novgorod and transferred her to her native North Caucasus region of Chechnya, where she was charged with assaulting a police officer.
Chechnya's Kremlin-backed authoritarian ruler Ramzan Kadyrov, other Chechen officials, and a member of the Russian parliament’s lower chamber, the State Duma, Adam Delimkhanov, publicly vowed to kill all members of Yangulbayev's family, calling them "terrorists."
They also have called Igor Kalyapin, a founder of the Committee Against Torture, Novaya gazeta journalist Yelena Milashina, who often writes about rights abuses in Chechnya, and the Dozhd television channel "the accomplices of terrorists."
Subscribe To RFE/RL's Watchdog Report
RFE/RL's Watchdog report is a curated digest of human rights, media freedom, and democracy developments from our vast broadcast region. It arrives in your in-box every Thursday. Subscribe here.
Yangulbayev believes authorities are going after his family because of his criticism of Kadyrov and the rights situation in Chechnya. His father, retired federal Judge Saidi Yangulbayev, and his sister had to flee Russia following the threats. Last week, Milashina fled Russia as well.
Yangulbayev told RFE/RL that "in current Chechnya, only one person's rights are being respected and that man is Ramzan Kadyrov."
Over the weekend, Kalyapin told The Insider investigative website that he had left the Committee Against Torture, though he said the move was not linked to the threats.
Journalists, rights activists, and ordinary citizens across Russia have urged the government to take legal measures over the threatening statements by Chechen officials.
Russian and international human rights groups have for years accused Kadyrov of overseeing grave human rights abuses including abductions, torture, extrajudicial killings, and the persecution of the LGBT community. Kremlin critics say Russian President Vladimir Putin has turned a blind eye to the abuses and violations carried out by Kadyrov because he relies on the former rebel commander to control separatist sentiment and violence in Chechnya.
"That is what I would call a Russian Holocaust, where to abduct a person, to execute a person, is something unimportant," Yangulbayev said, adding that Chechens "will never forgive" Kadyrov and his government for what they have been doing in Chechnya for years.
According to Yangulbayev, the current situation in Chechnya is the result of two devastating post-Soviet wars in the volatile region that led to an Islamist insurgency that spread to other mostly Muslim regions in the North Caucasus.
Russian opposition politician Ilya Yashin launched an online petition on February 7 urging Putin to sack Kadyrov. Within hours, the petition had more than 40,000 signatures.
With reporting by The Insider
Senior Russian Diplomat Links Nuclear Arms Talks To Moscow's European Security Demands
A top Russian diplomat says nuclear arms controls talks between Moscow and Washington will be largely guided by negotiations on security demands the Kremlin laid out in December amid an ongoing crisis with neighboring Ukraine.
Russia has amassed over 100,000 troops near the border with its pro-Western neighbor Ukraine and is demanding the United States and NATO provide Moscow with legal guarantees that the military alliance will not expand eastward into Ukraine and other former Soviet republics.
The Russian request has been rejected by the West.
Live Briefing: Ukraine In The Crosshairs
Check out RFE/RL's new live briefing on the massive buildup of Russian forces near Ukraine's border and the diplomacy under way to prevent a possible invasion. Ukraine In The Crosshairs presents the latest developments and analysis, updated throughout the day.
In an interview with the RIA Novosti news agency published on February 7, Vladimir Yermakov, the head of nuclear nonproliferation and controls at Russia's Foreign Ministry, said the discussions over security guarantees have taken priority over strategic arms controls talks.
"Our further dialogue with the Americans regarding the strategic stability, to a big extent, will depend on how the issues linked to security guarantees are solved. At this point, no understanding has been reached regarding the schedule of new meetings for the strategic dialogue," Yermakov said.
Yermakov reiterated Russia's demand to the West about what he called the "inadmissibility" of NATO's further eastward expansion and the "necessity to return the configuration of the North Atlantic alliance's forces and details to the situation that was there in 1997."
There are currently no new talks scheduled on strategic arms control.
Since 1997, NATO has expanded to include 30 nations with the addition of several former Warsaw Pact members and former Soviet Republics such as Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, and Bulgaria.
With reporting by RIA Novosti
EU Says Iran Talks To Resume February 8 As Tehran Demands Removal Of U.S. Sanctions
The European Union says talks to revive a landmark nuclear agreement between world powers and Iran will resume in Vienna on February 8 as Tehran warned that the removal of U.S. sanctions was the "red line" to put the deal back on track.
On February 7, the EU, which chairs the talks, announced the resumption of the negotiations, which had broken off on January 28 to allow diplomats to return home for consultations.
Tehran in 2015 reached an agreement with world powers under which the Islamic republic pledged to reduce its nuclear activities in return for a reduction of international sanctions.
But former U.S. President Donald Trump pulled out of the agreement in 2018 and reimposed crippling sanctions, prompting Iran to gradually reduce its commitments under the deal.
The two sides have held eight rounds of indirect talks in Vienna since April aimed at reinstating the pact, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.
"The issue of removal of sanctions and Iran benefiting from it is Iran's red line in the talks," Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told a news conference in Tehran on February 7.
Khatibzadeh confirmed that talks in Vienna would resume on February 8.
Washington on February 4 restored sanctions waivers rescinded by Trump, a move which Tehran has said was insufficient.
"Washington has decided to take a step which has no impact on Iran's economic situation.... A responsible [U.S.] government should return to the deal and fulfill its obligations," Khatibzadeh said about the waivers.
The Vienna talks paused on January 28 as top negotiators returned to their respective capitals for consultations. The U.S. special envoy for Iran, Robert Malley, on February 6 said he would soon return to Vienna, insisting the pact could still be revived.
Khatibzadeh said Iran's lead nuclear negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani, would return to Vienna on February 8, when negotiations will resume.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Radio Farda and Reuters
Diplomatic Efforts To Resolve Ukraine Tensions Intensify At High-Level Meetings In Moscow, Washington
Russian President Vladimir Putin said several proposals put forward by French President Emmanuel Macron during talks on February 7 in Moscow could form a basis for moving forward on the crisis over Ukraine.
Macron also said he found points of convergence during talks with Putin, which took place on a day of intensified international efforts to defuse the standoff.
"A number of his ideas, proposals...are possible as a basis for further steps," Putin said after more than five hours of talks with Macron at the Kremlin.
Putin described the talks as useful, substantive, and businesslike, although Macron admitted that differences remain.
In a joint news conference with Macron after their meeting, Putin said the two presidents would talk again by phone after Macron’s talks with the Ukrainian leadership on February 8 in Kyiv.
Live Briefing: Ukraine In The Crosshairs
Check out RFE/RL's new live briefing on the massive buildup of Russian forces near Ukraine's border and the diplomacy under way to prevent a possible invasion. Ukraine In The Crosshairs presents the latest developments and analysis, updated throughout the day.
Macron said the coming days would be crucial in the standoff after he made proposals of "concrete security guarantees" to Putin. He said the Russian president had assured him of his "readiness to engage in this sense and his desire to maintain stability and the territorial integrity of Ukraine."
Macron said, however, that he told Putin that creating a new security architecture in Europe should not be done by canceling states' right to join the NATO alliance.
Putin again said he saw no alternative to the existing Minsk peace accords to resolve the conflict in eastern Ukraine and said Kyiv must comply with the steps outlined in agreements reached in 2014 and 2015.
"Whether they are alive or have any prospects or not -- I believe that there is simply no other alternative" to the Minsk agreements, Putin said.
The leaders of Ukraine, Russia, Germany, and France have met under the so-called Normandy format to seek an end to the conflict. The agreements have been hamstrung by differing interpretations of its contents and the process for implementing them.
Diplomats have tried to breathe new life into the accords, which contain the groundwork for a final settlement in the Donbas, parts of which have been under pro-Russia separatists' control since April 2014.
In Washington, U.S. President Joe Biden held his own crisis talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz as the flurry of diplomacy over Russia’s troop buildup near Ukraine spanned two continents.
The two leaders stressed their unity and trust as they work to further deter Russian aggression in Europe. Biden said Germany and the U.S. were in "lockstep" as they work to address tensions.
Biden also vowed to “bring an end" to the disputed Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which was built to deliver Russian gas to Germany but has not yet gone into operation.
"The notion that Nord Stream 2 would go forward with the invasion by the Russians is just not going to happen, Biden said during a joint news conference with Scholz.
He did not specify how the U.S. would be able to carry out such a move, but stressed that the Germany and the United States are prepared to act together in their response to any invasion.
He said if Russia invades -- specifying that he means tanks or troops crossing the border of Ukraine again -- "then there will be no longer a Nord Stream 2," Biden said. "I promise you, we will bring an end to it."
Scholz did not go as far in his comments, but said Germany and the United States will act together in their response to any Russian invasion, which Moscow denies it is planning. He said both countries are ready to enact far-reaching, severe measures in the event of an invasion.
Biden added that the U.S is working on finding alternative sources for natural gas to make up for a loss of supplies if Russia cuts them.
"We think we could make up a significant portion of gas," Biden said, adding that, if the supply is cut, Russia would be hurt very badly. "We are looking at what we can do to compensate for the loss -- the immediate loss -- of gas should that occur."
Ex-RFE/RL Photographer Gets 13 Days In Jail For 'Disobedience To Police'
MINSK -- A photographer who previously worked for RFE/RL's Belarus Service has been sentenced to 13 days in jail for "disobedience to police," a charge that he has rejected.
Judge Tatsyana Palulekh of the Frunze district court in Minsk sentenced Uladz Hrydzin on February 7 after finding him guilty of refusing to follow police orders to let them inside his apartment to conduct a search last week.
Police searched Hrydzin's apartment on February 4 in a "mass disorder" case linked to anti-government protests that has thousands of suspects, according to investigators.
The Crisis In Belarus
Read our ongoing coverage as Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka continues his brutal crackdown on NGOs, activists, and independent media following the August 2020 presidential election, widely seen as fraudulent.
Hrydzin's relatives have said the photographer stopped communicating with them on February 4. They added that when they came to Hrydzin’s apartment on February 6, they saw evidence that it had been searched, with Hrydzin's belongings scattered on the floor while his laptop and camera were missing.
The relatives learned later that Hrydzin was taken to Minsk's notorious Akrestsina detention center, where many inmates have said they were tortured.
RFE/RL Vice President and Editor in Chief Daisy Sindelar condemned the arrest in a statement on February 7.
“We are deeply concerned by news of the arrest of our former RFE/RL colleague and condemn the Belarusian government’s ongoing campaign to silence journalists and prevent them from reporting the truth,“ Sindelar said.
Hrydzin worked as a photo correspondent for RFE/RL's Belarus Service until August 29, 2020, when authorities revoked his accreditation.
He was arrested in 2020 for filming a protest that arose after a disputed presidential election and served 11 days in detention.
The protest rallies took place after authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka claimed victory in the election, which the opposition says was rigged.
Hrydzin won the Belarus Press Photo contest in 2015 and his pictures have been published by world agencies and mass media.
U.S. Official Warns Russian Could Invade 'Any Day,' As Ukraine Still Sees Talks More Likely
White House national-security adviser Jake Sullivan has said Russia could invade Ukraine within days or weeks but also that Moscow could choose diplomacy to resolve tensions over Russia's military buildup near Ukraine.
Sullivan made the comment in an interview on February 6 on U.S. television after a Ukrainian presidential adviser insisted the chance of resolving soaring tensions with Russia through diplomacy remained greater than that of an attack and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba warned against believing "apocalyptic predictions."
But Sullivan, speaking on Fox News as U.S. troops arrived in Poland said: "We are in the window. Any day now, Russia could take military action against Ukraine, or it could be a couple of weeks from now, or Russia could choose to take the diplomatic path instead."
Live Briefing: Ukraine In The Crosshairs
Check out RFE/RL's new live briefing on the massive buildup of Russian forces near Ukraine's border and the diplomacy under way to prevent a possible invasion. Ukraine In The Crosshairs presents the latest developments and analysis, updated throughout the day.
Any possible Russian action could include annexing Ukraine's Donbas region, cyberattacks, or a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, he said in a separate interview on ABC the same day.
Mykhaylo Podolyak, the adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said in a statement that Russia had been conducting large-scale troop rotations, maneuvers, and weapon deployments on a regular basis "to ensure constant massive psychological pressure" since massing forces at Ukraine's borders a year ago.
"For our intelligence service and our armed forces, this Russian activity comes as absolutely no surprise," he said.
"How long will such Russian activity last and for what purpose is it maintained? Only the Kremlin can know the exact answer to this question," he said.
Zelenskiy has previously pushed back on U.S. assertions that a Russian invasion was imminent, and Kuleba on February 6 issued a similar message.
"Different capitals have different scenarios, but Ukraine is ready for any development," Kuleba said on Twitter. "Today, Ukraine has a strong army, unprecedented international support and Ukrainians' faith in their country."
The U.S. State Department also used Twitter to reiterate its message about diplomacy.
"We've laid out a diplomatic path. We've lined up steep consequences should Russia choose further aggression," it said on February 6. "We've stepped forward with more support for Ukraine's security and economy. And we and our allies and partners are united across the board."
Meanwhile, a large contingent of U.S. troops landed in Poland on February 6 as part of a reinforcement to the NATO ally.
Paratroopers from the U.S. Army's 82nd Airborne Division landed at Rzeszow Airport in southeast Poland.
The division's commanding general told reporters at the airport the deployment was a "prudent measure" and "defensive in nature."
The extra troops "are here to enhance the readiness, interoperability across all domains with our Polish allies and, if necessary, defend any portion of NATO," Major General Chris Donahue said. "Obviously, during this period of uncertainty we know that we are stronger together."
The West accuses Russia of preparing for a possible invasion of Ukraine. Moscow has denied this, saying that it only wants to ensure its own security and accusing NATO of belligerent behavior.
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said Russia's actions show that its claims that it has no plans to invade were false and said the depths of Russian attempts to subvert and threaten Ukraine were clear.
"We and our allies stand united in support for Ukraine and our resolve to raise the cost to Russia if they take further action," she said on Twitter.
Truss's tweet linked to one from The Washington Post on U.S. assessments of Russia's plans.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Russia Hits New Daily COVID-19 Record
Russia has reported a record daily count of fresh coronavirus infections of 180,071, a tenfold spike from a month ago as the highly contagious omicron variant spreads through the country.
The figure released by the state coronavirus task force on February 6 was about 2,800 cases more than recorded the previous day and continued a surge that began in mid-January, when daily new cases were around 17,000.
Despite the sharp rise in infection rates, the task force reported that daily deaths from COVID-19 were holding steady or slightly declining: 661 deaths were recorded over the past 24 hours, compared with 796 on January 6.
The task force has reported 12.8 million infections and 335,414 deaths during the pandemic so far.
President Vladimir Putin said last week that his government was considering loosening some coronavirus restrictions, despite the rising number of infections.
Putin told business leaders that the authorities were not planning any lockdowns or other additional restrictions because of the surge. Plus, the government is considering lifting restrictions for those who come into contact with COVID-19 patients.
Faced with the biggest virus surge yet, Russian authorities have generally resisted imposing any major restrictions and repeatedly rejected the idea of introducing a lockdown.
Russia had only one, six-week lockdown in 2020, and in October 2021 many people were also ordered to stay home from work for about a week. But beside that, life in most of the country remained largely normal, with even mask mandates being loosely enforced.
In recent weeks, a growing number of Russian regions have started introducing restrictions for those under 18, as officials noted that the current surge affects children much more than the previous ones.
In many areas, schools have either switched to remote learning or extended holidays for students. In St. Petersburg, Russia's second-largest city, minors have been temporarily barred from most public places.
Russia started vaccinating children aged 12-17 only last month with the domestically developed Sputnik M jab, which is the same as Sputnik V but contains a smaller dose. According to media reports and social-media users, only small amounts of vaccine for teenagers have been made available.
Only about half of Russia's population of 146 million has been vaccinated so far, even though the country was among the first in the world to roll out COVID-19 shots.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and TASS
Russia Investigates Veterans' Complaint Against Memorial Rights Group
Russia's Investigative Committee has launched an investigation into the Memorial International human rights organization as the Kremlin widens its crackdown on civil society.
Yan Rachinsky, Memorial's chairman, confirmed on February 5 that he had been called in for questioning.
The Investigative Committee is looking into a complaint against Memorial filed in December by Veterans of Russia, which accuses it of trying to rehabilitate Nazi collaborators.
Memorial International, one of the country's oldest and most respected human rights organizations, has spent decades recording the Soviet government's imprisonment and killing of people on political grounds.
Its list of politically repressed Soviet citizens now exceeds 3 million.
Veterans of Russia claims that list includes 19 people who were Nazi collaborators.
While Memorial said that any database as large as its own "probably" has some mistakes, it largely rejected the claims.
It said 16 of the individuals had been rehabilitated without question by prosecutors, including four who are listed as heroes on the Russian Defense Ministry's website.
It said doubt could only be attributed to three, due to the lack of documentation about their rehabilitation.
Furthermore, it said collaboration did not exclude the fact that an individual was also political repressed, pointing out that some of the people on the list were jailed on trumped-up charges by the Soviet government in the 1930s before later helping the Nazis.
"Illegal repressions, crimes, and exploits are different facts that are not mutually exclusive," it said in a statement at the time.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has sought to sweep under the rug the Soviet Union's abysmal human rights record while trying to unite the country around its victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
His government has harassed Memorial, other organizations, and academics researching the Soviet Union's criminal past.
Russia's Supreme Court in December ruled to close Memorial, claiming it violated the onerous "foreign agent" law, which is increasingly being used by officials to shutter civil society and media groups.
Memorial has appealed the ruling. Rachinsky said at the time the organization's work would not stop, since parts of it are not legal entities.
With reporting by Interfax
Thousands of Ukrainians March In Kharkiv Against Russian Threat
KHARKIV, Ukraine -- Thousands of Ukrainians in a major eastern city near the border with Russia have taken to the streets to express national solidarity and a willingness to defend their homeland in the event of an invasion.
As many as 5,000 people took part in the February 5 demonstration in Kharkiv, an industrial city of 1.4 million that is home to tank, aircraft, and tractor factories.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has identified Kharkiv, which lies just 40 kilometers from the Russian border, as a possible target of an attack.
Live Briefing: Ukraine In The Crosshairs
Check out RFE/RL's new live briefing on the massive buildup of Russian forces near Ukraine's border and the diplomacy under way to prevent a possible invasion. Ukraine In The Crosshairs presents the latest developments and analysis, updated throughout the day.
"Some say that we will give up Kharkiv. We are part of Ukraine, we were born here, our children live here. We won't run away. We will build Europe here," Maryana Vorona, a volunteer who participated in the march, told RFE/RL.
Participants carried a 100-meter-long blue-and-yellow Ukrainian flag through the streets as they shouted "Glory to Ukraine, glory to the heroes," a reference to soldiers who have died defending the country from Kremlin-backed separatists in two provinces in eastern Ukraine.
The eight-year war, which still simmers to this day in parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, has killed more than 13,200 people.
Now Russia has amassed more than 100,000 combat troops near Ukraine, raising concerns it could launch another, more devastating invasion.
Kharkiv, the country's second-largest city, is considered more vulnerable to such an attack because of its close proximity to the border.
The march was organized by local political and nongovernmental organizations.
The local city council sought to block the protest amid concern over the spread of COVID-19 and provocations. However, a local court rejected the city council's request.
There were no reports of arrests or disturbances.
U.S. Soldiers Arriving In Europe To Reinforce NATO Amid Russian Buildup
U.S. troops have begun to arrive in Europe as part of President Joe Biden's move to reinforce NATO amid concern over a Russia military buildup near Ukraine.
Biden earlier this week approved the deployment of 2,000 U.S.-based troops to Germany and Poland. He also agreed to send 1,000 U.S. soldiers currently based in Germany to Romania.
The first group of U.S. troops began arriving in Poland on February 5, Polish media reported.
"As announced, the first elements of the brigade battle group from the 82nd Airborne Division of the United States Army have arrived in Poland," a Polish military spokesman said on February 5.
About 1,700 service members, mainly paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division, will deploy from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to Poland "over the next days," U.S. Army sources have said.
The first additional U.S. troops arrived in Germany on February 4.
Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine in what the United States has said could be a prelude to an invasion, something the Kremlin denies.
The U.S. decision to send additional troops to Europe is designed to show support to NATO allies and deter Russia from military aggression against its smaller neighbor, analysts have said.
NATO members Poland and Romania both border Ukraine.
The United States and its European allies are seeking a diplomatic solution to the crisis instigated by Russia, which is demanding sweeping security guarantees from NATO, including a promise Ukraine will never join the military alliance.
The West has rejected that demand, saying it violates core principles, including the right of sovereign nations to choose their own foreign policy.
The United States and Europe have told the Kremlin they will boost NATO's presence in Eastern Europe and impose massive sanctions on Russia in the event of an invasion of Ukraine.
With little progress so far in talks, the Biden administration announced last week it was putting 8,500 troops on heightened alert for possible departure to Europe.
They are separate from the 2,000 troops being sent to Europe now.
The United States has had tens of thousands of troops stationed in Europe since the end of World War II and can draw on them for any additional deployments to Eastern European allies.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Russia Slams RFE/RL With Demands To Remove Navalny Investigations
In a flurry of overnight notifications, Russian state media-monitoring agency Roskomnadzor threatened to block eight RFE/RL websites serving audiences in Russia, Ukraine, and Central Asia unless they immediately pulled down articles tied to corruption investigations by jailed opposition leader Aleksei Navalny.
Roskomnadzor sent more than 60 e-mail notifications demanding that content related to Navalny investigations be removed from RFE/RL's two largest websites for Russian audiences -- Radio Liberty and Current Time -- as well as RFE/RL's Russian-language sites for Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula, Kazakhstan, and Tajikistan, as well as local sites for Russia's Siberian, Volga-Ural, and Northwestern regions.
Among the content were corruption investigations related to the Black Sea "palace" of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin-linked businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill, and other high-ranking figures in Russia's power structures.
RFE/RL was given 24 hours to remove dozens of articles, which Roskomnadzor says represent a violation of Russia's antiextremism and antiterrorism legislation.
RFE/RL will not comply with the demand, which RFE/RL President Jamie Fly condemned as an act of "political censorship."
"RFE/RL will not allow the Kremlin to dictate our editorial decisions. This is a blatant act of political censorship by a government apparently threatened by journalists who are merely reporting the truth," Fly said in a statement.
Roskomnadzor has made similar demands recently to more than a dozen Russian publications, including the newspaper Novaya gazeta.
Novaya gazeta said on February 3 that it had acted on the request and removed materials related to Navalny's "Putin's Palace" investigation as well as a report on the business activities of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin's former son-in-law.
In their place, the newspaper posted a statement noting that the reports had been deleted at Roskomnadzor's request. It made no further comment.
The move comes just four months after Novaya gazeta Editor in Chief Dmitry Muratov was a co-recipient of the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for his "efforts to safeguard freedom of expression."
The Dozhd television channel said on February 1 that it too was ordered to remove six reports, while the Ekho Moskvy radio station said 34 articles were targeted. Several other media outlets said they received the notices as well.
Roskomnadzor explained the move by saying it was following last year's court decision labeling all of Navalny's groups and organizations as "extremist."
Navalny, an outspoken Kremlin critic, was arrested in January 2021 upon his return from Germany, where he had spent five months recovering from a nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin -- accusations that Russian officials reject.
He is currently serving a 2 1/2-year prison sentence after violating parole during his recovery on embezzlement charges that he says were trumped up because of his political activities.
In June 2021, the Moscow City Court declared all organizations linked to Navalny "extremist," preventing people associated with Navalny and his network of regional offices across Russia from seeking public office.
The ruling against his organizations also carries possible lengthy prison terms for activists who have worked with them.
Human Rights Watch said in December that Russian authorities had "redoubled their efforts" over the past year to repress online freedoms, citing the blocking of tools used to circumvent censorship, expanding "oppressive" Internet laws, and pressure on tech companies to comply with "increasingly stifling regulations."
The latest move comes amid increasing pressure against RFE/RL and other independent media organizations and journalists who have been designated "foreign agents" by the Russian Justice Ministry. Nine of RFE/RL's Russian-language websites and 18 of its Russian-national journalists have been branded "foreign agents."
The company is currently facing over $13 million in assessed fines for declining to add a "foreign agent" label to most content for Russian audiences.
Fire Breaks Out At Russian Embassy In Manila
A large fire has broken out at the Russian Embassy in the Philippine capital, prompting the evacuation of employees and their families but causing no injuries, Russian and Filipino authorities said.
Investigators were trying to determine the cause of the hourslong fire, which started on the second floor of the embassy on the evening of February 4 and caused serious damage, the Philippine Bureau of Fire Protection said.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said all embassy employees were safely evacuated.
"There are no victims or injured. Employees and members of their families who were in the embassy were evacuated," the ministry said in a statement on February 5.
More than a dozen firetrucks helped to extinguish the blaze in the upscale, tightly guarded neighborhood in Manila where several embassies and diplomatic residences are located.
Based on reporting by AP and TASS
U.S. Restores Sanctions Waiver To Iran With Nuclear Talks In Final Phase
The United States has restored sanctions waivers to Iran to allow international nuclear cooperation projects, as indirect talks between Tehran and Washington aimed at salvaging the 2015 nuclear deal enter a critical phase.
The waivers were rescinded by the United States under former President Donald Trump, who pulled out of the agreement and reimposed crippling sanctions.
The U.S. State Department has sent a report signed by Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Congress explaining that restoring the waivers will help the talks in Vienna on returning to the deal, formally called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).
"The waiver with respect to these activities is designed to facilitate discussions that would help to close a deal on a mutual return to full implementation of the JCPOA and lay the groundwork for Iran's return to performance of its JCPOA commitments," according to the report, a copy of which was seen by Reuters.
"It is also designed to serve U.S. nonproliferation and nuclear-safety interests and constrain Iran's nuclear activities. It is being issued as a matter of policy discretion with these objectives in mind, and not pursuant to a commitment or as part of a quid pro quo," the report said.
The activities, according to the report, include the redesign of Iran's Arak heavy-water reactor, the preparation and modification of its underground Fordow facility for stable isotope production, and operations, training, and services related to its Bushehr nuclear power plant, among several other things.
The waiver was needed to allow for technical discussions that were key to the talks about a return to the deal, a senior State Department official said.
The official added that restoring the waiver was not a signal that the United States is on the verge of reaching an understanding to return to the deal.
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on February 5 the U.S. move to restore sanctions waivers to Tehran was not enough and Washington should provide guarantees for the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal.
"The lifting of some sanctions can in itself translate into good faith," Amir-Abdollahian said in comments published by Iranian state media.
"While what is on paper is good, it's not enough," he added.
"We demand guarantees in the political, legal and economic spheres. Certain agreements have already been reached," he added.
"We did NOT provide sanctions relief for Iran and WILL NOT until/unless Tehran returns to its commitments under the JCPOA," State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Twitter on February 4.
"We did precisely what the last administration did: permit our international partners to address growing nuclear nonproliferation and safety risks in Iran," Price said.
The United States and Iran have held eight rounds of indirect talks in Vienna since April aimed at reinstating the pact that lifted sanctions against Tehran in exchange for significant restrictions on its sensitive nuclear activities.
There has been no formal announcement on when the ninth round would start, but expectations intensified that it could be next week.
After Trump pulled the United States out of the deal in 2018 and reimposed harsh sanctions, Iran gradually started reducing its commitments under the deal.
President Joe Biden has promised to rejoin the deal if Tehran returns to full compliance.
The latest talks in Vienna were "among the most intensive that we had to date," a U.S. official told reporters earlier this week, speaking on condition of anonymity.
The official added that there had been some progress in narrowing down the list of differences and that now is the time for political decisions.
With reporting by Reuters, AP and dpa
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
New World Order Or Hidden Power Struggle? Experts Assess The Future Of Chinese-Russian Relations2
Iranian Wrestling Team Calls Off U.S. Match Following Coach's Comments, Visa Snafu3
Nuclear Power At Full Throttle Underscores Fragility Of Ukraine's Energy Sector Amid Russian Squeeze4
The Baroness Who Photographed 1950s Iran5
In Photos: New Images Capture Russia Massing Weaponry Around Ukraine6
Tajikistan's Pressure On 'Informal Leaders' Of Gorno-Badakhshan Angers Locals In Restive Region7
Russia Slams RFE/RL With Demands To Remove Navalny Investigations8
Moldova's Eurovision 'Train' Song Speeds Off Track Over Unification Reference9
Thousands of Ukrainians March In Kharkiv Against Russian Threat10
On The Front Line With The 'Badgers': In The Trenches, A Ukrainian Unit Waits -- And Fights Boredom
Subscribe