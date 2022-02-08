Navalny To Face Another Trial Inside Penal Colony Next Week

French President Emmanuel Macron is holding talks in Kyiv with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on February 8 on the second leg of his shuttle diplomacy aimed at easing the standoff prompted by Russia's military buildup near Ukraine.

Macron came to Kyiv a day after meeting in Moscow with President Vladimir Putin as fears grow that Moscow, which has amassed more than 100,000 troops near the border, could be preparing to invade its neighbor.

The French leader said after the talks that he made proposals of "concrete security guarantees" to Putin during their meeting at the Kremlin and that the Russian leader had assured him of his "readiness to engage in this sense and his desire to maintain stability and the territorial integrity of Ukraine."

"I obtained that there will be no degradation nor escalation," Macron told journalists as he arrived in Kyiv.

"My aim was to freeze the game, to prevent an escalation and open up new perspectives," Macron said. "This objective for me is fulfilled."

The French president's office said Macron proposed that both sides pledge not to take any new military action and launch a strategic dialogue.

It also said an agreement would provide for the withdrawal of some 30,000 Russian troops from Belarus at the end of joint military exercises later this month.

U.S. officials say Russia has deployed some 110,000 troops near the border with Ukraine and is on track to amass a large enough force -- some 150,000 soldiers -- for a full-scale invasion by the middle of the month.

Putin said after the talks that Moscow would "do everything to find compromises that suit everyone," adding that several proposals put forward by Macron could form a basis for moving forward on the crisis over Ukraine.

"A number of his ideas, proposals...are possible as a basis for further steps," Putin said, describing them as useful, substantive, and businesslike, although Macron admitted that differences remain.

The Russian leader said he and Macron would talk again by phone after the French president’s talks with the Ukrainian leadership.

However, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on February 8 sought to tamp down expectations after the Putin-Macron talks, saying Russia and France had not yet been able to strike a deal on de-escalating tensions around Ukraine, although the meeting had provided the basis for further work on that front.

Macron said he hadn't expected any big breakthrough.

"I didn't think for a second that he (Putin) was going to make any gestures yesterday," Macron said in Kyiv.



In Kyiv, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on February 8 that, while Ukraine is looking forward to discussions with Macron on Putin's proposals, it will not be forced to cross its own red lines.

"We are all waiting with interest for the signals that Mr. Macron brought from Moscow," Kuleba said, speaking alongside visiting counterparts from Austria, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia.

"But I have repeatedly said that we are open to dialogue, we are constructive, we are looking for a diplomatic solution, but we will not cross our red lines and no one will be able to force us cross them."

In Washington, U.S. President Joe Biden held his own crisis talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on February 7 as the flurry of diplomacy over Russia’s troop buildup near Ukraine spanned two continents.

The two leaders stressed their unity and trust as they work to further deter Russian aggression in Europe. Biden said Germany and the United States were in "lockstep" as they work to address tensions.

In the event of an invasion of Ukraine, Biden also vowed to “bring an end" to the disputed Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which was built to deliver Russian gas to Germany but has not yet gone into operation.

Scholz said Germany and the United States will act together in their response to any Russian invasion, which Moscow denies it is planning. He said both countries are ready to enact far-reaching, severe measures if an invasion occurs.

Scholz will continue his diplomatic efforts next week, traveling to Kyiv and Moscow on February 14-15. Germany has come under criticism from Kyiv for refusing to send military equipment to Ukraine.

Apparently seeking to reassure Kyiv of Germany's backing, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who is also in Ukraine, on February 8 visited the front line of the long-running conflict with Russia in the eastern Donbas region.

In a separate development, Russia's Defense Ministry said on February 8 that six of its warships were heading to the Black Sea from the Mediterranean for naval drills in what it said was a pre-planned movement of military resources.

Russia announced last month that its navy would stage a sweeping set of exercises involving all its fleets in January and February.

The six ships are scheduled to pass through Turkey's straits to the Black Sea on February 8 and 9, Turkish sources said.