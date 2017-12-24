Supporters Nominate Navalny For Russian Presidential Election

Supporters of Russian anticorruption activist and opposition politician Aleksei Navalny held rallies in Moscow and other Russian cities on December 24. The participants displayed red ballot cards to nominate Navalny to run in Russia's next presidential election, scheduled for March 2018. Navalny, who officials have deemed ineligible to run due to a criminal conviction, addressed the event in Moscow. RFE/RL filmed the rallies in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Krasnoyarsk, and Yekaterinburg. (RFE/RL's Russian Service)