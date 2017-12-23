Russian Opposition To Rally On 'Day Of Free Elections'

Supporters of anticorruption activist and opposition politician Aleksei Navalny are planning rallies in Moscow and other Russian cities on December 24 despite authorities banning the event in the capital, a move Human Rights Watch said is an example of the Kremlin's crackdown on the opposition.

Navalny has given his backing to the event organized by Ilya Yashin, an activist and ally of late opposition leader Boris Nemtsov who is also a local legislator in Moscow.

The rallies coincide with the anniversary of a mass protest in Moscow sparked by what the opposition and others claimed were fraudulent State Duma elections in 2011.

They also come ahead of March’s presidential election that President Vladimir Putin is expected to win easily.

Yashin dubbed the event a “Day of Free Elections” festival that he is planning to hold in Moscow’s Lermontov Park.

The planned rally in Moscow, however, appears to be in question.

On December 20, the Moscow City Court banned the event.

Reacting to the news, Yashin said on Facebook that he considers the ruling “politically motivated and illegal.”

He had argued earlier that as a legislator he did not need the city’s approval to hold the event, which he qualified as a “festival” and not a “demonstration.”

Political rallies in Russia require approval from the authorities.

"The refusal by Moscow authorities to sign off on the planned December 24 rally in support of fair elections is yet another example of how Russian officials use formal pretexts to ban events by the political or civic opposition," said Tanya Lokshina, the head of the Moscow branch of Human Rights Watch.

"In spring and summer this year, government critics in numerous cities across Russia held peaceful anticorruption protests that authorities refused to authorize and police detentions were massive and arbitrary.

"In fact, in the first six months of 2017 alone, the number of people administratively punished by Russian authorities for supposedly violating the country’s regulations on public gatherings was two-and-a-half times higher than throughout 2016," Lokshina explained to RFE/RL in an e-mail.

Yashin had spelled out earlier on his Facebook page why he was organizing the event.

“We will tell people about their electoral rights, which are guaranteed by the constitution. We will organize the registration of people who are prepared to work as monitors. We will put up a stage, invite musicians, and give out souvenirs dedicated to free elections,” Yashin wrote.

Throwing his backing behind the event, Navalny commented on his blog that December 24 was a “beautiful date” to hold a rally, writing “We will remember December 24, 2011.”

Navalny posted pictures of the tens of thousands who demonstrated in Moscow on that day in 2011. Those protests culminated on May 6, 2012, on the eve of Putin’s inauguration for a third term as Russian president, when hundreds of people were arrested on Moscow’s Bolotnaya Square while demonstrating.

The 41-year-old Navalny announced last December that he would run for president and since then has set up scores of campaign headquarters and met voters across the country.

However, he is likely to be barred outright from taking part because of a criminal conviction on charges he says were trumped up to keep him off the ballot.

Speaking to RFE/RL’s Russian Service on December 4, Navalny ally Vladimir Milov said it is wrong to expect Navalny’s campaign will give up if or when he is officially barred from running.

“That will only be the start of it,” Milov said, claiming they will dispute the decision in court and “fight for Navalny’s registration until March 18,” the scheduled date of the elections, and beyond.

Navalny published his full election platform last week, focusing on fighting corruption and channeling more money into education and health care. He calls for a windfall tax on oligarchs and huge cuts to Russia's bloated bureaucracy.

Putin announced his decision to run for a fourth term on December 6. His high approval ratings and control over the levers of power make his victory a foregone conclusion in Russia, where government critics say election campaigns and results are manipulated by the authorities.

Analysts say Putin is eager to score a strong win in a vote with a high turnout in order to make his mandate as strong as possible in what could be his final six-year term, as the constitution bars presidents from serving more than two consecutive terms.

