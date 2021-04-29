Navalny Regional Network 'Impossible' To Maintain, To Be Disbanded

A close associate of jailed Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny says the Kremlin critic's regional network will be disbanded just ahead of an expected court hearing over a request from prosecutors to declare the main pillars of Navalny's political organization as "extremist."

In a video posted on YouTube on April 29, Leonid Volkov, head of the Navalny regional headquarters network, called the move a "gut punch," saying that it had become "impossible" to maintain operations amid a crackdown by Russian authorities.

The Moscow City Court is expected to rule on a motion put forward by prosecutors to label three organizations tied to Navalny -- the Anti-Corruption Foundation, the Citizens' Rights Defense Foundation, and Navalny's regional headquarters as "extremist."

Prosecutors said the organizations were "engaged in creating conditions for destabilizing the social and sociopolitical situation under the guise of their liberal slogans."

Rights activists have sharply criticized the prosecutor's motion as a "scandalous" attempt to silence and oppress any opposition and dissent in the country.

"The preservation of the operations [at Navalny's headquarters across Russia] in its current form is impossible," Volkov said.

The expected court ruling means anyone connected to the operations "immediately will be charged with extremism and this will lead to prison sentences for those who work at the headquarters, those who cooperate with them, and those who help them," Volkov added.

Under Russian law, membership in or funding of an "extremist" organization is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

The move, which Amnesty International has called "one of the most serious blows for the rights to freedom of expression and association in Russia's post-Soviet history" is the latest in a series of assaults on Navalny since he suffered a nerve-agent poisoning attack in August 2020.

He and his supporters blame that attack on Federal Security Service (FSB) operatives acting at the behest of authoritarian President Vladimir Putin.

Navalny spent weeks in Germany recuperating from the attack. When he returned to Russia in January, he was arrested and charged with violating his parole terms from an old embezzlement case that is widely considered to be politically motivated. He is currently serving 2 1/2-year sentence at a prison in the Vladimir region.

Navalny has been on a hunger strike in prison since March 31, demanding he be examined by his own doctor amid what his supporters have described as a "deliberate campaign" by prison officials to undermine his health.