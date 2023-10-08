North Korea-Russia Rail Traffic Surges, Suggesting Arms Supply, Says Think Tank

At least 16 civilians have been wounded in Russian attacks in the south and east of Ukraine, Ukrainian authorities said.

A Russian attack on the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson on October 8 left a dozen people wounded, including a 27-year-old woman and her nine-month-old baby, the regional governor said.

“The Kherson region experienced another terrible night,” governor Oleksandr Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

Elsewhere, Ukrainian officials said four people including a nine-year-old girl were injured in a Russian rocket strike on Kostyantynivka near the front line in the Donetsk region early on October 8.

Meanwhile, UN and local investigators are searching for answers at the site of a Russian missile strike on the small Ukrainian village of Hroza in the Kharkiv region that killed more than 50 people earlier in the week.

The investigators have made a preliminary conclusion that nearly all those killed were civilians, according to a UN statement shared with the Associated Press.

“My initial conversations with local residents and survivors indicate that virtually all those killed were civilians and that the target itself, a busy village cafe and store, was also clearly civilian,” Danielle Bell, who led the team that visited Hroza on October 7, was cited as saying in the UN statement.

“What happened here is yet another tragic reminder of the deadly impact Russia’s invasion has had on Ukraine’s civilians,” Bell added.

Moscow denies targeting civilians in its full-scale invasion, a position it repeated on October 6 in response to the Hroza strike. Thousands have been killed in a Russian bombing campaign that has hit apartment blocks and restaurants as well as power stations, bridges, and grain silos.

The village cafe was obliterated and whole families perished after the missile strike on October 5 during a ceremony for Andriy Kozyr, a soldier from Hroza who died last winter fighting Russia's invading forces in eastern Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s General Staff said in its daily briefing on October 8 that its forces were making slow progress in the areas of Melitopol in the south and Bakhmut in the east. It also reported "partial success northeast of Andriyivka," in the Donetsk region, less than 10 kilometers from Bakhmut.

According to Ukraine's military, over the past 24 hours, the Russian military launched eight missile and 34 air strikes and carried out 37 attacks with rocket salvo systems on both Ukrainian troop positions as well as civilian sites.

With reporting by AP