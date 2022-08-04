News
Russian Foreign Ministry Says Norwegian Diplomat Should Leave Country Over 'Russophobic' Insults
Russia's Foreign Ministry says a Norwegian diplomat should leave the country because of "Russophobic" statements she made.
Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement on August 4 that Norwegian Ambassador to Russia Rune Resaland was summoned over the "unacceptable behavior" of Elisabeth Ellingsen, Norwegian consul in the Arctic city of Murmansk, at a hotel reception that was recorded on a security camera and distributed online over the weekend.
"After what happened, Elisabeth Ellingsen's presence in Russia is impossible," the statement said.
In the video, posted on a Telegram channel on July 30, Ellingsen was seen frustrated as she waited for a clean room and used words insulting the hotel staff and Russians in general.
The Norwegian Foreign Ministry said earlier it "deeply regretted" the incident.
The diplomatic incident comes as relations between Russia and the West have been tense since late February after Russia launched its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
With reporting by AFP
NATO Chief Says Ukraine War Poses Greatest Danger For Europe Since WWII
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says Russia must not be permitted to win in the war it launched against Ukraine, which has given rise to the most dangerous moment for Europe since World War II.
Speaking in Norway on August 4, Stoltenberg said the alliance and its member countries may have to continue to support Ukraine with arms and other assistance for a long time in order to keep Russia from succeeding after it launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
"It's in our interest that this type of aggressive policy does not succeed," Stoltenberg said.
"This is the most dangerous situation in Europe since World War II," he said, adding, "what happens in Ukraine is terrible but it would be much worse if there was a war between Russia and NATO."
Stoltenberg then reaffirmed the alliance's resolve to defend all its 30 member countries.
"If (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin even thinks of doing something similar to a NATO country as he has done to Georgia, Moldova or Ukraine, then all of NATO will be involved immediately," Stoltenberg said.
The war has led previously nonaligned Finland and Sweden to seek NATO membership, with the request so far ratified by 23 of the 30 member states, including the United States.
"This is not just an attack on Ukraine, an independent democratic nation with more than 40 million people, it's also an attack on our values and the world order we want," the NATO chief said of the war.
Following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, the two traditionally neutral Nordic countries, Finland, which shares a border of more than 1,000 kilometers with Russia, and Sweden applied to join NATO as soon as possible.
Under the fast-track admission process, the U.S. Senate voted 95-1 in favor of the two countries' membership on August 3, making the United States the 23rd of the 30 NATO countries to formally endorse the move so far, after Italy approved it earlier this week.
According to a NATO list, seven member countries have yet to formally agree: the Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, and Turkey.
Only Turkey has raised a challenge, demanding the intensification of work on extraditing dozens of government opponents it labels "terrorists" from both countries in exchange for its support.
Turkey has said that a special committee would meet Finnish and Swedish officials this month to assess whether the two nations are complying with its conditions.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP
Talks On Saving 2015 Nuclear Accord With Iran Set To Restart In Vienna
Negotiators were due to begin a new round of talks in Vienna on August 4 on salvaging a landmark 2015 nuclear accord between Iran and world powers.
The meeting would be the first one since March, when negotiations that began last year to reintegrate the United States into the agreement stalled.
Robert Malley, the U.S. special envoy for Iran, said on August 3 that he was headed to Vienna to resume the negotiations "with expectations in check."
The United States "is prepared for a good faith attempt to reach a deal," adding, "It will shortly be clear if Iran is prepared for the same."
Under the deal with the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Russia, and China, Iran pledged to curb its nuclear program in return for relief from economic sanctions.
But since Washington's unilateral pullout from the deal in 2018 under former President Donald Trump, Tehran has gradually broken from compliance with the accord.
In a last-ditch effort last month, the EU's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, submitted a compromise proposal and called on the parties to accept it to avoid a "dangerous nuclear crisis."
The European Union's lead coordinator for the indirect U.S.-Iranian talks to restore the agreement previously said the two sides were close to a deal before talks broke down in March.
Months of inaction and increased international isolation of Iranian ally Russia since the Kremlin attacked Ukraine in February have lowered hopes for a new deal that slowly emerged after another lull accompanying the election last year of hard-line Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.
U.S. President Joe Biden's administration says it favors a return to the deal, including lifting key sanctions, but has rejected an Iranian demand to reverse the blacklisting of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps as a terrorist organization.
Iran will be represented at the talks brokered by the European Union by chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani.
Russia's envoy to the talks, Mikhail Ulyanov, also tweeted about the return to negotiations.
Borrell said the draft text includes "hard-won compromises by all sides" and "addresses, in precise detail, the sanctions lifting as well as the nuclear steps needed to restore" the 2015 pact.
Rafael Grossi, the head of the UN nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), on August 2 warned Iran's program was "moving ahead very, very fast" and "growing in ambition and capacity."
On July 25, Iran said monitoring cameras belonging to the IAEA will not be turned back on until an agreement is reached.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP
Poland Summons Belarusian Charge d'Affaires Over Belsat TV Journalist's Imprisonment
The Polish Foreign Ministry has summoned Belarusia's charge d'affaires after a journalist for Polish broadcaster Belsat TV was sentenced in Belarus to five years in jail.
Ministry spokesman Lukasz Jasina said on August 4 that the Belarusian diplomat was summoned because journalist Iryna Slaunikava "is not only an employee of Polish Television, but one of those journalists who fight for peace and the rule of law in Belarus."
A court in Belarus sentenced Slaunikava a day earlier as the Belarusian government continues to crack down on independent media following mass protests sparked by a disputed presidential election two years ago that handed victory to authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka.
Slaunikava, who is being held in custody, was found guilty of leading an extremist group and organizing activities that disrupt social order. She has denied the charges.
A former correspondent for Belsat TV who went on trial in June, Slaunikava was first arrested along with her husband, Alyaksandr Loyka, in late October. The couple was sentenced to 30 days in jail on charges of "distribution of extremist materials" and "minor hooliganism."
After serving their jail terms, Slaunikava was charged again, this time with "leading an extremist group" and the "organization and preparation of events disrupting social order." Loyka was not arrested a second time.
Lukashenka, 67, and in power since 1994, has tightened his grip on the country since the 2020 election by arresting -- sometimes violently -- tens of thousands of people. Fearing for their safety, most opposition members have fled the country.
Most of the country's independent media have also been either arrested or left the country due to the crackdown.
The West has refused to recognize the results of the election and does not consider Lukashenka to be the country's legitimate leader. Many countries have imposed several rounds of sanctions against his regime in response to the suppression of dissent in the country.
With reporting by Polska Times and Wiadomosci
Russian Lawmaker Put On Most-Wanted List After Failing To Attend Hearing Giving Him 10-Year Sentence
Russian lawmaker Vadim Belousov has been added to the country's most-wanted list after he failed to show at a court hearing where he was sentenced to 10 years in prison on bribery charges.
A Moscow court sentenced Belousov, a member of the Russian parliament's lower chamber, on August 3 and ordered him to pay a 500 million ruble ($8.19 million) fine after finding him guilty of receiving more than 3 billion rubles ($49 million) in bribes from a construction company in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk when Belousov led a local bakery there.
The Interior Ministry subsequently placed Belousov on the most-wanted list.
Belousov’s mother-in-law, Margarita Butakova, was an accountant there at the time and was handed a suspended five-year prison term for her role in the operation.
Both Belousov and Butakova pleaded not guilty.
In late July, Russia's Central Election Commission (TsIK) said Belousov was officially registered as a candidate for the post of the head of the Republic of Udmurtia in an election scheduled for September.
TsIK Chairwoman Ella Pamfilova said on August 4 that it is too early to annul Belousov's candidacy in the election, stressing that the court's decision has yet to take force as Belousov has the right to appeal the verdict and sentence.
With reporting by TASS and Interfax
Ukraine Calls On Lebanon To Reconsider Decision To Allow Transportation Of Ship With 'Stolen' Grain
Ukraine has called on Lebanon to reconsider a court decision to allow a seized Syrian ship carrying what Kyiv says is stolen Ukrainian grain to travel further.
In a statement issued on August 4, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said it was "disappointed" by the court's decision to clear the Syrian-flagged Laodicea for departure from the Lebanese port city of Tripoli, stressing that Kyiv's point of view on the issue was ignored by the court.
"The Lebanese court's decision allows the ship, which is under international sanctions over the illegal transportation of cargo from temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories, to unimpededly leave the port of Tripoli with stolen Ukrainian flour and barley," the statement says.
"The decision under question actually enables Russia to continue stealing from Ukraine's temporarily occupied south with a sense impunity," it added.
A day earlier, the Russian Embassy in Lebanon said it had no information on the ship or the cargo that was shipped there by a private company.
Kyiv has accused Moscow of stealing around 500,000 tons of grain from areas it has occupied, saying 78 vessels involved in the transfer of the stolen grain were traced by Ukrainian experts.
Russia, which launched an unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in late February, has denied stealing grain from Ukraine.
With reporting by Reuters
Ethnic Armenian Forces Say Situation In Nagorno-Karabakh Stable After Deadly Cease-Fire Violations
De facto ethnic Armenian military authorities in Nagorno-Karabakh say the situation in the breakaway region has stabilized after a flare-up in violence with Azerbaijani forces that left three soldiers dead and prompted Baku to take control of several strategic heights in the disputed region.
A day after each side blamed the other for cease-fire violations that saw one Azerbaijani soldier and two from ethnic Armenian forces killed, the de facto ethnic Armenian military authorities said on August 4 that despite some sporadic gunfire, "steps to stabilize the situation continue to be taken with the mediation of the command of the Russian military," which is overseeing the situation.
Armenia lost control over parts of the breakaway region and seven adjacent districts as part of the Russian-brokered cease-fire. An estimated 2,000 Russian troops have been deployed to monitor the situation.
Nagorno-Karabakh, which had been under ethnic Armenian control for nearly three decades prior to the war in 2020, is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.
The recent cease-fire violations drew an immediate international rebuke, with Russia accusing Baku of violating the brittle cease-fire and the United States and the European Union urging an "immediate" cessation of hostilities.
"The recent increase in tensions underscores the need for a negotiated, comprehensive, and sustainable settlement of all remaining issues related to or resulting from the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.
Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry says ethnic Armenian troops opened fire on August 3 on Azerbaijani Army positions in the district of Lacin, which has been under the control of Russian peacekeepers since November 2020, killing Azerbaijani conscript Anar Kazimov.
Ethnic Armenian military authorities in Nagorno-Karabakh, in turn, accused Azerbaijan of a major cease-fire violation with the use of grenade launchers and drones, claiming that two ethnic Armenian soldiers were killed, and 14 others wounded in separate attacks.
The violence prompted the breakaway region's separatist leader, Arayik Haratiunian, to sign a decree on partial mobilization.
With reporting by Reuters and Interfax
Kyiv Says Russia Plans Fresh Offensive As Moscow Shells Multiple Targets Across Ukraine
Ukraine said Moscow was putting together an attack force aimed at President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's hometown of Kryvyi Rih, as Russia bombarded several parts of Ukraine, causing casualties and damage.
Pavlo Kyrylenko, governor of the eastern Donetsk region, said on Telegram that three civilians had been killed in Bakhmut, Maryinka, and Shevchenko and five wounded in the past 24 hours.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
The governor of the Sumy region on the border with Russia, Dmytro Zhyvytsky, said three towns had been shelled by Russian forces on August 3, with a total of 55 missiles fired. There were no injuries, but homes and commercial premises were damaged.
Zhyvytsky said eight artillery shells hit residential parts of the Krasnopylska community.
The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said in its update on August 4 that Russia had begun creating a strike group in the Kryvyi Rih direction and that it could be preparing new offensive operations in southern Ukraine.
The steel-producing city of Kryvyi Rih, where Zelenskiy grew up, lies around 50 kilometers from the southern front line.
Mayor Yevhen Yevtushenko of Nikopol, to the west of Zaporizhzhya in central Ukraine, said on his Telegram channel that his city had been shelled overnight and that a woman was wounded.
The Russian military also shelled the Kryvorizky district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, the head of the regional military administration, Valentyn Reznichenko, reported, adding that the Russians used Hrad rockets.
Britain's Ministry of Defense said in its daily intelligence bulletin that Ukraine continued to hit Russian military targets with missile and artillery strikes targeted at strongholds, personnel clusters, logistical support bases, and ammunition depots throughout the front line.
British intelligence said that Ukraine's tactic is "highly likely" to damage the Russian military's logistical resupply and put pressure on combat support elements.
The bulletin said that Russian forces have "almost certainly" installed radar reflectors in the water near the Antonivskiy Bridge across the Dnieper that was damaged by Ukrainian rockets fired from U.S.-supplied HIMARS rocket launchers. The reflectors are meant to hide the bridge from possible future strikes, British intelligence suggested.
"This highlights the threat Russia feels from the increased range and precision of Western-supplied systems," the bulletin said.
Presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said the whole point of the Russian offensive in the east was to force Ukraine to divert troops from the area that is truly a danger -- Zaporizhzhya.
Russia in March was accused of firing shells dangerously close to the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, as its forces took it over in the first weeks of the invasion.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has accused Moscow of using Ukraine's largest nuclear power plant as a "nuclear shield" in attacks on Ukrainian forces.
Russia denies it targets civilians, but many towns and cities have been destroyed and thousands killed since the start of the invasion in late February. Ukraine and its Western allies accuse Russian forces of war crimes.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, AFP, dpa, CNN, and BBC
Italian Tax Police Seize Property Of Architect Who Designed 'Putin's Palace'
Tax police in Italy have seized assets worth more than 141 million euros ($144 million) said to belong to an architect who designed a luxury estate dubbed "Putin's Palace" by opponents of the Russian president.
Tax authorities in Brescia in northern Italy said in a statement on August 3 that they had seized the assets from a "well-known professional," saying he failed to pay taxes from 2013 to 2019. Italian media and Reuters said the assets belonged to Lanfranco Cirillo.
The assets include a helicopter, luxury properties, cash, jewels, and important works of art, according to the tax police. The artworks include paintings by Pablo Picasso, Wassily Kandinsky, and Paul Cezanne, according to the Italian newspaper la Reppublica.
WATCH: A video alleging that a secret palace used by Russian President Vladimir Putin comes stuffed with over-the-top amenities like a strip club and an $800 toilet brush has gained tens of millions of views on YouTube. The video was made by opposition leader Aleksei Navalny and posted by his supporters after his detention.
A lawyer for Cirillo confirmed that his client's assets had been seized but said he was not guilty of any wrongdoing regarding Italian taxes.
"The architect, who is in Moscow, is very disappointed by the fact that having bought some prestigious properties and works of art in Italy and having provided for his wife and daughter are used to argue that he faked his move abroad," lawyer Stefano Lojacono said in a statement quoted by Reuters.
Lojacono said Cirillo had been based in Russia for many years and had been granted Russian citizenship in 2014. He has been the architect for palaces and villas for dozens of Russian oligarchs.
But he is best known as the architect who designed a grand estate that was the subject of an investigation by opposition politician Aleksei Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Campaign (FBK). An online video expose released by the FBK in 2021 claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin was its ultimate owner.
Putin has denied any link to the luxury property, which overlooks the exclusive Gelendzhik Bay region of the Black Sea from Cape Idokopas. It was built between 2005 and 2010, and the FBK investigation alleges the luxurious estate cost more than $1 billion to build.
The palace is 17,691 square meters and is said to include a home theater, a lobby with a bar, a hookah bar, a casino, and a swimming pool.
Arkady Rotenberg, a childhood friend of Putin and one of Russia's wealthiest oligarchs, said in an interview in January 2021 that he owns the mansion. Rotenberg said he acquired it "several years ago" without offering specifics and said he planned to turn it into an apartment-hotel facility.
With reporting by Reuters and la Reppublica
Fire At Russian Online Retailer's Warehouse Destroys Building, Leaves One Dead
A major fire broke out on August 3 at the Moscow-area warehouse of online retailer Ozon, destroying the building and causing at least one death, according to news reports.
A source in the emergency services was quoted as saying in addition to the fatality, two people remained unaccounted for and 13 were injured, including two who were hospitalized.
The fire caused the roof of the fulfillment center, where employees process orders placed by Ozon customers, to collapse in an area about the size of three soccer fields, according to the reports.
Emergencies Ministry official Aleksandr Chupryan was quoted by Interfax as saying no one had been killed, while 11 people had sought medical assistance.
Ozon, one of the largest companies in Russia’s e-commerce sector, said all employees had been safely evacuated from the warehouse and none had been injured. The company said the fire broke out in a standalone block at its fulfillment center near Istra, a village about 40 kilometers northwest of Moscow.
More than 1,000 employees were evacuated from the premises as nearly 100 firefighters battled the blaze using dozens of emergency response vehicles and helicopters. Photos posted on social media showed a plume of dark smoke billowing from the roof of the warehouse.
Arson is considered the likeliest cause of the fire, the emergency services source told RIA Novosti. The Prosecutor-General's Office of the Moscow region said that an investigation had been launched.
Ozon also said it had removed the goods that had been in the warehouse at the time of the fire from its online marketplace, adding in a statement that customers will be refunded for lost orders and sellers will receive compensation for damaged or lost goods.
The damage from the fire is estimated at 10 billion rubles ($163 million). The building was a complete loss.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and Interfax
Iranian Officials Restrict Movement Of Baha'is As Pressure Campaign Builds
The Iran Human Rights Organization says Iranian authorities have installed electronic tags on nine Baha'i followers and is restricting their movement in another sign the government is increasing pressure on the group.
According to the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), the nine Baha'i members are allowed to travel within a radius of 500 meters of their residence for 304 days, effective August 2.
The nine were previously sentenced to one year in prison on a charge of "propaganda activity against the system through the promotion of Baha'iism."
The move comes amid renewed pressure and harassment against the Baha'is, with security agents arresting dozens of Baha'i followers in recent weeks and raiding the homes of hundreds of others.
The representative of the Baha'i community at the United Nations, along with several human rights groups, say a number of Baha'i houses in the village of Roshankooh in northern Iran were destroyed while agricultural land of several other Baha'is in the village were seized.
This village, where most of the residents are Baha'is, previously has been the scene of attacks by government forces who destroyed many homes.
"Following the attack on Tuesday [August 2], more than 200 Iranian government agents gathered the Baha'is in Roshankooh village, and they took their cell phones to prevent filming," Simin Fahandej, the representative of the Baha'i community at the United Nations, wrote on his Twitter account on August 2.
According to this Baha'i representative, agents used "heavy equipment" to demolish the houses.
The HRANA website, which covers human rights violations in Iran, also confirmed the destruction of "the houses of six Baha'i families in Roshankooh village of Sari by government bodies."
"About 20 hectares of agricultural land of the residents of this village were also fenced off and occupied," HRANA added.
Confirming the destruction of houses in Roshankooh village, Salman Sattari, the regional governor, claimed these houses "were built outside an authorized area and some were built on national lands."
A source close to the Baha'i families denied the claim saying the lands have a "documented history of more than 70 years."
Baha'is -- who number some 300,000 in Iran and comprise an estimated 5 million followers worldwide -- say they face systematic persecution in Iran, where their faith is not officially recognized by the constitution.
Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has on several occasions called the Baha'i faith a cult and in a religious fatwa issued in 2018 forbade contact, including business dealings, with followers of the faith.
Since the Islamic Republic of Iran was established in 1979, hundreds of Baha'is have been arrested and jailed for their beliefs. At least 200 have been executed or were arrested and never heard from again.
Thousands more have been banned from receiving higher education or had their property confiscated, while vandals often desecrate Baha'i cemeteries.
With writing and reporting by Ardeshir Tayebi
Iran Prepares To Blind Three People In 'Eye-For-An-Eye' Judicial Punishment
The Tehran Criminal Prosecutor's Office has been directed to prepare to mete out retribution sentences that will see the state blind three people convicted of offenses that took the sight of their victims.
Tehran's Hamshahri newspaper reported on August 2 that the sentences are related to three separate cases, one involving a woman and two involving men.
The Rokna news agency added in a report that the sentences were due to be carried out "imminently."
In all three cases, the convicted were involved in altercations where a victim ended up losing their sight.
Islamic law adheres to the notion of an "eye for an eye" under the Qisas principle. Victims or their families have the final say in such cases and can stop the punishment.
The implementation of corporal punishment under Islamic law, including lashings, amputations, and blinding, is controversial in Iran, where many citizens have criticized it as inhumane and barbaric.
Such retribution sentences used to be rare but have increased in frequency since 2015.
Human rights groups say the punishments violate international laws and amount to torture and the cruel treatment of those convicted while requiring doctors to administer such procedures violates medical ethical codes.
In the past, Iranian officials have admitted that it has been difficult to find medical professionals willing to carry out punishments.
Amnesty International says the penalties expose "the utter brutality of Iran’s justice system and underlines the Iranian authorities' shocking disregard for basic humanity."
"Meting out cruel and inhuman retribution punishments is not justice," the rights group has said.
With writing and reporting by Ardeshir Tayebl
Armenia Calls On International Community To Help Stop Violence Over Nagorno-Karabakh
Armenia has called on the international community to help stop Azerbaijan's "aggressive actions" after a flare-up in violence in which the two sides accused each other of violating a cease-fire in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
Armenia "calls on the international community to take measures to stop the aggressive actions and attitude of Azerbaijan and to activate the necessary mechanisms to do so," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on August 3.
The Russian Defense Ministry also issued a statement in response to the fresh violence in the region, while the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry demanded the disarmament of what it called "illegal Armenian formations" around Nagorno-Karabakh.
The Russian Defense Ministry statement, which was quoted by Interfax, said that Azerbaijan violated the cease-fire and its peacekeeping contingent "is taking measures to stabilize the situation together with representatives of the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides."
The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov had a telephone call with Toivo Klaar, the special representative of the European Union for the South Caucasus.
"It was emphasized that the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan implemented adequate response measures to military provocations in their sovereign territories," the ministry said.
According to the statement, Bayramov said that the provocations of the Armenian side undermine mediation efforts.
Both sides claimed casualties after the hostilities broke out.
Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry said in a statement on August 3 that Armenian troops opened fire on Azerbaijani Army positions in the district of Lacin, which has been under the control of Russian peacekeepers since November 2020, killing an Azerbaijani conscript Anar Kazimov.
De facto ethnic Armenian military authorities in Nagorno-Karabakh, in turn, accused Azerbaijan of a major cease-fire violation with the use of grenade launchers and drones, claiming that two ethnic-Armenian soldiers were killed, and 14 others wounded in separate attacks.
The breakaway region's separatist leader, Arayik Haratiunian, signed a decree on partial mobilization.
Russia accused Azerbaijan of breaking the cease-fire.
The developments prompted EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell to call for an immediate cessation of hostilities, his spokesman said.
Nagorno-Karabakh’s Defense Army said later on August 3 that the situation was "relatively stable" as of 6 p.m. local time after working with Russian peacekeepers, who have been stationed in the region since the 2020 cease-fire following a deadly six-week war between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the region.
The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said the region's ethnic Armenian forces had tried to seize a hill on a mountain range overlooking Lacin and Kalbacar to establish a new position.
It said Azerbaijani forces conducted a "revenge" operation and took back the positions along with others, destroying Armenian armed elements in the process.
It also issued videos showing what appear to be military vehicles catching fire after being hit by air strikes.
Armenia lost control over parts of the breakaway region and seven adjacent districts as part of the Russian-brokered cease-fire. An estimated 2,000 Russian troops have been deployed to monitor the situation.
Nagorno-Karabakh, which had been under ethnic Armenian control for nearly three decades, is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.
Belarusian Journalist Slaunikava Handed Five-Year Prison Term Amid Crackdown
HOMEL, Belarus -- A Belarusian journalist in the southeastern city of Homel has been sentenced to five years in prison as the government continues to crack down on the media following mass protests sparked by a disputed presidential election two years ago that handed victory to authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka.
Judge Mikalay Dolya of the Homel regional court sentenced Iryna Slaunikava on August 3 after finding her guilty of leading an extremist group and organizing activities that disrupt social order.
Prosecutors sought four years in prison for Slaunikava. It is not clear how the journalist pleaded as the trial was held behind closed doors.
Slaunikava, a former correspondent for Belsat TV who went on trial in June, was first arrested along with her husband, Alyaksandr Loyka, in October 2021. The couple was sentenced to 30 days in jail on charges of distribution of extremist materials and minor hooliganism.
After serving their jail terms, Slaunikava was charged again, this time with "leading an extremist group" and the organization and preparation of events disrupting social order. Loyka was not arrested a second time.
Lukashenka, 67 and in power since 1994, has tightened his grip on the country since the 2020 election by arresting -- sometimes violently -- tens of thousands of people. Fearing for their safety, most opposition members have fled the country.
Most of the country's independent media have also been either arrested or left the country due to the crackdown.
The West has refused to recognize the results of the election and does not consider Lukashenka to be the country's legitimate leader. Many countries have imposed several rounds of sanctions against his regime in response to the suppression of dissent in the country.
Iranian Negotiators Heading To Vienna For Fresh Talks On Saving 2015 Nuclear Accord
Chief negotiators for Iran and the United States are heading back to Vienna to resume talks on reviving the 2015 nuclear accord between Iran and global powers.
Rob Malley, the U.S. special envoy for Iran, said on August 3 that he was headed to Vienna to resume the negotiations "with expectations in check."
The United States "is prepared for a good faith attempt to reach a deal," adding, "It will shortly be clear if Iran is prepared for the same."
Iran's chief nuclear negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani, is also heading to Vienna. Iran's Foreign Ministry told state media that the talks would be coordinated by the European Union and that "ideas presented by different sides will be discussed."
Russia's envoy to the talks, Mikhail Ulyanov, also tweeted about the return to negotiations.
"Looks like the #ViennaTalks on restoration of the #JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) will resume shortly. The delegations plan to come back to Vienna after a break of almost 5 months. The Russian negotiators stand ready for constructive talks in order to finalise the agreement," Ulyanov said on Twitter.
The European Union's lead coordinator for the indirect U.S.-Iranian talks to restore the JCPOA previously said the two sides were close to a deal before talks broke down in March.
Since the unilateral pullout from the deal by the United States under former President Donald Trump, Tehran has gradually broken from compliance with the accord.
Last month, the EU's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, said he had proposed a new draft text to revive the accord under which Iran curbed its nuclear program in return for relief from economic sanctions.
A U.S. State Department spokesperson told RFE/RL's Radio Farda that the United States appreciates Borrell's efforts to bring the talks to a successful conclusion.
“We have been prepared to close a deal and immediately begin reimplementation based on the outline on the table since March,” the spokesperson said, adding that Borrell's latest proposal is based on the March text.
In order to reach a deal, the spokesperson said Iran will have to drop demands that are "extraneous" to the JCPOA.
"We hope that will be the case, though at this stage our overall expectations remain low," the spokesperson said.
On July 25, Iran said monitoring cameras belonging to the UN's nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency, will not be turned back on until an agreement is reached.
U.S. President Joe Biden's administration says it favors a return to the deal, including lifting key sanctions, but has rejected an Iranian demand to reverse the blacklisting of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps as a terrorist organization.
Months of inaction and increased international isolation of Iranian ally Russia since the Kremlin attacked Ukraine in February have lowered hopes for a new deal that slowly emerged after another lull accompanying the election last year of hard-line Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Zelenskiy Finds Actions Of Former German Chancellor 'Disgusting'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he found it "disgusting" that former leaders of important European countries "work for Russia" after former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder said Russia wanted a negotiated solution to the war.
Russia is currently activating "various emissaries" who aim to present "theses that the terrorist state allegedly wants negotiations," Zelenskiy said in his late-night address on August 3.
Schroeder, a friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin, said earlier that he had met with the Kremlin leader last week in Moscow.
"It is simply disgusting when former leaders of major states with European values work for Russia, which is at war against these values," Zelenskiy said in response.
"If Russia really really wanted the end of the war, it would not now [send] reserves to the south of Ukraine and would not produce mass graves of murdered innocent people on Ukrainian territory," he said.
Schroeder earlier expressed concern over the energy crisis sparked by Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and asked the Kremlin chief to explain how he sees the situation and whether the Nord Stream 2 pipeline could be put into operation.
Schroeder was also quoted by German media as saying a grain deal signed by Ukraine, Russia, Turkey, and the UN is a "first success" and it could be "slowly expanded to a cease-fire," but Ukraine immediately poured cold water on that idea.
Presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak said if Moscow wants dialogue, the ball is in its court.
"First -- a cease-fire and withdrawal of troops, then -- constructive [dialogue]," he said on Twitter.
The Kremlin said in a recap of the meeting that Schroeder discussed obstacles to gas supplies to Europe after a recent cut that Moscow blames on a turbine in maintenance. Germany says it is ready to be shipped but that the Russians have yet to file paperwork needed to send the turbine back.
"[Schroeder] asked Putin to clarify the situation and explain the position of the Russian side on the unfolding situation," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists in Moscow on August 3.
Peskov said that Putin told Schroeder that the Nord Stream 2 pipeline was ready to be used. He also claimed that Russian gas supplies have fallen to around 30 million cubic meters per day from 167 million cubic meters after Poland sanctioned the Yamal-Europe pipeline and Ukraine stopped flows via one of the routes.
Schroeder was German chancellor from 1998 to 2005. After leaving office, he was made chairman of the board of Russian state-owned oil giant Rosneft. He has criticized Russia's war in Ukraine but has refused to condemn Putin, whom he still calls a close personal friend.
The Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which was recently completed to deliver natural gas from Russia to Germany, was heavily criticized for deepening Germany's dependence on Russian energy. The pipeline has been blocked from going into operation since Russia's invasion.
With reporting by TASS
Montenegro Government Signs Controversial Agreement With Serbian Orthodox Church
Montenegro's government has signed an agreement that regulates its relations with the powerful Serbian Orthodox Church despite criticism from the pro-European political forces, arguing that the deal would help heal deep internal divisions.
Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic and the Serbian Orthodox Church Patriarch Porfirije signed the so-called Basic Agreement on August 3 without the presence of media and with no prior announcement, at Villa Gorica, a government building that was cordoned off by security forces as dozens of protesters gathered nearby.
The signing of the agreement came under immediate criticism by human rights activists and pro-Western political parties, including President Milo Djukanovic's Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS), which said it gave the church too much power compared to other religious communities.
The DPS, which is coalition partners with Abazovic, has said it would introduce a parliamentary no-confidence motion in his government over the deal.
"The agreement signed today, which is against the constitution of Montenegro, will be suspended immediately after the election of the new government," the DPS said in a statement.
The agreement regulates relations between the Serbian Orthodox Church, the largest church in Montenegro, including its real estate ownership rights, and the state of Montenegro.
Abazovic has said the deal, which had been approved by his government last month, was key for reconciliation between conservatives who favor closer ties with Serbia and Russia and pro-EU parties.
"I am sorry that this (deal) has not been realized earlier but this government is determined to grant identical rights to all religious communities," he said after the signing ceremony.
"I believe that in this way the message of peace and tolerance has been sent and that we are turning a new leaf."
The pro-Russian and pro-Serbian Democratic Front hailed the signing of the deal as the result of their political struggle for the rights of Serbs and the Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro.
Montenegro's politics have been long marked by divisions between those who identify as Montenegrins and Moscow-leaning Serbs who opposed the small Adriatic republic's independence from a former state union with Serbia and have been against its NATO membership.
Montenegro separated from Serbia in 2006 but its church remained under the Serbian Orthodox Church.
When he formed his minority government comprising both pro-European and pro-Serb parties in April, Abazovic said his primary goal would be unblocking long-delayed reforms that were hampering Montenegro's efforts to join the EU despite having opened accession negotiations 10 years ago.
With reporting by Reuters
Kazakh Court Sentences Couple That Called For North Kazakhstan To Join Russia
A court in Kazakhstan has sentenced a couple to five years in prison each for calls that North Kazakhstan become part of Russia.
The Petropavl city court in the North Kazakhstan region said on August 3 that an appeals court upheld the verdicts and sentences of the man and woman, who have not been publicly identified.
According to the court, the couple called for the North Kazakhstan region to separate and join Russia in a Chatroulette message in December 2021. They were first sentenced on the charges in May.
No official statements or reports about the case had been made until August 3.
The court's announcement came one day after a nationalist, pro-imperial post calling Kazakhstan and Georgia "artificial" creations briefly appeared on the VKontakte social network account of former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev before being taken down and attributed to hackers.
The post caused a harsh online reaction in Kazakhstan, but Medvedev aide Oleg Osipov denied on August 2 that the ex-president had written the post, adding that it appeared on the account after it had been hacked.
The controversial text in the post on VK said that Georgia never existed as a country, while it calls Kazakhstan an artificial country and accuses the Central Asian nation's authorities of genocide against Russians. The territories of the two countries must be returned to Russia, it added.
Russian Police Whistle-Blower Gets Five Years In Prison On Charges He Calls Trumped Up
MOSCOW -- A former Russian police officer who created a group on social media to report problems caused by police officers has been sentenced to five years in prison on charges he says are trumped-up.
A court in Moscow sentenced Vladimir Vorontsov on August 2 after finding him guilty of extortion, insulting an authority, and pornography.
Investigators said Vorontsov blackmailed a police official and a woman in 2017 in two separate cases by demanding significant amounts of money from them for not publishing their private photos, which he ended up publishing.
Vorontsov, who was arrested in May 2020, has rejected all of the charges against him, calling them retaliation by the authorities for his activities.
Vorontsov's Police Ombudsman online group created on the VKontakte social media network has almost 400,000 subscribers. The group covers issues related to rights of both police officers and those of victims of police brutality.
Russian Sailor Missing After Sinking Of Moskva In April Finally Confirmed Dead
A Russian sailor who was initially reported as being among 27 missing navy troops after the Moskva missile cruiser sunk near Ukrainian shores in April has been confirmed dead.
Dmitry Shkrebets, who has been demanding Russian authorities find his son who was serving aboard the vessel, said in a post on VKontakte on August 2 that he had received a death certificate for his 20-year-old son, Yegor Shkrebets.
The date of the death was listed as April 13, the day the Moscow missile cruiser sank. Since the ship went down, multiple reports have surfaced of relatives of those on board seeking information about their loved ones.
The ship's sinking was a significant blow to the Russian military in the weeks after it launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Ukrainian authorities and the Pentagon have said the ship was hit by a Ukrainian missile attack, while Russian officials have rejected such assertions, saying the vessel's sinking was caused by a fire on board that detonated ammunition.
Russia's Defense Ministry said at the time that one crew member died, 27 were missing, and almost 400 other crew members were evacuated to other ships of the Black Sea Fleet.
Amnesty Says Several Killed In May Crackdown On Iran Protests, Urges World Reaction
Amnesty International says several people were killed in May when Iranian security forces used live ammunition to quell protests over the rising cost of living and has called on the international community to hold authorities to account.
The protests over rising food prices erupted in southwestern Khuzestan Province in early May before spreading to neighboring Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari provinces.
In a report published on August 3, Amnesty said video and audio evidence indicated that security forces "fired weapons loaded with live ammunition and birdshot on multiple occasions during the protests."
"The authorities' militarized response laid bare once again their utter disregard for the sanctity of human life and international legal standards on the use of force and firearms," said Amnesty's Diana Eltahawy.
Three people were killed in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari provinces in connection with the protests between May 14 and 17, it said.
On May 15, a member of parliament also reported the death of another person in Khuzestan Province in connection with the demonstrations.
Protests also took place later in the month after the deadly collapse of a building in the Khuzestan city of Abadan, where authorities fired shots "at crowds of grieving protesters," the report said.
Amnesty said there were "cycles of protest bloodshed" in Iran with an "increasing militarization of the policing of protests."
During the investigation, Amnesty reviewed and analyzed extensive video footage, official statements, and state media reports and spoke to human rights defenders and journalists in contact with affected individuals and communities.
The group said Iranian authorities need to be held accountable for the "torrent of violence" unleashed against the protesters.
"Iran's security forces will continue to feel emboldened to kill and injure protesters if they are not held accountable," said Eltahawy, reaffirming Amnesty's demand for the UN to establish an independent mechanism to investigate such crimes in Iran.
With reporting by AFP
First Ship Carrying Ukrainian Grain Passes Inspection, Will Continue To Lebanon
The inspection of the first ship carrying Ukrainian grain under a UN-brokered deal to resume exports from the war-torn country has been completed and the vessel is expected to pass through the Bosphorus Strait "shortly" as it heads for its final destination in Lebanon.
The Turkish Defense Ministry said on August 3 that the inspection was performed by a 20-person team from a special joint coordination center that boarded the Sierra Leone-registered Razoni earlier in the day off the mouth of the Bosphorus Strait that connects the Black Sea to the Sea of Marmara and on to the Aegean Sea.
The Razoni, which set sail from Odesa early on August 1 carrying 26,527 tons of corn bound for Tripoli, Lebanon, arrived off Turkey's Black Sea coast late on August 2 after a delay caused by bad weather.
In line with agreed procedure, the inspections are not to take place in the port of Istanbul but at sea.
Some 27 vessels have been waiting in three Ukrainian ports with cargo and signed contracts, ready to go, according to UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric.
Turkish Rear Admiral Ozcan Altunbulak, a coordinator at the joint center, said "preparations and planning" are continuing for other ships expected to leave Ukraine’s ports.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said more time is needed to see whether other grain shipments would follow.
"Just recently, thanks to the UN in partnership with Turkey, we had a first ship with the delivery of grain, but it’s still nothing. But we hope it’s a tendency that will continue,: he told students in Australia in an online conference.
The U.S. State Department welcomed news of what it called a "significant step, which raises hope of bringing the millions of tons of grain stuck at Ukraine’s ports to those facing food insecurity around the world."
But the State Department warned that Russia must fulfil it obligations under the agreement and end attacks on Ukrainian farmland.
"This is only a first step, and continued implementation of the July 21 UN-facilitated deal is essential to bolster food security around the world. Russia must meet its commitments, including by facilitating unimpeded exports of agricultural products from Black Sea ports. Russia must also end its attacks that are rendering farmland in Ukraine unusable and destroying agricultural infrastructure," it said.
An unnamed senior Turkish official told Reuters earlier on August 2 that Ankara expects roughly one grain ship to leave Ukrainian ports daily as long as the UN-brokered agreement holds.
The halt of grain shipments from Ukraine, one of the world's biggest grain exporters, contributed to a spike in food prices and caused concern about countries in the Middle East and African receiving enough grain and other commodities to feed their populations.
Ukraine blamed a Russian blockade of its ports for the halt in grain shipments, while Russia blamed mines in the water placed by Ukraine as protection from a Russian amphibious assault.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
Scholz Says Russian Blocking Shipment Of Turbine Needed To Hike Gas Flows
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has accused Moscow of purposely holding up the delivery of a turbine by refusing to submit the paperwork needed to transport the item to Russia, where its installation will allow for increased gas supplies via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.
"There is no reason why this delivery cannot happen," Scholz said on August 3 while standing next to the turbine. Moscow only had to say that "they want to have the turbine and provide the necessary customs information for transport to Russia," the German leader added.
Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom cut flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany to one-fifth of capacity from July 27, saying the move was necessary because it hadn't received the turbine after it was sent out for maintenance.
Both Germany and the EU have said there was no technical justification for slowing the flow of gas and said Russia's moves were politically motivated and linked to EU sanctions over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
In an interview with RFE/RL on July 26, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said the turbine maintenance excuse was another example of how Russia was trying “every kind of tool and trick” to divide Europe in its stance against the war in Ukraine, which is now in its sixth month.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on August 3 that Gazprom still lacks the papers it needs to reinstall the repaired turbine in the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.
Peskov added that there were also problems with another machine, but technicians from a Siemens subsidiary "are in no hurry to repair it."
Gazprom said later in the day that Canadian, EU, and U.K. sanctions make the delivery of a Siemens engine to the Nord Stream Portovaya compressor station impossible.
However, German government spokesman Wolfgang Buechner said no documentation is needed to install the repaired turbine, while German Economy Ministry spokesman Stephan Haufe said the turbines are not included in European Union sanctions.
Since June, Russia has significantly reduced gas deliveries through Nord Stream 1. Gazprom justifies this with the absence of the turbine sent to Canada for repairs.
Siemens Energy has repeatedly rejected the accusations that it has failed to provide the relevant paperwork.
With reporting by dpa, Interfax, TASS, Reuters, and Bloomberg
Ukrainian Strike Likely Severs Rail Link Between Crimea And Kherson As Fighting In Donbas 'Just Hell'
A Ukrainian strike on a Russian ammunition train most likely damaged the rail connection between the Moscow-occupied Kherson region and annexed Crimea, British intelligence said on August 3, as Kyiv admitted that despite supplies of Western weapons the military situation in the east was "hell."
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
Britain's Ministry of Defense said in its daily intelligence bulletin that although the damage done by the Ukrainians to the railway will probably be soon fixed, the link will remain a "vulnerability" for Russian forces and their logistical resupply route from Crimea into Kherson.
That added to the already existing difficulties Russia is facing in resupplying its forces in Kherson following the damage done by Ukraine to the Antonivskiy Bridge across the Dnieper River, which British intelligence said is now being replaced by ferryboats for troop movements and logistical resupply.
Fleeing civilians will put increased pressure on transport routes out of Russian-occupied Kherson, British intelligence suggested, prompting Moscow to impose circulation restrictions.
Ukraine's military reported early on August 3 that it continued to target the Kherson region, striking several Russian positions in the area overnight and causing casualties and material damage to the enemy.
"Our aircraft carried out three strikes on strongholds and one on the weapons and equipment depot in the Berislavskiy and Bashtansky districts. Missile and artillery units launched a fire attack on Chornobayivka, where the base of the occupying forces is located," the military said on Facebook.
The report could not be independently confirmed.
In the eastern Donbas region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the battlefield situation is “just hell,” and despite U.S. supplies of advanced artillery systems, Kyiv's forces have not been able to overcome Russian advantages in heavy guns and manpower.
The imbalance is "very much felt in combat, especially in the Donbas,” Zelenskiy said on August 2 in his nightly address. “It is just hell there. It can't even be described in words."
He also said the word HIMARS -- short for high-mobility advanced rocket system -- has become "almost synonymous” with the word justice for Ukraine, “and the Ukrainian defense forces will do everything to ensure that the occupiers experience more and more painful losses every week thanks to these very effective systems."
The advanced and more precise HIMARS have been supplied by the United States, and on August 1 the White House said a new package of military aid would include additional ammunition for the systems, which it said "are making a difference on the battlefield."
There were reports earlier on August 2 of air strikes in southern Ukraine, where tens of thousands of Russian troops reportedly were preparing to advance on the cities of Kriviy Rih and Mykolayiv.
Presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych estimated that the Russian attack force numbered about 22,000 soldiers and said that a "sufficiently large" Ukrainian contingent lay in wait.
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Russian forces had destroyed six U.S.-made HIMARS missile systems since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, Interfax reported.
The Pentagon denied that. Russia regularly says it has hit HIMARS artillery but has not shown proof.
With reporting by Reuters, BBC, and CNN
UN Nuclear Watchdog Chief Pushing To Send Delegation To 'Volatile' Ukrainian Nuclear Plant
The situation is "volatile" at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in Ukraine, the head of the UN’s international nuclear agency said on August 2, as it continues attempts to send a mission to the plant.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), told a news conference at UN headquarters in New York that every principle of safety has been violated at the plant since Russian forces took control of it in March.
"The situation is really a volatile one," Grossi said, adding that the agency cannot allow this to continue.
Located on the Dnieper River in southeastern Ukraine, the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant has been under Russian control since the early weeks of Moscow's invasion, though it is still being operated by Ukrainian staff.
The IAEA has been trying for weeks to send a team to inspect the plant. Ukraine has so far rejected the efforts, which it says would legitimize Russia's occupation of the site in the eyes of the international community.
"Going there is a very complex thing because it requires the understanding and cooperation of a number of actors," particularly Moscow and Kyiv, as well as the backing of the United Nations, since the plant is in a war zone, Grossi said. "I'm trying to put a mission back together to go there as soon as I can."
Grossi is in New York to attend a conference on the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, speaking on August 1 at the conference, accused Moscow of using the power plant as a military base to fire at Ukrainians, knowing that they can't fire back out without risking accidentally hitting a nuclear reactor or highly radioactive waste in storage.
The Zaporizhzhya region where the plant is located is largely under Russian control, and Moscow-backed separatists have said they are planning to stage a referendum on joining Russia later this year.
With reporting by AFP
