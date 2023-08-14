News
Three People Wounded In Russian Strikes On Odesa, Says Regional Governor
Three people were wounded in a Russian drone and missile attack on Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa, regional governor Oleh Kiper said on August 14. "People have been provided with the necessary medical assistance...several fires broke out from falling missiles. The windows of some buildings were blown out by the shock wave from the explosions," Kiper added. Ukrainian air defense reported early on August 14 that Russia attacked with 15 Iranian-made Shahed drones and eight Kalibr-type missiles. All were shot down, the air defense said. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
More News
Iranian Journalist Says She's Been Freed From Evin Prison After Posting Bail
Nazila Marofian, an Iranian journalist, said on August 13 that she has been temporarily released from Tehran’s notorious Evin Prison after posting bail, later defiantly posting on social media that “you deserve the best of things, so don't accept slavery."
Marofian was arrested by security forces on November 29, 2022, following the publication of her interview with Amjad Amini, the father of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, whose death in September 2022 sparked widespread protests across the country.
Mahsa Amini was in police custody at the time of her death for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
In the interview, Amjad Amini revealed that the deputy of the Legal Medicine Organization -- an official body of the judiciary that provides expert witness reports for courts -- told him explicitly that when writing about the cause of his daughter's death, "I’ll write whatever I want, whatever is in the interest of the country."
The LMO report subsequently tried to shift the blame for the tragedy to Amini's health. But supporters say witnesses saw her being beaten when taken into custody, while her family says she had no history of any medical issues and was in good health at the time of her detention.
In February 2023, Marofian was sentenced by the Revolutionary Court for publishing the interview, despite not receiving a proper court hearing or being allowed to put on a defense.
Concerns were raised about her health after human rights activists said she had been hospitalized briefly on August 5 “due to increased heart rate and stress,” a condition some on social media labeled as a “heart attack.”
Since Mahsa Amini's death, Iranians have flooded into the streets across the country to protest against a lack of rights, with women and schoolgirls making unprecedented shows of support in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency said that at least 527 people had been killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces muzzle dissent.
- By AFP
Iran Arrests Nine Bahai’s Over Corruption Charges
Iranian authorities on August 13 arrested nine followers of the Baha’i faith over a host of corruption charges including money laundering and tax evasion, the Intelligence Ministry said. The Bahai’s, Iran's largest non-Muslim minority, are branded by Tehran as "heretics" and are often targeted over alleged ties to Israel, home to their most important shrines and world headquarters. The arrests targeted members of the group in the capital, Tehran, said to own "20 pharmacies, three cosmetic companies, and multiple unauthorized warehouses," according to the ministry. To read the original story by AFP, click here.
At Least Four Killed In Attack On Shah Cheragh Shrine In Iranian City Of Shiraz
At least four people have been killed by two gunmen in an attack on the Shah Cheragh mausoleum in the city of Shiraz, Iranian state media reported on August 13. Initial reports remained unclear, and the number of casualties was uncertain. The fate of the attackers also remained unclear. In October 2022, an attack on the Shi’ite shrine killed 13 people and left dozens injured. To read the original report by RFE/RL’s Radio Farda, click here.
Militant Attack In Pakistan's Balochistan Targets Chinese Engineers
Unidentified militants on August 13 attacked a convoy of Chinese engineers in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan Province.
Officials told RFE/RL’s Radio Mashaal that three security officers were injured in an exchange of fire, while two militants were killed and three injured.
Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti, a senator and former Balochistan interior minister, wrote on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that no Chinese nationals were killed in the attack.
The Pakistani military issued a statement confirming the attack, saying “terrorists used small arms and hand grenades during the activity.”
Chinese officials condemned the attack and also said no Chinese nationals were hurt in the attack.
The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) issued a statement claiming responsibility for the attack.
“Today, the BLA Majeed Brigade targeted a convoy of Chinese engineers in the Gwadar District,” the statement said.
In a second statement, the BLA claimed the two suicide bombers had killed four Chinese engineers and nine Pakistani security troops. That information could not be verified.
The BLA has targeted Chinese nationals several times in the past and has warned Beijing not to conclude development deals in Balochistan with the Pakistan government.
In April 2022, a female suicide bomber killed three Chinese teachers in Karachi. In 2021, an explosion struck a bus carrying Chinese workers, killing nine of them, plus four other passengers. In 2020, the BLA claimed responsibility for an attack on the Pakistan Stock Exchange that it said was aimed at “Chinese exploitative plans” in Balochistan.
China is carrying out numerous projects in Pakistan under the umbrella of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The CPEC is a cornerstone of China’s wide-reaching Belt and Road Initiative and focuses on linking China’s Xinjiang Province with the Gwadar Port.
The $60 billion initiative encompasses a wide range of development and infrastructure projects.
Thousands of Pakistani security forces have been deployed to counter threats to the projects.
Chinese Deputy Premier He Lifeng visited Islamabad in July to mark the 10th anniversary of the CPEC project.
Separately on August 13, Pakistani authorities said security forces had killed four suspected gunmen belonging to the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan group (TTP) in the Bajaur tribal district near the Afghan border. One member of the security forces was killed in the raid, authorities said.
The Bajur District was a stronghold of the TTP -- also known as the Pakistani Taliban and a close ally of Afghanistan’s Taliban government -- before the Pakistani Army drove many of the militants out of the area.
Ukrainian Civilian Deaths Mount In Kherson Shelling; Kyiv Reports Gains In South
At least seven civilians, including four members of one family, were killed by Russian shelling in southern Ukraine as fighting continued in both the south and east of the country, Kyiv said on August 13, amid reports of Ukrainian battlefield gains in the ongoing southern counteroffensive.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
A couple, their infant daughter, and 12-year-old son were killed in an attack in the Shyroka Balka municipality in the Kherson region, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said in a post on Telegram.
He added that a total of seven civilians had been killed and 20 injured in the Kherson region during shelling that damaged residential buildings in several settlements,
"The terrorists will never willingly stop killing civilians. Terrorists must be stopped. [By] force. They do not understand anything else," he said.
Kherson Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said the pastor of a church and a fellow villager in Stanislav were among the dead as a result of the Russian strikes.
Shelling was also reported in civilian areas around the city of Nikopol, in the southern Zaporizhzhya region. No casualties were reported after “almost a dozen shells” struck Nikopol and the town of Chervonogrygorivsk, according to local officials.
The Ukrainian General Staff said its troops had achieved “partial success” around Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhya region, with some social media postings indicating Ukrainian troops had entered the small settlement that stands in the way of Kyiv’s southern push toward Melitopol.
Earlier, the Ukrainian General Staff reported 39 clashes in the preceding 24 hours with fighting in the eastern part of the Kharkiv region, the western part of the Donetsk region, and in the area around Robotyne.
Vadim Rogov, a Russia-installed occupation official in the occupied part of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhya region, said Ukrainian forces had pierced Russian lines and “gained a foothold” in the settlement of Urozhayne, in the southwestern part of the Donetsk region.
Rogov said Ukrainian forces were trying to take control of the nearby town of Staromlynivka.
Russian news agencies reported on August 13 that traffic had been temporarily halted on the bridge connecting Russia with occupied Crimea over the Kerch Strait.
No reason was given for the suspension of traffic, which later resumed, according to Russian officials.
The bridge has been damaged several times in recent months by suspected Ukrainian missile and drone attacks.
WATCH: RFE/RL has found documentary evidence that Russia is attacking Ukraine with cruise missiles that Kyiv handed over to Moscow in the 1990s.
In July, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the bridge is being “used to supply ammunition for war, and this is done every day" and that it must be neutralized.
Meanwhile, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported “thwarting” Ukrainian efforts to “carry out terrorist attacks on objects in Russia.” The ministry said three Ukrainian drones had been shot down over the Belgorod region and a fourth in the Kursk region. No casualties or damages were reported.
The governor of the Belgorod region of Russia near the Ukrainian border said late on August 13 that several apartments had been damaged due to an attack by Ukrainian drones.
Kyiv rarely comments on claims of attacks inside of Russia. There was no immediate word of possible casualties.
Moscow also reported firing a warning shot near a cargo ship in the Black Sea. The Palau-flagged vessel reportedly stopped and was searched before being allowed to head to the Ukrainian Danube River port of Ismail.
RFE/RL is not able to independently verify combat reports from areas of heavy fighting.
In an update on August 13, Britain’s Defense Ministry reported that Russia’s Wagner mercenary group is “likely moving toward a downsizing…at a time of financial pressure.”
The ministry said it is likely the Kremlin has largely stopped funding the notorious group in the wake of an attempted armed mutiny in June.
With reporting by Reuters
Kyiv Reports At Least 500 Children Killed Since Russian Invasion
At least 500 children have been killed and over 1,000 injured since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Ukraine’s Prosecutor-General’s Office reported on August 13. Officials stressed that the figures are incomplete because of the difficulty gathering data in areas occupied by Russian forces. Last month, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights reported that at least 9,396 civilians have been killed and 16,646 wounded. Russia continues to carry out air strikes attacking cities across Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, click here.
Zelenskiy Appeals To Ukraine's Partners To Send Demining Equipment
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on August 12 said Ukraine needs more demining equipment and the ability to manufacture such equipment itself.
Zelenskiy commented on an aid package announced earlier this week by Azerbaijan that included a demining machine.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
"Ukraine also needs equipment from partners, and it is very important to create a production base in Ukraine so that we can clear our land of Russian mines,” Zelenskiy said.
Zelenskiy cited data on the prevalence of mines in Ukraine, saying Ukrainian specialists “detect hundreds of explosive objects every day.” Mines and unexploded ammunition currently are spread across 174,000 square kilometers of Ukraine or about 20 percent of the country, he said.
"And the more we have demining machines, the more special drones we have for demining, the more actively we will be able to restore security,” Zelenskiy said.
The Ukrainian Economy Ministry on August 7 announced that Ukrainian manufacturers had declared their readiness to produce equipment for demining.
Zelenskiy said earlier on X, formerly known as Twitter, that several European countries had joined a Group of Seven (G7) declaration in support of security guarantees.
The countries are Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Latvia, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Sweden, he said.
“This, together with Peace Formula, is a signal [that] peace will come; aggression will fail,” he said.
The G7 leading industrial nations last month announced an international framework that paves the way for long-term security assurances for Ukraine to boost its defenses against Russia and deter Moscow from future aggression.
WATCH: A Ukrainian firm has developed low-cost boots that can help protect mine-clearance teams from injury. Owner Ihor Yefimenko says the boots, which cost $400 and are 3D-printed, are significantly cheaper than Western imports.
The joint declaration, which the G7 said other nations could join, said the framework encompasses elements including modern advanced military equipment, training, intelligence-sharing, and cyberdefense.
In return, Ukraine would pledge improved governance measures, including through judicial and economic reforms and enhanced transparency.
- By AP
Shippers Warned To Stay Away From Iranian Waters Over Seizure Threat
Western-backed maritime forces in the Middle East on August 12 warned shippers traveling through the strategic Strait of Hormuz to stay as far away from Iranian territorial waters as possible to avoid being seized. A similar warning went out earlier this year ahead of the seizure of two tankers traveling near the strait. While Iran and the United States are reportedly near a deal that would see billions of Iranian assets unfrozen in exchange for the release of five Iranian-Americans detainees, the warning shows that the tensions remain high at sea, especially in the Persian Gulf. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Russian Fighter Jet On Training Mission Crashes In Kaliningrad, Killing Two Pilots
A Russian fighter jet crashed on August 12 in Russia’s Kaliningrad region during a training mission, killing the two pilots on board, the Russian Defense Ministry said. The aircraft was a Sukhoi Su-30 and it crashed in a deserted area, according to the ministry’s statement. The cause of the crash was a technical malfunction, it said. The Su-30 fighter jet, which has been used extensively during Russia’s war in Ukraine, is designed to destroy air targets, control airspace, and conduct aerial reconnaissance. To read the original story on RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
Odesa Officially Opens Six Beaches For First Time Since Russia's Full-Scale Invasion
Authorities in Ukraine’s Black Sea port city of Odesa have announced that they are opening six beaches for swimming for the first time since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022. Swimming will be banned during air-raid alerts, however, local officials added on August 12. Odesa has been targeted by Russian missiles and drones. The surrounding sea has also been mined by Russia. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Armenia Asks UN Security Council To Hold Emergency Meeting On Nagorno-Karabakh
Armenia has asked the UN Security Council to hold an emergency meeting regarding the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Azerbaijan's mostly Armenian-populated breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
In his August 11 letter to the president of the Security Council, Armenian UN Ambassador Mher Margarian said the people of Nagorno-Karabakh are “on the verge of a full-fledged humanitarian catastrophe.”
Both Armenia and separatist authorities in Nagorno-Karabakh have said that Azerbaijan has blockaded Nagorno-Karabakh since December, resulting in shortages of food, medicines, and energy.
Tensions escalated further after Azerbaijan in June tightened its blockade at a checkpoint installed in April on the road known as the Lachin Corridor, the only link between Armenia and the breakaway region, claiming that "various types of contraband" had been discovered in Red Cross vehicles coming from Armenia.
Referring to the blockade, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian said on August 11 that banning the delivery of humanitarian aid amounted to "genocide."
Pashinian also warned Azerbaijan against what he called "nullifying a historic opportunity for peace" between the two South Caucasus nation.
Azerbaijan denies blockading Nagorno-Karabakh and offers an alternative route for supplies via the town of Agdam, which is situated east of the region and is controlled by Baku.
However, Nagorno-Karabakh's separatist government has rejected that offer, saying Azerbaijan’s blockade of the Lachin Corridor is a violation of the Moscow-brokered 2020 cease-fire agreement that placed the 5-kilometer-wide strip of land under the control of Russian peacekeepers.
A group of UN experts issued a statement on August 7, expressing alarm over the ongoing blockade of the Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan, which they said had led to a dire humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh.
“By lifting the blockade, the [Azerbaijani] authorities can alleviate the suffering of thousands of people in Nagorno-Karabakh and allow for the unimpeded flow of humanitarian assistance to the civilian population," the experts said. "It is essential to ensure the safety, dignity, and well-being of all individuals during this critical time."
Pakistani Senator Selected As Caretaker Prime Minister To Oversee Elections
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and opposition leader Raja Riaz agreed on August 12 to name Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar as caretaker premier to oversee elections, the prime minister's office said. Kakar, a politician from the southwestern province of Balochistan, will name a cabinet and head a government to steer the nuclear-armed nation through an economic and political crises until a new government is elected. The moves come with former Prime Minister Imran Khan, the country's top opposition leader, in prison on a corruption conviction. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal, click here.
At Least Two Killed In Russian Strikes In Ukraine As Crimean Peninsula, Bridge Reportedly Targeted
At least two people were killed in Russian military strikes in Ukraine on August 12 as Moscow said Ukraine had sent drones to attack Crimea and fired missiles at the bridge connecting the peninsula to Russia.
Russian troops carried out six missile and 36 air strikes on Ukrainian positions and settlements during the day on August 12, the General Staff of the Ukrainian military said. There also were 32 attacks from rocket salvo systems and 33 combat clashes at the front, according to the General Staff's evening report.
A police officer was killed and 12 people injured, including four police officers, in Russian air strikes on Orihiv, a town in the southern region of Zaporizhzhya, local officials said.
Three Iranian-made Shahed drones were shot down over Zaporizhzhya overnight, the Ukrainian military said.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Elsewhere, a 73-year-old woman died in an August 12 Russian military strike on a southern district of Kupyansk, Kharkiv regional Governor Oleh Synyehubov said.
The General Staff's summary said Russian forces conducted "unsuccessful offensive actions" near Kupyansk and other towns and cities in the Kharkiv region.
The report also reported unsuccessful attempts by Russian troops to advance near the Bakhmut area of the Donetsk region and said Ukrainian defense forces continue to hold back a Russian offensive near Avdiyivka and Maryinka.
Ukrainian forces continue their own offensive operations in the Melitopol and Berdyansk areas, the General Staff said, citing "partial success" in a central area of the Zaporizhzhya region.
In the city of Donetsk, Russia-installed Mayor Aleksei Kulemzin said a man was killed in the Petrovsky district as a result of shelling by Ukrainian armed forces. Kulemzin said on Telegram that the man, born in 1986, was killed when a Ukrainian shell hit the kitchen of a house.
The claims could not be independently verified by RFE/RL.
Local officials reported explosions early on August 12 in the central Ukrainian city of Kryviy Rih, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s hometown, but said that there were no known casualties.
Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry said on August 12 that Ukraine had tried unsuccessfully to strike the Crimean Bridge with S-200 rockets. Moscow condemned the attacks.
Russian-installed Crimean leader Sergei Aksyonov said that two rockets had been downed by anti-aircraft defenses near the bridge, which has come under repeated attack by Ukraine since last year.
Video circulating on social media appeared to show smoke rising from the bridge. Traffic on the bridge has been stopped.
"The Ukrainian missile was detected in a timely manner and was intercepted in the air by Russian air-defense systems. No damage or casualties were reported," the Defense Ministry said.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova vowed to avenge the attacks.
"There can be no justification for such barbaric actions and they will not go unanswered," Zakharova said on Telegram.
The Ukrainian side did not comment, but Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) published a video purportedly showing the operations of seaborne drones over the last three months.
"We continue to destroy the Moscow invaders on the ground, in the air, and on the water! Glory to Ukraine!" the HUR said on Telegram. The video ends with the phrase, "This is our sea."
Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed its forces had destroyed what it described as 20 Ukrainian drones launched onto the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia seized control of in 2014.
The reported overnight attacks followed three consecutive days of drone attacks on the Russian capital, Moscow.
Drone attacks on Russian-controlled territories in Ukraine and deep inside Russia have increased since a drone was destroyed over the Kremlin in early May.
WATCH: RFE/RL has found documentary evidence that Russia is attacking Ukraine with cruise missiles that Kyiv handed over to Moscow in the 1990s.
On August 11, Zelenskiy announced the dismissal of all the heads of regional conscription centers, part of his crackdown on corruption since the outbreak of Russia's war in Ukraine more than 17 months ago.
The step was taken after Ukrainian security services presented details of 112 criminal cases against draft board officials suspected of taking bribes and engaging in corrupt practices.
Zelenskiy said in a Telegram post that the jobs should instead go to war veterans, including those with injuries.
Elsewhere, authorities in Ukraine’s Black Sea port city of Odesa have announced they are opening six beaches for swimming for the first time since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.
Swimming will be banned during air raid alerts, local officials added on August 12.
Odesa has been targeted by Russian missiles and drones. The surrounding sea has also been mined by Russia.
With reporting from Reuters and AP
U.S. Journalist Formerly Imprisoned In Iran Says Transfer Of Americans Indicates 'Further Interaction' Is Possible
An American journalist who was imprisoned in Iran for more than a year in 2015-16 says the transfer of five Americans from a prison in Tehran to house arrest is an indication that there could be further interaction between Washington and Tehran.
Jason Rezaian, who was accused of spying and held in Tehran’s Evin prison for 544 days eight years ago, told RFE/RL in an interview that little seemed possible during the first three years of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's government in terms of the United States being able to communicate with Tehran.
But the release on August 10 of the five Americans from Evin prison “would indicate that there is the ability to get things done.”
Iranian and U.S. officials confirmed that the five Americans, all of whom are U.S.-Iranian dual citizens, have been moved to house arrest. Only three of the five -- Siamak Namazi, Emad Sharghi and Morad Tahbaz -- were identified. The other two did not want their names released.
The circumstances appear to be different now than they were when Rezaian was released in 2016, he said. The United States and other world powers then had just negotiated the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), commonly referred to as the Iran nuclear deal.
"As far as I can tell everyone has tried to separate this deal from anything nuclear related or other security discussions between the U.S. and Iran, but ultimately, I think it can be a step towards further interaction,” said Rezaian, who was Tehran bureau chief for The Washington Post when he was put on trial and jailed for espionage -- a charge that he denied.
Rezaian’s release in early 2016 was part of the most recent major prisoner exchange between Washington and Tehran and came as Iran and the United States, Britain, China, France, Germany, and Russia concluded negotiations on the Iran nuclear deal to restrict its nuclear program in return for the easing of sanctions.
Four American captives, including Rezaian, flew home from Iran, and several Iranians in the United States won their freedom. That same day, the United States airlifted $400 million in cash to Tehran.
Relations between the United States and Iran have sunk to new lows in recent years over the continued sanctions, which have contributed to the country's sagging economy. Unrest over declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of welfare support has also wracked the country.
The death in September of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody for allegedly wearing a mandatory head scarf improperly further fueled the demonstrations, which officials across the country have tried to quell with harsh measures.
U.S.-Iranian relations have also declined due to a failure to revive the Iran nuclear deal.
The release of the Americans is part of a larger deal involving $6 billion to $7 billion frozen in South Korea, Iran acknowledged. The United States declined to confirm the amount of money involved but said it did not concern U.S. taxpayer dollars and denied it was a ransom.
White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the deal would give Iran access to money in an existing account and there would be "oversight" to ensure that it was used for humanitarian purposes.
Rezaian said that he was relieved by the news that the five Americans had been released from Evin prison, but cautioned that it was not that same as having them home.
“I think there is still a lot that can happen that would get in the way of completing this deal,” he told RFE/RL. “It's not the end of the ordeal for these five Americans and hopefully they are able to return home and return to their families very quickly. But they never should have been subjected to this treatment in the first place."
With reporting by Golnaz Esfandiari
Death Toll In Last Week's Landslide In Georgia Rises To 24
Georgian officials say rescue teams found two more bodies near the site of last week's landslide in the resort town of Shovi, which brought the confirmed death toll to 24. Regional Development Minister Irakli Karseladze told reporters on August 11 that rescue teams are continuing to search for nine other people who have been missing since the landslide hit Shovi on August 3. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Georgian Service, click here.
Washington Adds Founders Of Russia's Alfa-Bank To Sanctions List
The U.S. Treasury Department has added Russian tycoons Mikhail Fridman and Pyotr Aven -- founders of Alfa-Bank -- to the sanctions list. The department said on August 11 that two other Russian oligarchs, German Khan and Aleksei Kuzmichyov, who are major shareholders of Alfa-Group holding, as well as the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs were also added to the list. The four billionaires have been under European, Australian, Canadian, Swiss, and New Zealand sanctions imposed on them for being close to President Vladimir Putin and for financing Kremlin’s ongoing aggression against Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Russian Courts Write Off Debts Of Prisoners Recruited To Fight In Ukraine
Russia’s bailiff service has issued data on debt-relief granted to former Russian inmates who served in the Storm Z unit in the war in Ukraine. Current law allows for the temporary suspension of enforcement proceedings against members of the military but there are no laws allowing the debts of military members to be written off. The data released on August 11 shows that the debts of several mercenaries, including Vladislav Kanus, Pavel Alehin, and Oleg Batishev, have been written off. All three had been sentenced for murder. Members of the Storm Z unit, organized in February, were recruited from Russian prisons. To read the original story on RFE/RL's Caucasus Realii, click here.
Typhoon Khanun Kills At Least Three In Russia's Far East
Typhoon Khanun has caused floods in seven districts and left at least three people dead in Russia's Far Eastern region of Primorye. Residents of the city of Ussuriisk and the Khorol district told RFE/RL on August 11 that a woman and two children were found dead by rescue teams. The local prosecutor's office and the Investigative Committee confirmed the deaths. Local authorities said a state of emergency had been declared in several districts where hundreds of homes were affected by floods and where several towns and villages were cut off from major roads. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Russian Activist Gets Six Years In Prison On Charge Of Distributing Fake News About Armed Forces
A court in the city of Mytishchi near Moscow sentenced environmental activist Aleksandr Bakhtin to six years in prison on August 11 on a charge of distributing fake news about the Russian armed forces. The charges stemmed from three posts about Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine in which Bakhtin wrote about Russian soldiers’ alleged atrocities in the Ukrainian city of Bucha, near Kyiv, and other places. Bakhtin also directly accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of plans to blockade Kyiv. He was arrested in early March after police searched his apartment. The Memorial human rights center has recognized Bakhtin as a political prisoner. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
In His First Public Statement After Latest Conviction, Navalny Slams 'Those Who Lost Russia's Historic Chance'
In his first public statement after his latest trial that ended with a conviction and a 19-year sentence on extremism charges last week, Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny lashed out at Russia's post-Soviet ruling class, saying, "I fiercely, madly hate all those who sold, drank away, wasted the historic chance our country had at the beginning of the 1990s."
In a statement titled My Fears And Hatred, which was posted on his website on August 11, Navalny said he feels hatred toward Russia's first president, the late Boris Yeltsin, and other officials who failed to implement proper democratic reforms in the country after the collapse of the Soviet Union and brought Vladimir Putin to power.
"I hate swindlers, whom we for some reason called reformers. Now, it is crystal clear that they did nothing but scheming and thought solely about their own wealth. Are there other countries where so many ministers of 'reformist governments' became millionaires and billionaires? I hate the authors of the most stupid, authoritarian constitution, which was cheaply sold to us idiots as a democratic one, handing the president powers of an absolute monarch from the outset," Navalny's statement said.
Navalny also criticized the "so-called independent media" and "democratic society" for "supporting the rigged [presidential] election of 1996."
"I hate everyone from the leadership of Russia, who after the 1991 coup and the 1993 shelling of the parliament building had full-fledged powers but didn't even try to carry out democratic reforms," Navalny wrote.
Navalny said that Russian society in its entirety has to learn to reject corruption.
"Only then will we be able to properly use another chance -- which we surely will have again," he said.
On August 4, judges of the Moscow City Court convicted Navalny on extremism charges and sentenced him to 19 years in prison, ruling that his previously handed prison sentences will be served concurrently in Russia's harshest prison regime.
Navalny, his allies, rights groups, and Western governments say all charges are politically motivated.
Tashkent Charges Two Bloggers With Fraud Amid Ongoing Crackdown
Uzbek authorities have charged two popular bloggers with fraud, the Interior Ministry has announced. Sanjar Ikramov 35, who resides in Turkey, often writes about the country’s poor human rights record. The other blogger, Sherali Komilov 44, is well-known for his criticism of the Uzbek religious author Abror Abduazimov, who often defends government policy. Both bloggers have YouTube, Telegram, and Facebook channels with more than 200,000 subscribers. Several bloggers had been arrested in the Central Asian country in recent months and charged with extortion. Rights groups say the cases are politically motivated. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Uzbek Service, click here.
Ukraine To Dismiss All Heads Of Regional Military Recruitment Offices Amid Corruption Concerns
All the heads of Ukraine's regional military recruitment centers will be dismissed, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on August 11, amid concerns about corruption. Zelenskiy said a review of Ukraine's recruiting centers revealed signs of professional abuse ranging from illegal enrichment to transporting draft-eligible men across the border despite a wartime ban. "This system should be run by people who know exactly what war is and why cynicism and bribery during war is treason," he said in a statement. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, click here.
Afghan Media Groups Decry Taliban Arrests Of Journalists
Afghan media groups on August 11 criticized the Taliban’s detaining at least five journalists in different parts of the country this month.
Haseeb Hassas, a correspondent for Salam Watandar radio in the northern province of Kunduz, was arrested on August 10.
On the same day, Taliban security forces arrested Faqir Mohammad Faqirzai and Jan Agha Saleh in Jalalabad, the capital of the eastern Nangarhar Province. Both worked for Kalid Radio, an independent station.
“Such unprincipled arrests can be considered as pressure on journalists,” said NAI, an Afghan media advocacy group, in a statement on August 11.
“If such arrests continue, they will create an atmosphere of fear for journalists and make freedom of expression and access to information in Afghanistan a serious challenge.”
In the southeastern province of Paktia, Habib Sarab, a local correspondent for Ariana News, a private TV station, was also arrested on August 10. Wahdatullah Abdali, a local reporter in the neighboring province of Ghazni, was arrested last week.
“Arresting journalists will weaken freedom of expression and demoralize Afghan journalists,” Afghanistan's Independent Journalists Association, another media group, said in a statement on August 11.
In an August 11 statement, the Association joined NAI in calling on the Taliban government to bring the cases against journalists before the Media Regulatory Commission, which the Taliban Ministry of Information and Culture has said is the only forum for dealing with complaints about journalists and media organizations.
The latest moves against Afghan journalists comes after the closure of three media organizations in Nangarhar Province last month.
On July 31, The Taliban forces raided Hamisha Bahar Radio and Television, Radio Nan, and Radio Jawanan in Nangarhar. Taliban fighters stormed the studios of Hamisha Bahar Radio and Television after the media outlet provided journalism training for young Afghans, including girls, according to an employee who spoke to RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi on condition of anonymity.
The once flourishing Afghan media has faced a rapid decline since the Taliban returned to power two years ago. Hundreds of media outlets have closed after losing funding and because of draconian Taliban restrictions.
The hard-line Islamist group has driven hundreds of Afghan journalists into exile.
- By RFE/RL
Russian-Occupied Nuclear Plant In Ukraine Reconnected To Main Power Line, Averting Possible Blackout
Ukraine's Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant has been reconnected to its main external power line, state-owned power generating company Enerhoatom said on August 11, averting what officials said was a possible blackout.
The announcement on the Telegram app comes a day after Enerhoatom had reported Europe's biggest nuclear power plant had switched to a reserve line after it had lost connection to its last remaining external power line overnight on August 10.
The plant with its six reactors has been controlled by the invading Russian military since the early days of Moscow's full-scale invasion in February 2022.
It has become one of the focal points of the conflict, with both sides blaming each other for shelling around the site. The UN's International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has been trying to set up a safety mechanism to prevent accidents.
None of the plant's six reactors produce electricity.
On August 10, Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko appealed for help from the IAEA.
"This is the only external power line left. And such a situation is one step away from the blackout of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant -- that is, the final loss of external power supply," Halushchenko said.
Enerhoatom warned earlier on August 10 that the Russian-occupied nuclear plant was on the verge of a blackout because power was cut from the main high-voltage line.
An IAEA news release on August 10 said the main power line had been disconnected twice during the day and "remains disconnected."
The statement said there had been no total loss of off-site power to the site and there no need to use the emergency diesel generators.
But IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi warned in the statement that the "repeated power line cuts underline the continuing precarious nuclear safety and security situation at the plant."
Separately, the station's Russian-installed administration said on August 10 that the No. 4 reactor had been moved from a "hot" to a "cold" shutdown because of signs of a steam leak.
One of the six reactors needs to be in "hot shutdown" to produce steam for the plant's own needs.
Grossi confirmed this, adding the shutdown will be used to determine the cause of the water leak and to conduct maintenance to repair the affected steam generator.
There was no radiological release to the environment as a result of the leak, he added.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
At Least Two Killed In Russian Strikes In Ukraine As Crimean Peninsula, Bridge Reportedly Targeted2
A Russian Factory Is Using Underage Workers To Assemble Iranian 'Suicide' Drones Destined For Ukraine3
Rescue Operations End With Eight Still Missing After Blast Outside Moscow4
Northern Russian Village Shaken After Discharged Wagner Fighter Accused Of Killing Six People5
One Killed, Dozens Injured After Powerful Blast Hits Optical Plant Outside Moscow6
After Teen Sing-Along, A Romanian Hip-Hop Artist Is Accused Of Warping Young Minds7
Latvia Boosts Border Security With Belarus As Tensions Grow8
China In Eurasia Briefing: The Wider Strategy Behind China's Ukraine Diplomacy9
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine10
Armenia Asks UN Security Council To Hold Emergency Meeting On Nagorno-Karabakh
Subscribe