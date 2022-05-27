Russsia Increasing Pressure On Donbas Pocket As Zelenskiy Accuses Moscow Of 'Genocide'

Russian forces have pressed ahead with their offensive to capture the easternmost Ukrainian pocket in the Donbas and indiscriminately bombarded the northeastern city of Kharkiv, where they killed nine people and wounded 19, Ukrainian military officials say, as Kyiv warns that the situation in the east is even worse than generally believed.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Moscow of carrying out a "genocide" in the east, where Russians were advancing on the key twin cities of Syevyerodonetsk and Lysychansk, and urged the West to "stop playing" with Russia and help end the war.

Zelenskiy, in his nightly video address on May 26, condemned Moscow's brutal assault on the two cities, which lie on either side of the Siverskiy Donets River, adding that its bombardment could leave the entire region "uninhabited."

"All this, including the deportation of our people and the mass killings of civilians, is an obvious policy of genocide pursued by Russia," Zelenskiy said.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on May 26 that the military situation in eastern Ukraine was even worse than people say it is.

In a live question-and-answer session with Twitter users, Kuleba also said the country needed heavy weapons now to effectively fight Russia and said peace talks with Russia were not really taking place.

In its daily intelligence bulletin, Britain's Ministry of Defense said that while Russian ground forces continue to put pressure on the Syeyverodonetsk pocket with some success, Ukraine retains control of multiple defended sectors, denying Moscow full control of the Donbas.

But the British intelligence report noted that in recent days, Russia appeared to have moved 50-year-old T-62 tanks from deep storage into the theater of operations in the Donbas -- a fact that highlights Russia's shortage of modern, combat-ready equipment.

Furthermore, "the T-62s will almost certainly be particularly vulnerable to anti-tank weapons and their presence on the battlefield," British intelligence assessed.

On the diplomatic front, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi had a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on May 26.

Draghi told a news conference that during the call he felt not even a glimmer of hope for peace. However, Draghi said he felt a readiness on Putin's part to try to find a solution to the international food crisis.

According to the Kremlin, Putin told Draghi that Russia "is ready to make a significant contribution to overcoming the food crisis through the export of grain and fertilizer on the condition that politically motivated restrictions imposed by the West are lifted."

Ukraine is one of the world's largest exporters of wheat, corn, and sunflower oil, but Russian forces are currently blocking Ukraine's Black Sea ports, endangering world food supplies.

The international community has been calling on Russia to unblock the ports and allow the export of Ukrainian grain.

The Russian Defense Ministry has proposed a corridor to allow foreign ships to leave Black Sea ports and another to allow vessels to leave Mariupol on the Sea of Azov.

Britain immediately accused Russia of "trying to hold the world to ransom," insisting there would be no sanctions relief.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said Putin was "essentially weaponized hunger and lack of food among the poorest people around the world."

Speaking during a visit to Sarajevo on May 26, she said any appeasement "will simply make Putin stronger in the longer term."

Zelenskiy urged the West to take the situation seriously and impose tougher sanctions on Russia to end its "senseless war" in Ukraine.

"The catastrophic unfolding events could be still stopped if the world treated the situation in Ukraine as if it were facing the same situation, if the powers that be did not play around with Russia but really pressed to end the war," he said in his late-night address.

Zelenskiy has become increasingly critical of the West in recent days as the European Union moves slowly toward a possible Russian oil embargo while Ukraine's military situation becomes increasingly difficult in the east.

The embargo requires unanimity among the bloc's 27 members, but Hungary opposes the move, arguing that its economy would be gravely hit.

Zelenskiy blasted the lack of agreement within the EU. "How many more weeks will the European Union try to agree on a sixth package?" he asked.

In Washington, the U.S. administration is preparing to to send advanced, long-range rocket systems to Ukraine, CNN reported, quoting multiple U.S. officials.

The officials said the White House was inclined to send the systems as part of a larger package of military and security assistance that could be announced as early as next week.

With reporting by Reuters, AP, AFP, CNN, and BBC