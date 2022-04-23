Russia's Offensive Said Stalled In Ukraine Amid Warnings Of Putin's Wider Aims

Russian forces are said to have been mostly stymied overnight as Ukrainian counterattacks continue in the eight-week-old invasion, and Kyiv's appeals for increased foreign assistance gained urgency following suggestions of broader war aims by Moscow.

British military intelligence said early on April 23 that Russian invasion forces appeared to have made no major gains in the past 24 hours.

The U.K. intelligence also said Russian air and naval forces still had not established control of Ukraine's skies or seas in the face of fierce Ukrainian resistance.

In a video address late on April 22, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy thanked countries that have delivered weapons to help Ukraine's defense and said its armed forces continued to deter attacks in eastern and southern Ukraine.

Ukraine's General Staff has said Russian forces increased attacks along the entirety of the front line in the east.

"The Izyum direction, Donbas, Azov, Mariupol, Kherson region are the places where the fate of this war and the future of our state is being decided now," Zelenskiy said.

He also intensified warnings of Russian President Vladimir Putin's alleged territorial aims elsewhere in the region in addition to its freshly stated goals of wresting away and occupying eastern and southern Ukraine.

The acting commander of Russia's Central Military District, Rustam Minnekayev, was quoted by official state media on April 22 as saying that full control of southern Ukraine was a strategic goal to allow access to Moldova's pro-Russian breakaway region of Transdniester.

Minnekayev's comments were the most detailed public description yet of Russia's goals in the second phase of its invasion of Ukraine and were highlighted by Kyiv as a sign that the Kremlin has been lying with its previous statements that Moscow has no territorial ambitions.

Kyiv has also repeatedly warned that Transdniester could be used as a staging area for Russian operations against Ukraine or Moldova, which shares a border and a common history with NATO member Romania.

Transdniester is a sliver of territory that borders Ukraine where hundreds of Russian troops remain deployed over Chisinau's objections.

Minnekayev said Russian speakers were oppressed in Transdniester. Moldova and Western leaders say that is untrue.

Moldova's Foreign Ministry rejected the Russian statements as "unfounded" and summoned Moscow's ambassador to express Chisinau's "deep concern."

"Moldova...is a neutral state and this principle must be respected by all international actors, including the Russian Federation," the ministry said in a statement.

An adviser to the head of Zelenskiy's office, Mykhaylo Podolyak, said that negotiations on possible security guarantees for Ukraine from foreign partners were under way and could be completed within as little as a week.

Speaking on a telethon to raise support for Ukraine, Podolyak said that "Of course, there will be different package guarantees," but he added that "It is important for us to supply weapons, close the skies, military consultations, and the means to quickly purchase additional weapons."

Advisers to leaders of the United States, Britain, Turkey, Poland, Germany, France, and Israel have previously expressed readiness to discuss a list of security guarantees for Ukraine.

"We will defend ourselves as long as possible...but all the nations who, like us, believe in the victory of life over death must fight with us," Zelenskiy said in his video address on April 22.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said that "there is a possibility" a humanitarian corridor could be opened up on April 23 out of the besieged southeastern port city of Mariupol.

An estimated 2,000 Ukrainian defenders are said to be holed up at a metal works in Mariupol in an effort to keep all of that city from falling under Russian control.

An adviser to Mariupol's mayor said bombs were falling daily on the Azovstal plant.

On April 22, new satellite images showed a second possible mass grave site in a nearby town, compounding the worst fears about the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding there since Putin's offensive began on February 24.

Putin issued an order this week for Russian forces to seal off Mariupol so that "not even a fly" could penetrate into the badly damaged city of around 500,000 people before the conflict.

With reporting by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, Reuters, and AP