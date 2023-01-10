Russia Works On Measures To Curb Discounts On Its Oil Prices

The independent Russian-language Dozhd TV channel, which was suspended in Russia over its war coverage and then yanked by Latvian authorities in December, has been given a license to broadcast in the Netherlands, according to editor in chief Tikhon Dzyadko.

Dzyadko announced the approval on the Plushev Telegram channel run by a prominent independent Russian journalist but did not elaborate.

The Dutch Media Authority's statement confirming the granting of the license was dated December 22.

It said simply "The Media Authority grants permission to TVR Studios BV as a commercial media institution to provide a commercial television broadcasting service via a program channel called TV Rain."

Dozhd TV had faced unexpected obstacles since its suspension by Russian authorities in March over its coverage of the invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow ruthlessly censors including punishments for criticism of its conduct or even calling it anything but a "special military operation" as opposed to a war.

After its relocation to the Baltics, Latvia's electronic media authority revoked Dozhd's broadcasting license last month.

Latvian National Electronic Media Council (NEPLP) head Ivars Abolins said on December 6 that the pending cutoff was imposed "in connection with the threat to national security and public order."

On December 2, Dozhd was fined 10,000 euros ($10,468) for using a map of Russia with Ukraine's Moscow-annexed Crimea on it and calling Russian armed forces invading Ukraine "our army."

The same day, Latvia's state security service said it had launched an investigation in connection with statements "which raise suspicions about the assistance provided by this TV channel to the soldiers of the Russian occupation forces in Ukraine."

More than 60 media outlets and independent journalists broadcasting and writing in Russian, including many based in Latvia, subsequently expressed support for Dozhd.

The Latvia-based Meduza news website published the letter of support, saying "these violations pose a 'national security threat' are unconvincing," and that the television channel's position against Russia's war in Ukraine is "obvious" as it is critical of Russian President Vladimir Putin's policies.

The letter called Dozhd's "significance in countering Russian state propaganda...colossal," adding, "Roaring about 'national security' conceals what is actually a heavy blow to free speech and ultimately to European security as well."

Dozhd said via Twitter earlier that the move was "unfair and absurd" and vowed to continue to operate its YouTube channel.