Navalny's Brother Oleg Added To Russia's Wanted List

Jailed Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny's brother Oleg has been added to the country's wanted list.

Oleg Navalny's name appeared in the Interior Ministry's registry of wanted persons on January 26. The list does not make any further comment.

The same day, Moscow's Lyublino district court announced that it is scheduled to start a hearing on the possible change of Oleg Navalny's suspended one-year prison term to a real prison term on February 18.

Oleg Navalny was given a one-year suspended prison sentence after a court in Moscow in August found him guilty of publicly calling for the violation of coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

He and his supporters have called the sentence politically motivated.

Outspoken Kremlin critic Aleksei Navalny has been in prison since February 2021 after being speedily tried and handed a 2 1/2-year prison sentence for violating the terms of an earlier parole. His conviction is widely regarded as a trumped-up, politically motivated case.

Navalny has blamed Putin for his poisoning with a Novichok-style chemical substance. The Kremlin has denied any role in Navalny's poisoning.

