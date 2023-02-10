News
Outspoken Tbilisi-Based Kremlin Critic Oleg Panfilov Dies At 65
Outspoken Kremlin critic, journalist, and writer Oleg Panfilov has died at the age of 65 in Tbilisi, Panfilov's wife, Oksana Maslak, wrote on Facebook on February 10. She did not give any details. The Tajikistan-born Panfilov used to head the Committee to Protect Journalists' office in Moscow and the Center of Extreme Journalism of the Russian Journalists' Union. He obtained Georgian citizenship in 2008 and moved to Tbilisi in 2009. For many years, Panfilov contributed to programs and projects of RFE/RL's Russian and Ukrainian services. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Echo of the Caucasus, click here.
Sixteen Iranian Students Expelled From University For Mixed Protest Lunch
More than a dozen Iranian students have been forced to leave Zabol University in the southeastern Sistan-Baluchistan province for protesting the death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody by having a lunch attended by both men and women.
The Union Council of Iranian Students said 16 students were expelled because they "had a group lunch,” flouting rules on the compulsory gender segregation in the cafeteria.
The council has also announced the suspension of Morteza Mardiha, a member of the Faculty of Communication Sciences of Allameh Tabatabai University in Tehran, for supporting students in their protests over Amini's death.
In recent weeks, there have been several reports of university professors being fired or suspended for accompanying protesting students.
Anger over the 22-year-old Amini's death on September 16 has prompted thousands of Iranians to take to the streets to demand more freedoms and women's rights.
Numerous protests have been held at universities, particularly in Tehran, where many students have refused to attend class. Protesting students have chanted "Woman, life, freedom" and "Death to the dictator" at the rallies. Some female students have removed and burned their head scarves.
In most of the protests, students have asked professors to support them, and some university professors and lecturers have expressed solidarity with the protesters.
Universities and students have long been at the forefront of the struggle for greater social and political freedoms in Iran. In 1999, students protested the closure of a reformist daily, prompting a brutal raid on the dorms of Tehran University that left one student dead.
Over the years, the authorities have arrested student activists and leaders, sentencing them to prison and banning them from studying.
The activist HRANA news agency said that, as of January 26, at least 700 university students had been arrested during the recent unrest.
Many have faced sentences such as imprisonment and flogging and dozens of students have been expelled from universities or suspended from their studies, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Ukraine's Zelenskiy Took Part In Meeting On Olympics, Lithuania Says
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy took part in an online meeting attended by 35 ministers to discuss demands that Russian and Belarusian athletes be banned from the 2024 Olympics, a Lithuanian Sports Ministry spokesman said on February 10. He said that Zelenskiy's message to participants was that principles of neutrality cannot apply to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Ukraine has threatened to boycott the Games if Russian and Belarusian athletes compete and Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk has said Russians will win "medals of blood, deaths, and tears" if allowed to compete. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Chechnya Lawmakers Change Kadyrov's Title To 'Father Of The People'
GROZNY, Russia -- Lawmakers in the Russian region of Chechnya have approved a bill on changing the Chechen version of the official title of the region's authoritarian leader, Ramzan Kadyrov, into what can be translated as "father of the people."
The Chechen parliament approved the constitutional amendments on February 9, according to which, the title of the republic's leader will remain as "glava" (head) in Russian, but in Chechen will now be "mekhk-da," which is literally translated as "father of the land," but is generally used to mean "father of the people."
A group of Chechen lawmakers initiated the move in January, weeks after lawmakers in Russia's Tatarstan region approved a bill changing the title of Tatarstan's leader from president to glava in Russian and "rais" in Tatar, which still translates to president or chairman. Leaders of several Arab countries are officially called rais.
Shortly before and after the collapse of the Soviet Union, leaders of ethnic republics within the Russian Federation used to be called presidents.
It was Kadyrov, who, in 2010, initiated the change of the titles of ethnic republic leaders from presidents to heads, saying that "there can be only one president in Russia."
The only ethnic region that managed to preserve its leader's title as president until last week was Tatarstan.
Kadyrov, who has ruled the southern Russian region since he was installed by President Vladimir Putin in 2007, has built the war-ravaged region in the North Caucasus into his own personal fiefdom, cemented by Kremlin budget funds and revenues from local oil and gas reserves.
Under Kadyrov's watch, dissidents, opposition activists, or veterans of Chechnya's wars who have fled to Europe have also been targeted for assassination.
Explosion In Cafe Kills One In Russia's Bashkortostan
An explosion in a cafe in Ufa, the capital of Russia's Bashkortostan region, has killed one person. Emergency officials from the region said on February 10 that one of five individuals injured in the explosion the day before had died in hospital. Police said the blast was most likely caused by a gas leak. Another gas explosion in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk killed 13 people on February 9. Earlier this week, another explosion also caused by a gas leak killed eight people in Russia's western Tula region. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Idel.Realities, click here.
Kyrgyz Discover Tunnel Near Uzbek Border Purportedly Used For Smuggling
Kyrgyzstan's State Committee for National Security (UKMK) said on February 10 it had discovered a tunnel along the Kyrgyz-Uzbek border that is purportedly being used for illegal border crossings and smuggling. The tunnel linking the two Central Asian countries was discovered in a private house in the Kyrgyz town of Kara-Suu in the southern Osh region. Last year, the UKMK found at least three similar tunnels connecting the Kara-Suu district with neighboring Uzbekistan. There are no official reports on the investigations into those cases. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
First PM Of Independent Kazakhstan, Sergei Tereshchenko, Dies At 71
The first prime minister of independent Kazakhstan, Sergei Tereshchenko, has died at the age of 71 of unspecified causes. Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev on February 10 expressed condolences to Tereshchenko's family and friends, praising his contribution to Kazakhstan's reforms and its statehood. The Russian-born Tereshchenko led Kazakhstan's government in 1991-94. He led the state commission on the introduction of the Kazakh national currency, the tenge, into circulation in 1993. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
France, U.S. Urge 'Immediate' End To Karabakh Blockade
France and the United States have demanded the "immediate" reopening of the key Lachin Corridor to the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, the French Foreign Ministry said on February 10. Since mid-December, a group of Azerbaijanis has been blocking the only road into Karabakh from Armenia to protest what they claim is illegal mining causing environmental damage. As a result, the mountainous region of some 120,000 people has been running short of food, medicines, and fuel.
Bomb Hits Vehicle, Killing Two Pakistani Soldiers
A powerful roadside bomb exploded near a security vehicle in volatile southwest Pakistan on February 10, killing two soldiers and wounding three others in a sign of increasing violence in the region. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the blast about 300 kilometers east of Quetta, the capital of Balochistan Province. A local police official, Lal Khan, said the dead and wounded had been transferred to a hospital. Previous attacks have been blamed on separatist groups that have been carrying out a long-running insurgency against the central government in Islamabad. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Moldovan Government Falls Amid Crises Sparked by War In Ukraine
Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita has stepped down just a year and a half into her government's mandate, automatically triggering the resignation of the entire cabinet and plunging one of Europe's poorest countries into a political crisis as war rages in neighboring Ukraine.
The move on February 10 comes as the country faces energy, economic, and security crises sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
"In spite of unprecedented challenges, the country was governed responsibly, with a lot of attention and dedicated work. We have stability, peace, and development -- where others wanted war and bankruptcy," President Maia Sandu said in a statement posted on Facebook announcing she had accepted the resignation.
Sandu said she will hold consultations with the factions of parties in parliament, "and, afterward, I will nominate a candidate for the post of prime minister of the Republic of Moldova."
Once she does that, the candidate has 14 days to propose a new government to parliament.
Amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, Russia has drastically cut gas deliveries to Europe in response to Western sanctions over its invasion, triggering an energy crisis at the onset of winter.
This has particularly affected Moldova, a European Union candidate country wedged between Ukraine and Romania, which relies predominantly on Russia for its gas supplies.
Russian gas deliveries to the country have been slashed and regular electricity imports have dried up, leading to blackouts and leaving many residents unable to pay their bills -- and prompting streets protests -- due to rising inflation and energy costs in the middle of winter.
Gavrilita, a former finance minister, became prime minister in August 2021 after her pro-European Party of Action and Solidarity won snap elections in July 2021 that gave her a majority in parliament with a mandate to clean up corruption.
Moldova, a country of approximately 2.6 million, still has around 1,500 Russian troops stationed at a former Soviet depot in its breakaway region of Transdniester that have remained officially as part of a peacekeeping contingent since the collapse of the Soviet Union.
Crimean Tatar Activist Gafarov Dies In Russian Custody
A Crimean Tatar activist, Dzhemil Gafarov, who along with four other activists from Ukraine's Russian-occupied Crimea was sentenced to 13 years in prison on terrorism charges in January, has died in Russian custody. Refat Chubarov, a Crimean Tatar leader, said on February 10 that Gafarov, 60, died in a detention center in the Russian city of Novocherkassk. Gafarov, who had a medical condition, had complained that guards had refused to provide him with medical assistance. After annexing Crimea in 2014, Russia has sentenced dozens of Crimean Tatars on terrorism charges that rights groups have called trumped-up. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Former Russian Far East Governor Furgal Sentenced To 22 Years In Prison
A court in Russia has sentenced Sergei Furgal, the former governor of the Far Eastern Khabarovsk region, to 22 years in prison after a jury convicted him of attempted murder and ordering two killings in 2004 and 2005, charges the former governor has steadfastly denied.
The Lyubertsy City Court that held the trial in the building of the Moscow regional court on February 10 also sentenced Furgal's co-defendants, Marat Kadyrov, Andrei Palei, and Andrei Karepov, to 9 1/2, 17, and 21 years in prison, respectively.
Furgal was found guilty of all charges on February 2.
The prosecutor claimed in the courtroom the day before that decisions to commit the murders were driven by the commercial interests of Furgal and his accomplices. Investigators said Kadyrov was the actual perpetrator of the crime.
Furgal has stressed his innocence several times in court. He and his supporters insist that the case against him is politically motivated.
In his closing remarks, the ex-governor noted that 100 witnesses were brought forward by the defense, but only two were interrogated, while the rest were not admitted. In addition, he alleged the investigation hid material evidence.
Furgal, a member of the nationalist Liberal Democratic Party of Russia, was elected in 2018 in a runoff that he won handily against the region's longtime incumbent from the Kremlin-backed ruling United Russia party.
His arrest on July 9, 2020, sparked mass protests in the regional capital, Khabarovsk, and several other towns and cities in the region.
The protests were held almost daily for many months, highlighting growing discontent in Russia's Far East over what demonstrators see as Moscow-dominated policies that often neglect their views and interests.
With reporting by Meduza and TASS
France Urges Stronger International Response To Iran's Missile Program
There must be a stronger "international response" to the threat posed by Iran's ballistic-missile program, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna told her U.S. counterpart, Antony Blinken, France's Foreign Ministry said on February 10. The ministry said Colonna and Blinken spoke by phone on February 10. The two also discussed the need for Iran to fully cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency, which said last week Tehran was inconsistent in meeting its nuclear obligations. During the call, Colonna and Blinken also reiterated their "full support" to Ukraine, the ministry said. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russia Sees Risk Of Oil Output Dipping In 2023
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandr Novak said on February 10 there were risks that Russia's oil production could drop in 2023, under the pressure of a European Union embargo and a G7 price cap on Russian oil, Russian news agencies reported. Russian oil production defied numerous predictions of a decline amid Western sanctions over Ukraine and rose by 2 percent last year to 535 million tons (10.7 million barrels per day) thanks to a jump in sales to Asia, especially, to India and China. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Ukraine-Led 2024 Boycott Call Is Against Olympic Principles, IOC Chief Says
International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach has told Ukraine that its calls for a boycott of the 2024 Paris Games over the possible participation of Russian competitors goes against Olympic "principles." In a letter to the Ukrainian National Olympic Committee revealed on February 9, Bach said Ukraine's efforts in "pressuring" other countries to boycott the 2024 Games was "extremely regrettable." The IOC said last month it was exploring a "pathway" to allow Russian and Belarusian competitors to take part in the Paris Olympics, under a neutral flag. Ukraine has reacted furiously, threatening to pull out of the Olympics.
Hungary Belongs To 'Peace Camp,' Orban Says After Meeting Zelenskiy During EU Summit
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Budapest "belongs to the peace camp" after meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at a European Union summit in Brussels. Orban made the comment on social media on February 9, while Hungarian State Secretary for International Relations Zoltan Kovacs quoted him as saying Hungary supported "an immediate cease-fire in order to avoid further deaths." Orban added that Hungary will continue to provide humanitarian and financial aid to Ukraine. Hungary has repeatedly criticized EU sanctions on Russia and until an agreement in December blocked an 18 billion-euro EU aid package for Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Presidents Of Poland, Ukraine Met In Poland
The presidents of Poland and Ukraine met in Rzeszow in southeastern Poland on February 9 and discussed the situation in the region, the office of the Polish president said on February 10 on Twitter. "The President of Ukraine reported on his recent diplomatic activity in Brussels and other European capitals; the talks also focused on security in the region," it said. Poland's Andrzej Duda and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskiy discussed the current situation at the front and the need for further joint actions for military support, the office said.
Air-Raid Sirens Heard Across Ukraine As Russia Launches Intense Air Attack
Air-raid sirens pierced the morning across Ukraine on February 10 as a volley of Russian missiles and artillery targeted cities such as Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhya, raising fears an expected renewed offensive by Moscow may be starting.
Ukraine's Air Force reported Russian cruise missiles launched from strategic bombers were detected at 8:30 a.m. Kyiv time. Roughly two hours later, more missiles, which crossed the airspace of Moldova, were reported.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Officials said energy installations were the main targets of the attacks, disrupting electricity supplies across Ukraine.
"In Kyiv airspace, 10 enemy missiles were destroyed by air-defense forces," the Kyiv city military administration said on Telegram, adding that there was some slight damage in the area from debris resulting from the intercepts.
"There are no reports so far on any victims but details are still being clarified," it said.
Fragments of a Russian rocket fell in the Holosiviskiy district of Kyiv, damaging the roof of a private house and a car, Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported on Telegram.
The mayor of eastern Ukraine's largest city, Kharkiv, confirmed infrastructure there had been hit and warned of possible power outages as a result.
"A series of strikes on Kharkiv. The enemy is targeting critical infrastructure facilities. There may be interruptions with electricity, water and heat supply," Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said.
Ukrainian and Western intelligence officials have been warning for several weeks that Moscow has been amassing forces in preparation for a renewed offensive -- especially in eastern Ukraine -- to claim successes after a series of setbacks in recent months as the conflict nears its first anniversary on February 24.
Moldova's Defense Ministry confirmed missiles had crossed its airspace and "strongly condemned" the occurrence, saying it would summon the Russian ambassador over the incident.
Neighboring Romania, a NATO member, knocked down some reports that the missiles also entered its airspace, saying it detected "what looked like" a cruise missile launched from a Russian ship in the Black Sea near Crimea, the Ukrainian peninsula Russia occupied in 2014.
The attacks come a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told EU leaders that a free Europe was not possible without a free Ukraine as he pressed for more weapons to aid Kyiv’s defense against invading Russian forces.
The February 9 visit was the latest in Zelenskiy's surprise tour of Europe to lobby for more weapons and EU membership to aid Ukraine’s defense, and came as Russian forces reportedly stepped up attacks in Ukraine's east ahead of an expected offensive.
The trip to Brussels gave Zelenskiy the opportunity to speak to all 27 leaders of the European Union following visits to Britain and France the day earlier. Josep Borrell, who chairs EU summits, said without providing details that the EU leaders would promise more military support for Ukraine.
In recent weeks, Ukraine has received promises from Western countries for the provision of battle tanks to boost its forces, but it has called for even more advanced weaponry, including fighter jets and longer-range rockets.
Speaking at a post-summit press conference, Zelenskiy said he had heard from "a number of European leaders...about the readiness to give us the necessary weapons and support, including aircraft."
Zelenskiy did not specify which leaders he was talking about, but said that “France and Germany have the potential to be game changers and that's how I see our talks today.”
French President Emmanuel Macron told reporters after the end of an EU summit on February 10 that while France hadn't ruled out fighter jets for Ukraine, any move on the issue would "definitely not take place in the coming weeks," as Kyiv has more pressing equipment needs.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz echoed Macron's words, saying that the delivery of fighter jets was "not a topic of discussion here."
With reporting by Reuters and dpa
IMF Delays $6 Billion Bailout For Cash-Strapped Pakistan
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has delayed a $6 billion bailout for cash-strapped Pakistan over its failure to meet the terms of a previous deal, officials said on February 10, as the country struggles with a worsening economic crisis and a deadly wave of violence. Pakistani officials said progress had been made toward reviving the bailout. A critical part of the loan, $1.1 billion, has been on hold since December as officials reviewed the country's compliance with a 2019 agreement. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Ukrainian Official Cries Foul Over SpaceX Executive's Comments On Curbing Starlink Internet Service
SpaceX has come under fire from a Ukrainian official for comments by a company executive who said steps had been taken to curb the Starlink satellite Internet service because of the way Ukraine is using it in its fight against invading Russian forces.
Mykhaylo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, on February 9 said SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell should "choose a specific option" after saying that Ukraine was using Starlink in ways it was never intended to be used.
Podolyak said on Twitter that companies have to decide: "Either they are on the side of Ukraine & the right to freedom, and don't seek ways to do harm. Or they are on Russia's side & its 'right' to kill & seize territories."
SpaceX founder Elon Musk agreed last year to provide Starlink free of charge to Ukraine and initially provided all the components needed to operate the 2,200-satellite constellation. The United States, France, and other countries later paid for shipments of some of the system's ground-based terminals.
The Ukrainian military uses Starlink for broadband communications in the field and to help control a network of surveillance drones that is critical to monitor Russian troop concentrations and military movements.
Ukraine has made effective use of drones to hit enemy positions with long-range weapons and bombs.
Speaking on February 8 at a conference in Washington, Shotwell said SpaceX was "really pleased to be able to provide Ukraine connectivity and help them in their fight for freedom."
But she added that Starlink "was never intended to be weaponized. However, Ukrainians have leveraged it in ways that were unintentional and not part of any agreement."
Speaking later with reporters, Shotwell referred to reports that the Ukrainian military had used the Starlink service to control drones.
"We know the military is using them for comms, and that's OK," she said. But it it was never the company's intent for the system to be used for offensive purposes.
"There are things that we can do to limit their ability to do that," they quoted her as saying without offering details. "There are things that we can do, and have done."
However, there was no indication of any interruption to Starlink service in Ukraine.
Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhaylo Fedorov said in a statement quoted by AP that there had been no problems with the operation of Starlink uplink terminals in Ukraine.
A ministry official familiar with the situation who spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity said checks on February 9 of cities near the war's front lines found no indications of trouble with Starlink coverage.
With reporting by Reuters and The Guardian
Chisinau Confirms Zelenskiy Statement On Russian Plan To Destabilize Moldova
Moldova's intelligence service has confirmed statements made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy alleging that Russia has acted to destabilize the country.
Zelenskiy, addressing an EU summit earlier on February 9, said that Kyiv had "intercepted the plan for the destruction of Moldova by Russian intelligence."
Zelenskiy said the document shows who, when, and how Russia planned "to break the democracy of Moldova and establish control over Moldova," and he said he warned Chisinau about it.
Zelenskiy said the plan was very similar to the one devised by Russia to take over Ukraine. He added that he did not know whether Moscow ultimately ordered the plan to be carried out.
The Moldovan Intelligence and Security Service confirmed that it had received information about the plan.
“The Intelligence and Security Service confirms that, both from the information presented by our Ukrainian partner and also from our operative activities, subversive activities with the aim of undermining the Republic of Moldova, of destabilization and violating the public order, were identified," the service said in a statement.
The statement said the service could not give any more details "because there's the risk of jeopardizing different ongoing operational activities."
Deputy Prime Minister Nicu Popescu said that during the past year Chisinau had witnessed attempts to destabilize the government and all of them failed.
President Maia Sandu's office said in a statement that Moldova’s institutions "are working to ensure the country's security and are using all the informational help of partners to anticipate and prevent any attempts to undermine our state."
The Moldovan presidency also said that it is in constant contact with European leaders and with other external partners, including Zelenskiy, "with whom he has a continuous exchange of opinions and information regarding the situation in the region."
The country, wedged between Ukraine and Romania, applied to join the European Union just after Russia invaded Ukraine nearly one year ago.
Russia maintains troops in Moldova's breakaway region of Transdniester.
With reporting by AP and AFP
Russia Says It's Ready To Work On Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Safety Zone
Russia says it is ready to continue work on creating a safety zone around Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant. The announcement on February 9 came after the head of state nuclear firm Rosatom met with UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi in Moscow. The Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant was seized by Russian forces shortly after they invaded Ukraine. Grossi has called for a safety zone to be created around it to prevent heavy weapons and shelling from causing further damage. Rosatom said its CEO "expressed the readiness of the Russian side to continue work on the implementation of the...initiative" after the talks with Grossi. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
- By dpa
NATO Jets Scrambled 570 Times Last Year To Check Russian Military Flights
NATO fighter jets scrambled 570 times to monitor Russian military flights in international airspace last year. That meant the number of such intercepts nearly doubled compared to 2021, a NATO spokesman confirmed to dpa following a report by the German media group Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland (RND). NATO sources say the spike was not only due to increased activity by the Russian military, but also to a stronger NATO presence on the eastern flank due to Moscow's war on Ukraine, which meant significantly more aircraft available for air surveillance there. Most of the intercepts took place over the Baltic Sea.
Kyiv Agrees With Prague On Ukrainian Armor Repairs In Czech Republic
Ukrainian state-held weapons and military hardware manufacturer Ukroboronprom has signed a memorandum with the Czech Republic's VOP CZ military enterprise on repairing Ukrainian armored vehicles. The Czech Defense Ministry said on February 8 that the agreement was signed two days earlier. The memorandum is part of a Kyiv-Prague deal reached in 2022 to create joint enterprises to increase military equipment production for Ukraine to boost its military capabilities in its battle against Russia's unprovoked invasion.
Siberian Prosecutor Seeks 11 Months For Former RFE/RL Correspondent Over Ukraine War Reposts
PROKOPYEVSK, Russia -- A prosecutor has asked a court in the Siberian region of Kemerovo to convict and sentence a former correspondent for RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities project to 11 months of correctional work over social-media posts he made saying Russian forces attacked civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.
The prosecutor also asked the court on February 9 to bar Andrei Novashov from posting any materials online for two years.
Novashov pleaded not guilty and rejected the charge of distributing false information about Russia's armed forces involved in Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine launched almost a year ago.
Novashov, whose trial started in June 2022, posted articles written by another journalist about the war in Ukraine. His lawyer, Maria Yankina, insists that the charges against her client are baseless, as the Russian Defense Ministry had not been able to officially reject the information her client reposted.
Several days after launching his invasion of Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin signed into law legislation that calls for lengthy prison terms for distributing "deliberately false information" about Russian military operations as the Kremlin seeks to control the narrative about its war in Ukraine.
The law envisages sentences of up to 10 years in prison for individuals convicted of an offense, while the penalty for the distribution of "deliberately false information" about the Russian military that leads to "serious consequences" is 15 years in prison.
It also makes it illegal "to make calls against the use of Russian troops to protect the interests of Russia" or "for discrediting such use" with a possible penalty of up to three years in prison. The same provision applies to calls for sanctions against Russia.
Since the invasion was launched, many journalists have fled Russia after or before they faced such charges.
