Olympic Hammer Champion Litvinov Dead At 60

Olympic hammer record-holder Sergei Litvinov has died at the age of 60, Russia's track-and-field federation announced.

The 1988 Olympic champion died suddenly in Sochi, where he had been coaching.

"It was an unexpected death as Litvinov, who cycled home after the practice, suddenly fell down," said a statement on the federation's official website on February 19.

"The ambulance that came at once to the scene of the accident failed to save his life."

Litvinov, who also won silver at the 1980 Moscow Olympics and was twice a world champion, set the Olympic record of 84.80 meters at the Seoul Games in 1988, when he won the gold medal.

Following his sporting retirement, Litvinov worked as a coach, guiding his son, Sergei Litvinov Jr., to bronze at the European championships in 2014.

"The All-Russian Athletics Federation presents its sincere condolences to all of Litvinov's relatives and friends," the federation statement said.

Based on reporting by AP and AFP