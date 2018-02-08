Russian ‘OAR’ Olympic Athletes Open With Loss As Appeals Begin

Athletes from Russia competing under the Olympic flag made their debut in the 2018 Winter Olympics, losing in a curling match to a U.S. team at a time when other Russian athletes were having their banning appeals heard in hopes of entering the games.

The U.S. brother-and-sister squad of Matt and Becca Hamilton early on February 8 defeated the husband-and-wife team of Aleksandr Krushelnitckii and Anastasia Bryzgalova 9-3 in a mixed-doubles curling match at the Pyeongchang games in South Korea.

The match represented the first competition of the Olympics, which will officially get under way on February 9 with the opening ceremonies. The games will run through February 25.

The appearance of Russian athletes under the “Olympic Athletes from Russia” (OAR) moniker is one of two top geopolitical-related aspects of the Olympics, along with the participation of North Korean athletes in a joint team with their South Korean counterparts.

In December, the IOC banned Russia from competing as a team the Winter Olympics, citing the Russian state's "unprecedented systematic manipulation" of the Olympic antidoping system at the 2014 Sochi games – which the Russians deny.

But the IOC did invite 169 Russians without any history of doping violations to compete under a neutral flag using the name "Olympic Athletes from Russia," provided they meet strict guidelines on doping.

Matt Hamilton of the winning curling team expressed sympathy for the situation of the competitors from Russia.

"I'm sure they are a little bit bummed [EDS: meaning "disappointed"] they don't get to wear a Russian flag," he said. "But that's life. You've got to take what you are given. At least they are at the Olympics."

"We know there were some issues with that same organization and doping. But that doesn't add any motivation," he added.



The Russian pair was cheered by a handful of supporters waving a Russian flag and yelling "Russ-i-a."

Krushelnitckii and Bryzgalova declined to speak to reporters after the match.

There will be seven round-robin matches in the curling competition through February 11. The top four teams reach the semifinals on February 12, with medal matches set for February 13.

In the meantime, some of the Russian athletes seeking last-minute invites to the Olympics arrived early on February 8 for their appeal hearings before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

At least two Russian coaches and 58 Russian athletes are hoping to overturn the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) decision not to invite them to the games.

The CAS has said it will attempt to hear the appeals late on February 8 or early February 9.

Should they win their appeals, it could force the IOC to offer invites allowing them to compete as OAR athletes, although some have said they still would not participate because they have not been in training.

With reporting by AFP, AP, and The New York Times