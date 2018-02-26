Kremlin Hails 'Successful' Performance Of Russian Olympians

The Kremlin says the number of medals won by Russian athletes at the Winter Olympics shows that the country was successful at the competition in South Korea.

"For Russian sport, the main indicators are medals," President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said on February 26.

"And from the points of view of medals won, it is absolutely possible to view the performance of our Olympians as successful," he added.

Peskov also pointed to the great "excitement caused by the [two] gold medals received by our athletes and the national enthusiasm, which all of us witnessed."

Overall, the Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR) team came home with 17 medals, ranking sixth.

However, the team ranked 13th in terms of gold medals won.

The Olympics in Pyeongchang officially concluded on February 25.

Russia was banned from the games over what the International Olympic Committee described as a state-run, systemic doping program at the Winter Olympics in Sochi in 2014, but 168 Russians were allowed to compete under the OAR designation and under the Olympic flag.

Based on reporting by Reuters and TASS