Russia Opens Criminal Probe Into Navalny Lawyer Who Tried To Meet With FSB Agent

Russian law enforcement agencies have opened a criminal case against Lyubov Sobol, a lawyer for the outspoken Kremlin critic Aleksei Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) and took her in for questioning, the head of the foundation said on December 25.



FBK Director Ivan Zhdanov said on Twitter that investigators launched a probe into Sobol for trespassing "with the use of violence or a threat to use it" after she rang the doorbell of an agent who has implicated the Federal Security Service (FSB) in the poisoning of the 44-year-old Kremlin critic.



There was no immediate comment from Russian authorities.



Earlier on December 25, police raided Sobol’s apartment and took away her computers and phones, Navalny’s supporters said.



"Lyubov Sobol was taken for questioning to the Investigative Committee. The apartment is being searched," the foundation said on Twitter on December 25.



Navalny's supporters said they thought the police move was a response to Sobol’s attempt to meet an agent who has implicated the Federal Security Service (FSB) in the poisoning of the 44-year-old Kremlin critic.



Sobol was among journalists and political activists who tried to meet with Konstantin Kudryavtsev late in the evening on December 21, the day Navalny published an audio-recording of what appears to be a conversation with Kudryavtsev over the FSB's role in the poisoning.



She was briefly detained at a police station.



Laboratory tests in three separate European countries, confirmed by the global chemical weapons watchdog, established that Navalny was poisoned with a Soviet-style Novichok nerve agent.



Russia has rejected calls for an investigation into the poisoning, and denies the involvement of state agents in the case, saying it has yet to be shown any evidence.

Navalny is currently in Germany where he is recovering from the poisoning. He has said he plans to return at an undisclosed date.



The European Union and Britain have imposed asset freezes and travel bans against six senior Russian officials believed to be responsible for the Navalny poisoning, as well as one entity involved in the program that has produced a group of military-grade nerve agents known as Novichok.

With reporting by Current Time, Reuters and AFP