Russian Police Detain Two At Meeting Of Opposition Figures, As Crackdown Continues

Russian police detained two people at a meeting of opposition figures and municipal deputies in the city of Nizhny Novgorod, in the latest crackdown on Kremlin critics ahead of elections later this year.

Yulia Galyamina, an opposition leader from Moscow, and Vitaly Bovar, a municipal deputy from St. Petersburg, were both detained on May 22.

Police broke up the meeting at a hotel soon after it started, citing a breach of coronavirus rules.

Gatherings of more than 30 people in one room are banned. Police claimed 31 people were present, although organizers said only 25 people were in attendance.

"This is political persecution," said Galyamina, who posted a video of herself being taken into police custody.

In March, Russian police detained around 200 people, mostly opposition figures and municipal deputies, at an event in Moscow.

The detentions were the latest crackdown on Russia’s opposition since Kremlin critic Aleksei Navalny was arrested, put on trial, and imprisoned in the wake of his January return from Germany, where he had been recovering from a nerve agent poisoning he blames on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Navalny's team has accused authorities of seeking to further intimidate critics ahead of general elections in September.

With reporting by dpa