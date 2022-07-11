News
Putin Signs Decree Allowing Ukrainians Expedited Russian Citizenship
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree that allows Ukrainians in all parts of the country to obtain Russian citizenship, compounding concerns about the aims of Russia's war against its neighbor.
The decree signed on July 11 says all Ukrainian citizens and persons without citizenship residing in Ukraine can get Russian passports through the same simplified procedure that Moscow introduced in 2019 for residents of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, parts of which have been controlled by Kremlin-backed separatists since 2014.
Since May 25 of this year, it has also applied to residents of two Ukrainian regions, Kherson and Zaporizhzhya, parts of which have been occupied during Moscow's unprovoked invasion launched in February. It now applies throughout Ukraine.
The expansion "means [that Russia's] plans for occupation have no geographical limits," Maria Zolkina, head of regional security and conflict studies at the Kyiv-based Democratic Initiatives Foundation think tank, wrote on Twitter.
Putin and other Russian officials have insisted that the invasion's goal was not to occupy Ukraine. However, Moscow and Russian-imposed authorities in occupied Ukrainian territories now say the regions could become part of Russia.
Russian-installed authorities in occupied territories of Ukraine's Kherson and Zaporizhzhya regions said earlier that they had set up passport-issuance centers for Ukrainian citizens who chose to obtain Russian passports.
In the Luhansk and Donetsk regions, known collectively as the Donbas, separatist leaders said earlier that hundreds of thousands of local residents had obtained Russian citizenship since 2019.
Navalny Announces Launch Of New Anti-Corruption Foundation
Jailed Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny, whose Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) was labeled extremist and outlawed last year, has announced a relaunch of the group, which was known for publishing investigative reports about corruption among top Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin.
Navalny tweeted on July 11 that the new Anti-Corruption Foundation will function as an international organization with an advisory board including his wife, Yulia Navalnaya; former Belgian Prime Minister Guy Verhofstadt, who is currently a member of the European Parliament; Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Anne Applebaum; and U.S. philosopher Francis Fukuyama.
"The Foundation will be completely transparent and clear, and the first contribution to its existence will be the Sakharov Prize, awarded to me by the European Parliament (50,000 euros)," Navalny's tweet said.
FBK and other groups associated with Navalny, as well as his political movement, were declared "extremist" organizations by the Russian authorities in June 2021 and disbanded.
"We talked about the fact that Putin and his crooks will not succeed in destroying the Anti-Corruption Foundation. On the contrary, it will become a global international foundation," Navalny wrote.
Navalny was arrested in January 2021 upon his return to Moscow from Germany, where he was treated for a poison attack in Siberia in 2020 with what European labs defined as a Soviet-style nerve agent.
He was then handed a 2 1/2-year prison sentence for violating the terms of an earlier parole during of his convalescence abroad. The original conviction is widely regarded as a trumped-up, politically motivated case.
In March, Navalny was sentenced in a separate case to nine years in prison on embezzlement and contempt charges that he and his supporters have repeatedly rejected as politically motivated.
Union Warns About Deteriorating Health Of Hunger-Striking Iranian Teacher
The teachers' union in Iran's Fars Province has warned that the health of jailed teacher activist Mohammad Ali Zahmatkesh is deteriorating due to a hunger strike.
Referring to significant weight loss and a severe drop in blood pressure after 12 days on hunger strike, the union warned that the life of the retired teacher, who has been under arrest since May 24, was in danger and he was "unable to speak."
Zahmatkesh, 58, has a history of arrest and conviction due to his union activities. He served a two-year sentence starting in May 2018.
In a statement on July 9, while condemning the arrest of Zahmatkesh, the union also warned the authorities of the Islamic republic and security and judicial institutions about "false accusations, dismissal, deportation, and prison sentences" for teachers and cultural activists.
Iranian teachers -- along with workers from other sectors as well as pensioners -- have been taking to the streets across the country to demand better pay and working conditions.
In response, the authorities have summoned, detained, and jailed a growing number of protesters and activists, which have nevertheless failed to stop the rallies.
With writing and reporting by Ardeshir Tayebi
Iranian Filmmaker Panahi Arrested After Signing Statement Condemning Cinematographers' Detentions
Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi has been arrested amid a wave of detentions of cultural and activist figures in Iran, state media report.
Panahi is among more than 300 Iranian filmmakers and cultural activists who issued a statement on July 9 condemning the arrests of activist cinematographers Mohammad Rasoulov and Mostafa al-Ahmad.
Rasoulov and Ahmad had joined a group of Iranian filmmakers in publishing an open letter calling on the security forces to "lay down their arms" in the face of outrage over the "corruption, theft, inefficiency, and repression" following the violent crackdown of those protesting a building collapse in the southwestern city of Abadan that killed 41 people on May 23.
More than 100 Iranian cinematographers backed the statement demanding that soldiers, who they wrote "have turned into the people's oppressors," lay down their weapons and "return to the arms of the nation."
Some reports indicated that Panahi, along with a group of other filmmakers, had visited the Evin prison prosecutor's office on July 11 in regard to the arrest of Rasoulov and Ahmad but that he was arrested when he left the prosecutor's office.
On July 9, Iranian state media announced the arrest of Mostafa Tajzadeh, the former deputy interior minister in Mohammad Khatami's government and one of the most prominent reformist figures in the Islamic republic.
Tajzadeh was accused of "a conspiracy to act against the country's security," Mehr news agency said late on July 8.
Tajzadeh also was charged with "publishing falsehoods to disturb the public mind," adding that this is the reason a warrant was issued for his arrest. The report gave no further details.
Tajzadeh was arrested and sentenced to six years in prison following the controversial presidential election in 2008. The sentence was later increased by one year to a total of seven years.
Tajzadeh is an outspoken critic of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. While serving his previous sentence, he published open letters addressed to Khamenei from prison.
He also registered to run in a subsequent presidential election but was disqualified in preelection vetting by the Guardians Council.
Iranian Professors Fired After Men, Women Do Kurdish Folk Dance Together
Seven professors at Iran's Kermanshah University have been fired after a video of them performing a Kurdish folk dance at a graduation ceremony went viral, angering university officials.
The video from the event, which was held on June 1 but only recently posted, shows several students and professors of both sexes dancing freely on a stage at the ceremony at the medical school in western Iran.
The Norway-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) reported that the professors were fired because of the "mixed-sex Kurdish dancing of students" and the improper wearing of the hijab by women at the ceremony.
After the video went viral, the university's public relations department condemned the action, saying it was organized without official permission and had crossed "red lines."
Iran is regularly criticized by human rights organizations for suppressing civil rights religious and personal freedoms, even in private settings.
Police have previously raided private events and gatherings and arrested people for "mixed-sex dancing" and "not wearing a hijab."
In response to the government's increased pressure on civil rights, several social-media activists have promoted a campaign for women to come out on the streets of Iranian cities without a hijab on July 12.
With writing and reporting by Ardeshir Tayebi
Ukrainian Figure Skating Official Fired After Taking Part In Event In Russia
Olympic champion Viktor Petrenko has been fired from his post as vice president of the Ukrainian Figure Skating Federation (UFFK) and expelled from the organization for taking part in an event in Russia that was organized by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov's wife, Tatyana Navka.
Federation members were "outraged" by Petrenko's decision to participate in Navka's ice show, The Scarlet Flower, which started in the Russian city of Sochi on July 1 and is scheduled to end on September 30, the UFFK said in a statement.
"The former athlete made this shameful decision of his despite the wide-scale war that Russia is conducting against Ukraine for the fifth month," the statement said.
"Thousands of Ukrainian civilians, including hundreds of children, killed and tortured by the aggressor, massive missile strikes on our cities and villages, and the total destruction of people’s homes did not stop Viktor Petrenko from going onto the skating rink...to perform on a team with supporters of this horrible war."
Ukraine's National Olympic Committee also condemned Petrenko's participation in the show, calling it "unacceptable."
Odesa native Petrenko, 53, won gold medals in the singles figure-skating competitions at the 1992 Winter Olympics and the World Championships the same year and is a three-time European champion.
Navka won gold medals in ice dancing at the 2006 Winter Olympics and the World Championships in 2004 and 2005 and is also a three-time European champion in that sport.
Her husband, Peskov, has been Russian President Vladimir Putin's chief spokesman since 2008, when Putin started a term as prime minister.
Russia May Expand Its 'Gay Propaganda' Ban, Deeming It 'Insufficient'
Russia may expand its ban on so-called “gay propaganda” later this year, broadening a law that rights activists say has put LGBT people at risk and led to increased discrimination and violence.
A committee chairman in the State Duma, Russia’s lower house of parliament, wrote on Telegram on July 11 that a 2013 law banning "propaganda of nontraditional sexual relations" among minors is “insufficient.”
"We propose to fully extend the ban on that sort of propaganda among audiences of all ages (offline, media outlets, the Internet, social media, as well as in cinema theaters)," Aleksandr Khinshtein wrote, adding that his committee proposes stricter punishment for violation of the law as well.
He said lawmakers will discuss possible amendments in the fall, when the Duma is back in session.
The current law envisages fines up to 1 million rubles ($15,500) or up to 15 days in jail for propagating "nontraditional sexual relations among minors."
Khinshtein added that the amendments would also introduce stricter punishment for "propaganda" of pedophilia and ban distribution of any information demonstrating "nontraditional sexual relations."
The current law, signed by President Vladimir Putin in 2013, has been widely criticized by human rights groups and LGBT community advocates.
Relatives Of Kazakhs Killed During January Unrest Demand Justice
NUR-SULTAN -- About 20 people have rallied in front of the president’s office in Kazakhstan's capital, demanding justice for loved ones killed in the violent dispersal of anti-government demonstrations in January.
The protesters who rallied on July 11 came from the cities of Almaty, Oskemen, Taraz, and Shymkent to demand that all posthumous charges against their relatives to be dropped and that thorough investigations into their deaths be launched.
One of the protesters, Murat Abdiraiym from the southern city of Shymkent, told RFE/RL that his son, Nurbolat Alpamys, was shot dead at the January rally. He said his son was unarmed and was exercising his rights to free speech and expression.
"They charged him with taking part in mass disorder. I demand that charge be dropped," Abdiraiym said.
The January unrest occurred after a peaceful demonstration in the tightly controlled, oil-rich Central Asian nation's western region of Manghystau on January 2 over a fuel-price hike led to widespread anti-government protests.
Thousands of people were detained by officials during and after the protests, which President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev said were caused by "20,000 terrorists" from abroad, a claim for which authorities have provided no evidence.
Human rights groups say the number killed was much higher than any of the various figures provided by officials. The groups have provided evidence that peaceful demonstrators and people who had nothing to do with the protests were among those killed by law enforcement and military personnel.
The government has not published the names of those killed during or after the unrest -- which led to the removal of former President Nursultan Nazarbaev and his relatives from the political scene -- and has rejected calls by Kazakh and global human rights groups for an international probe into the deaths.
At the small demonstration on July 11, two women from Almaty, Aigerim Niyazbaeva and Shapaghat Qadyrova, said their husbands were shot dead during the January unrest and posthumously charged with taking part in mass disorders. They said they want their late husbands' names to be cleared and all people involved in the killings to be brought to justice.
Police called on the demonstrators to move to a nearby building housing the Prosecutor-General's Office to meet with a presidential aide and the prosecutor. The demonstrators eventually agreed, but it was not immediately clear whether they met with the officials.
In late June, Kazakhstan's deputy prosecutor general, Aset Shyndaliev, said that six people were tortured to death after being arrested for taking part in the January protests and that 232 people died during the protests, which were violently dispersed by law enforcement and the armed forces.
Shyndaliev said at the time that eight officers of the Committee of National Security (KNB) and a police officer had been arrested on charge of torturing suspects. Overall, he said, 15 officers are suspected of using torture and illegal methods of interrogation on people arrested during and after the unrest.
The Prosecutor-General's Office said earlier that 25 people were officially considered victims of torture after investigators used hot irons on them during interrogations related to the unrest.
Hungarian Energy Company Chief Warns Fuel-Price Cap Will Lead To Shortages
The head of Hungary’s largest network of fuel stations has warned that a government-mandated cap on fuel prices will lead to shortages if it is not lifted soon.
Zsolt Hernadi, CEO of Hungarian oil and gas company MOL,said in an interview published by ATV on July 11 that Hungary was facing an "extremely dangerous" situation as the fuel-price cap was driving up consumption.
"This raises the question of how long this can be done," said Hernadi, whose company has previously called for the cap to be phased out.
The retail price for both 95-octane gasoline and diesel fuel was capped at 480 Hungarian forints ($1.19) a liter last November.
The government of far-right Prime Minister Viktor Orban said it was introducing the cap to shield consumers from surging inflation. It currently is set to run until October.
MOL last month set a limit of 50 liters a day for passenger car drivers at its stations.
A government official told Reuters that fuel prices would be about double the current price without the cap.
The official added that the "government is constantly analyzing the state of the fuel supply and will make a decision on the price caps."
Based on reporting by RFE/RL’s Hungarian Service, Reuters, and ATV
Poland Says Migrant Crossing Attempts Have Declined Sharply Since Building Of Border Wall
The number of migrants attempting to cross the border from Belarus into Poland has declined by nearly two-thirds since Polish authorities built a wall along the frontier.
Poland's border control agency said on July 11 that it had recorded 1,766 attempts to cross the border in March. In June, the number fell to 596, according to a spokesperson quoted by the PAP news agency.
Poland in late June said it had completed a steel wall stretching along the border with Belarus to stop the flow of illegal migrants after tens of thousands, mostly from Middle East, tried to enter the EU-member state from Belarusian territory last year.
Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said on June 30 that the construction of the 5.5 meter-high, 186 kilometer-long steel wall will "separate us from the bleak dictatorship of [Belarusian ruler Alyaksandr] Lukashenka," who the West blames for funneling the influx of migrants.
The border separating the two countries is actually 418 kilometers long, but much of it is covered by water.
Poland and other EU states say Lukashenka orchestrated the migrant crisis along with his ally, Russian President Vladimir Putin, in retaliation for sanctions imposed on him and his regime for its brutal crackdown on dissent after mass protests over a disputed August 2020 presidential election handed Lukashenka a sixth term in power.
Belarus has denied charges that it manufactured the border crisis.
Based on reporting by RFE/RL’s Belarus Service, dpa, and PAP
Eleven Kyrgyz Nationals Held On Border-Crossing Charges Said Released From Tajik Custody
BATKEN, Kyrgyzstan -- Eleven Kyrgyz citizens have been released from Tajik custody after being held on charges of crossing the border illegally amid an ongoing border dispute between the two Central Asian nations, according to one of the men and his father.
Aidarbek Khaidarov told RFE/RL on July 10 that he and 10 other Kyrgyz nationals who had been detained at different times since last year were released in recent days. He said he could not give more details as he was ordered not to disclose any information regarding the release.
Khaidarov's father, Umarbai Khaidarov, told RFE/RL that the 11 men were handed to the Kyrgyz side near the Kyzyl-Bel border control point in the southern region of Batken.
"Six of them were taken to the police station in the village of Arka, others were taken to Bishkek, as they most likely have permanent residences in the Chui region," Umarbai Khaidarov said.
Authorities in Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan have not yet commented officially on the reported release of the 11 Kyrgyz men.
On June 3, a court in the Batken region released 11 Tajik citizens who had been held by Kyrgyz authorities on the same charges.
In late May, the chief prosecutors of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan held talks and agreed on an exchange of citizens detained for illegal border crossing.
Arrests on charges of illegal border crossing by the authorities of the two nations have increased since exchanges of gunfire along a disputed segment of the border in the spring of 2021 left 36 Kyrgyz and 19 Tajik citizens dead.
Many border areas in Central Asia have been disputed since the Soviet Union's collapse in 1991.
The situation is particularly complicated near the numerous exclaves in the volatile Ferghana Valley, where the borders of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan meet.
Almost half of the 970-kilometer Kyrgyz-Tajik border has yet to be demarcated, leading to repeated tensions since the two countries gained independence three decades ago.
Lithuania Widens List Of Russian Goods Barred From Ground Transport To Kaliningrad
Lithuania has widened restrictions on trade through its territory from Russia to the Russian Baltic exclave of Kaliningrad, including a ban on concrete, wood, alcohol, and alcohol-based industrial chemicals.
A spokesperson for Lithuanian customs told Reuters that the move was a result of the phase-ins on earlier announced European Union sanctions against Moscow taking effect.
Vilnius shut the route for transport of steel and other ferrous metals, which it said it was required to do under EU sanctions that took effect on June 18.
The EU imposed the punitive measures on Russia after it launched its ongoing invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda has stressed that his Baltic country "must" and "will" enforce EU sanctions on Russian goods amid harsh rhetoric from Moscow over Vilnius's recent restrictions affecting Kaliningrad.
Goods that fall within humanitarian or essential categories, such as food, are exempted from the sanctions.
Lithuanian officials have suggested Russia can ship goods by sea to Kaliningrad, Russia's only ice-free port year-round.
Russia in late June summoned the EU envoy to "strongly" protest and threaten unspecified "retaliation" over the overland curbs on shipments to the exclave.
Kaliningrad is wedged between Lithuania and Poland, where the Pregolya River feeds into the Baltic Sea. It has about half a million inhabitants.
Based on reporting by Reuters
Newly Identified Victims Of Srebrenica Genocide Buried As Netherlands Offers First Apology
The remains of 50 recently identified victims of the Srebrenica genocide were buried on July 11 as Bosnia-Herzegovina marked the 27th anniversary of the killings of thousands of Bosnian Muslim men and boys by Bosnian Serbian forces during the Bosnian war.
And for the first time, the Netherlands offered an apology to the people of Srebrenica for the failure of Dutch forces to prevent the genocide in the town during the 1992-95 war.
More than 3,000 people participated in the March of Peace 2022 that culminated on July 10 following a 110-kilometer, three-day hike to the Potocari memorial cemetery ahead of the ceremony. Commemorations the past two years were limited because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Participants in the march crossed the route that Srebrenica residents took in the summer of 1995 after the fall of the city to Bosnian Serb forces.
Thousands were expected to attend the commemoration, which most Serbs and their leaders refuse to recognize in the ethnically divided country. Still, in Belgrade, some groups said they will organize a gathering in the Serbian capital with the goal of having July 11 declared as the Day of Remembrance in that country.
In Srebrenica, Hamdija Fejzic, chairman of the organizing committee for the commemoration of the anniversary and deputy head of the Srebrenica municipality, said he was fortunate to have survived the genocide, which he called a "defeat of humanity."
He said the horrific event must never become just a footnote in the history of mankind and that only by recognition can reconciliation be realized.
He urged officials in Bosnia-Herzegovina to take concrete steps to make Srebrenica "a city of life, not a place of death."
“In Srebrenica, children born after the genocide grow and they are our hope,” he said. “It is our obligation to provide these children with normal conditions of life. We do not need big words but concrete steps that will allow children to grow up together, regardless of national and religious affiliation."
Michael Murphy, the U.S. ambassador to Sarajevo, said the killings represented "a dark event in history, not only for [Bosnia-Herzegovina] but for all of humanity."
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and enlargement commissioner Oliver Varhely honored the Srebrenica victims in a joint statement, saying, "We stand together, in grief, with their relatives and friends who survived the genocide."
"It is more than ever our duty to remember the genocide of Srebrenica as part of our common European history...to stand up to defend peace, human dignity, and universal values.”
In July 1995, more than 8,000 Bosnian Muslim men and boys were rounded up and killed by Bosnian Serb forces in the eastern town of Srebrenica -- the worst mass killing in Europe since World War II.
So far, 6,671 people have been identified and buried.
Many of the victims had fled to a UN-declared "safe zone" in Srebrenica, only to find the outnumbered Dutch peacekeepers there unable to defend them.
On July 11, Dutch Defense Minister Kasja Ollongren, who attended the ceremony, said "the international community failed to offer adequate protection to the people of Srebrenica.”
“The Dutch government shares responsibility for the situation in which that failure occurred. For this, we offer our deepest apologies," she said.
The massacre was labeled as genocide by international courts, but Serbian and Bosnian Serb officials refuse to accept that wording.
The episode came at the end of the 1992-95 Bosnian War pitting the Serbs against Bosniaks and Croats that claimed some 100,000 lives.
Both the wartime Bosnian Serb army commander, Ratko Mladic, and former political leader Radovan Karadzic were subsequently sentenced to life in prison by the UN war crimes court in the Netherlands for genocide in Srebrenica.
Russia Temporarily Halts Gas Shipments To Germany For Pipeline Work, But Some Fear Longer Suspension
Russia says it will suspend shipments of natural gas to Germany on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline for 10 days beginning on July 11 as it conducts annual maintenance work.
But some in Germany have expressed fears that the Kremlin could find, or create, a reason to extend the stoppage as a way of punishing Berlin for its support of Ukraine following Russia's February 24 invasion of its neighbor.
The announcement of the supply suspension came after the Canadian government on July 10 said it would return a repaired Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline turbine to Germany after completing maintenance on the equipment.
The turbine is scheduled to be sent first to Germany, then transferred to Russia’s state-owned Gazprom -- operator of the pipeline -- so that Canada will not violate Western sanctions placed on Russia.
Gazprom last month cut the capacity along the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to 40 percent of normal levels, pointing to the delayed return of the equipment being serviced by Germany's Siemens Energy in Canada.
Moscow on July 8 said it would increase gas supplies to Europe if the turbine was returned.
The work on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline was scheduled long in advance, but some people in the West have warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin could use \energy supplies as a political weapon.
"Putin is going to turn off the gas tap...but will he turn it back on?" the German newspaper Bild wrote on its website.
"We are confronted by an unprecedented situation -- anything is possible," German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck told Deutschlandfunk radio. “It could be that the gas flows again, maybe more than before. It can also be the case that nothing comes.
“We need to honestly prepare for the worst-case scenario and do our best to try to deal with the situation,” he said.
In June, Habeck said that "based on the pattern we've seen, it would not be very surprising now if some small, technical detail is found and then they could say, 'Now we can't turn it on any more.'"
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied that Russia is using oil and gas to exert political pressure, saying the shutdown was a regular scheduled event.
The Nord Stream 1 pipeline transports 55 billion cubic meters (bcm) a year of gas from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea.
Moscow has cut off gas supplies to several European countries that did not comply with its demand for payment in rubles.
German is heavily reliant on Russian energy supplies and has warned that its economy could be pushed into recession if Russian gas flows are halted for an extended period.
Since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, Germany has sought to reduce its dependence on Russian gas, including through the building of liquefied natural-gas ports.
Russia’s economy could also feel pain if the pipeline were to be shut off for an extended period with the loss of revenue.
Germany has already halted the Nord Stream 2 gas project as punishment for Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Construction on Nord Stream 2, half owned by Gazprom in a consortium with European energy companies, was designed to double shipments of Russian gas to Germany.
With reporting by Reuters, dpa, and The Guardian
Death Toll Rises To 24 After Russian Shelling Destroys Ukrainian Apartment Block
Russian forces intensified their shelling of eastern Ukraine, with the country's second-largest city, Kharkiv, coming under fire two days after an attack on an apartment building killed at least 24 people in a small town in the Donetsk region.
The attacks on July 11 came as Russian forces stepped up their drive to capture all of the Donetsk region which, along with neighboring Luhansk region, makes up Ukraine’s Donbas region, which has become the focus of Russia’s brutal military onslaught in eastern Ukraine.
In Kharkiv, which is in northeastern Ukraine but outside the Donbas, regional Governor Oleh Synyehubov said an apartment block and a school were hit by missiles, with three people killed and 28 injured in the city of 1.45 million people.
“All [attacks] were exclusively on civilian objects. This is absolute terrorism!” Synyehubov said.
Russia claimed the attacks were "pinpoint" strikes on Ukrainian military personnel and "foreign mercenaries," adding that Ukrainian forces were suffering heavy losses in fighting.
In the Donetsk town of Chasiv Yar, Ukrainian rescue crews were desperately searching through the rubble of a collapsed five-story apartment block that was hit by a Russian rocket attack late on July 9.
"As of July 11 at 8:45 in the morning...18 people were killed, six people were rescued from the rubble, and about 137 tons of rubble were cleared," the local emergency services office in Chasiv Yar said. A later statement raised the death toll to 24.
Officials fear dozens of people could still be trapped in the rubble of the apartment building
Earlier, Donetsk regional Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Telegram that at least 30 others “are under the rubble" of the building after it was hit by a Russian Uragan missile.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the attack on Chasiv Yar represented another potential war crime by the invading forces.
Andriy Yermak, chief of staff to Ukraine's president, said the strike was "another terrorist attack" and that Russia should be designated as a "state sponsor of terrorism" as a result.
The rocket assault on Chasiv Yar is the latest in a recent burst of high-casualty Russian attacks on civilian structures in Ukraine.
Russia says it is conducting a "special military operation" to demilitarize Ukraine, among other goals that Kyiv and the West dismiss as unjustified, and denies targeting civilians in the war.
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konanshenkov claimed the Chasiv Yar attack struck a gathering point for a Ukrainian military brigade and that precision weapons were used.
Russia-backed separatist forces on July 11 said they had taken the village of Bohorodychne, calling it a “powerful bridgehead” for an attack on the key Donetsk region city of Slovyansk, some 24 kilometers away.
Ukrainian officials said Russian forces attacked areas near Slovyansk on July 10 but were forced to withdraw.
Serhiy Hayday, the governor of the eastern Luhansk region, said Russian troops were also gathering in the village of Bilohorivka, about 50 kilometers east of Slovyansk.
The Ukrainian military's General Staff said early on July 11 that the Russian military is continuing to shell Ukrainian settlements in the east of the country.
"In the Donetsk direction, there are signs of preparation of enemy units for the intensification of hostilities in the Kramatorsk and Bakhmut directions,” it said in its daily update.
"Another hostile attempt of the invaders' offensive in the direction of Mariyinka completely failed. Under the fire of our soldiers, the invaders shamefully ran back," the summary stated.
The claims could not be independently verified.
The General Staff also said attacks were reported in several cities and towns in southern Ukraine.
Serhiy Khlan, deputy chief of the Kherson regional council in exile, said Ukrainian troops struck a Russian military unit in the southern city of Kherson, setting it on fire.
Serhiy Bratchuk, the head of the Odesa regional administration, said on Telegram that Ukrainian armed forces "struck the occupiers' base in the Kherson region."
Russian air-defense systems were activated in Kherson on July 10, TASS reported, adding that four explosions were heard and smoke was seen in the central part of the city.
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk urged civilians to evacuate the city and the Kherson region.
The Kherson region includes the city of Kherson, which before the war had a population of nearly 300,000. It is not known how many of the city's residents remained after Ukraine lost control of most of the Kherson region in the early weeks of the war.
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said on July 10 that U.S. long-range multiple-launch rocket systems have already made a "huge difference" on the battlefield.
Ukraine currently has nine of the high-mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS) and similar systems provided by the United States and allies, Security Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said earlier this week.
The United States announced on July 8 that it would be sending four more. It said that would bring the number of HIMARS sent by the United States to 12.
Meanwhile, Reznikov told Britain’s Times newspaper that Kyiv is massing a force of 1 million troops equipped with the newly provided Western weapons in preparation for an offensive to reclaim territory in the south.
Reznikov said Zelenskiy had ordered the military to retake coastal areas that are crucial to the country’s economy but which are now occupied by Russian forces.
“We understand that, politically, it is very necessary for our country,” he was quoted as saying. “The president has given the order to the supreme military chief to draw up plans.”
Following the remarks, Ukrainian forces said they had recaptured the village of Ivanivka in the Kherson region.
"The only thing left of the Russian occupiers in Ivanivka are horrible memories and 'dead' military equipment," brigade officials said, although the report could not immediately be verified.
With reporting by AP, AFP, Reuters, and UNIAN
Germany's Ex-Chancellor Refuses To Disassociate Himself From Putin
Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder has said he wants to maintain contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin despite pressure for him to break off their friendship because of Moscow's war in Ukraine.
"I will not give up my opportunities for talks with President Putin," Schroeder told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper in comments published on July 10.
Schroeder, a Social Democrat, was Germany's chancellor from 1998 to 2005 and after leaving office was made chairman of the board of Russian state-owned oil giant Rosneft.
He resigned from the position at Rosneft in May and rejected a nomination to the Gazprom board that had been put forward before Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Schroeder faced fierce criticism in Germany for years over his work for the companies.
In the newspaper interview, Schroeder said he did not believe in a military solution to the war in Ukraine and that his understanding after visiting Putin in March was that Putin was interested in a negotiated solution.
"What such a solution looks like can only be clarified in a negotiation," he said.
Schroeder made it clear that he believes Ukraine is to blame for the fact that negotiations have failed so far.
Other members of Germany’s Social Democrat Party have distanced themselves from Schroeder.
With reporting by dpa
Federation Head Says Russian Tennis Deserves Credit For Kazakh Player's Wimbledon Victory
The president of the Russian Tennis Federation says Elena Rybakina, who became the first player representing Kazakhstan to win a Grand Slam singles title, owes her success to training in Russia.
Rybakina, who won the women's singles title at Wimbledon on July 9, was born in Moscow and played in the Russian system until financial issues led her to switch her nationality four years ago.
"It's the Russian school, after all. She played here with us for a long time, and then in Kazakhstan," Russian Tennis Federation President Shamil Tarpishchev told Russian sports website Championat after Rybakina beat Ons Jabeur for the title.
Tarpishchev referred to Rybakina as a "Muscovite."
Rybakina, 23, would not have been allowed to play in this year's Wimbledon as a Russian because the tournament banned players from Russia and Belarus over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
She was asked during her post-match news conference how she would respond if Russia tried to politicize her victory.
"As I said in previous interviews, I have been playing for Kazakhstan for a very long time. I represented this country at the biggest tournaments, at the Olympic Games, which was my dream," she said.
"For my part, I can only say that I represent Kazakhstan."
There's been no official reaction from the Kremlin on Rybakina's Wimbledon success, but some Russian commentators have claimed her victory as a Russian achievement and a symbolic snub to the Wimbledon ban.
Kazakhstan, meanwhile, was pleased to have its first Grand Slam singles champion.
"Kazakhstani tennis player Elena Rybakina has achieved a historic victory in the extremely prestigious Wimbledon tournament. I heartily congratulate this outstanding athlete!" President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev wrote on Twitter.
Kazakh media reported that Toqaev had a phone conversation with Rybakina after her victory.
Rybakina, was 19 when she switched her allegiance to Kazakhstan after the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation offered to support her with the cash she needed to continue playing on the Women's Tennis Association tour.
Rybakina said this week she feels like she lives on tour rather than in any one place. According to U.S. media, however, she maintains an apartment in Moscow, and on social media has referred to her home in Moscow.
After her victory on July 9 she climbed into the stands and embraced Kazahkstan Tennis Federation President Bulat Utemuratov, then hugged Yaroslava Shvedova, a former player who has become her mentor.
Shvedova was born in Moscow, switched allegiance to Kazakhstan in 2008, and won two Grand Slam doubles titles.
With reporting by AP
Muslims Celebrate Eid Al-Adha Amid Rising Food Prices From War In Ukraine
Millions of Muslims across the globe have celebrated Eid al-Adha, one of the biggest holidays of the Islamic calendar, which coincides with the final rites of the annual hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.
In some countries, including Afghanistan, Iran, and the Central Asian states, Eid al-Adha was observed on July 9. But in other parts of the globe, including Pakistan and Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim country, the holiday was observed on July 10.
Many Muslims celebrate the four-day feast by ritually slaughtering livestock and distributing the meat among relatives, neighbors, and the poor.
Known as the Feast of Sacrifice, it's a joyous occasion of which food is a hallmark. But as Russia's war in Ukraine sends food prices soaring across the world, many people said they couldn't afford the livestock for the ritual sacrifice.
In Afghanistan, there is normally a shopping rush for animals ahead of Eid al-Adha. But this year, the global food-price hikes and economic devastation since the Taliban takeover have put it beyond the reach of many Afghans.
In eastern Ukraine, dozens of Ukrainian Muslims gathered on July 9 to observe Eid al-Adha at the mosque in Kostyantynivka, the last remaining operational mosque in Ukrainian-controlled territory in the Donbas region.
The congregation was mostly made up of soldiers or combat medics from different units: Crimean Tatars and Ukrainian converts from Kharkiv, Kyiv, and western Ukraine.
Only a few local residents were present, as the war has forced many to flee to western regions of the country.
Muslims make up almost 1 percent of the population in Ukraine, which is predominantly Orthodox Christian.
In his sermon following the traditional Eid prayers at the mosque in Kostyantynivk, mufti Said Ismahilov asked the congregation to remember Muslims living in occupied territories, where many have lost their homes and where several mosques have been destroyed by shelling.
Ismahilov said Muslims in occupied territories do not feel safe.
“There is a lot of fear," he said. "The war continues and we have no idea what is happening in the occupied territories and what situation Muslims are in there.”
Nearly 1 million Muslims from around the world arrived this week in the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia, the largest pilgrimage since the COVID-19 pandemic upended the event.
On July 9, pilgrims carried out the symbolic stoning of the devil. It's among the set of rituals associated with the Prophet Muhammad and the prophets Ibrahim and Ismail, or Abraham and Ishmael in the Bible, performed during the pilgrimage every year.
All Muslims who are physically and financially able to complete the spiritual journey, are required to do the Hajj pilgrimage at least once in their lives.
With reporting by AP
Russia's Blockage Of Ukrainian Grain Exports Contributed To Sri Lanka Turmoil, Blinken Says
Russia's blockade of Ukrainian grain exports may have contributed to Sri Lanka's turmoil, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, voicing concern that it could lead to other crises elsewhere in the world.
Blinken reiterated calls on Russia to let an estimated 20 million tons of grain leave Ukraine, which Moscow invaded in February.
"What we are seeing around the world is growing food insecurity that has been significantly exacerbated by the Russian aggression against Ukraine," Blinken told reporters in Bangkok on July 10.
"We're seeing the impact of this Russian aggression playing out everywhere," Blinken said.
He said there was also an impact in Thailand, where fertilizer prices had "gone sky-high" due to the blockade.
Blinken said it will have severe consequences to a farming country like Thailand "because in the absence of fertilizer, we know that means that next year yields will go down, prices potentially will go up."
Millions of tons Ukrainian grains are exported annually to Africa, the Middle East, and other parts of the world. But the exports have been halted, as Russia's navy is blockading Ukraine's Black Sea ports.
Moscow says it would allow Ukrainian ships loaded with food products to leave if Ukraine's military demined the waters off Odesa and other ports.
But Kyiv says it can't demine the coast because Russia would "use grain corridors to attack southern Ukraine."
Russia and Ukraine jointly account for nearly a third of global wheat exports.
According to the UN data, Ukraine accounted for 16 percent of the world's corn supplies and 42 percent of sunflower oil in 2019.
Sri Lanka has been wracked by weeks of turmoil triggered by severe shortages of food and fuel.
The country's president and prime minister agreed to resign after protesters stormed their official residences on July 9.
Opposition parties met on July 10 to agree on a new government, but protesters refused to leave President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's residence.
"We won't give up this struggle until he actually leaves," student leader Lahiru Weerasekara told reporters,
Rajapaksa, who is taking refuge on a vessel offshore, has pledged to leave office on July 13.
The protesters overran the presidential palace and on July 10 roamed free inside it. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's residence was set on fire during the turmoil on July 9.
Blinken said that Washington was tracking the developments and urged parliament to work quickly to implement solutions.
With reporting by AFP and BBC
At Least 15 Ukrainians Killed In Russian Rocket Attack On Apartment Building
Ukrainian rescue workers have recovered 15 bodies after Russian Uragan rockets hit a five-story apartment block, collapsing the building in the eastern Donetsk region, officials said.
More than 20 people may still be trapped in the wreckage, the local branch of the emergency service in the town of Chasiv Yar said on Facebook.
Emergency workers late on July 10 pulled a man who had been trapped for almost 24 hours out of the rubble, bringing to six the number found alive. The man was rushed to a hospital after being pulled out by rescuers, who earlier said they were in contact with at least three people trapped under the ruins.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the attack on Chasiv Yar has prompted him to including the topic of war crimes on his schedule in the coming week.
"Since the beginning of this invasion, Ukrainian law enforcement officers have been doing everything necessary to record the crimes of the occupiers and to collect evidence," he said in a video message on July 10.
He said the negotiations he plans will "contribute to the punishment of Russian war criminals."
Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of the Donetsk military administration, said the attack took place late on July 9.
Chasiv Yar is a town of about 12,000 about 20 kilometers southeast of Kramatorsk, a city that has recently has been a target of Russian forces.
Andriy Yermak, chief of staff to Ukraine's president, said the strike was "another terrorist attack" and that Russia should be designated as a "state sponsor of terrorism" as a result.
The rocket assault on Chasiv Yar is the latest in a recent burst of high-casualty Russian attacks on civilian structures in Ukraine.
At least 19 people died when a Russian missile hit a shopping mall in the city of Kremenchuk in late June. Earlier this month, 21 people were killed when an apartment building and recreational area came under rocket fire in the southern Odesa region.
Russia -- which says it is conducting a "special military operation" to demilitarize Ukraine -- denies targeting civilians in the war. There was no comment on the strike on Chasiv Yar at a Russian Defense Ministry briefing on July 10.
Multiple rocket attacks were also reported in Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, not far from the Russian border.
Rockets, fired in the early hours of July 10, hit a school, a private house, and a children's sanatorium, partially destroying the buildings, the Kharkiv prosecutor's office said. A 62-year-old man was wounded in the attacks, it said in a Telegram post.
Ukrainian officials said Russian forces attacked areas near the eastern town of Slovyansk on July 10, but were forced to withdraw.
Serhiy Hayday, the governor of eastern Luhansk region, said Russian troops were gathering in the village of Bilohorivka, about 50 kilometers east of Slovyansk.
"The enemy is...shelling the surrounding settlements, carrying out air strikes, but it is still unable to quickly occupy the entire Luhansk region," Hayday said on Telegram.
"During the last night alone, the Russians launched seven artillery barrages and four rocket strikes," he added.
The Ukrainian military General Staff said in its daily summary that attacks were reported in several cities and towns in eastern and southern Ukraine.
Donetsk and Luhansk make up the Donbas region, where Moscow-backed separatists have fought Ukrainian forces since 2014.
WATCH: Oleksandr Kraskivskyi, head of the village of Zamhlay in Ukraine's Chernihiv region, says he tried to reason with occupying Russian troops but he ended up being bound, beaten, and held captive. Kraskivskyi believes he survived after explaining that he had served with the Soviet Army in Afghanistan.
Last week, Russian forces captured the city of Lysychansk, the last major stronghold of Ukrainian resistance in Luhansk.
Meanwhile, the situation in the southern region of Kherson has become more dangerous.
Serhiy Khlan, deputy chief of the Kherson regional council in exile, said Ukrainian troops struck a military unit in the southern city of Kherson, setting it on fire.
Serhiy Bratchuk, the head of the Odesa regional administration, said on Telegram that Ukrainian forces "struck the occupiers' base in the Kherson region."
Russian air-defense systems were activated in Kherson on July 10, TASS reported, adding that four explosions were heard and smoke was seen in the central part of the city.
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk urged civilians to evacuate the city and the Kherson region.
"It's clear there will be fighting, there will be artillery shelling...and we therefore urge (people) to evacuate urgently," she said on July 10 on national television.
She could not say when exactly the counteroffensive would happen.
The Kherson region includes the city of Kherson, which before the war had a population of nearly 300,000. It is not known how many of the city's residents remained after Ukraine lost control of most of the Kherson region in the early weeks of the war.
Meanwhile, Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said on July 10 that advanced U.S. long-range multiple-launch rocket systems had already made a "huge difference" on the battlefield.
Ukraine currently has nine of the high-mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS) and similar systems provided by the U.S. and allies, Security Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said earlier this week.
The United States announced on July 8 that it would be sending four more. It said that would bring the number of HIMARS sent by Washington to 12.
Reznikov told The Times in an article published on July 10 that Zelenskiy has instructed the Ukrainian military to retake the occupied southern territories.
"We understand that politically it is very necessary for our country," he told the British newspaper. "The president has instructed the supreme military commander to develop plans."
With reporting by AP, AFP, Reuters, UNIAN, and TASS
Ukraine 'Disappointed' By Canada's Decision To Grant Waiver To Allow Repair Of Russian Gas Pipeline
The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry is "deeply disappointed" by a Canadian government decision to return a repaired Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline turbine to Germany after completing maintenance on the equipment.
The decision sets a "dangerous precedent" and will "strengthen Moscow's sense of impunity," the ministry said on July 10 in a statement.
The statement warns that the transfer of the turbine will allow Russia to continue to use energy as a weapon in war and calls on the Canadian government to reverse its decision.
Canada announced the decision on July 9, saying at the same time that it would expand sanctions against Russia's energy sector to include industrial manufacturing.
The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said Russia could continue supplying gas to Germany through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline in full without the turbine.
It said the Nord Stream 1 compressor station where the turbine operated is equipped with several other turbines, including backups.
One turbine is in Canada, three are currently operating, and the rest "have been turned off without explanation," the ministry said.
It also reiterated its position that Russia could continue uninterrupted gas supplies to the European Union even if Nord Stream 1 were out of operation entirely by using gas-transit routes through Ukraine or Poland.
"Thus, Russia's demand for the mandatory return of the turbine to continue gas transportation is blackmail that has no technical justification," the ministry said.
Ukraine also asserted that Canada made its decision despite having said that it understood that Russia's demand had no technical basis.
Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said in a statement the new sanctions will apply to "land and pipeline transport and the manufacturing of metals and of transport, computer, electronic and electrical equipment, as well as of machinery."
It said the sanctions would "put further pressure on a pillar of the Russian economy" and further increase pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin and his regime over "his senseless war in Ukraine."
The German corporation Siemens said on July 10 that Canada's decision was a "necessary and important first step" for the delivery of the turbine.
"The political export decision is a necessary and important first step for the delivery of the turbine. Currently, our experts are working intensively on all further formal approvals and logistics," Siemens Energy said.
"Among other things, this involves legally required export- and import-control procedures. Our goal is to transport the turbine to its place of operation as quickly as possible," it added.
Russia's Gazprom last month cut the capacity along the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to 40 percent of normal levels, pointing to the delayed return of equipment being serviced by Germany's Siemens Energy in Canada.
The turbine will be sent to Germany first and then be delivered to Gazprom so that Canada does not breach any sanctions, a government source told Reuters.
Germany says the return of the turbine would deprive Russia of an excuse to keep supplies significantly below normal levels.
Moscow on July 8 said it would increase gas supplies to Europe if the turbine was returned.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Iranian Director Wins Top Prize At Karlovy Vary Film Festival
Iranian director Sadaf Foroughi's film Summer With Hope (Tabestan Ba Omid), an Iranian-set social drama, captured the top Crystal Globe award at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in the Czech Republic.
Taki Mumladze and Mariam Khundadze shared the award for best actress for their roles in the German-Georgian film A Room Of My Own (Chemi Otakhi) at the ceremony on July 9.
A Room of My Own was directed by 35-year-old Georgian Ioseb Bliadze.
Summer With Hope was the 45-year-old Canadian-based Foroughi's second feature film, following Ava in 2017.
The Canadian-Iranian social drama depicts a young swimmer in training for the national championships with his new coach. But the relationship between the two young men elicits disapproval from the people around them.
Organizers said 121,015 tickets were sold to film screenings at the 56th edition of the festival in the Czech spa city.
Based on reporting by AFP and The Hollywood Reporter
Blinken, EU's Borrell Back Compromise In Bulgaria-North Macedonia Dispute
WASHINGTON -- In a joint statement, the U.S. secretary of state and the European Union's foreign policy chief have expressed support for North Macedonia’s bid to begin EU accession talks.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the EU’s Josep Borrell on July 9 said that, in the face of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, advancing the path to EU membership for North Macedonia, along with that of Albania, is important to all of Europe.
“At this critical moment in European history, marked by the unjustifiable aggression carried out by Russia against Ukraine, advancing Albania and North Macedonia’s EU path is key to strengthening the cohesion and resilience of the entire European continent,” they said.
“Guided by common values and EU standards and benchmarks, both countries are ready to take the next step toward EU membership,” it added.
The two also offered support for a French-initiated compromise proposal aimed at ending EU member Bulgaria’s veto of North Macedonia’s bid to enter the bloc.
Bulgaria has endorsed the proposal, which could lead to mentioning the Bulgarian minority in the preamble to North Macedonia’s constitution, among other things.
Critics in North Macedonia, including the leading opposition party, have attacked the proposal as a national "betrayal" that threatens to "Bulgarianize" their country, which declared its independence from the former Yugoslavia in 1991 and has been an EU candidate for 16 years.
“We welcome a compromise proposal which takes into account the interests and concerns of both North Macedonia and Bulgaria based on mutual respect, trust, and understanding,” the Blinken-Borrell statement said.
“The sovereign decision of the parliament of North Macedonia will be important to move forward. This spirit of constructive compromise on which European integration is built should continue to inspire all those involved in this historic process,” it added.
Washington and Brussels have sought to integrate the small nations of the Western Balkans into Europe to help blunt Moscow's influence in the region.
U.S. Announces $368 Million In Additional Humanitarian Aid To Ukraine
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced a new round of humanitarian aid to Ukraine, with nearly $368 million worth of assistance going on top of previously announced military support.
“Today, I can announce the United States will provide nearly $368 million in additional support,” Blinken said on July 9 following his meeting with Group of 20 (G20) ministers in Indonesia.
He said the aid would include “food, safe drinking water, cash assistance, emergency health care, shelter, as well as support to coordination among humanitarian organizations that are doing so much of this critical work on the ground.”
“More than 11 million people in Ukraine -- 11 million people -- have fled their homes since the aggression began. That is more than a quarter of Ukraine’s entire population. The needs are tremendous and they’ll only increase as the war continues,” he said.
Since Russia's February 24 invasion, the United States has provided $1.28 billion in humanitarian aid to Ukraine, USAID said.
Blinken said the United States has provided $7.2 billion in military assistance to Ukraine since Russia launched its "brutal, unprovoked, full-scale invasion of Ukraine,” including $2.2 billion over the past several weeks.
On July 8, the White House announced a new weapons package worth up to $400 million, including four more high-mobility artillery rocket systems and more ammunition.
The rocket systems, known as HIMARS, allow Ukrainian forces to target Russian positions from further distances and with greater accuracy than regular artillery. With the new shipment, Ukraine will have 12 HIMARS in all in operation.
Zelenskiy Removes Ukraine's Ambassador To Germany, Others In Diplomatic Shake-Up
KYIV -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has dismissed Kyiv's ambassadors to five countries, including Germany, and several other envoys, according to presidential decrees announced on July 9.
The series of short decrees did not give reasons for the dismissals, but listed the ambassadors as those to Germany, Hungary, Norway, the Czech Republic, and India.
Envoys to the Maldives, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh were also dismissed, the decrees stated.
The decrees did not say if the removed envoys would be offered other jobs within the Ukrainian government.
Hours later, Zelenskiy said in a video message that "rotation is a normal part of diplomatic practice."
"New representatives of Ukraine will be appointed to the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Norway, and India. Candidates are being prepared by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs," he said.
Among those dismissed was Ukraine’s controversial ambassador to Germany, Andriy Melnyk.
German newspapers Bild and Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported earlier in the week that Melnyk was set to leave Berlin and take up another post within the Foreign Ministry in Kyiv.
Melnyk has been vocal in his appeals for more assistance from Berlin, particularly in the form of weapons exports from Germany.
In a Reuters interview prior to Russia’s February 24 invasion of Ukraine, Melnyk criticized Berlin’s resolve in negotiations with Moscow and said that "so far, there has been a lot of dialogue with Russia -- alas, without results -- but not enough severity.”
More recently, Melnyk came under pressure for defending controversial mid-20th-century nationalist leader Stepan Bandera.
Bandera is revered as a hero by many Ukrainians for leading the political wing of the anti-Soviet independence movement. Its military wing -- the Ukrainian Insurgent Army -- waged partisan warfare during and after World War II.
But Bandera -- who was killed by a Soviet assassin in Munich in 1959 -- is regarded as a traitor by others for leading an insurgent war against Soviet forces and collaborating with Nazi Germany. His forces also fought against the Nazis at times during the war and are accused of carrying out murderous campaigns against Poles and Jews.
Kyiv's relations with Germany have been particularly difficult since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
While Berlin has given political support and military aid, Kyiv has called on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to do more.
Germany is heavily reliant on Russian energy supplies, and some in Berlin have expressed concerns about rising energy prices in the country.
Scholz has accused Russia of using energy as a weapon and said Germany has relied too long on energy supplies from Russia.
Following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, Germany halted the $11 billion Nord Stream 2 gas project as punishment for Russia's military onslaught.
Nord Stream 2, half-owned by Russia’s state-owned Gazprom in a consortium with European energy companies, was designed to double shipments of Russian gas to Germany.
Ukraine has also demanded Germany either halt or severely curtail natural-gas flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline and said it is able to provide alternative supply routes.
With reporting by Reuters and dpa
