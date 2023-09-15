Russia Has 'Neutralized' Hundreds Of Foreign Intelligence Agents

Ukraine has claimed multiple victories in its ongoing counteroffensive against Russian forces as its president prepares for a meeting next week with U.S. President Joe Biden that could prove influential in mustering international support for Kyiv as it battles Russia's 18-month-old invasion.

Multiple news outlets quoted unnamed officials late on September 14 confirming that Biden would meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy around UN General Assembly meetings in the United States next week.

Both men are slated to address the 78th session of the UN gathering on September 19.

Zelenskiy is expected to use his in-person appearance with U.S. and world leaders to rally support and plead for advanced weapons and ammunition as Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine nears its 20th month.

The Washington Post reported that the Zelenskiy visit is part of a joint push "to get Congress to provide $24 billion in additional aid to Ukraine."

It follows Russian President Vladimir Putin's summit this week with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in eastern Russia in what Western officials believe could be an effort by Moscow to trade advanced technology for ammunition to feed its war in Ukraine. Putin and Kim are reportedly planning to meet again in North Korea at Kim's invitation.

The Biden-Zelenskiy meeting would be their first since the sidelines of a NATO summit in Lithuania in July.

CNN quoted Republican sources as saying Zelenskiy would also meet individually with U.S. lawmakers and leaders.

Zelenskiy last visited the United States in December, in his first trip abroad since the all-out invasion began in February 2022.

Reports suggest that pressure from the United States and other allies has mounted on Ukraine to demonstrate success in the ongoing major counteroffensive it launched in June.

Late on September 14, Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address that Ukrainian forces had achieved a "triumph" earlier in the day by "destroying" Russian air defenses in occupied Crimea.

A Ukrainian intelligence source told Reuters that the air-defense system near Yevpatoria was destroyed in what the source said was an overnight drone and missile attack conducted by Ukraine's Security Service and navy.

Satellite imagery appeared to confirm heavy damage to an area geolocated to the position of a Russian S-400 air-defense battery at Yevpatoria.

The reported destruction of the air-defense system came a day after Ukraine heavily damaged two Russian war vessels in Crimea.

Early on September 15, the General Staff of Ukraine's military said its troops had retaken the Donetsk town of Andriyivka, about 10 kilometers southwest of Bakhmut, "inflicting significant losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment."

A day earlier, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar announced the liberation of Andriyivka before withdrawing her statement and saying heavy fighting there was continuing and the situation was "very difficult and volatile."

Ukraine's military also said it was having "partial success" in the nearby area of Klishchiyivka.

RFE/RL cannot independently confirm claims of battlefield developments by either side in areas of the heaviest fighting.

With reporting by CNN, The Washington Post, and Reuters