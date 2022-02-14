What Happened While You Were Looking Away

Accessibility links

As the tension over Moscow's military buildup near Ukraine's borders mounts, the Kremlin's clampdown on dissent, civil society, and independent media in Russia continues, with Aleksei Navalny facing a new trial and a 16-year-old boy sentenced to prison in a controversial case. Irina Lagunina, director of special projects at RFE/RL's Russian Service, joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.

Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.​

