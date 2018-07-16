Russian Woman Charged Under U.S. Foreign-Agent Law

WASHINGTON -- U.S. prosecutors have arrested a Russian woman and charged her with acting as an unregistered foreign agent for the Russian government.

In court filings in U.S. federal court in Washington, D.C., prosecutors said 29-year-old Maria Butina worked to infiltrate U.S. political organizations, including the National Rifle Association, the deeply influential gun lobbying organization.

Butina allegedly met with U.S. lawmakers and candidates and attended events sponsored by private lobbying groups, including the National Prayer Breakfast.

She also allegedly helped organize Russian-American "friendship and dialogue" dinners in Washington and reported back to a Russian government official in Moscow.

The official is not named in the U.S. court papers but was described as working "at the direction of a high-level official in the Russian government who was previously a member of the legislature of the Russian Federation and later became a top official at the Russian Central Bank."

That description fits Aleksandr Torshin, whom Butina has previously been affiliated with.

It wasn't immediately clear if the case was directly connected at all to an investigation being carried out into alleged Russian meddling into the 2016 U.S. presidential election by the Justice Department's Special Counsel Robert Mueller, though the charges were brought the U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C.

The charges against Butina were announced just hours after the conclusion of a summit in Helsinki between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S President Donald Trump.

With reporting by Reuters and AP

