Kremlin Says It Expects To Make Statement On Putin-Biden Summit 'Soon'

The Kremlin says it will make announcement "soon" on a possible summit between President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart, Joe Biden.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call on May 25 that the rival superpowers need to discuss strategic nuclear stability, which is a global issue, and the need to cooperate on cybersecurity.

"Strategic stability and arms control are the issues that concern all the countries of the world. Beyond a doubt, strategic stability and arms control will surely be on the agenda," Peskov said.

"I will refrain from any further comments on that matter. We will make a corresponding statement soon," he added.

Biden, who in March said he believed Putin was a "killer", which prompted a diplomatic row that led to Moscow recalling its ambassador to Washington for consultations, has said he would like to meet Putin during a planned trip to Europe next month.

The two men have met previously, but not since Biden was inaugurated as president in January.

A Swiss newspaper reported on May 24 that its sources said the summit will be held in Switzerland.

With reporting by Reuters and TASS