Russian Court Extends Pretrial Detention Of Sociologist For Making Online Comments
A court in Russia on November 21 extended the pretrial detention of sociologist Boris Kagarlitsky for at least another six months on a charge of making online calls for terrorism. The charge stems from Kagarlitsky's online comments in October on reports about an attack on the Kerch bridge built by Moscow after Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula in 2014. The 65-year-old Kagarlitsky told RFE/RL earlier that he considers the charge against him politically motivated. In recent months, scores of Russian citizens have been charged with extremism and terrorism for their thoughts about Moscow’s ongoing full-scale invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Former Russian Investigative Committee Official Found Dead In Penal Colony
Russian news agencies quoted law enforcement officials and a lawyer on November 21 as saying that the former chief of the Investigative Committee's internal security, Mikhail Maksimenko, was found dead in Correctional Colony No. 11 in the Nizhny Novgorod region. The 50-year-old Maksimenko was serving a 14-year prison sentence he was handed in 2016 on charges of abuse of office and bribe-taking, which he rejected. The charges against Maksimenko stemmed from a high-profile investigation that followed an extortion case with involvement of an organized criminal group. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Kazakh Citizen Gets Russian Passport After Signing Contract To Fight In Ukraine
Authorities in the Siberian city of Berdsk said on November 21 that "for the first time in the history of the Novosibirsk region," a foreigner received a Russian passport in exchange for signing a contract to join Russia's armed forces involved in Moscow's aggression against Ukraine. According to city officials, Berdsk residents Pavel Kontorbayev and his wife, Veronika -- Kazakh citizens -- were handed Russian passports at a special ceremony after Kontorbayev signed the contract. President Vladimir Putin signed a decree in May allowing foreigners taking part in the war in Ukraine to become Russian citizens if they agree to serve at least one year. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Viktor Belenko, Soviet Defector Who Hijacked MiG-25 To Japan In 1976, Dies In U.S.
Soviet pilot Viktor Belenko, who hijacked a MiG-25 military jet to Japan in September 1976, has died in the United States at the age of 76. The New York Times quoted Belenko's son on November 20 as saying that his father had died after a brief, unspecified illness in a nursing home in Rosebud, Illinois, on September 24. Belenko’s defection gave the U.S. Armed Forces an opportunity to study the jet, which was considered top secret in the Soviet Union at the time. In 1980, the U.S. Congress approved a law authorizing U.S. citizenship for Belenko. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Ukraine's 'First Counteroffensive' Began With Euromaidan, Zelenskiy Says On 10th Anniversary
KYIV -- Kyiv's first counteroffensive against Russia's influence occurred a decade ago, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on November 21 as Ukraine marked the 10th anniversary of the Day of Dignity and Freedom -- the start of the Euromaidan protest movement that culminated with the ouster of Moscow-backed President Viktor Yanukovych.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
"Ten years ago, we opened a new page in our struggle. Ten years ago, Ukrainians conducted their first counteroffensive -- against lawlessness, against attempts to deprive us of a European future, against our being enslaved," Zelenskiy said in a video address to mark the 10th anniversary of the start of what is known in Ukraine as the Revolution of Dignity.
Foreign dignitaries including European Council President Charles Michel, Moldovan President Maia Sandu, and German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius have traveled to Kyiv to meet with Zelenskiy and other Ukrainian officials on the occasion -- and also to discuss continued support for Kyiv from its allies in the face of Russia's ongoing full-scale invasion.
"Good to be back in Kyiv -- among friends,"Michel said on X, formerly known as Twitter, posting a picture of himself shaking hands with the European Union's Ambassador to Ukraine, Katarina Mathernova, at Kyiv's railway station.
Together with Zelenskiy and first lady Olena Zelenska, "I honored all those who stood for freedom and those who made the ultimate sacrifice," Sandu wrote on X.
Thousands of protesters gathered in Kyiv's Independence Square -- Maidan Nezalezhnosti in Ukrainian -- on November 21, 2013, to voice their outrage at Russia-backed Yanukovych's move to scrap plans to sign an Association Agreement with the EU and his decision to build stronger relations with Russia.
The protest, which came to be known as the Euromaidan, expanded, despite several attempts by security forces to disperse it, and culminated with Yanukovych's fleeing to Russia in February 2014.
One hundred and seven people were killed by security forces -- most of them in February 2014 -- and 2,500 others were wounded. The protesters who were killed came to be known in Ukraine as the Heavenly Hundred.
WATCH: Ukraine marks the 10th anniversary of the Euromaidan protest movement that erupted after then-President Viktor Yanukovych refused to sign an EU Association Agreement. Massive crowds of pro-European demonstrators occupied Kyiv's central square for months to oppose Yanukovych's plan for closer economic ties with Russia.
Russian President Vladimir Putin responded to Yanukovych’s downfall by ordering the occupation of Crimea and fomenting anti-Kyiv sentiment across eastern and southern Ukraine, and war between government forces and Russia-backed fighters broke out in much of the Donbas in April 2014.
“I am here again, firstly to pledge further support,” Pistorius said as he started his second Kyiv visit, adding that he also wants to “express our solidarity, our deep solidarity and admiration for the courageous, brave, and costly fight that is being waged here.”
Low-intensity war continued in eastern Ukraine for eight years despite cease-fires and inconclusive mediation attempts by the West, until February last year, when the Kremlin unleashed an all-out unprovoked invasion of Ukraine that is about to enter its 22nd month.
Ukraine earlier this year started a counteroffensive to liberate territories occupied by Russia, but progress has been inconclusive so far.
The Kremlin on November 21 described the 2014 Ukrainian revolution that resulted in the ouster of Yanukovych as a Western-sponsored coup.
In his address, Zelenskiy praised Ukraine's progress toward gaining membership in the European Union.
"Year after year, step by step, we do our best to ensure that our star shines in the circle of stars on the EU flag, which symbolizes the unity of the peoples of Europe. The star of Ukraine," he said.
With reporting by AP, AFP, Reuters, and dpa
Zagreb Says Serbia's Expulsion Of Croatian Diplomat Threatens Regional Stability
Zagreb said on November 21 that a move by Belgrade declaring a Croatian diplomat persona non grata in Serbia worsens relations between the two countries and threatens to destabilize the situation in the region. A day earlier, Serbia announced the expulsion of Hrvoje Snajder, the first secretary at the Croatian Embassy in Belgrade, for "grossly" going beyond "the scope of diplomatic norms." It did not elaborate. Croatia said it "completely rejected the basis for the expulsion," which "represents a step towards the deterioration of mutual relations, as well as further destabilization of sensitive regional political and security situations." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
Moldovan President In Kyiv On Maidan Anniversary
Moldovan President Maia Sandu has arrived in Kyiv on the 10th anniversary of the start of Ukraine's Euromaidan protests. Together with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and first lady Olena Zelenska, "I honored all those who stood for freedom and those who made the ultimate sacrifice," Sandu wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. Sandu said that she will discuss with Zelenskiy and European Council President Charles Michel the "next steps in EU accession of Moldova and Ukraine, enhancing regional security, and EU’s continued support of reforms and development in our countries." To read Sandu's original tweets, click here. https://twitter.com/sandumaiamd/status/1726886222167961670
https://twitter.com/sandumaiamd/status/1726884758385308150
German Defense Minister Visits Ukraine As Russia Launches Deadly Strike In Donetsk
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius is in Ukraine on a surprise visit during which he is to reaffirm continued military aid to Ukraine's war effort by Berlin -- the second-largest contributor of defense assistance to Kyiv after the United States.
Pistorius's visit came as Russia launched a fresh deadly wave of missile and drone strikes on Ukraine that targeted civilian and energy infrastructure.
"I am here again, firstly to pledge further support, but also to express our solidarity and deep bond and also our admiration for the courageous, brave, and costly fight that is being waged here," Pistorius said while laying flowers at Maidan Nezalezhnosti, or Independence Square, in central Kyiv on the 10th anniversary of the start of the Euromaidan protests.
Pistorius arrived by train and is due to meet with his Ukrainian counterpart, Rustem Umerov, and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
Pistorius's visit, his second since becoming defense minister earlier this year, comes a day after U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's trip to Ukraine, during which he reiterated that America was in "for the long haul" in its support for Ukraine as it continues to battle Russian troops.
Washington on November 20 announced a $100 million package of weapons and equipment for Kyiv. The United States has given tens of billions of dollars in military and other aid to Ukraine since the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion in February last year.
The visits by Pistorius and Austin to Ukraine came amid an increase in Russian air strikes on Ukrainian civilian targets as the war-wracked country braces for an expected rise in attacks on the country's energy infrastructure during the cold season.
On November 21, Russian troops launched four missile strikes on Ukraine's eastern region of Donetsk. One civilian was killed and six others were wounded in the strikes, which hit the main hospital in the city of Selydove and the Kotlyarevska mine, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said.
"Two hospital buildings were damaged and six civilians were wounded," Klymenko said, adding that one person was killed and four administrative buildings were destroyed in the strike on the mine.
All 39 miners that were underground at the time of the strike have been brought to the surface, he added.
Separately, the military said Ukraine's air defenses shot down 10 out of 11 Iranian-made drones and one cruise missile launched by Russia early on November 21.
"An Iskander-K cruise missile and 10 attack UAVs were destroyed by air-defense forces," the military said, adding that Russia also launched four S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles.
On the battlefield, Ukrainian forces fought 70 close-quarter battles during the past day along the whole front line, the military reported.
"Heavy fighting" is under way near the Bakhmut flashpoint in Donetsk, General Oleksandr Syrskiy, commander of Ukraine's ground forces, said on Telegram.
"Ukrainian defenders are holding their ground and are inflicting heavy losses on the Russians, both in equipment and manpower [in the Klyschiyvka area near Bakhmut]," Syrskiy said.
Bakhmut was the site of a fierce and protracted battle for several months earlier this year before it fell to Russian forces spearheaded by mercenaries from the Wagner group.
Fighting has again picked up around Bakhmut in recent weeks.
With reporting by AFP
Moscow Court Rules To Keep Arrested Navalny Lawyer In Pretrial Detention
Vadim Kobzev, a lawyer for imprisoned opposition leader Aleksei Navalny, will remain in pretrial detention until at least December 13, the Moscow City Court ruled on November 20. Kobzev and two other lawyers for Navalny -- Igor Sergunin and Aleksei Lipster -- were taken into custody last month for allegedly participating in an extremist community because of their association with Navalny and his foundation to root out corruption. Last week, Russia's financial watchdog, Rosfinmonitoring, added the three to its list of extremists and terrorists, meaning that Russian banks must freeze their accounts and stop providing them with services. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
U.S. Bars Two Members Of Russian Military For 'Gross Violations Of Human Rights'
Two Russian soldiers whose unit was linked to war crimes in the Ukrainian town of Bucha were barred from entering the United States, the State Department said.
The sanctions, announced on November 20, targeted Colonel Azatbek Omurbekov and Russian Guard Corporal Daniil Frolkin.
Their unit, the 64th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade, was honored by President Vladimir Putin in April last year, around the same time that Ukrainian officials linked the brigade to alleged crimes committed in Bucha and the town of Andriyivka.
The State Department imposed the travel ban on Omurbekov, also known as the "Butcher of Bucha," for his involvement in "gross violations of human rights," namely multiple extrajudicial killings of unarmed Ukrainian civilians from Andriyivka, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in the news release.
Frolkin was sanctioned for the extrajudicial killing of a single unarmed Ukrainian in Andriyivka, the department said.
“As a result of today’s action, Omurbekov, Frolkin, and their immediate family members are ineligible for entry into the United States,” Blinken said.
Omurbekov was the commanding officer of Russia's 64th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade when Russian forces controlled Andriyivka in Ukraine's southeastern Donetsk region. Omurbekov later led the brigade to Bucha, where the State Department determined that the brigade “killed, beat, dismembered, burned, and conducted mock executions of civilians.”
After accounts of the brigade’s brutality emerged, the Kremlin responded by issuing a statement indicating that Russian President Vladimir Putin had honored the brigade and that the Russian Defense Ministry had promoted Omurbekov and praised his leadership, according to Blinken.
The reports that Omurbekov and Frolkin were involved in gross violations of human rights have been documented by NGOs and independent investigations and are credible, Blinken said.
By barring Omurbekov and Frolkin, the United States “reaffirms its commitment to upholding human rights, acknowledging the injustice experienced by victims and survivors," Blinken said, adding that Washington is committed to promoting accountability for Russia’s abuses and atrocities against Ukrainians.
Omurbekov and Frolkin’s whereabouts are unknown, though both are believed to still be in service.
Iranian Activist Gets Back Passport, Phone Upon Arrival From Germany
Iranian activist Parastoo Forouhar has confirmed to RFE/RL the return of her passport and electronic devices, which were confiscated when she arrived at Tehran airport from Germany last week for a trip to commemorate the anniversary of the death of her parents, who were both vocal critics of Iran's religious leadership.
Forouhar arrived in Tehran on November 15 for the 25th anniversary of the deaths of her parents, Dariush and Parvaneh Forouhar, two political activists who were stabbed to death in their Tehran home on November 21, 1998.
The death of Forouhar's parents was part of a series of extrajudicial killings of dissidents and intellectuals that later came to be known as the "Chain Murders of Iran."
The individuals who confessed to the murders were affiliated with the Intelligence Ministry and admitted that the murders were termed a "physical elimination" of the dissidents as directed by the ministry.
The authorities said the agents responsible for the killings had acted "arbitrarily" but an investigative journalist and activists have suggested that senior officials authorized the killings.
In an interview with Radio Farda, Forouhar said she had never received any official instruction prohibiting her from holding an annual memorial for her parents. No reason was given for the seizure of her passport and phone.
However, she noted that there have been insinuations of "misuse" concerning the memorial ceremonies, rhetoric she said she had faced for the past 25 years. In recent years, she added, the authorities had hindered commemorations by blocking streets leading to their home and trying to intimidate those participating in the ceremony.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Russian Human Rights Council Member Calls Incarceration Of Anti-War Artist Skochilenko 'Deadly Dangerous'
A member of Russia's presidential Council for Human Rights says the incarceration of Russian artist Aleksandra Skochilenko for using price tags in a supermarket to distribute anti-war messages could be "deadly dangerous" to the 33-year-old.
Yeva Merkachyova said conditions in the prison where Skochilenko is expected to serve her seven-year sentence will be "much more serious" for Skochilenko, who has several medical conditions, including a congenital heart defect, bipolar disorder, intolerance to gluten, and post-traumatic stress disorder.
Merkachyova said people with conditions such as gluten intolerance face problems with food in Russia's prisons, which have a single canteen for everyone.
“I believe that, in general, her stay in prison is mortally dangerous for her. I’m not even talking about the 'etap' -- the period when a person is transferred, which can definitely last more than one day. It can last for weeks," Merkachyova was quoted by RIA Novosti on November 19 as saying.
The so-called etap is a process that involves trains with caged compartments specifically designed for prisoners, who are provided with little fresh air, no showers, and only limited access to food or a toilet.
The transfers can take days, weeks, or even months as the trains stop and convicts spend time in transit prisons. Convicts almost always face humiliation, beatings, and sometimes even death at the hands of their guards.
Another member of the Council for Human Rights, Aleksandr Brod, was also quoted by RIA Novosti on November 19 as saying that he had asked Russian Ombudswoman Tatyana Moskalkova to secure proper food for Skochilenko in custody.
A day earlier, more than 100 Russian doctors signed an open letter to President Vladimir Putin calling for Skochilenko's release, stressing that her actions did not violate Russian law.
A court in St. Petersburg on November 16 sentenced Skochilenko to prison after finding her guilty of "distributing false information about the Russian armed forces," under Article 207.3 of the Criminal Code, which was railroaded through parliament and signed by Putin in a single day last year.
Skochilenko was arrested in April 2022 after she replaced five price tags in a supermarket with pieces of paper containing what investigators called "knowingly false information about the use of the Russian armed forces."
In her final testimony hours before the verdict and sentence were handed down, Skochilenko reiterated that her actions in the supermarket were meant to promote peace.
Russia Bans Entry To Moldovan Officials As Tensions Rise
The Russian Foreign Ministry said on November 20 that it summoned Moldovan Ambassador Lilian Darii to inform him that "a number of Moldovan officials were banned from entering the Russian Federation" in an "asymmetrical" response to Moldova's move to block several Russian websites. "A strong protest was expressed to the Moldovan side in connection with ongoing politically motivated persecution of media in the Russian language in Moldova," the ministry said in a statement. Chisinau blocked access to the websites of major Russian news media on October 30, accusing them of taking part in an information war against Moldova.
Iranian Mother's 13-Year Sentence For Protesting Son's Death During Unrest Confirmed
An Iranian appeals court has upheld a 13-year prison sentence handed to Mahsa Yazdani, the mother of a young man killed during the last year's nationwide unrest, after being convicted on charges including "propaganda against the system" and "insulting the leader" for comments she made on social media over the killing of her son by government forces.
Meisam Mousavi, Yazdani’s lawyer, confirmed that the sentence was communicated to his client on November 19.
The sentence underscores the Iranian regime's unrelenting stance against criticism related to the protests, which erupted following the death of Mahsa Amini in September 2022. Amini's death, under disputed circumstances while in police custody, sparked widespread outrage and demonstrations against the government's policies, particularly those concerning women's rights and overall freedoms.
Yazdani's son, Mohammad Javad Zahedi, was 20 years old when he was fatally shot by government forces in the northern city of Sari. Following his death, Yazdani expressed her grief on social media, writing, "I am broken, this loss has driven me insane, a curse on the entire regime."
Zahedi was one of hundreds of casualties during protests that erupted following the death of Amini, a 22-year-old woman who had been detained for an alleged head-scarf violation. The Human Rights Activists News Agency says more than 500 people have been killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Tensions between the government and the families of those killed or arrested in the nationwide protests have been on the rise in recent weeks after the first anniversary of the deaths of many protesters, as well as Amini.
The government has been accused of stepping up the pressure on the victims' families through collective arrests and the summoning of grieving families by security agencies with the aim of keeping them from commemorating the deaths of their loved ones, which the government fears will trigger more unrest.
The treatment of the victims' graves has added to the families' anguish. Gravesites, including that of Amini, have been repeatedly vandalized, an act that further highlights the government's attempts to suppress dissent and control the narrative surrounding the protests.
International human rights organizations, including Amnesty International, have condemned Iran's actions.
Diana Eltahawy, Amnesty International's deputy director for the Middle East and North Africa, criticized the Iranian authorities' efforts to obstruct justice and exacerbate the suffering of the families of the deceased, describing their actions as having "no bounds."
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
- By Reuters
Finnish President Says Impossible To Return Asylum Seekers To Russia
Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said on November 20 that it had become impossible to return asylum seekers who did not meet the criteria for protection, and that this had to be taken into account when policies are set. Over 500 asylum seekers, mostly from Yemen, Somalia, Syria, and Iraq, arrived in Finland via Russia during the past two weeks, leading Helsinki to shut half its border crossings and accuse Moscow of funneling migrants to its border. Niinisto called for a European Union-wide solution to stop uncontrollable entry to the passport-free area.
- By AP
Report: Online Abuse Of Politically Active Afghan Women Tripled After Taliban Takeover
Online abuse and hate speech targeting politically active women in Afghanistan has significantly increased since the Taliban took over the country in August 2021, according to a report released on November 20 by a U.K.-based rights group. Afghan Witness, an open-source project run by the nonprofit Center for Information Resilience, says it found that abusive posts tripled, a 217 percent increase, between June-December 2021 and the same period of 2022. The report said the team of investigators "collected and analyzed over 78,000 posts" written in Dari and Pashto directed at "almost 100 accounts of politically active Afghan women."
Protesters Block Major Border Crossing Between Afghanistan And Pakistan
Protesters in Pakistan have blocked a major border crossing with neighboring Afghanistan to protest against Islamabad's refusal to allow document-free travel, which has hit traders and the local economy on both sides hard.
Late on November 19, protesters in Chaman, a border town in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan Province, blocked the gate connecting the town to Spin Boldak, a town in the southern Afghan province of Kandahar.
Speaking to RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal on November 20, Ghousullah Lagharee, the leader of a monthlong sit-in protest in Chaman, said the action would continue until Islamabad rescinds its decision to only allow people with valid travel documents to cross the border.
"We will continue this blocked until the government accepts our demands [to resume passport-free travel]," he said.
"We will announce further steps as this is blocked and the ongoing strike [in Chaman] continues," he added.
WATCH: Pakistani demonstrators also slammed the government's crackdown on undocumented Afghan nationals.
Last month, Pakistan unilaterally ended the century-old "Easement Rights," an arrangement that allowed members of some communities straddling the 19th-century Durand Line border to cross freely.
In Chaman, free movement across the border helped most residents earn a living by moving goods between the neighboring countries. Members of the Achakzai and Noorzai Pashtun tribes make up most residents on both sides of the border in the desolate desert region.
"The government restrictions have killed our livelihoods and made our people jobless," said Faiz Mohammad, a local union leader in Chaman.
He said that at least 20,000 families in Chaman alone depended on document-free travel to trade with Afghanistan.
Attaullah, another leader of the protesters in Chaman, said they had been meeting senior civil and military officials in Balochistan's capital, Quetta, and were now seeking an audience with senior government leaders in Islamabad.
"We hope to have our first meeting with them today or tomorrow," he told Radio Mashaal on November 20.
Pakistani officials insist cross-border movement has to be regulated to improve security and control smuggling in the country.
Islamabad has blamed Afghanistan's Taliban rulers for failing to prevent Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which they say is a Taliban ally and shelters in Afghanistan, from launching attacks inside Pakistan and then retreating back across the border.
On November 8, caretaker Pakistani Prime Minister Anwar ul-Haq Kakar said terrorist attacks inside the country had increased by 60 percent since the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in August 2021. Since then, some 2,300 people have been killed in these attacks.
In early October, Islamabad announced November 1 as a deadline for more than 1.7 million "undocumented foreigners" to leave the country. In a nationwide crackdown after the expiry of the deadline, Pakistani police arrested thousands of Afghans and deported them.
Pakistani authorities said on November 20 that more than 400,000 Afghans had crossed into Afghanistan from Pakistan during the crackdown on migrants.
But in Chaman, protesters are adamant that they will not allow Islamabad to invoke security fears or budget woes to wipe out their livelihoods.
"Our people have awakened. Anybody who is thinking about laying a brick on the border must think hard first," Lagharee told Radio Azadi.
Mother, Neighbor Detained In Kazakhstan After 7-Year-Old Girl's Body Found
Police in the northern Kazakh region of Pavlodar said on November 20 that the mother and her neighbor had been detained after search groups had found 7-year-old Milana Davydova dead a day earlier. The girl went missing in the village of Besqaugha on November 17. Police said the mother confessed that her daughter died after she hit her head with her hand, while the neighbor confessed to helping the woman hide the body at a site 250 meters from her house. If convicted, the two face up to 20 years in prison each. An investigation is under way. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Relatives Locate Tajik Opposition Journalist's Brother In Detention Center In Khujand
Asliddin Sharipov, the brother of the director of an opposition online television station, has been located in a detention center in Tajikistan’s northern city of Khujand weeks after he was extradited from Russia.
Sharipov's relatives told RFE/RL over the weekend that a lawyer was allowed to visit Sharipov last week for the first time since he was deported to the tightly controlled former Soviet republic in early October.
According to the relatives, they have yet to be allowed to visit Sharipov.
On October 30, the Norwegian Helsinki Committee urged Tajik authorities to disclose Sharipov's exact whereabouts.
Sharipov's brother, Shavkat Muhammadi, who is the director of the opposition Payom online TV channel and currently resides in the European Union, told RFE/RL earlier that Tajik officials had refused to provide information about Sharipov's whereabouts.
Police in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg arrested Sharipov in September 2022 and extradited him to Tajikistan on October 1, 2023.
Tajik authorities have not commented on the situation around Sharipov.
Shavkat Muhammadi told the Norwegian Helsinki Committee he is convinced that Tajik authorities are persecuting his brother as a means to put pressure on him in retaliation for criticism of the government aired on Payom.net, the Tajik independent media outlet he leads in exile.
Sharipov’s lawyer in Russia, Nina Chetverikova, has said her client is wanted in Tajikistan for allegedly cooperating with a banned group and for promoting its activities online.
If convicted, Sharipov faces up to eight years in prison.
Dozens of Tajik opposition figures and activists living abroad are wanted by the Tajik authorities on charges of terrorism and extremism.
President Emomali Rahmon, who has run the Central Asian nation for almost 30 years, has been criticized by international human rights groups over his administration's disregard for independent media, religious freedoms, civil society, and political pluralism.
Head Of Ukrainian Agency Suspected Of Graft Fired
The Ukrainian government on November 20 dismissed the chief of the country's State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection, Yuriy Shchyhol, and informed him that he was a suspect in an investigation into the embezzlement of 62 million hryvnyas ($1.72 million). Ukraine's Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) said in a statement that Shchyhol was one of six suspects in the investigation of the purchase of information systems intended for the creation of a network of protected data registers in 2021. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Baku Detains Another Karabakh-Armenian Accused Of 1992 Massacre
Azerbaijan's State Security Service (DTX) said on November 20 that it detained another ethnic Armenian from Nagorno-Karabakh, Rashid Beglarian, accusing him of atrocities against Azerbaijani civilians during the war over the then-breakaway region in 1992. According to DTX, Beglarian was charged with illegal freedom deprivation, torture, violating the laws of war, organizing illegal armed groups, and illegal border crossing. Less than two weeks earlier, Vagif Khachatrian, also an ethnic Armenian from Karabakh, was handed 15 years in prison in Baku on charges of genocide and forced deportation of civilians in 1991, which he vehemently denied. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Azerbaijani Service, click here.
Kazakh Prosecutor Seeks 12 Years For Opposition Politician On Bribery Charge
The prosecutor in a high-profile trial asked a Kazakh court to convict and sentence Nurzhan Altaev, the leader of Kazakhstan's unregistered El Tiregi (People's Pillar) party, to 12 years in prison for taking a bribe, a charge the former lawmaker vehemently denies as politically motivated. Altaev, who quit the ruling Amanat party in 2021 and has accused the Justice Ministry of refusing to register his party, was arrested in June and went on trial last month. In April, a court in Astana sentenced Altaev to 15 days in jail on a charge of violating regulations for holding public gatherings. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Former Wagner Mercenaries Detained In Daghestan On Kidnapping Charge
Two former Wagner mercenaries recruited from penal colonies who recently returned from the war in Ukraine were detained in Russia's North Caucasus region of Daghestan on a charge of kidnapping a businessman for ransom, local media reports said on November 20. The two men, identified as Bashir A. and Magomed P., are accused of abducting businessman Abdulbasir B. and releasing him after receiving 31.5 million rubles ($349,300) as a ransom. The number of crimes committed by former Wagner recruits has been on the rise after contracts for the former prisoners started expiring and they began returning home from Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Caucasus.Realities, click here.
Second Journalist Detained By Baku As Rights Groups Warn Of Harassment
A second journalist from the independent Abzas Media news website has been detained by Azerbaijani authorities in as many days in what rights groups say are retaliatory moves for the outlet's "pioneering journalism" to root out corruption.
Abzas Media said on November 21 that its chief editor, Sevinc Vaqifqizi, was detained at the Baku airport upon her arrival in Azerbaijan overnight and that police searched her apartment and office as well.
A day earlier, the director of Abzas Media, Ulvi Hasanli, was placed in custody under similar circumstances.
Police detained Hasanli near his apartment early on November 20 and raided his house and the offices of Abzas Media, where they claimed to find 40,000 euros ($43,800) in cash, which Hasanli insists he had never seen before.
Abzas Media said the cash the police claim they found in its offices most likely had been planted to legally justify charges against Hasanli and the media outlet.
“The raid on the offices of Abzas Media, one of the few domestic Azerbaijani media outlets that still dares to investigate official corruption, and the arrest of its director Ulvi Hasanli, appear to be in retaliation for the outlet’s pioneering journalism,” CPJ Advocacy and Communications Director Gypsy Guillen Kaiser said.
“Azerbaijani authorities should immediately release Hasanli and end their harassment of Abzas Media.”
Presient Ilham Aliyev has ruled the oil-producing former Soviet republic with an iron fist since shortly before his father, Heydar Aliyev, died in 2003 after a decade in power.
The president has repeatedly rejected criticism from rights groups and Western governments that accuse him of jailing his opponents on trumped-up accusations and abusing power to stifle dissent.
Azerbaijan ranked 151th out of 180 countries in Reporters Without Borders' 2023 World Press Freedom Index.
Natalia Nozadze, Amnesty International’s South Caucasus researcher, said that Hasanli "has bravely exposed allegations of high-level corruption in Azerbaijan and covered critical issues of public interest."
“We are deeply concerned about the reports that Ulvi Hasanli was beaten or otherwise ill-treated in detention.... The arrest of Ulvi Hasanli fits into a pattern of critics being arrested by the authorities to stifle their dissent," Nozadze said.
Separately on November 20, police forcibly took away noted rights activist Mohammad Kekalov from his apartment in Baku on unspecified charges. Kekalov's relatives say the activist has been held incommunicado since his detainment.
With reporting by Turan
Stoltenberg Says NATO Considering Making Its Peacekeeping Increase In Balkans Permanent
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said the alliance is considering making permanent an increase in its military presence in Kosovo that came after violence erupted in northern Kosovo in September.
NATO announced an increase in its KFOR peacekeeping force days after a shoot-out on September 24 in Banjska, which left a Kosovar police officer and three of the attackers dead.
The increase showed how seriously the alliance took the violence, Stoltenberg said on November 20 at a joint news conference in Pristina with Kosovar President Vjosa Osmani.
"We are now reviewing whether we should have a more permanent increase to ensure that this doesn't spiral out of control and create a new violent conflict in Kosovo or the wider region," Stoltenberg said.
Tens of thousands of ethnic Serbs who live in northern Kosovo do not recognize central Kosovar institutions, and they have often clashed with Kosovar police and international peacekeepers. In May, violence erupted when Kosovar authorities tried to install mayors in some Serb-majority towns.
NATO reinforced KFOR, which normally has a troop strength of 4,500, by several hundred troops, sending additional forces from Britain and Romania. The current review includes peacekeeping forces in Bosnia-Herzegovina, where Stoltenberg started a tour of the Western Balkans earlier on November 20.
He said those responsible for the attack on September 24 must face justice and he will convey this message during meetings scheduled to take place on November 21 in Belgrade.
"In September we saw a serious outbreak of violence in northern Kosovo, which raised concerns that a wider conflict could return to the Western Balkans," he said, noting the violence in May in which 93 KFOR troops were injured, some seriously.
"Such violent attacks are unacceptable. Those responsible must face justice," he said.
Stoltenberg arrived in Pristina from Sarajevo, where he warned about "secessionist and divisive rhetoric" sweeping across Bosnia and signs of "malign foreign interference," namely from Russia.
The NATO chief said the allies "strongly support the sovereignty and territorial integrity" of Bosnia amid growing concerns that Moscow is trying to bring instability to the region in an attempt to help shift attention away from its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Moscow's interference "threatens to undermine stability and weaken reforms," he said.
Since being ravaged by a civil war three decades ago during the breakup of the former Yugoslavia, Bosnia has struggled to overcome ethnic divisions. NATO played a major role in ending the 1992-95 Bosnian War and implementing a U.S.-sponsored peace plan that partitioned the country between a Serbian entity -- Republika Srpska -- and the Bosniak-Croat federation connected by a weak central government.
Bosnia's stability has been further shaken in recent months by Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik, who increasingly has pursued nationalist and secessionist policies while seeking closer ties with Serbia and Russia.
"All political leaders must work to preserve unity, build national institutions, and achieve reconciliation. This is crucial for the stability and the security of the country," Stoltenberg said.
"NATO has been committed to Bosnia-Herzegovina for many years. Your security matters for the Western Balkans region and it matters for Europe," he added.
NATO invited Bosnia to join the Membership Action Plan in 2010. Though this is a first step toward admission to NATO, it does not prejudge any decision on future membership.
"We must reach political consensus and through dialogue get to stances of great importance for Bosnia when it comes to its cooperation with NATO," said the chairwoman of the Council of Ministers of Bosnia, Borjana Kristo after meeting with Stoltenberg.
After scheduled stops in Serbia and North Macedonia on November 21, Stoltenberg is to participate in a meeting with the leaders of NATO members Albania, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, and Slovenia on November 22.
With reporting by Reuters
