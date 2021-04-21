Accessibility links

site logo site logo
All RFE/RL sites
Subscribe
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Russia

Navalny Protests Roll Across Russia

Russians have begun protests demanding the release of Aleksei Navalny as police in Moscow and other cities rounded up allies of the jailed opposition leader as rallies rolled across the country on April 21.

Navalny's team has announced protests in more than 160 Russian cities and towns to draw attention to his plight and for prison authorities to allow him access to independent doctors.
Protesters rally in support of jailed Kremlin critic Aleksei Navalny in the Far East city of Vladivostok on April 21.
1 Protesters rally in support of jailed Kremlin critic Aleksei Navalny in the Far East city of Vladivostok on April 21.
A police officer speaks with an opposition supporter holding a poster reading &quot;No war, repression, and torture!&quot; at the rally in Vladivostok.
2 A police officer speaks with an opposition supporter holding a poster reading "No war, repression, and torture!" at the rally in Vladivostok.
Police with megaphones speak to protesters during a rally in support of Navalny in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk.
3 Police with megaphones speak to protesters during a rally in support of Navalny in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk.
People protest in support of Navalny in Novosibirsk with posters reading: &quot;Navalny is not afraid, I am not afraid either,&quot; and &quot;Don&#39;t be afraid, don&#39;t be silent.&quot;
4 People protest in support of Navalny in Novosibirsk with posters reading: "Navalny is not afraid, I am not afraid either," and "Don't be afraid, don't be silent."
Protesters rally in the Siberian city of Omsk.
5 Protesters rally in the Siberian city of Omsk.
A woman holds a poster reading &quot;Putin is a murderer&quot; during the rally in Omsk.
6 A woman holds a poster reading "Putin is a murderer" during the rally in Omsk.
A police officer observes a rally in the Far East city of Khabarovsk, the scene of massive protests last year against the removal of the governor.
7 A police officer observes a rally in the Far East city of Khabarovsk, the scene of massive protests last year against the removal of the governor.
People protest in Khabarovsk.
8 People protest in Khabarovsk.
Police stand guard in the Siberian city of Tyumen.
9 Police stand guard in the Siberian city of Tyumen.
Protesters gather in Tyumen.
10 Protesters gather in Tyumen.
A police officer speaks with a protester holding a poster reading, &quot;Freedom for Navalny,&quot; in the Far East city of Komsomolsk-on-Amur.
11 A police officer speaks with a protester holding a poster reading, "Freedom for Navalny," in the Far East city of Komsomolsk-on-Amur.
A rally in the Far East city of Blagoveshchensk
12 A rally in the Far East city of Blagoveshchensk
Protesters march in the Siberian city of Irkutsk.
13 Protesters march in the Siberian city of Irkutsk.
Police in the Siberian city of Kemerovo
14 Police in the Siberian city of Kemerovo
Police vehicles are seen parked on a street as Navalny supporters are expected to protest against his arrest in St. Petersburg on April 21.
15 Police vehicles are seen parked on a street as Navalny supporters are expected to protest against his arrest in St. Petersburg on April 21.
Russian policemen walk on Manezhnaya Square in preparation for a possible opposition rally and prevention of riots in Moscow, April 21, 2021.&nbsp;
16 Russian policemen walk on Manezhnaya Square in preparation for a possible opposition rally and prevention of riots in Moscow, April 21, 2021. 
16x9 Image

RFE/RL

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 27 languages in 23 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many people cannot get locally: uncensored news, responsible discussion, and open debate.

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG