Opposition Holds Moscow Rally To Mark Five Years Since Bolotnaya Protest

Some 1,000 Russian opposition activists held a two-hour rally on May 6 to mark five years since the 2012 antigovernment Bolotnaya Square protests in Moscow. No incidents were reported.

Moscow authorities approved the rally on a section of Sakharov Avenue in the city center. But the city authorities refused to allow an opposition march toward Bolotnaya Square.

The rally was called For Russia, Against Arbitrary Practices And Reprisals. During the event, participants chanted "Russia without Putin!"

According to Russia's Interior Ministry, more than 1,000 people attended the rally, with participants listening to speeches and music. Organizers had said before the rally that they hoped 10,000 people would attend.

"The police and Russian National Guard are ensuring public order and security," the ministry said in a statement.

Police stepped up security measures in the area where the rally was held. Sakharov Avenue was closed for traffic, while the those entering the rally area had to walk through metal detectors.

Demonstrators carried Russian flags, posters, and banners. Many participants were wearing badges and ribbons reading "Five years since the Bolotnaya."

On May 6, 2012, several thousand Russians demonstrated on Bolotnaya Square against the reelection of President Vladimir Putin, and there were clashes with police during the event.

Between 400 and 700 people were arrested, and more than 30 people were officially accused. Most of them were kept under arrest.

Fearing persecution, several other people, who had not yet been officially accused, left Russia and were granted asylum in Spain, Sweden, Lithuania, Estonia, and Germany.



The Bolotnaya case also included a crackdown against Russian opposition leaders.

