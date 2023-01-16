News
Kremlin Says Putin, Turkey's Erdogan Discuss Ukraine In Phone Call
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, held a phone call on January 16 where a potential prisoner swap between Ukraine and Russia was discussed. The Kremlin said in a statement that during the call, the two leaders continued their "exchange of views on the situation around Ukraine" on topics that also included a lasting peace and grain exports via the Black Sea. Ukrainian officials did not take part in the call. Erdogan has used his friendly relations with both Moscow and Kyiv to try and mediate issues during the war, launched by Russia in February 2022.
Russian Lawyers Group Calls On Putin To End 'Blatant Torture' Of Navalny
MOSCOW -- A group of Russian lawyers has demanded an end to the "blatant torture" of opposition leader Aleksei Navalny, who is being held in punitive solitary confinement in a prison in Russia's Vladimir region.
The appeal, published in the form of a letter on Telegram on January 16, joins recent calls by a group of Russian medical professionals for the government to stop “bullying” Navalny, who is a lawyer himself.
The letter was signed by 14 lawyers and, in an accompanying Facebook post signed by St. Petersburg lawyer Victor Drozdov, called for other legal professionals to join their efforts.
"Today we cannot and do not have the right to calmly look at the violations of constitutional rights and the derogation of the human dignity of our colleague, deprived of the status of a lawyer in connection with his criminal prosecution against the background of his active political activity in Russia," the appeal said.
"The refusal of representatives of the Federal Penitentiary Service to transfer the necessary medicines to the opposition critic creates a direct threat to his life," it added.
Navalny and his lawyer, Vadim Kobzev, have said for several days that the Kremlin critic has a heavy cough and fever. Kobzev on January 10 said prison guards had refused to pass on medicine to his client.
That same day, a group of Russian physicians urged Putin "to stop torturing Navalny" in prison and allow doctors from medical institutions outside the prison to examine him and transfer him to a regular hospital for treatment if need be.
The outspoken Putin critic is serving two sentences for violating parole and embezzlement at a prison in Vladimir, about 260 kilometers east of Moscow.
Iran Looks To Change Content Of Foreign-Language Schoolbooks
Iran plans to change the content of textbooks in foreign languages used in private schools that the authorities deem out of line with the Islamic republic's values after sharp criticism of such materials by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
The head of the Nongovernmental Schools and Centers in Iran said on January 15 that a call will soon be issued to create new content for foreign-language teaching books to bring them in line with Khamenei's request.
"Textbooks that are not aligned with our customs and culture will be discarded," the semiofficial ILNA news agency quoted Ahmad Mahmoudzadeh as saying.
In recent years, the content of textbooks has been changed many times by order of Khamenei, but this is the first time that a change has been ordered for books used in private institutions.
Khamenei has repeatedly expressed his opposition to the teaching of foreign languages, especially English, in the country's schools -- even to children in kindergarten.
Following one round of criticism he voiced in 2016, the Education Ministry banned the teaching of English in primary schools.
Khamenei has absolute power in the country's ruling structure and some of his edicts have angered Iranians who say they reach too deeply into their personal freedoms.
Thousands have taken to the streets demanding he step down after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died while in police custody in mid-September. She was detained by Tehran's notorious morality police for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
The unrest has been marked by unprecedented shows of defiance by women and schoolgirls in what is seen as the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Since Amini's death, more than 500 people have been killed in the police crackdown, according to rights groups. Several thousand more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Ukraine Civilian Death Toll Exceeds 7,000, UN Rights Office Says
The confirmed civilian death toll has surpassed 7,000 people in Ukraine since Russia's military invasion nearly one year ago, with more than 11,000 injured, although the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said on January 16 it believes the number is actually higher. "Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with wide-area effects, including shelling from heavy artillery, multiple-launch rocket systems, missiles, and air strikes," it said in a report. It added that actual figures were "considerably higher," as information from locations with intense hostilities is difficult to verify.
Influential Hungarian Philosopher, Opposition Figure Gaspar Miklos Tamas Dies At 74
Hungarian philosopher Gaspar Miklos Tamas, a prominent thinker and opposition figure, died on January 15 at the age on 74 after a long illness, RFE/RL has learned. Born in Cluj, Romania, Tamas, often referred to as TGM, emigrated to Hungary in 1978, where he became one of the best-known members of the anti-communist opposition. In later years, Tamas became a harsh critic of Prime Minister Viktor Orban's far-right nationalist government. He did a stint as a visiting professor at Yale University in the United States and also taught at British and French universities. To read the original article by RFE/RL's Hungarian Service, click here.
High-Ranking Vagner Group Member Seeks Asylum In Norway
A Russian man who reportedly is a former high-ranking member of the Russian private military contractor Vagner Group, has sought asylum in Norway, authorities said on January 16. The Norwegian Directorate of Immigration (UDI) confirmed to AP that Andrei Medvedev had sought shelter in Norway. Medvedev's Norwegian lawyer, Brynjulf Risnes, was not immediately available for comment. The case was handed to the Norwegian immigration police and the man was transferred to Oslo to a center for violators of migration laws. Police in Norway have declined to comment on the case. To read the original story by AP, click here.
New OSCE Chief Begins Term With Visit To Ukraine
North Macedonia's foreign minister, Bujar Osmani, traveled to Ukraine on January 16 at the start of his one-year term as chairman of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE). Osmani wrote on Twitter that he toured Borodyanka, near Kyiv, where he witnessed the "heartbreaking" destruction caused by Russia's unprovoked invasion. "Russian attacks caused immense suffering for the Ukrainian people and there are no excuses for these actions," he said. North Macedonia took over the rotating chair of the OSCE from Poland at the beginning of the year.
Trial Of Polish-Belarusian Activist Poczobut Opens In Belarus
The trial of activist Andrzej Poczobut has opened in Belarus with the prominent member of the Polish-Belarusian community facing up to 12 years in prison for criticizing strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka's regime.
According to a family member, a couple of close relatives and a few activists were allowed to attend the trial on January 16, while some crowded into a nearby corridor. Later, at the request of the prosecutor, the hearing was closed and those inside the court room were moved to the corridor.
Poczobut, who is also a correspondent for the respected Polish daily Gazeta Wyborcza, was arrested in March 2021 amid rising tensions between Minsk and Warsaw following the brutal suppression of mass protests against Lukashenka after he claimed a landslide victory in a 2020 presidential election.
Relations between Poland and Belarus worsened further after a migrant crisis on their shared border at the end of 2021 that Warsaw blamed on Minsk, and after Lukashenka allowed Moscow to use its territory as a launching pad for its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The EU, the United States, and other countries have imposed sanctions against Lukashenka's regime following the crackdown on protesters.
Poczobut, 49, is accused of "calling for actions aimed at harming national security" as well as inciting hatred. He is being tried in the western city of Hrodno, near the Polish border.
The Vyasna rights group has included Poczobut on its list of 1,440 political prisoners in Belarus.
The Polish Foreign Ministry said that its charge d'affaires was refused access to the courtroom for the trial.
"The Polish charge d'affaires in Minsk, Marcin Wojciechowski, was not let into the courtroom," Lukasz Jasina, spokesman for the Polish Foreign Ministry, said on Twitter.
Poland has demanded Poczobut's release.
Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Piotr Wawrzyk told Polish radio on January 16 that Poczobut "did not commit any crime and the charges against him have nothing to do with reality."
Poland, along with most of Europe and many other countries around the world, has criticized Lukashenka, and has provided sanctuary for Belarusian opposition leaders and activists.
With most independent media shut down in Belarus, Poland has become an alternative work site for many Belarusian journalists as they try to cover events in their native country.
With reporting by AFP
Germany Summons Iran Envoy Over Latest Execution
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on January 16 summoned Iran's ambassador to Berlin for the second time in a week over a rash of executions by Tehran, her spokesman said. The spokesman, Christofer Burger, confirmed the move when asked about reports that the envoy had been summoned "over massive human rights violations and a wave of executions." Tehran has launched a brutal crackdown during unrest over the death of a young woman while in police custody for how she wore a head scarf. Several people have been executed, and dozens of others have been handed death sentences.
Tashkent Mayor, Other Officials Fired By President Amid Cold Snap
Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoev has fired the mayor of the capital, Tashkent, and several other officials for failing to properly prepare for the winter as a deep freeze makes its way across Central Asia. Jahongir Ortikhojaev was removed as the leader of Tashkent during a meeting on energy resources on January 16. The head of a heating plant, the deputy energy minister, as well as several regional governors, were also removed from their posts by Mirziyoev. Temperatures have plummeted in Uzbekistan and other Central Asian nations in the past week to below -30 degrees Celsius in some locations. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Radio Ozodlik, click here.
Prominent Pakistan Lawyer, Rights Activist Shot Dead In Court
A prominent lawyer, rights activist, and former head of Pakistan's Supreme Court Bar Association has died after being shot inside a court in Peshawar, police reported on January 16. A suspect was arrested after allegedly shooting Latif Afridi inside the Peshawar High Cour police told RFE/RL. Afridi, 79, was transported to the nearest hospital but succumbed to his injuries during medical treatment, a hospital spokesperson said. No group has so far claimed the attack. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal, click here.
Germany's Defense Minister Resigns Amid Ukraine Criticism
German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht has resigned following persistent criticism of her handling of military modernization programs and the country’s arms deliveries to Ukraine. Lambrecht said in a statement on January 16 that she had submitted her resignation request to Chancellor Olaf Scholz, saying that “months of media focus on my person” had stood in the way of a factual debate about the military and Germany’s security policy. “The valuable work of the soldiers and many people in my department must stand in the foreground,” she said. There was no immediate word on a possible replacement. To read the original AP story, click here.
Fresh Attacks In Ukraine As Western Allies Consider Kyiv's Requests For Heavy Weaponry
Ukrainian forces repelled fresh Russian attacks in the east, the Ukrainian military said on January 16, as Western allies debate whether to send aid such as heavy tanks that Kyiv has requested as it seeks to break through Russian lines.
Meanwhile, the death toll from a Russian missile strike on an apartment building that housed around 1,700 people in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro has risen to 40, Ukraine's military said. Some 30 people are still unaccounted for, officials added.
The attack on Dnipro was part of a widespread wave of Russian missile strikes that included Ukraine's largest cities -- the capital, Kyiv, and Kharkiv.
During a call on January 16 with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov again denied that Russian forces target residential buildings, suggesting instead that it was hit as a result of Ukrainian air-defense operations.
Russian forces continued to target Ukrainian positions and civilian settlements in Luhansk and Donetsk, Ukraine's General Staff said in its daily report on January 16, as uncertainty continued over which side controls Soledar -- which has been shelled into mostly ruins by Russian forces.
The Russian military has said it is in control of Soledar, a claim denied by Kyiv, which said that heavy fighting is continuing in and around the strategic salt-mining town in the Donetsk region.
A Russian victory in Soledar would allow Moscow's forces to inch closer to the bigger city of Bakhmut to the south, where pitched battles have been raging for months.
The British Defense Ministry said that, as of January 15, Ukrainian forces "almost certainly maintained positions" in Soledar, where intense fighting continued over the weekend.
The Ukrainian military said that Russian forces also continued to target energy and civilian infrastructure in the Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kherson regions.
As the fighting rages on with both sides apparently suffering heavy casualties, Kyiv has been pushing for heavier weaponry such as tanks and armored vehicles that will help it punch holes in Russia's front lines.
Over the weekend, Britain pledged 14 Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine, which would make it the first Western country to heed the calls.
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki ratcheted up pressure on Germany on January 16 to follow suit and provide more weapons to Ukraine, including Leopard 2 battle tanks.
Warsaw and Helsinki have already pledged to send some of their Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. Analysts say Leopard 2s are superior to the tanks Russia has deployed and would give Kyiv a decided advantage.
The calls come as U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin prepares to visit Berlin on January 19 and then attend a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group the following day at the U.S. military base in Ramstein to discuss further support -- including military aid -- for Ukraine with allies.
Austin's visit comes as U.S. General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said an expanded and more complex combat-training program of Ukrainian forces began in Germany on January 15.
Milley said the program, which is focused on large-scale combat, aims to get a battalion of about 500 Ukrainian troops back on the battlefield to fight the Russians in the next five or six weeks.
Milley plans to visit the Grafenwoehr Training Area, where the program is under way, on January 16.
"This support is really important for Ukraine to be able to defend itself," Milley told the Associated Press. "And we're hoping to be able to pull this together here in short order."
The United States has already trained more than 3,100 Ukrainian troops on how to use and maintain certain weapons systems, including howitzers, armored vehicles, and the High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS). Other Western allies are also conducting training on the weapons they provide.
WATCH: Firefighters continued to clear the rubble and extricate survivors in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro on January 15, a day after a Russian missile strike hit a nine-story apartment building.
In a separate development, German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht resigned on January 16 after coming under heavy criticism over Berlin's hesitant response to Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Lambrecht's departure came as Germany was once again under intense pressure to provide battle tanks to Kyiv after other Ukraine allies pledged such equipment.
Peskov on January 16 denied that such deliveries would have an impact on the course of the conflict, saying that British tanks promised to Ukraine will "burn" on the battlefield.
"The special military operation will continue. These tanks are burning and will burn," Peskov said, using Moscow's term for the Ukraine offensive.
He added that such deliveries will "not change the situation on the ground. It will only prolong this story."
The chief of the UN's nuclear watchdog on January 16 said the agency was boosting its presence in Ukraine to help avoid a nuclear accident after Russian strikes were also reported in the southern Zaporizhzhya region, home to Europe's largest nuclear power plant.
Currently, only the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhya plant, which is near the front line, has a permanent IAEA presence of up to four experts.
"@IAEAorg is expanding its presence in #Ukraine to help prevent a nuclear accident during the ongoing conflict," Rafael Grossi said on Twitter.
"I'm proud to lead this mission to Ukraine, where we’re deploying in all of the country's [nuclear power plants] to provide assistance in nuclear safety & security," he said.
Also on January 16, Belarus said Moscow and Minsk began joint air force drills. Belarus said the drills are defensive, but the announcement came as concerns are on the rise that Moscow is pushing Minsk to join the war in Ukraine.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Grenade Blast Kills Three Russian Soldiers At Military Facility In Belgorod Region Near Ukraine
A Russian soldier on January 14 detonated a grenade and ignited a fire at a military facility in the Belgorod region near the Ukrainian border, killing at least three soldiers, state media and other news agencies reported. Sixteen soldiers were injured and eight others were missing as of late January 15. Online journal Baza said the blast occurred at a cultural house repurposed to house mobilized soldiers. Russian state media said the blast was an accident, although the claim could not be verified. To read the original story from RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
Ukraine's Mykhaylo Mudryk Becomes Latest Big Signing By Chelsea
Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk became the latest big-money signing for Britain's Chelsea under the club's new American ownership, joining from Shakhtar Donetsk in a deal reportedly worth up to $108 million on January 15. Mudryk, 22, who had been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal, was pictured holding up a Ukraine flag inside Chelsea's stadium before the Premier League game against Crystal Palace. About 20 minutes into the match, Chelsea announced his signing on an 8 1/2-year deal. To read the original story by AP, click here.
At least 522 Have Died in Iran Protests, Human Rights Report Says
At least 522 people have been killed in four months of anti-government protests in Iran, said a report issued on January 15 by the U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA). Among the dead are 70 minors and 68 security forces, the agency reported. Nearly 20,000 people had been arrested, 110 on charges that could lead to a death sentence, it said. Four have been executed. Protests were triggered by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, 22, an Iranian Kurdish woman who was arrested by morality police for allegedly not complying with Islamic dress codes.
Famous Georgian Singer, Actor Vakhtang Kikabidze Dies At 84
The prominent Georgian actor and singer Vakhtang Kikabidze -- Buba to his fans -- has died at the age of 84 after a long illness, Georgian media reported on January 15. Besides being a veteran singer and songwriter, Kikabidze was remembered for his acting roles, particularly in the much-loved Soviet-era comedy Mimino, in which he played a homesick Georgian pilot. In 2008 during the conflict between Georgia and Russia, Kikabidze wrote his controversial song, You Disappointed Me. He said at the time it was aimed not at the Kremlin or the Russian military but at the Russian intelligentsia, who failed to speak out in Georgia's defense. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Georgian Service, click here.
Arrests Made After Parents From Belgrade Attacked At Youth Soccer Tournament In Sarajevo
Four people have been arrested after a group of parents from Belgrade were attacked, with one suffering a minor knife wound, at a youth indoor soccer tournament in Sarajevo. The group were accosted on January 14 by what police said were masked attackers outside the complex. The attackers first tried to grab the group's flag of FK Zvezdara, a lower-league Serbian soccer team, and then pursued the parents as they tried to escape. The organizer of the tournament for children from the ages of 7 to 14 told RFE/RL’s Balkan Service that play would continue despite the incident. To read the original story from RFE/RL’s Balkan Service, click here.
Socialist Party To Be Given Third And Final Chance To Form Government In Bulgaria
Bulgarian President Rumen Radev on January 15 announced he will formally ask the Bulgarian socialist party to form a government in a bid to avoid a fifth general election in two years. Two parties, GERB and the reformist We Continue the Change, which finished first and second, respectively, in the October 2 snap poll have tried and failed to cobble together a coalition government. Now, the socialists, who finished fifth, will try in what will be a third and final mandate. If the socialists fail, elections will be called again. GERB and another major party, Democratic Bulgaria, have already announced they won’t support a socialist-led government. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Bulgarian Service, click here.
Moldova Carries Out 'Controlled Detonations' Of Debris From Likely Russian Missile
Authorities in Moldova said on January 15 that specialist teams have carried out "controlled detonations" of explosives that were discovered in rocket debris that border officials found in a northern village near the border with Ukraine. Moldova's Internal Affairs Ministry said in a statement that an on-site investigation turned up about 80 kilograms of explosives in the remains of the rocket, discovered January 14 near Larga, in the Briceni district. It was the third time remains of missiles from Russian strikes against Ukraine have reached Moldova, the border police said. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Moldovan Service, click here.
Female Former Afghan Lawmaker Found Shot Dead At Kabul Home
A former female member of Afghanistan’s now disbanded lower house of parliament has been shot dead during a break-in at her home in the Afghan capital, Taliban officials have confirmed.
Mursal Nabidzadah was shot dead along with a bodyguard when gunmen broke into her house in the Ahmad Shah Baba area of Kabul on January 15, Khalid Zadran, a Taliban spokesman for the Kabul police said. He added that Nadidzadah’s brother was injured in the incident.
No further details were immediately available. No one has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.
The killing has sparked international condemnation, including from Hannah Neumann, a German member of the Greens/EFA faction in the European Parliament.
"She was killed in darkness, but the Taliban build their system of gender apartheid in full daylight," Neumann wrote on Twitter.
Since returning to power in August 2021, the Taliban has taken a hard line, crushing women’s rights.
In the latest move, the Taliban on December 24 banned women from working for aid groups. It followed a ban imposed earlier that month on women attending universities. Girls were stopped from attending high school in March.
On January 13, the United States pushed the UN Security Council to adopt a resolution calling on the Taliban-led authorities in Afghanistan to reverse those bans on women.
The 15-member council met privately at the request of the United Arab Emirates and Japan to discuss the issue, Reuters reported.
The United Nations estimates that 85 percent of NGOs in Afghanistan have partially or fully shut down operations because of the ban, which is the Taliban's latest step to drive women from public life.
Earlier this week, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation -- an intergovernmental group consisting of all Muslim-majority countries -- rejected the Taliban's claim that its treatment of Afghan women and girls is in line with Islam's Shari'a law.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Death Toll Rises To 40 From Russian Missile Strike On Apartment Block In Ukrainian City Of Dnipro
The death toll from a Russian missile strike on an apartment building in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro has risen to 40, the national emergencies service said on January 16.
Dnipro’s municipal council also said 75 people had been injured in the strike in the city, just one of several Ukrainian cities targeted by Russian missiles -- but by far the deadliest attack -- on January 14.
"The search-and-rescue operation in the Dnipro has been continuing for almost 40 hours," Valentyn Reznichenko, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, said on January 16.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy spoke directly to the Russian people in his nightly video address: "Your cowardly silence, your attempt to 'wait out' what is happening, will end only with the fact that one day these same terrorists will come for you," he said, speaking in Russian.
Earlier, the city council declared three days of mourning for what it described as the worst "terrorist attack on Dnipro" since the launch of Russia’s full invasion last February.
Rescuers used a crane to try to evacuate people trapped in the apartment building's upper stories, some of whom were signaling with the flashlights on their mobile phones, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the Ukrainian presidential office, said on Telegram on January 14. He also said more people were likely buried under the rubble.
The Ukrainian military has said it believes the nine-story structure was hit by a long-range Kh-22 missile. As a result of the strike, the entire entrance of the building, in which more than 1,100 people lived, collapsed.
Russia carried out three air raids, 57 missile attacks, and 69 attacks from heavy weapon rocket salvo systems on January 14, Ukraine’s military command reported on January 15.
Dnipro was just one of several Ukrainian cities targeted by Russian missiles on January 14 in the first major barrage in days.
Infrastructure facilities were also hit in the western Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk regions, in the Odesa region on the Black Sea, and in northeastern Kharkiv. Kyiv, the capital, was also targeted.
According to Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat, Russia attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles flying from the north.
WATCH: Firefighters continued to clear the rubble and extricate survivors in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro on January 15, a day after a Russian missile strike hit a nine-story apartment building.
"The ballistics are not easy for us to detect and shoot down," he told local media.
The warning about the missile threat was late because of the lack of radar data and information from other sources, he said.
An infrastructure target was hit in the morning missile attack, according to Tymoshenko.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said explosions were reported in the city's eastern residential Dniprovskiy district and that parts of a missile had crashed in an uninhabited part of the Holosiyivskiy district. Klitschko said no casualties had been reported and a fire at a nonresidential building in Holosiyivskiy had been extinguished.
The armed forces' commander in chief, General Valery Zaluzhniy, said Russia fired 33 cruise missiles overall on January 14 and that 21 were shot down by Ukrainian air-defense systems.
Meanwhile, uncertainty continued over which side controlled the strategic city of Soledar, which has been shelled into mostly ruins by Russian forces.
In comments broadcast on January 15, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed victories by his troops in Soledar, saying: "There is a positive dynamic [in the fighting]. Everything is developing according to plan."
The Ukrainian military has denied Russian claims of capturing Soledar but acknowledged that heavy fighting continues in and around the city.
The latest Russian missile strikes came as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced Britain would provide tanks and artillery systems to Ukraine.
Sunak made the pledge to provide Challenger 2 tanks and other artillery systems after speaking to Zelenskiy on January 14, the British leader's Downing Street office said in a statement.
Zelenskiy tweeted his thanks to Sunak "for the decisions that will not only strengthen us on the battlefield, but also send the right signal to other partners."
Russia slammed Sunak’s announcement. The Russian Embassy in London said on Twitter that it would "intensify combat operations."
British Defense Ministry officials have said an official announcement to send up to 12 main battle tanks to Ukraine will be announced at a meeting of Ukrainian donor countries in Germany on January 20.
Reports citing British government sources said four Challenger 2 tanks will be sent immediately, with another eight to follow shortly.
Ukraine has received hundreds of modernized versions of the Soviet-era T-72 tank from European and NATO allies like the Czech Republic and Poland since Russia's unprovoked invasion 11 months ago. But Kyiv has received nothing comparable to Britain’s Challenger 2 or Germany's Leopard 2 tanks, another weapon Ukraine has requested.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told a German newspaper, Handelsblatt, on January 15 that Ukraine can expect more deliveries of heavy weapons from Western countries.
"Recent pledges for heavy warfare equipment are important -- and I expect more in the near future," he said.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, and AFP
Pieces Of Likely Russian Missile Found In Moldova, Border Police Say
Moldova authorities said the country’s border service has found the remains of a rocket, likely coming from a Russian strike against Ukraine. "I express my indignation for the lack of respect for the sovereignty of the Republic of Moldova, its airspace being today again overflown and the remains of a rocket falling [near] Larga in the Briceni district," Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilița said on January 14. It is the third time remains of missiles from strikes against Ukraine have reached Moldova, the border police said. To read the original story from RFE/RL’s Moldovan Service, click here.
Ukraine Official Says Zelenskiy Hopes To Visit UN Next Month
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy wants to visit the UN to address a high-level meeting of the 193-member General Assembly on the eve of the first anniversary of Russia’s February 24 invasion of his country if the security situation permits, an official said. First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova cautioned in an AP interview published on January 13 that many factors need to be in place for him to attend, citing first the military situation on the ground and a warning from Ukraine’s intelligence service that Russia is planning "a very serious offensive in February." To read the original story from AP, click here.
Romania Tows Luxury Cars, Other Assets In Andrew Tate Case
Romanian authorities descended on a compound near Bucharest on January 14 to tow away a fleet of luxury cars and other assets worth an estimated $3.9 million in the case investigating Andrew Tate, the divisive social-media personality who is detained in the country on charges of human trafficking. Romania's National Agency for the Administration of Unavailable Assets said it removed a total of 15 luxury cars, 14 designer watches and cash in several currencies. To read the original story from AP, click here.
