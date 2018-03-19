Putin Wins Landslide Victory Amid Reports Of Violations, Pressure To Vote

MOSCOW -- Vladimir Putin has coasted to a fourth term as Russia's president, scoring a landslide victory in an election marked by claims of substantial violations and pressure on citizens to bolster his legitimacy by voting in large numbers.

While tainted by allegations of fraud -- in some cases backed by webcam footage appearing to show blatant ballot-box stuffing -- the resounding win sets Moscow's longest-ruling leader since Soviet dictator Josef Stalin up for six more years in office amid severely strained ties with the West.

Central Election Commission chief Ella Pamfilova said that, with 99.8 percent of the ballots counted, Putin had 76.7 percent of the vote in the March 18 election -- more than he received in any of his three previous wins and the highest percentage handed to any post-Soviet Russian leader. The other seven candidates were far behind.

"Voter turnout stood at 67.47 percent, or 73.36 million people," Pamfilova said in a televised meeting on March 19.

Ahead of the vote, Russian media cited unidentified Kremlin sources as saying the government was aiming for a turnout of 70 percent, with 70 percent of the vote going to Putin.

In an election whose outcome was never in doubt due to Putin's government-stoked popularity and the Kremlin's sway over politics nationwide, observers reported widespread cases of ballot stuffing and voters complled by their employers to cast ballots.

Pamfilova said voting results had been annulled in five districts amid reports of ballot stuffing, but she denied any incidents of observers being attacked or blocked from polling stations, despite apparent video evidence posted online.

She asserted that were "at least two times fewer" violations than in the 2012 presidential vote, which put Putin back in the Kremlin after four years as prime minister.

Among the first leaders to congratulate Putin so far was Chinese President Xi Jinping, who has just been handed a second term himself and appeared to be positioned for indefinite rule after presidential term limits were lifted last week.

Other authoritarian leaders -- including Kazakhstan's Nursultan Nazarbaev, Belarus's Alyaksandr Lukashenka, Egypt's Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, and Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro -- were also quick to congratulate Putin.

Aleksandar Vucic, the president of tradional Russian ally Serbia, also congratulated Putin.

'Unsurprising' Result

But few other European heads of state have followed suit, amid worsening tensions between the West and Russia after the poisoning of a former Russian spy with a potent nerve agent -- an attack Britain blames on Moscow.

Heiko Maas, Germany's new foreign minister, questioned the fairness of the election and said Moscow would remain "a difficult partner," although he added that the European Union must be able to continue to talk to Russia.

"The result of the election in Russia was as unsurprising to us as the circumstances of the election. We can't talk about a fair political competition in all respects as we would understand it," he said in Brussels ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

"Russia will remain a difficult partner. But Russia will also be needed for solutions to the big international conflicts and so we want to remain in dialogue," Maas said.

Tensions with the West, however, may only have bolstered Putin's popular image as a defender of Russia and given credence to his assertions that Russia is surrounded by foreign enemies.

The United States on March 15 imposed another round of sanctions on Russian entities and individuals in connection with what Washington says was Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Putin's campaign spokesman suggested as much following the release of early returns, claiming what he portrayed as favorable turnout figures were due in part to Britain's heated response to the nerve-agent poisoning of the ex-spy, Sergei Skripal.

"We have to say thank you to Britain for that, because once again they didn’t read the Russian mentality correctly," Andrei Kondrashov was quoted by the Interfax news agency as saying.

Putin made his first comments about the Skripal poisoning while speaking to reporters late on March 18. He denied Russian involvement, saying "it's complete drivel, rubbish, nonsense that somebody in Russia would allow themselves to do such a thing ahead of elections and the World Cup."

According to the election committee, Communist Party candidate Pavel Grudinin was second with almost 12 percent, followed by flamboyant ultranationalist Vladimir Zhirinovsky with almost six percent percent and journalist and TV personality Ksenia Sobchak with 1.66 percent.

The four other candidates -- liberal Grigory Yavlinsky, nationalist Sergei Baburin, Communists of Russia candidate Maksim Suraikin, and centrist Boris Titov -- had 1 percent apiece or less.

Putin, 65, made a brief appearance at a rally outside the Kremlin about an hour before midnight, thanking voters for their support and leading a chant of "Russia! Russia!"

"Victory awaits us!" Putin said to a cheering crowd, adding that his win demonstrates the "confidence and hope" of the Russian people.

Speaking to reporters shortly afterward, Putin suggested that he would not seek the presidency again in 2030 -- when he would next be eligible because of a limit of two consecutive terms.

But he left the door open to a potential move to change the constitution in order to maintain power past 2024 in some capacity, saying only that he was "not planning any constitutional reforms for now."

With help from state media, Putin is riding a wave of popularity on the fourth anniversary of Moscow's seizure of Ukraine's Crimea region and in the wake of a military intervention in Syria that has been played up on Russian television as a patriotic success.

Amid government efforts to get out the vote and reports of voter fraud, much attention was focused on whether Russians would turn out in big enough numbers to hand Putin a convincing mandate.

Casting his ballot in Moscow, Putin said "any" result that allows him to continue as president would be a "success."

"I am sure the program I am offering is the right one," Putin said. though opponents say he has presented no real plan for the next six years and gave little indication as to how economic goals he set out in a March 1 address to the nation can be achieved.

Alleged Voter Fraud

Reports of violations at polling stations mounted as voting progressed across Russia, which spans 11 time zones.

Independent election monitor Golos received reports of nearly 3,000 alleged violations, including ballot boxes placed out of sight of observation cameras and observers being blocked from carrying out their job.

From the Pacific coast to European Russia, some polling places offered food for free or at a discount, while others offered entertainment. Several villages in the remote Far Eastern regions of Kamchatka and Chukotka reported turnout rates of 100 percent.

Voters were being bused in across Russia to the polls, according to supporters of Aleksei Navalny, the opposition leader barred from running in the election.

They also reported hundreds of cases of alleged voter fraud, notably in Moscow and St. Petersburg, two areas where Putin has relatively low support.

Some voters in various regions said they had been pressured by their employers or teachers to vote and take a photograph of themselves at the polling station as evidence of their participation.

Palpable Apathy

While official turnout was robust even in Moscow, where it has often been lower than in the provinces, there was palpable apathy at some polling stations.

Some Russians said they felt powerless to influence politics in a country dominated by Putin, who has been president or prime minister since 1999.

"There is no real choice," 20-year-old Yevgeny Kiva, who came to one Moscow polling station not to vote but because he was paid by the local election committee to wear a clown suit and dance with children to pop music blaring from a mobile sound system.

Several people told RFE/RL they were pressured by employers to vote.

In Moscow, a middle-aged man who declined to give his name for fear of repercussions said management at the textile plant where he has worked for more than 20 years threatened to fire employees who didn't go to the polls.

At a polling station in Zelenodolsk, 800 kilometers east of Moscow, five people photographed themselves voting. When they were asked why, a young woman in the group said "It's a photographic report for our bosses," Reuters reported.

An election commission worker in the southern Daghestan region told AFP that dozens of men entered a polling station where he was working and assaulted an independent monitor before proceeding to stuff a ballot box.

Maria Nazachik, an 88-year-old admirer of Stalin, told RFE/RL in Moscow that she voted for Putin.

"He's a very good man" who has guaranteed that there is "no war" in Russia, Nazachik said, adding: "There's nobody else."

Navalny, who has organized large street protests and alleged extravagant corruption among the ruling elite, mounted a lively campaign but was barred from the ballot because of a conviction on embezzlement charges he contends were fabricated by the Kremlin out of fear that he could bring Putin down.

Navalny called on Russians to boycott the vote and excoriated Sobchak for running, saying in heated exchange on election day that she had only helped the Kremlin slap a veneer of democracy on an election he has dismissed as Putin's "reappointment."

With reporting by Christopher Miller in Moscow, RFE/RL's Russian Service, Current Time TV, Meduza, Dozhd, BBC, Reuters, Time, TASS, Interfax, and RIA