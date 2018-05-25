Russia's Putin Woos France's Macron With Closer Economic Ties

Russian President Vladimir Putin is wooing his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron with closer business ties, hosting him as an honored guest at his annual economic forum in St. Petersburg while sealing a major new gas deal with France's Total.

Economic relations between the two countries "are developing despite all the current complications" caused by European Union sanctions on Russia over its aggression in Ukraine, disagreements over Syria and other matters, Putin said before a three-and-a-half hour meeting with Macron on May 24.

Despite the tensions, Putin said that Russian trade with France grew by 25 percent last year and has continued at that pace this year, according to a Kremlin transcript of his remarks.

While Putin's meeting with Macron focused on broad issues such as peace efforts in Syria and Ukraine and efforts to preserve the Iran nuclear deal, it culminated with the signing of a major deal granting Total an increased role in Russia's Arctic gas projects.

The Russian deal comes days after the French energy giant announced that it will exit its major gas project in Iran unless it can obtain an exemption from U.S. sanctions that were recently reimposed on Tehran by the United States.

Total's deal with Russia's Novatek gas company builds on an existing partnership to build a massive new liquified natural gas facility on the Gydan Peninsula in the north of Siberia near an existing Yamal LNG facility.

Total's chief executive Patrick Pouyanne said the $25 billion project will develop "the vast gas resources in Russia's far north,which will primarily be destined for the strongly growing Asian market."

Macron is due to address the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Russia's annual economic showcase at which Putin touted Russia's huge investment potential to a range of Western companies, including Total, BP, Shell, Boeing, and Nokia.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde also are due to make appearances at the three-day event.

France has the biggest foreign delegation at the forum, with 170 representatives from 60 French companies, the French embassy in Moscow said. In all, forum organizers said it has drawn officials from 1,400 foreign companies and 70 countries.

Speaking at the forum, Russia's EU representative Vladimir Chizhov called for renewed ties with the EU, saying the current tensions are not "normal."

"Russia is a large and great country that the EU shares one continent with. We need cooperation and a pragmatic partnership," Russian state news agency TASS quoted Chizhov as saying.

"No matter how much Russia turns to the East, no matter how many times the EU turns its back on Russia, we are still meant to be together - by history, geography, culture," he said.

Macron also highlighted France's common economic interests with Russia, historic and cultural ties, and common stance on preserving the nuclear deal with Iran in a televised press conference after his meeting with Putin.

"I would to make it so that Russia understands that France is a reliable partner in creating a joint future," Macron said. "In view of our history...and our common interests, we must work on strengthening mutual trust."

While Putin's initial response to the EU sanctions first imposed in 2014 was to strengthen business ties with China and other Asian countries, this year he has made inroads resuming business with France and Germany, two main proponents of the sanctions, by including them in lucrative natural gas deals.

Just last week, German Chancellor Angela Merkel traveled to Sochi for a meeting with Putin at which she affirmed and defended the joint Russian-German gas pipeline project Nord Stream 2 in the face of a U.S. threat to impose sanctions on the deal.

Russia's Gazprom began construction this month on the pipeline, which will run under the Baltic Sea to Germany. Both Germany and Russia accused the United States of trying to undermine the deal so U.S. companies can sell more liquified gas in Europe.

With reporting by AFP, dpa, and TASS

