Accessibility links

logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Russia

Russia Cuts Interest Rate For Third Time In 2017

  • RFE/RL

The Russian central bank has lowered its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point, a small reduction aimed to invigorate the economy while keeping inflation in check.

The Bank of Russia announced on June 16 it had lowered the rate to 9 percent from 9.25 percent in the third cut this year.

It follows a half-point decrease in April, and the bank said it will continue what it called a "moderately tough" monetary policy to keep inflation close to the government's target of 4 percent.

Annual inflation stood at 4.1 percent last month.

"Inflation risks were down in the short term," a statement said, warning that they remain "elevated" in the medium term.

The bank forecasts an economic growth rate of 1.3-1.8 percent in 2017.

Russia's economy is emerging from a recession that began in 2014, the year world oil prices fell and Western countries imposed sanctions over Moscow's aggression in Ukraine.

With reporting by AFP and Bloomberg
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG