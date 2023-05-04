News
Fire Extinguished At Russian Oil Refinery After Drone Attack
An alleged drone attack set ablaze product-storage facilities at one of the largest oil refineries in southern Russia, but emergency services extinguished the fire just over two hours later, and the plant was working normally, TASS news agency reported. The Ilsky refinery, near the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk in the Krasnodar region, has a processing capacity of around 6.6 million tons per year. "The consequences of the incident were eliminated," the news agency reported, citing the plant's press service. It said that the circumstances of the fire and damage were being assessed. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
More News
Russian Tycoon Timchenko Tells Court Close Putin Ties Don't Mean He Supports Ukraine War
Russian billionaire Gennady Timchenko, in a legal move to challenge EU sanctions imposed on him over Russia's aggression against Ukraine, says his close ties with President Vladimir Putin do not mean that he is allied with the Kremlin in its policy on Ukraine. Timchenko's lawyer, Stephane Bonifassi, made the statement at the EU's General Court on May 3. The 70-year-old Timchenko is one of about 1,500 people and 207 entities to be hit by sanctions by the bloc since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Pakistan's FM In First India Visit In More Than A Decade
Pakistan's foreign minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, departed for India on May 4, where he will attend a meeting of foreign ministers from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. This is the first visit by a Pakistani foreign minister to India in more than a decade. The last such visit took place in 2011. The two-day meeting is set to begin on May 4 in the Indian tourist resort of Goa. Pakistan and India have a long-standing dispute over the Himalayan territory of Kashmir.
Ukraine's Zelenskiy In The Hague After Russia Unleashes New Wave Of Drone Strikes
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is the Netherlands, where he is due to hold a meeting at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague amid an escalation of Russia's deadly strikes on Ukrainian civilian targets.
Zelenskiy, who arrived in the Netherlands from Finland, was also due to meet with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and lawmakers during his visit, Dutch news agency ANP reported.
Dutch public broadcaster NOP reported that Zelenskiy is expected to deliver a speech at the ICC.
The Ukrainian president's visit comes as Russia launched another drone attack overnight across Ukraine.
Most of the incoming drones were shot down by the Ukrainian air defenses, the military said on May 4, a day after more than 20 civilians were killed by Iranian-made Shaheds.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Ukrainian defenders downed 18 out of 24 drones across Ukraine, the Air Force Command said, adding that the attack was again launched from two directions -- from the western Russian region of Bryansk to the north and from the Sea of Azov to the southeast.
The capital, Kyiv, was targeted by drones for the third time in four days, the city administration said, but all were destroyed.
However, debris from the falling drones damaged vehicles and roads in parts of the capital, but no casualties were reported, the city's administration said.
An air-raid alert that lasted for several hours was declared in Kyiv and other regions, and reports on social media said explosions could be also heard in the Odesa and Zaporizhzhya regions.
The overnight attack came hot on the heels of deadly drone strikes the previous day that killed at least 25 people -- 23 of them in the southern city of Kherson.
Zelenskiy expressed condolences to the families of the victims, who he said were civilians killed in a supermarket, a train station, residential buildings, a hardware store, and a gas station in the Kherson region.
Kherson Governor Oleksandr Prokudin announced a 58-hour curfew to begin in Kherson city at 8 p.m. on May 5. The regional capital in recent weeks has been regularly shelled from Russian forces positioned across the Dnieper River.
Russian forces continued to launch wave of unsuccessful assaults on the city of Bakhmut, in the eastern region of Donetsk, the Ukrainian military said in its daily update on May 4.
Russia's main efforts remain focused on attacks on the Bakhmut-Maryinka-Avdiyivka front line, where the fiercest combat and incessant Russian shelling is under way, Ukraine's General Staff said, adding that its forces repelled 40 attacks over the past 24 hours.
There also were reports of fires at various locations in Russia the previous day, including at a fuel depot in the Russian village of Volna near the bridge to Crimea, and the Kremlin claimed that it foiled a drone attack aimed at striking President Vladimir Putin's residence at the Kremlin.
Ukraine denied any involvement in the alleged attack, suggesting Moscow staged it ahead of an expected Ukrainian counteroffensive.
With reporting by AFP, Reuters, and dpa
U.S. Notes 'With Disappointment' Turkey's Suspension Of Overflight Permissions For Armenian Airlines
The United States has noted "with disappointment" Turkey's announcement that it would suspend Armenian airline overflight permission, a U.S. State Department spokesman said on May 3. "The agreement that had previously been reached between these two countries to resume air connections had been a very important confidence-building measure not just between these two countries but...for regional stability broadly," spokesman Vedant Patel said during a briefing. "It's our sincere hope that Turkey and Armenia can continue to rebuild economic ties and open transportation links as well." To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Kuleba Says EU Move To Provide Ukraine With More Ammunition Is Step Kyiv's Been Waiting For
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said a decision by the European Union to allocate hundreds of millions of euros for the purchase and production of ammunition and missiles for Ukraine is a step that Kyiv has been waiting for.
Ambassadors from EU countries on May 3 agreed details of a 1 billion-euro ($1.1 billion) scheme to jointly buy ammunition for Ukraine after weeks of wrangling that had frustrated leaders in Kyiv.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
The move came after the European Commission launched a plan to use more than 500 million euros to help European arms firms boost capacity by upgrading equipment.
"Increasing production will help cover the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This is a step we were waiting for and a sign of the EU's long-term support for Ukraine," Kuleba said, thanking the European Commission for its efforts in implementing the initiative.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU stands by its promise to support Ukraine and its people for as long as it takes, adding that “Ukraine’s brave soldiers need sufficient military equipment to defend their country."
Artillery rounds have become critical in the fight, which has evolved into a war of attrition, and officials have said Kyiv is burning through rounds faster than its allies can replace them.
The EU plan provides for an increase in the production of ammunition in Europe in order to replenish the depleted stocks.
EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton hopes the proposal will be approved by the end of June.
The United States on May 3 also said it would provide more ammunition.
The White House announced a new shipment of heavy artillery and rocket ammunition, spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said.
The new package of security assistance includes ammunition for U.S.-made High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) "as well as additional howitzer, artillery, and mortar rounds and anti-armor capabilities," she said.
Jean-Pierre cited "extensive work by the U.S. government over the past few months to fulfill Ukraine's request ahead of its planned counteroffensive."
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Hungary Adopts Justice Reform To Unlock EU Funds
Hungary's parliament has adopted a reform to improve judicial independence with the aim of unlocking EU funds frozen by Brussels over corruption and rule of law concerns. Lawmakers on May 3 approved the reform by an overwhelming majority. "Hungary has now fulfilled its commitments regarding the administration of justice," Justice Minister Judit Varga said. Budapest now expects Brussels to pay the funds due to Hungary, she said. In December, the European Commission froze almost 22 billion euros ($24,3 billion) for Hungary for the 2021-27 period, saying Budapest was failing to meet European standards on the rule of law.
Russian Former F1 Driver Mazepin Fighting U.K. Sanctions To Revive Career
Russian former Formula One driver Nikita Mazepin is fighting British sanctions imposed following the invasion of Ukraine in a bid to resurrect his racing career. Lawyers for Mazepin, 24, argued on May 3 in a London court for the sanctions to be overturned so he can negotiate with Formula One teams to return to the sport in 2024. Mazepin was dropped by his team, Haas, which also severed ties with sponsor Uralkali, a Russian fertilizer producer then controlled by his father, Belarus-born oligarch Dmitry Mazepin. Both men were later sanctioned by the European Union, Britain, and Canada.
Uzbek Group Involved In Smuggling Goods From Kyrgyzstan Through Tunnel Jailed
An Uzbek court has sentenced several individuals for smuggling goods to and from Kyrgyzstan through a tunnel illegally dug on private property near the Kyrgyz border. A court in the Ferghana region sentenced three men to prison terms of between six and seven years on May 3. Three other defendants were handed parole-like sentences. Uzbek authorities launched the probe after they discovered an entrance to the tunnel linking the two Central Asian countries in a private house in the town of Rishton in July 2022. Since 2021, Kyrgyz authorities have found at least four similar tunnels. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Uzbek Service, click here.
Zelenskiy Denies Kremlin Accusation That Kyiv Was Behind Alleged Drone Attack
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said his country did not attack Moscow or Russian President Vladimir Putin, denying Russia's claim that Ukraine was behind an alleged overnight drone attack aimed at hitting Putin's residence inside the Kremlin.
"We don't attack Putin, or Moscow, we fight on our territory," Zelenskiy told a news conference on May 3 in Helsinki.
The Kremlin earlier accused Ukraine of attempting to hit Putin's residence with two drones that the Kremlin press service said were destroyed "as a result of timely action by the military and special services."
There was no independent verification of the reported attack. The Kremlin’s website said debris from the drones fell on the Kremlin grounds without causing damage.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a statement that Russia considers the action "a planned terrorist act and an attempted attack against the president" and "reserves the right to carry out responsive measures."
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
The statement notes that it occurred ahead of Victory Day on May 9 and that a military parade scheduled on the date is expected to be attended by international guests. The alleged drone attack will not affect plans to hold the parade, Peskov said.
Earlier on May 3, Mykhaylo Podolyak, an adviser to the Ukraine’s presidential office, denied Kyiv’s involvement in any attacks on Russian territory, including the alleged drone attack on the Kremlin.
"The emergence of unidentified unmanned aerial vehicles at energy facilities or on Kremlin’s territory can only indicate the guerrilla activities of local resistance forces," Podolyak said on Twitter.
"The loss of power control over the country by Putin’s clan is obvious. But on the other hand, Russia has repeatedly talked about its total control over the air. In a word, something is happening in RF, but definitely without Ukraine's drones over the Kremlin," he tweeted shortly after the statement by Kremlin.
According to Podolyak, "Russia is clearly preparing a large-scale terrorist attack. That's why it first detains a large allegedly subversive group in Crimea. And then it demonstrates "drones over the Kremlin."
He said Ukraine has been waging "an exclusively defensive war" and does not attack targets on the territory of Russia, adding, "This does not solve any military issue."
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, speaking in Washington, said he had seen the reports but “I can’t in any way validate them. We simply don’t know.” He added that it was "hard to comment or speculate on this without really knowing what the facts are.”
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Iranians React With Skepticism To Proposal To Sell Strategic Islands For Pension Funding
A statement by a senior Iranian Labor Ministry official suggesting that Tehran might have to sell some of Iran's strategic Persian Gulf islands to pay pensions has ignited a wave of skepticism and opposition from the Iranian public.
Sajjad Padam, director-general of social insurance at the ministry, said in an interview on May 1 with the Tehran-based 90Eghtesadi news website that the country may be forced to sell some of its southern islands, including Kish and Qeshm in the Persian Gulf, to pay pensions as the government struggles with financial difficulties amid a deepening economic crisis.
Padam said budgetary difficulties forced the government to shift funds earmarked for infrastructure projects to pension payments.
That led to only 20 percent of the planned 850 trillion rials ($1.6 billion) allocated to construction work being actually used on such work over the past five months, he said.
He also noted that even if Iran were to sell 3 million barrels of oil per day without sanctions and receive the complete sum, it wouldn't resolve the retirement funding crisis.
Prior to sanctions, Iran exported around 2.5 million barrels of oil per day. Now is sells approximately 1 million barrels daily.
The loss of oil profits at current prices amounts to roughly $45 billion annually, equivalent to 1 1/2 times the total government budget for the current year.
Unrest has rattled Iran since last summer in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of welfare support. Labor law in Iran does not recognize the right of workers to form independent unions.
Padam's statement generated significant reactions in social media. Iranian political analyst Ahmad Zeidabadi wrote on his Telegram channel that the warnings given by Padam about the bankruptcy of Iran's retirement funds underscored the fragility of the country's economic situation.
Former political prisoner Hengameh Shahidi highlighted the potential of Kish and Qeshm islands on Twitter, arguing that with proper management and granting some freedom to these free-trade zones, it would be possible for the two islands and their surroundings to generate foreign-currency revenues from tourism.
"This income could replace the money Iranians spend on leisure trips to destinations such as Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Cyprus, and Malaysia, ultimately benefiting Iran's economy," Shahidi added.
- By AP
Iran Seizes Second Oil Tanker In A Week In Gulf, Says U.S. Navy
Iran on May 3 seized a second oil tanker in a week in Gulf waters, and the U.S. State Department called for its release, in the latest escalation in a series of seizures or attacks on commercial vessels in Gulf waters. The U.S. Navy said in a statement that the Panama-flagged oil tanker Niovi was seized by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps Navy (IRGCN) while passing through the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran's prosecutor said the oil tanker was seized on a judicial order following a complaint by a plaintiff, the judiciary's Mizan news agency said. No further details were provided. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Fire, Explosions, Drone Attack Reported In Russian Regions Close To Ukraine
Fire, damaging explosions on railways, and a drone attack targeting a military airport have been reported in two Russian regions close to Ukraine, Krasnodar and Bryansk.
The governor of the Krasnodar region, Veniamin Kondratyev, said on May 3 that a large oil reservoir caught fire in the village of Volna near the port city of Taman overnight. State news agencies quoted emergency officials as saying that the fire was caused by a drone.
It is not clear to whom the drone belonged.
Local officials said the fire was of the "highest level of complexity."
PHOTO GALLERY: Russian forces also killed eight civilians in attacks on the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson on May 3 striking a hypermarket and railway station in the regional capital and hitting villages nearby, officials said.
Bryansk Governor Aleksandr Bogomaz said on May 3 that an explosive device damaged a railway section overnight. The Russian Railways company said the explosion led to the derailing of an engine and 20 cargo cars.
Some reports say three explosions hit the railway, causing a massive chemical leak from a derailed cistern.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Just two days earlier, Bogomaz said another explosive device damaged a railways section which caused derailment of a train that was transporting oil products, among other materials.
Other reports in Russia on May 3 said a drone struck a military airport in the Bryansk region, damaging an An-124 Ruslan heavy transport plane. There was no official confirmation of the drone attack.
Also on May 3, Moscow said that Ukraine "attempted to hit the Kremlin residence of President Vladimir Putin with two drones overnight.”
"As a result of timely action by the military and special services... the devices were destroyed," the Kremlin press service said in a statement.
There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.
Meanwhile, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said he was banning the use of unauthorized civilian drones in the city. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the alleged drone attack will not affect a military parade in Moscow planned for May 9 to mark the Victory Day.
Elsewhere, far from the Ukrainian border, in the northwestern region of Leningrad, media reported on May 3 of a fire at an airport in the Lomonosov district.
Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry said the fire was caused by "burning tires," adding that the fire was extinguished.
Earlier on May 1, the governor of the Leningrad region, Aleksandr Drozdenko, said an explosion destroyed an electricity pole in the Gatchino district.
Since Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, multiple explosions, drone attacks, and fires have taken place on the Russian territory. Ukrainian officials usually do not comment on such situations.
With reporting by Baza, RBK, and TASS
Russian's Kazakh Asylum Request Denied, Gets Suspended Sentence For Crossing Border Illegally
ORAL, Kazakhstan -- A court in Kazakhstan has rejected a request for political asylum filed by a man from the Russian region of Kalmykia who left a military unit in Russia's Volgograd to avoid taking part in the war in Ukraine.
A court in the Western Kazakhstan region on May 3 also handed Igor Sandzhiyev a suspended six-year prison term after finding him guilty of illegally crossing the Russian-Kazakh border.
Sandzhiyev told RFE/RL that he would appeal the ruling, but added that he feared deportation to Russia if he exhausts his appeals.
Igor Kochetkov of Kazakhstan's Bureau for Human Rights told RFE/RL that if deported, Sandzhiyev, who is from Kalmykia's capital, Elista, could face arbitrary arrest and persecution in Russia.
Sandzhiyev has said that he opposed Russia's invasion of Ukraine. He said earlier that a quarter of the 200 mobilized men in the military unit where he was training fled amid the disorder and heavy alcohol consumption in the unit.
He also said that the training was just marching and learning the Military Code by heart.
Sandzhiyev said he fled the unit in November 2022 and managed to go to Belarus first, but was arrested there and deported to Russia's Volgograd, where he was placed under the supervision of the local military enlistment center but he managed to flee again.
In December, the Kazakh authorities extradited an officer with Russia's Federal Security Service, Mikhail Zhilin, who failed to get political asylum to evade recruitment to the war in Ukraine.
In March, a court in the Siberian city of Barnaul sentenced Zhilin to 6 1/2 years in prison after finding him guilty of desertion and illegally crossing the border.
After President Vladimir Putin announced a partial military mobilization to support Russia’s armed forces in the invasion of Ukraine in September, thousands of Russian citizens fled the country for Kazakhstan, Armenia, Georgia, Mongolia, and other countries bordering the Russian Federation.
Siberian Journalist Jailed For Anti-War Posts To Be Transferred Far From Children
Siberian journalist Maria Ponomarenko, who was sentenced to six years in prison in February on a charge of discrediting Russia's armed forces over the invasion of Ukraine, says she will be transferred to a remote location from her native Altai region, which is a violation of her two children's right to regularly visit their mother.
The Telegram channel RusNews carried Ponomarenko's handwritten letter on May 2, in which the journalist said she expected to be transferred to Krasnoyarsk, 1,000 kilometers away from the city of Barnaul, where her children now live with their grandparents.
Ponomarenko wrote that her former husband had voluntarily joined the Russian armed forces.
Ponomarenko was arrested in St. Petersburg in April 2022 and later transferred to her native city of Barnaul in Siberia, where she had worked for the RusNews website.
The charge against her stemmed from her online posts about an attack by Russian warplanes on a theater in the Ukrainian port of Mariupol that is believed to have killed hundreds of civilians, including children.
Ponomarenko said in March that she was beaten and humiliated after she was transferred from Barnaul to a detention center in the city of Biisk, where she was kept in a psychiatric clinic for three days, underwent a "psychiatric evaluation," and was forcibly injected with unknown substances when she demanded her personal belongings or hygiene items.
Human rights watchdogs demanded the immediate release of Ponomarenko, saying the psychiatric evaluation of criminal suspects does not include any injections.
Ukraine's Zelenskiy To Speak In The Hague, Dutch Government Says
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is expected to speak in the Netherlands on May 4, the Dutch government said.
In an invitation, the Dutch Foreign Ministry said Zelenskiy was expected to deliver a speech titled No Peace Without Justice For Ukraine.
A surprise visit to the Netherlands would be a first for Zelenskiy, who has made few journeys abroad since Russia's launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Earlier on May 3, Zelenskiy was in Helsinki, Finland, on a previously unannounced visit to attend a Nordic summit, the Finnish presidency said on May 3.
"The topic of the summit is Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, the constant support of Ukraine by the countries of Northern Europe, Ukraine's relations with the European Union and NATO, as well as Ukraine's initiative for a just peace," the Swedish government said in a statement.
Zelenskiy was to meet with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto as well as the prime ministers of Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Iceland, according to statements by the Swedish, Danish and Norwegian governments.
With reporting by Reuters
Pratasevich, Whose Plane Was Diverted To Minsk, Sentenced To Eight Years In Prison
A court in Minsk has sentenced Raman Pratasevich, a journalist who was detained in Belarus in 2021 after the commercial flight he was on was forced to land in Minsk, to eight years in prison on charges linked to his reporting.
Minsk regional court Judge Vyachaslau Tuleyka on May 3 also sentenced Pratasevich's two co-defendants, Stsyapan Putsila and Yan Rudzik, who were tried in absentia, to 20 and 19 years in prison, respectively.
The three men were authors of the Nexta Live Telegram channel that extensively covered the unprecedented protests against the official results of an August 2020 presidential election that the opposition and many Western countries say was rigged.
The Crisis In Belarus
Read our ongoing coverage as Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka continues his brutal crackdown on NGOs, activists, and independent media following the August 2020 presidential election, widely seen as fraudulent.
The trial started in mid-February. The journalists were initially charged with forming and leading an extremist group, insulting the authoritarian ruler of Belarus, Alyaksandr Lukashenka, plotting to seize power through unconstitutional means, discrediting Belarus, financing extremist activities, inciting social hatred, organizing mass disorders, conducting acts of terrorism, and other actions aimed to undermine national security.
Putsila was additionally charged with orchestrating the activities of a terrorist organization.
Last month, the prosecutor at the Minsk regional court additionally charged Pratasevich and Rudzik with "repetitively forming and leading an extremist group" over their running of the Telegram channel called Belarus Golovnogo Mozga (Belarus of the Brain) based in Lithuania, which was also critical of Lukashenka and his regime.
Pratasevich, who used to work as an editor and a key administrator of the Nexta Live channel, fled Belarus in 2019.
In May 2021, he and his then-girlfriend, Russian citizen Sofia Sapega, were arrested after their commercial flight from Greece to Lithuania was forced to land in Minsk.
Belarus said it had ordered the plane to land after an anonymous bomb threat. Evidence later revealed Belarusian officials conspired to fake the bomb threat as a pretense for diverting the plane so they could detain the two.
Sapega was accused of administering a channel on Telegram that published the personal data of Belarusian security forces and sentenced to six years in prison in May 2022. In April, officials at the Russian Embassy in Minsk said Sapega will be extradited to Russia soon.
Pratasevich made several appearances on Belarusian state television in 2021 that prompted the opposition and Western officials to accuse Lukashenka and his regime of extracting video confessions through torture.
The officials also called for Pratasevich and Sapega's immediate release.
- By Mike Eckel
Russian Naval Ships Reportedly Seen Near Site Of Nord Stream Pipeline Explosion Days Prior
Russian Navy ships were repeatedly in the vicinity of the Nord Stream pipelines off the coasts of Denmark and Sweden, days before a mysterious explosion, according to a new report.
The findings, reported by a consortium of Nordic news organization on May 3, add further questions to the still-unexplained blasts, which are being investigated in at least three Baltic Sea countries and have prompted a host of sometimes conflicting theories.
The September 26, 2022, explosions, which were reported a day later by Swedish scientists, took place at a site on the Baltic seabed more than 100 meters beneath the surface. The Russian-built pipelines, which were intended to bring Russian natural gas directly to Germany, were not in use at the time, but residual gas bubbled up to the surface.
Suspicions initially fell on Russia. U.S. officials called the blasts sabotage and European authorities later said that the sophistication of the incident pointed to a state actor with access to complex diving equipment and detonators.
Moscow accused Britain and Western countries of involvement.
In recent months, German investigators searched a cruising yacht chartered from a German port that may have been near the site of the blasts. The search was based on suspicions that "the vessel in question may have been used to transport explosive devices."
German media said some of the people who chartered the yacht may have shown Ukrainian passports for identification. German media also reported that an unnamed Western intelligence agency communicated to European security agencies that a Ukrainian commando group was responsible.
The new report, released on May 3 jointly by Finland's Yle, Norway's NRK, Denmark's DR, and Sweden's SVT, said several Russian Navy ships, some equipped with diving or submarine equipment, were seen in the vicinity of the explosions five days prior.
The ships included a Russian naval research vessel called the Sibiryakov, as well as a tugboat, and a third Russian naval ship. The tugboat, called SB-123, reportedly arrived on September 21, five days before the explosion, and remained there for the entire evening and night before sailing back toward Russia.
That vessel had been previously identified by the German news site T-Online as one of six vessels suspected of being involved in the explosions.
The Nordic broadcasters' report said the ships had turned off their transmitters -- GPS-like devices that many ships around the world use to broadcast their locations.
However, the organizations said they tracked the ships' movements using intercepted radio communications, and satellite imagery.
Meanwhile, the Danish newspaper Information last week reported that the Danish military had taken 26 photographs of another specialized Russian naval vessel sailing near the blast site four days prior.
That ship was identified as the submarine rescue ship SS-750, which is capable of carrying a mini-submarine.
Teen Arrested In Shooting At Belgrade School To Be Placed In Psychiatric Clinic, Vucic Says
BELGRADE -- Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said a teenage boy accused of killing eight fellow students and a security guard at a school in Belgrade will be placed in a psychiatric clinic in the Serbian capital.
Vucic opened a news conference on May 3 by expressing his condolences and holding a minute of silence for the victims, describing the day as one of the most difficult in the modern history of Serbia.
"We cannot return the children to their parents, but we must seek to look at the causes, to look at the responsibility of each of us, to look for solutions so that something like this, no matter how unpredictable, unexpected, never happens again,"Vucic said.
Several other children and one teacher were wounded in the shooting spree at Vladislav Ribnikar elementary school, the Interior Ministry said earlier. Elementary schools in Serbia have eight grades, starting with first grade.
After nightfall, people gathered outside the school to pay their respects to the victims. Some lit candles and left flowers and notes as three days of mourning got under way in the Balkan country, where gun laws are strict and mass shootings are very rare.
The suspect, a seventh-grader identified only by the initials K.K., was arrested at the scene after he allegedly fired several shots at the school using a firearm owned by his father. The boy's age was originally given as 14, but authorities later said he was 13.
Vucic said that the teenager's mother and father had been arrested.
He also announced proposals to change legislation regarding the possession of weapons and suggested that it should be illegal to allow minors to obtain firearms and to train minors to handle weapons.
Police said a call was first received about the incident around 8:40 a.m. local time.
Belgrade police chief Veselin Milic told a news conference that the suspect had planned the attack for a month, compiling a list of students he planned to kill and drawing a map of the school.
The suspect used two pistols in the attack and had also brought four Molotov cocktails to the school, Milic said.
Milan Nedeljkovic, the head of Belgrade's downtown municipality of Vracar, where the school is located, told reporters outside the school that the student brought the gins into the school in his backpack and that the shooting occurred in a hallway.
Nedeljkovic said the school has security cameras but no metal detectors.
"It was terrible," 14-year-old E.M. told RFE/RL after she was evacuated from the school.
"We had physical education, and I was downstairs when I heard continuous shooting, it wasn't just one shot," said E.M., who was met by her mother outside the school.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
Blast At Revolutionary Guards Center Leaves Two Dead In Central Iran
An explosion at a combat-readiness and support center of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) on the outskirts of the city of Damghan in the central Iranian province of Semnan has left two personnel dead and three injured, the IRGC said in a statement.
According to the statement, the explosion on May 2 was caused by "ammunition relocation." Two IRGC personnel were killed in the blast at the IRGC site, the statement added.
The public-relations arm of the IRGC confirmed that three employees were then injured and hospitalized following the explosion while separating "ammunition waste" at the site.
In recent years, several explosions have occurred at IRGC and military bases. Tehran has blamed Israel for some of the incidents, while on other occasions they either concealed the cause or attributed it to the destruction of old ammunition.
In June 2021, Iranian media reported that a drone attack on the Iran Centrifuge Technology Company (TESA) in Karaj had been "neutralized."
But satellite images from intelligence institute IntelLab revealed that the Karaj facilities were damaged.
International media also reported that the attack on TESA facilities had caused "significant damage." Iran later confirmed the attack.
In one of the deadliest explosions at an IRGC missile base, General Hassan Tehrani Moghaddam, one of the founders of the IRGC's missile program, was killed in November 2011.
Iran and Israel have been engaged in a shadow war for years. Tensions have been nearing a boiling point in recent years.
Israel is believed to have been behind the assassinations of at least five Iranian nuclear scientists in the past decade. The assassinations have raised questions about the possibility of foreign intelligence agencies penetrating Iran's security apparatus.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Two Russian Men Get Prison Sentences In Dugin Daughter's Murder Case
TULA, Russia -- A court in Russia's western city of Tula has sentenced two men to 3 1/2 years in prison each for their alleged involvement in a car bombing in August that killed Darya Dugina, the daughter of Kremlin-linked far-right ideologue Aleksandr Dugin.
The Proletarsky district court sentenced Aleksandr Suchkov and Andrei Kuznetsov on May 3 after finding them guilty of forging documents on a car that was allegedly used by Ukrainian citizen Natalya Vovk, whom Russian investigators accuse of executing the car bombing, to leave Russia after the attack.
Suchkov and Kuznetsov confessed at the trial that they forged the documents, but insisted they had no idea for whom they did that.
Dugina, 29, was killed when the car she was driving blew up on a road in the Moscow region on August 20 2022. Russian investigators said at the time that an explosive device was likely planted on the car.
Family members said Dugin, one of the main proponents of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, decided at the last minute to switch cars with his daughter as they were leaving a festival outside Moscow.
Ukrainian officials have denied that Kyiv was behind the deadly bombing.
In April, a court in Moscow issued an arrest warrant for Ukrainian citizen Bohdan Tsyhanenko. Russia's Federal Security Service says days before the car bombing that killed Dugina, Tsyhanenko arrived to Russia via Estonia and provided Vovk with forged documents and the explosive device that was allegedly used in the attack.
According to the Russian investigators, Tsyhanenko left Russia the day before the attack.
A well-known Russian military blogger and supporter of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Vladlen Tatarsky (aka Maksim Fomin), was killed last month by a bomb blast in a St. Petersburg cafe.
Russian authorities again accused Ukraine of organizing the attack, but Kyiv also denied any involvement.
Iranian President Praises Assad 'Victory' On Landmark Visit To Syria
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has hailed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad for achieving "victory" in the country's 12-year-long civil war. Tehran has been a major ally in the conflict, which has killed more than 500,000 people and displaced millions. Parts of the country's north remain outside government control. "Syria's government and people have gone through great difficulties, and today we can say that you have overcome all these problems and achieved victory despite the threats and sanctions imposed on you," Raisi told Assad during a visit to Damascus on May 3, according to a statement from the Syrian presidency.
Russia, Ukraine, Turkey To Discuss Grain Deal, Ankara Says
The deputy defense ministers of Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey will meet in Istanbul on May 5 to discuss a deal that allows the exports of Ukrainian grains on the Black Sea, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar was quoted as saying on May 3. "During the meeting, some issues starting with the grain initiative will be discussed," the state-owned Anadolu Agency quoted him as saying about the meeting. Russia's Foreign Ministry said on May 3 the talks on the Black Sea grain deal on May 5 have not yet been agreed.
Ukraine Says Latest Russian Wave Of Drone Strikes Claims 21 Lives In Kherson
Russia launched a new series of overnight drone strikes on Ukrainian cities, including the capital, Kyiv, and the Kherson region, where Ukrainian officials said 21 civilians were killed when various civilian targets in the southern region were hit.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed condolences to the families of the victims, noting that all died in Russian strikes that hit a supermarket, a train station, residential buildings, a hardware store, and a gas station in the Kherson region.
"As of now, 21 people have died! 48 wounded! All civilians! In one incomplete day! In one area!" Zelenskiy wrote on Twitter on May 3, vowing to defeat Russia and hold all perpetrators to account.
The number of people killed in Kherson rose steadily as the drone strikes continued into late in the day.
Among the dead were three employees of an energy company who came under Russian shelling in the afternoon as they worked near two villages.
The Ukrainian Air Force Command said it destroyed 21 of the 26 Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 drones launched in the attack. The drones had been launched from Russia's Bryansk region and from the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov, it said.
The capital's military administration said all the drones targeting Kyiv were shot down, without specifying their number. The attack was the third wave of Russian air strikes on Kyiv in six days.
The drones, however, were able to hit civilian targets in Kherson. The Interior Ministry said earlier on May 3 that three civilians were killed at the supermarket at around 11 a.m. local time, and the Health Ministry said on Facebook the one person was killed and six others were wounded in the attack on the train station.
Kherson Governor Oleksandr Prokudin announced a 58-hour curfew to begin in Kherson city at 8 p.m. on May 5. The regional capital in recent weeks has been regularly shelled from Russian forces positioned across the Dnieper River.
Elsewhere in Ukraine, the Prosecutor-General's Office said two people were killed and nine wounded by Russian shelling of several cities and villages in the Donetsk region, and an investigation has been launched.
A drone hit the city administration building in Dnipro, Serhiy Lysak, head of the regional military administration, said on Telegram, and explosions were reported on social media in the Cherkasy, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhya regions.
There also were reports of fires at various locations in Russia, including at a fuel depot in the Russian village of Volna near the bridge to Crimea, and the Kremlin claimed that it foiled a drone attack aimed at striking President Vladimir Putin's residence at the Kremlin. Ukraine denied any involvement in the alleged attack, suggesting Moscow staged it ahead of an expected Ukrainian counteroffensive.
In the Donetsk region, Russian forces spearheaded by Wagner mercenaries continued to launch waves of assaults over the past 24 hours on Bakhmut, which remains the focal point of Moscow's efforts in the east.
"Russian troops focused on conducting offensive operations in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka directions carried out more than 30 attacks, Ukraine's General Staff said in its daily report on May 3. The Russian attacks were repelled, it said.
On May 2, a Ukrainian military commander vowed not to give up Bakhmut.
Ukraine still holds some parts of the city after months of fierce fighting against regular Russian troops and Wagner mercenaries.
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the group, said in a statement published by his press service on Telegram, that he believes Ukraine's promised counteroffensive has begun and the "active phase" would start in the coming days.
With reporting by AFP, Reuters and dpa
Kosovo, Serbia Agree To Cooperate On Resolving Cases Of Missing Persons From 1998-99 War
The leaders of Kosovo and Serbia have pledged to work together to locate people who disappeared during the 1998-99 war in Kosovo.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, who mediated talks on May 2 in Brussels between Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, welcomed the agreement.
According to the European Union, 1,621 people remain missing from the war that left more than 13,000 people dead. The majority of those killed and still missing are ethnic Albanians.
"More than 20 years after, their families continue to live in grief, unaware of the whereabouts of their loved ones," Borrell said in a statement. "Families have the right to know the fate of their relatives, as does society at large."
He said that resolving the issue was not only a humanitarian obligation but also a "crucial enabler for reconciliation and trust between people."
Borrell added that it had become urgent to ensure that the process of identifying the burial sites is completed as soon as possible.
"Memories are fading and individuals, places, and events are more difficult to investigate," he said in the statement.
The two sides committed to agree on the operational details at the next meeting as part of the dialogue on the normalization of relations at the level of the main negotiators.
The meeting on May 2 was the first between Kurti and Vucic since their March 18 meeting in Ohrid, North Macedonia, where they reached agreement on ways to implement an EU-backed deal on the path to the normalization.
Under the declaration, the parties will cooperate closely on the identification of grave sites and will ensure full access to reliable and accurate information that helps in locating and identifying missing persons from the time frame from January 1, 1998, to December 31, 2000.
The operational details of the declaration will be agreed upon at the next meeting of the EU-mediated dialogue on the normalization of relations in Brussels.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
'Human Flesh, It Cannot Survive': Russian Infantry 'No Match For Western Weapons,' British Analyst Says2
Poland Seizes Russian High-School Building In Warsaw3
Wagner Chief Threatens To Pull Out Of Bakhmut As Zelenskiy Calls For Modern Air Defenses4
Zelenskiy Praises Ukrainian Border Guards As More Signs Point To Start Of Counteroffensive5
Merkel Again Defends Her Policies Toward Russia6
Teen Arrested In Shooting At Belgrade School To Be Placed In Psychiatric Clinic, Vucic Says7
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine8
Russia Says Fire At Crimean Fuel Depot Extinguished After Drone Attack9
Kazakh Family Accuses Russia's Wagner Of Kidnapping Son And Sending Him To Fight In Ukraine10
'Do They Fear Large Crowds?': In The Shadow Of War Against Ukraine, Kremlin Scales Back Victory Day Commemorations
Subscribe