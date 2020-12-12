Russia Reports Successful Test Of Submarine-Launched Bulava ICBMs

Russia has successfully conducted a test-firing of four intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), the country's Defense Ministry has said.

The ministry said on December 12 that the Vladimir Monomakh strategic nuclear submarine launched four Bulava ICBMs from an underwater position in the Sea of Okhotsk, off Russia's Far East coast.

According to the report, all the dummy warheads hit their targets in the Arkhangelsk region some 5,500 kilometers away.

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said the test-firing was the final event of large-scale exercises of Russia's strategic nuclear forces that began on December 9.

The exercises included the launch of a ground-based ICBM and the test-firing of cruise missiles from Tu-160 and Tu-95 strategic bombers.

Based on reporting by AP and TASS