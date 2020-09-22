In UN Speech, Putin Calls For Nuclear, Chemical, Space Weapons Cuts
Russian President Vladimir Putin has told the UN General Assembly that despite “the lack of understanding and sometimes even distrust by some colleagues” Russia will insist on a world free of chemical and biological weapons. In a prerecorded address from Moscow on September 22, Putin said Russia was ready to refrain from deployment of ballistic weapons in Europe as long as the U.S. follows suit -- and accused Washington of ignoring the offer.