News
Man Emerges From Russian Consulate, Attacks Anti-War Protester In Rio De Janeiro
A new YouTube video appears to show an employee of the Russian consulate in Rio de Janeiro pursuing and striking a Russian woman who was demonstrating support for Ukraine outside the consulate building.
Brazilian police officers are then shown at the scene, one of whom addresses the man, who had quickly returned to consular grounds.
The man reportedly demanded the woman's smartphone and threatened to "get tougher" with her. Meduza reported that the woman filed a police complaint and said she was subsequently threatened by the consulate.
To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
More News
Iranian Currency Plunges To New Lows Amid Unrest, International Isolation
Iran's currency fell to another record low against the U.S. dollar on the unofficial market on February 26, amid the country's increasing isolation over its disputed nuclear program, human rights violations, and the supply of drones to Russia. The U.S. dollar was fetching up to 601,500 rials on Iran's unofficial market, compared with 575,000 the previous day and 540,000 on February 24, according to foreign-exchange site Bonbast.com. Iranian authorities have blamed the currency's fall on "the enemies' plot" to destabilize the country after months of unrest sparked by the death in custody of a young woman on September 16. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Iran Releases Spanish Woman After Three Months In Jail Over Protests
A Spanish woman imprisoned in Iran since November on espionage charges after she was arrested during anti-government protests in November has been released, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said on February 26. An activist who works for a human rights NGO, 24-year-old Ana Baneira Suarez was detained in Iran during nationwide protests sparked by the death in custody of a young woman in September. "My congratulations for the release of Ana Baneira. She is in good health," Albares said. Baneira was released a day earlier and was on her way back to Spain, he said. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Three Hungarians Killed After Car, Bus Collide On Austrian Pass
Three Hungarians have died after the car they were in collided with a bus on a snowy Alpine pass in Austria. Police said on February 25 that the 25-year-old driver of the car appeared to have lost control of his vehicle on the snow-covered road near Leogang, in central Austria. His passengers, aged 29 and 36, died at the scene, while the driver succumbed to his injuries after being taken to a nearby hospital. An alcohol test on the 51-year-old driver of the bus, who suffered unspecified injuries in the crash, was negative, police said. The cause of the collision is under investigation. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Algeria To Reopen Its Embassy In Kyiv After One-Year Closure
Algeria will reopen its embassy in Kyiv one year after it was closed over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Algerian state television said on February 26, citing a Foreign Ministry statement. "This decision falls within the framework of preserving the interests of the Algerian state and the interests of the national community in this country," state TV quoted the ministry statement as saying. The decision to reopen the embassy will be effective "as soon as possible," the statement read. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russia, Iran Sending Top Envoys To UN's Human Rights Council
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will help kick off the latest and longest-ever session of the UN's top human rights body on February 27, with Iran's foreign minister, a senior Russian envoy, and the top diplomats of France and Germany among scores of leaders set to take part. The more than five-week session of the Human Rights Council opens as the world grapples with rights concerns including Moscow's war in Ukraine, the repression of dissent in Russia and Belarus, new violence between Palestinians and Israelis, and efforts to solidify a peace deal in Ethiopia that ended two years of conflict between the national government and rebels in the Tigray region. To read the original story by AP, click here.
- By Current Time
Mobilized Russians Under 'Illegal' Separatist Command Being Sent 'To Slaughter'
Mobilized Russians from the Irkutsk region fighting in eastern Ukraine have issued a video message appealing to President Vladimir Putin, complaining they have been getting sent "to be slaughtered" since they were "illegally" placed under the command of Russian-backed separatists in Donetsk. The video was posted to Telegram by a group called People Of Baikal. "Please help," the soldiers say, "There is nowhere else to turn." They say they risk being shot for disobeying "lawless and criminal orders" from the so-called Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), an unrecognized entity created by the separatists. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Kazakhstan Says China's Peace Plan For Ukraine 'Worthy Of Support'
Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry has expressed its approval of China's 12-point peace plan for Russia's war with Ukraine, saying it is "worthy of support" based on UN principles.
The post-Soviet republic's Central Asian statement avoided condemning either side in the conflict, which began with Russia's covert occupation of Crimea in 2014 and escalated dramatically with its full-scale invasion one year ago.
"The Republic of Kazakhstan, approving the position of the People's Republic of China on the political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, expresses that [the plan] is worthy of support to stop the bloodshed based on the principles of the United Nations, based on the territorial integrity, independence, and sovereignty of the state," the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said.
Beijing, which claims neutrality but entered into a "no limits friendship" with Moscow weeks before the invasion, unveiled a plan a week ago that echoes Russian talking points, including blaming the West for the unprovoked invasion and criticizing sanctions against Russia.
Astana has not openly condemned Russia's invasion.
But it has declared its respect for the territorial integrity of Ukraine and refuses to recognize Moscow's declaration in September of the annexation of four partly occupied regions of Ukraine.
Kazakhstan's delegation abstained this week from a UN resolution demanding that Russia withdraw its troops from Ukraine.
Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi had said "abstention is also a position," adding that "we voted taking into account our national interest."
"We believe that there is no alternative to solving this problem peacefully based on international law and UN principles," the Kazakh ministry's statement said.
"We advocate that the parties involved in the military conflict show goodwill, stop fighting and sit down at the negotiating table, and that the world community contribute to resolving the situation in the most diplomatic way."
Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev in November urged a "formula for peace" but also told President Vladimir Putin that Russia remains a strong strategic partner despite public disagreements over the war in Ukraine.
Kazakhstan and Central Asia's other four post-Soviet republics have sizable minorities of ethnic Russians along with security ties rooted in decades of Russian hegemony.
Following up on Beijing's announcement of a plan for peace, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Putin and other senior Russian officials in Moscow this week and urged a "political solution" to the conflict in Ukraine.
Kyiv reacted cautiously to Beijing's peace plan, saying it had not been consulted on its contents.
Soyuz Capsule Docks With Space Station In Unusual 'Lifeboat' Mission
An unmanned Soyuz capsule has docked with the International Space Station (ISS) as a replacement for a damaged space shuttle at the facility. After launching from Russia's Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on February 24, the Soyuz MS-23 arrived at the space station on February 26, NASA images showed. The unusual mission had become necessary because the MS-22 shuttle, which had previously docked with the ISS, sprung a leak -- probably caused by a micrometeor. The leaking liquid from the cooling system made the return of two Russians and a U.S. astronaut to Earth risky.
Reports: At Least 30 Dead In Southern Italy After Migrant Shipwreck
At least 30 people have died after a migrant shipwreck off the eastern coast of Italy's Calabria region, ANSA and other Italian news agencies reported on February 26. Some 27 bodies were found washed up on the shores of Steccato di Cutro, a seaside resort in the province of Crotone, and more were spotted at sea. The Adnkronos news agency said that more than 100 people were aboard the boat that carried the migrants, and that about 50 people have been rescued. The boat, carrying migrants from Iran, Pakistan, and Afghanistan, crashed against rocks during rough sea weather, Adnkronos said. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Putin Says Russia Must Take NATO's Nuclear Capability Into Account
President Vladimir Putin has said that Russia had no choice but to take into account the nuclear capabilities of NATO as the U.S.-led military alliance was seeking the defeat of Russia. He asked "How can we ignore their nuclear capabilities in these conditions?"
Putin also accused the West of having "one goal: to disband the former Soviet Union and its fundamental part -- the Russian Federation."
The NATO and the West dismiss such narrative, saying their objective is to help Ukraine defend itself against an unprovoked attack.
Putin also accused NATO members of taking part in the Ukraine conflict by donating arms to the country.
"They are sending tens of billions of dollars in weapons to Ukraine. This really is participation," Putin said in an interview with the Rossia-1 channel aired on February 26.
Putin made his remarks on the sidelines of a patriotic concert in Moscow on February 23 on the eve of the first anniversary of the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Bombings Kill At Least Six People As Violence Flares In Pakistan
At least six people, including two policemen, were killed in two separate bomb attacks in southwestern Pakistan amid a surge in violent attacks in the country. Two policemen were killed overnight when a magnetic bomb attached to their vehicle went off in the Khuzdar district of Balochistan. Another two policemen are reported to be in critical condition, a local police official said on February 26. Hours later, at least four people were killed in an explosion in a busy market in the Barkhan district of the province.
As Its Forces 'Repel' Russian Attacks, Ukraine Aims To 'Drive Wedge' Between Crimea And Russia
The Ukrainian military said on February 26 that it had repelled more than 70 attacks by Russian forces a day earlier, while a senior military intelligence officer said Ukraine is girded for a Russian offensive but is also "trying to drive a wedge" between occupied Crimea and Russia.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
The Ukrainian General Staff said Russia was "concentrating its main efforts" on offensives in the Kupyansk area near Kharkiv, in the northeast, and in Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, Lyman, and Shakhtar farther south in Donetsk.
It said Russia had conducted 14 missile strikes and 19 air strikes.
Kyiv also said a Russian-installed city prosecutor in the Donetsk region city of Horlivka had "resigned" and was "preparing to evacuate" to Russia "due to fears of the de-occupation" of territory in the area.
In the Luhansk area, regional Governor Serhiy Hayday said Russians were attempting to "storm" Ukrainian positions in the Kreminna and Bilohorivka areas after a recently failed armored offensive there.
He also said the situation is "stable" in the Svatove area.
The General Staff also cited what it said were failed offensives around the village of Yahidne, near Bakhmut, which Russia's Wagner mercenary group claimed to have captured earlier this week.
The Bakhmut area has been the theater for some of the worst recent fighting.
Russian forces were maintaining their defenses in the directions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhya in the south, the Ukrainian General Staff said.
RFE/RL cannot independently corroborate reports on developments in areas of intense fighting.
Meanwhile, the deputy chief of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate, Vadym Skibitskiy, told a German publication that "I believe we will be ready for a counteroffensive this spring."
But he also said preparations hinge on the supply of Western weapons.
"We are trying to drive a wedge into the Russian front in the south -- between Crimea and the Russian mainland," Skibitskiy said, according to the dpa news agency.
The Ukrainian General Staff said that Russia was strengthening its defenses and building fortifications in occupied Crimea.
Skibitskiy added that "it's possible" that Ukrainian attacks could target military facilities or equipment "on Russian territory, for example around the city of Belgorod, from where attacks on Ukraine are launched."
Skibitskiy repeated Kyiv's insistence that its goal is the return of all Ukrainian territory -- including annexed Crimea.
"We'll only stop once we have our country back according to the [internationally recognized] borders of 1991," Skibitskiy was quoted as saying. "This is our message to Russia and to the international community."
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy tweeted on February 25 following EU approval of a tenth round of Russia sanctions a day earlier that Kyiv expected "decisive steps against [Russia's state-owned nuclear energy firm] Rosatom & Russian nuclear industry, more pressure on military & banking."
With reporting by dpa and Reuters
Russia Says A Foreign Ministers Meeting With Turkey, Syria, And Iran Is In The Works
The foreign ministers of Russia, Turkey, Syria, and Iran are arranging a meeting, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said, according to state media on February 26. "The mode of it and the terms are being worked out," TASS quoted Bogdanov as saying. No further details were provided. In December, the defense ministers of Russia, Turkey, and Syria held talks in Moscow to discuss the Syria crisis.
Rallies In Berlin, Paris Call For Peace In Ukraine
Protesters in Germany and France on February 25 demanded peace for Ukraine, a day after activists in both countries marked one year since the Russian invasion. Police said about 10,000 people braved the falling snow in central Berlin to call for negotiations with Moscow rather than weapons deliveries to Ukraine. In Paris, police said 3,000 protesters rallied as they sang Ukraine's national anthem at Place de la Republique before Ukrainian children dressed in traditional costumes led a procession. To read the original story by AFP, click here.
- By RFE/RL
EU Announces Additional Sanctions Against Wagner Group For Activities In Africa
The EU has announced additional sanctions against Russia's Wagner mercenary group for "human rights abuses" in the Central African Republic, Sudan, and Mali. Eight individuals and seven entities tied to the paramilitary organization were added to the bloc's list for asset freezes and a travel ban on February 25 under the EU Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime. One individual was designated under the Mali sanctions regime, and two others were listed for actions related to activities in Ukraine. The Wagner Group itself was sanctioned by the European Union in 2021.
Fire In Kyiv Warehouse Extinguished With Help Of Robot
The emergency service in Kyiv reported that a fire in a warehouse in the Podilskiy district has been extinguished. The fire occurred in the one-story warehouse where flammable substances such as paint and varnish were stored, the Kyiv Department of Emergency Situations said. The emergency service said that for the first time in the Ukrainian capital the latest firefighting robot was involved in extinguishing the blaze and it “greatly facilitated the work of the firefighters.” There were no casualties, and the cause of the fire is under investigation. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, click here.
Russia Halts Pipeline Oil Supplies To Poland, Polish Refiner Says
Supplies of Russian oil to Poland via the Druzhba pipeline have halted, Daniel Obajtek, the chief executive officer of the PKN Orlen oil refiner and petrol retailer, said on February 25. "We're effectively securing supplies. Russia has halted supplies to Poland, for which we are prepared. Only 10% of crude oil has been coming from Russia and we will replace it with oil from other sources," Obajtek wrote on Twitter. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
German Leader Seeks Indian Support For Russia's Isolation
Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on February 25 that Germany wants to get India to support, or at least not block, Western efforts to isolate Russia for waging a devastating war against Ukraine. Following his talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Scholz stressed that developing countries were being negatively impacted by energy and food shortages resulting from the war and said he hopes that India will help secure critical supplies to Asia, Africa and the Americas. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Key Hizballah Financier Arrested in Bucharest, Say U.S. Authorities
A Lebanese and Belgian citizen who is considered to be a key financier of the Iranian-backed militant group Hizballah was arrested on February 24 in the Romanian capital, Bucharest, U.S. authorities said. Mohammad Ibrahim Bazzi, 58, who was labeled a “global terrorist” by the United States in 2018 when $10 million was offered for information about his whereabouts, has funneled millions of dollars to Hizballah over the years, authorities said. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards Claim They've Developed A Long-Range Cruise Missile
Iran has developed a cruise missile with a range of 1,650 kilometers a top Revolutionary Guards commander said on February 24, in a move likely to raise Western concerns after Russia's use of Iranian drones in the Ukraine war. Separately, Amirali Hajizadeh, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps' aerospace force, also spoke of Iran's often repeated threat to avenge the U.S. killing of a top Iranian commander, saying "We are looking to kill [former U.S. President Donald] Trump.” Tehran often makes claims about its military power that cannot be independently verified. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Suicide Bomber Killed Outside Bank In Northern Afghanistan
A suicide bombing took place on February 24 outside a bank branch in Faizabad city, the provincial capital of Afghanistan’s Badakhshan Province. The suicide bomber was targeted before he could reach the crowd gathered at the bank, the provincial director of the Taliban's Information and Culture Department, Muezuddin Ahmadi, said. “Except for the assailant, no one was seriously injured,” Ahmadi added. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.
Trade Resumes As Pakistan And Afghanistan Reopen Torkham Border Crossing
The normal trade and movement of people between Pakistan and Afghanistan fully resumed on February 25 after the two sides reopened a key border crossing that was shut nearly a week ago by Afghanistan's Taliban rulers, stranding people and thousands of trucks carrying food and essential items. The Afghan Embassy in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, announced the reopening of the Torkham border on Twitter on February 25. Pakistani officials and Afghanistan's Taliban-appointed administrator in Afghanistan's Nangarhar Province also confirmed that the border crossing is open to passengers and trade. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Zelenskiy Says Pressure On Russia Must Increase Even After Latest EU, U.S. Sanctions
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says the pressure on Moscow must increase and called for "decisive steps" against Russia's nuclear industry in addition to more pressure through sanctions on the Russian military and banking sectors.
Zelenskiy noted on Twitter on February 25 that the European Union the day before approved a 10th package of sanctions against Russian industry that is supporting the military and against propaganda, but he called for more.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
"The pressure on the Russian aggressor must increase: We expect decisive steps against [Russia's state-owned nuclear energy firm] Rosatom & Russian nuclear industry, more pressure on military & banking," he said.
Ukraine's diplomats are working to extend global and European sanctions on the Russian nuclear industry and on all entities involved in the missile program and Russia's "nuclear blackmail," Zelenskiy said later in his evening address.
The United States and Britain already are taking corresponding steps, he said, adding that Ukraine expects "appropriate steps from the European Union as well."
The EU sanctions package, announced on the one-year anniversary of the launch of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, aims to make it more difficult for Russia to obtain parts for aircraft engines, antennae, and other electronics. The United States also announced new sanctions on dozens of Russian banks, companies, and individuals on the first anniversary of the invasion.
Zelenskiy said earlier that he plans to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss the country’s cease-fire proposal aimed at ending the war in Ukraine, saying such a meeting would be "important for world security."
China's 12-point paper calling for a "political settlement" does not call on Russia to leave Ukraine. The proposal has been met with skepticism from Ukraine’s allies.
Zelenskiy told journalists on February 24 that China talking about Ukraine "is not bad. But the question is what follows the words. The question is in the steps and where they will lead to.”
There was no immediate reaction from Chinse authorities.
Speaking on February 25, French President Emmanuel Macron called on Beijing to "help us pressure Russia" to end the war in Ukraine.
Macron who said he would visit China in early April, added that peace was only possible if "the Russian aggression was halted, troops withdrawn and territorial sovereignty of Ukraine and its people was respected."
Separately, U.S. President Joe Biden said in an interview that the idea that China would play the role of peacemaker in Ukraine is not “rational.”
“[Russian President Vladimir] Putin's applauding it, so how could it be any good?" Biden told ABC News on February 24. "I've seen nothing in the plan that would indicate that there is something that would be beneficial to anyone other than Russia, if the Chinese plan were followed,” he added.
Biden also ruled out delivering F-16 jet fighters to Ukraine for now, saying Zelenskiy did not need them.
The General Staff of the Ukrainian military said in its evening report on February 25 that Russian forces made several unsuccessful attempts on Ukrainian forces in the Bahkmut direction.
Yevgeny Prigozhin, co-founder and owner of the Wagner mercenary group, claimed that his fighters had taken over the village of Yahidne on the northern outskirts of Bakhmut, a city in the Donetsk region that has been the focus of fighting in recent months.
The Ukrainian military said Russian forces continued attempts to break through Ukrainian defenses, encircle, and seize the city.
The Ukrainian General Staff said earlier on February 25 that the military had to repel 70 attacks by the Russian Army in the direction of the cities of Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, and Avdiyivka in the east.
Oleksandr Prokudin, the governor of the southern Kherson region, reported 83 Russian shelling attacks, according to AP.
The regional capital, also called Kherson, was hit nine times, and residential buildings, a preschool, and a medical institution were struck, he said.
The head of Ukraine's presidential office reported three civilian wounded in the region.
With reporting by Reuters, dpa, AP, ABC News, and AFP
Belarusian President Lukashenka To Visit China In Coming Days, Beijing Says
Belarusian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka will visit China on February 28 for a state visit, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on February 24. "At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, President of Belarus [Alyaksandr Lukashenka] will pay a state visit to China from February 28 to March 2," spokesperson Hua Chunying said. Lukashenka is a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin and has backed Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Belarus is financially and politically dependent on its neighbor.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
What To Watch For In Putin's Address To The Nation2
Biden Arrives In Poland After Historic Visit To Kyiv, Unveils New Military Aid3
Amid Ongoing Crackdown On Dissent, Unknown Belarusian Activists Raise Ukrainian Flag In Minsk4
After Putin Blames West For War, Biden Says Kremlin Leader's 'Lust For Land And Power' Doomed5
Chechen Leader Awards Himself 'Hero Of Chechnya' Medal6
Dozens Of Coffins Stacked In Novosibirsk Airport Hint At Soaring Recent Russian Losses In Ukraine7
'Putin Does Not Want Bad News': U.S. Military Expert Assesses Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine After One Year8
Prigozhin Says Ammunition Supplies From Russia's Defense Ministry For His Wagner Group Have Resumed9
Russian Officials Are Denying Ammunition To Wagner Fighters, Says Prigozhin10
Belarusian Fighters In Ukraine Set Sights On A Long March
Subscribe