Russia Refuses License To Berlin Film Festival Winner For Violating Porn Laws

A scene from Bad Luck Banging Or Loony Porn

The Russian Ministry of Culture has refused to issue a distribution license for Romanian director Radu Jude’s film Bad Luck Banging Or Loony Porn, which won the prestigious Golden Bear award for best film at this year’s Berlin International Film Festival, known as the Berlinale.

The ministry said on June 11 that the movie violates Russia’s laws on pornography.

Bad Luck Banging Or Loony Porn is a satire that tells the story of a schoolteacher who finds her reputation under threat after a personal sex tape is leaked onto the Internet. Despite pressure from parents and public condemnation, she refuses to step down.

The Berlinale jury described the film as “a lasting artwork.”

With reporting by Interfax and Current Time
    RFE/RL

    RFE/RL journalists report the news in 27 languages in 23 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established.

