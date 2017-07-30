Russia's RT Network Says Its Journalist Killed In Syria

Russia's state-funded international network RT says one of its correspondents has been killed in shelling by Islamic State (IS) forces in Syria.

The network said on July 30 that Khaled Alkhateb, 25, was killed while reporting earlier that day on the Syrian Army's operations against IS around the town of Sukhna, in the eastern part of the Homs Province.

"RT mourns the loss of its correspondent," the network said in a statement in Arabic.

It added that Alkhateb had recently started working with the network's Arabic-language channel, RT Arabic.

The Russian military is backing President Bashar al-Assad's forces in a six-year-old war against rebel groups and IS militants.

Moscow and a U.S.-led coalition support opposite sides in the Syrian war, though both oppose IS forces.

RT said a cameraman working with Alkhateb, Muutaz Yaqoub, suffered minor injuries in the shelling and was hospitalized in Homs.

A monitor said that Syrian government forces entered Sukhna, the last IS stronghold in Homs Province, on July 28 after militants started withdrawing.

