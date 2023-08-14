As Ruble Falls Past 100 Per U.S. Dollar, Kremlin Blames Loose Monetary Policy

Russia targeted Ukraine's main Black Sea port of Odesa with a fresh wave of drones and missiles, Ukrainian air defense and a regional official said early on August 14, as heavy fighting continued on the eastern and southern fronts.



Ukrainian air defense reported that Russia attacked with 15 Iranian-made Shahed drones and eight Kalibr-type missiles. All were shot down, the air defense said.

Although the attack on Odesa was repelled, three people were wounded by falling debris, regional governor Oleh Kiper said on August 14.



"People have been provided with the necessary medical assistance...several fires broke out from falling missiles. The windows of some buildings were blown out by the shock wave from the explosions," Kiper added.

WATCH: The Aftermath Of Russian Strikes On Odesa On August 14

The Ukrainian General Staff reported on August 14 that 33 clashes had taken place over the previous day with fierce fighting in the Kupyansk sector of the eastern region of Kharkiv.

In Donetsk, Russian forces attempted to regain lost ground in the Bakhmut area, but were repelled, the General Staff said in its daily report, adding that Ukrainian air defenses shot down a Russian attack helicopter above Bakhmut.



In the south, Russian forces made "unsuccessful attempts" to counterattack in the Robotyne sector of Zaporizhzhya, the Russian military said, a day after reporting that Ukrainian troops had achieved “partial success” around Robotyne.



Some social media postings indicated that Ukrainian troops had entered Robotyne, a small settlement that stands in the way of Kyiv’s southern push toward Melitopol.



The battlefield reports could not be independently confirmed.



On August 13, several civilians, including a couple and their two children -- an infant daughter and a 12-year-old boy -- were killed by Russian shelling in southern Ukraine.



Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on Telegram that the family was killed in the Shyroka Balka municipality in the Kherson region.



He added that a total of seven civilians had been killed and 20 injured in the Kherson region during shelling that damaged residential buildings in several settlements,



"The terrorists will never willingly stop killing civilians. Terrorists must be stopped. [By] force. They do not understand anything else," he said.

Kherson Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said the pastor of a church and a fellow resident of the village of Stanislav were among the dead as a result of the Russian strikes.



Vadim Rogov, a Russian-installed official in the occupied part of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhya region, said Ukrainian forces had pierced Russian lines and “gained a foothold” in the settlement of Urozhayne, in the southwestern part of the Donetsk region.



Rogov said Ukrainian forces were trying to take control of the nearby town of Staromlynivka.



Also on August 13, Russian news agencies reported that traffic had been temporarily halted on the bridge connecting Russia with occupied Crimea over the Kerch Strait.



No reason was given for the suspension of traffic, which later resumed, according to Russian officials.



The bridge has been damaged several times in recent months by suspected Ukrainian missile and drone attacks.



In July, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the bridge is being “used to supply ammunition for war, and this is done every day" and that it must be neutralized.

With reporting by Reuters and AFP