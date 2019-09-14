Russia's Floating Nuclear Power Plant Arrives At Far East Base

Russia's first floating nuclear power plant has reached its final destination in the country's remote Far East after a three-week, 5,000-kilometer journey.



Russia's state nuclear energy company Rosatom announced on September 14 the arrival in the Arctic port town of Pevek of the nuclear power plant, which Greenpeace has dubbed a "floating Chernobyl."



The massive plant -- a 140-meter towed platform that carries two 35-megawatt nuclear reactors set sail from Murmansk, in northwestern Russia, on August 23 and traveled along the Northern Sea Route to its destination off the coast of Chukotka.



Rosatom said small surrounding communities, along with mining facilities and offshore oil and natural gas platforms, would make use of the electricity.



The nuclear plant has been named the Akademik Lomonosov after the 18th-century Russian scientist Mikhail Lomonosov.

Based on reporting by dpa, AFP, and AP