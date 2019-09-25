Russia's Lavrov Discusses Putin's Upcoming Visit To Saudi Arabia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has discussed preparations for Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin's October visit to Saudi Arabia at the United Nations in New York.

Speaking to TASS news agency on September 24, Lavrov said he spoke with Saudi Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Assaf about the agenda of Putin's visit, which will include the situation in the Persian Gulf as well as in Yemen and Syria.

Projectiles struck Saudi oil facilities on September 14 in an attack that the United States, Britain, France, and Germany have blamed on Iran.

Putin earlier this month met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian President Hassan Rohani in Ankara for talks aimed at finding a lasting truce in the ruinous eight-year Syrian civil war.

They discussed Idlib, a region in northwestern Syria that is the last rebel stronghold.

They vowed to prevent a worse humanitarian crisis in the region and agreed to ease tensions there.

Last year, Russia and Turkey signed a buffer-zone agreement that is supposed to protect Idlib from a government offensive. Ankara mans 12 observation posts in the area to help enforce it, however it fears Syrian forces, who enjoy Russian air-power support, will advance on Idlib.

