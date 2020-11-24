Russia's Media Regulator Opens Case Against Google Over 'Dangerous Content'

Russia's media regulator, Roskomnadzor, has opened a case against U.S. tech giant Google for failing to remove banned content from its search engine.



Roskomnadzor said November 23 that Google was not removing up to 30 percent of “dangerous content” from its search engine.



"The company is accused of failing to comply with the requirements of Russian legislation on the removal of Internet resources containing information banned in Russia from search results," Roskomnadzor said in a statement.



Some of the alleged dangerous content involved extremism, pornography, and promoting suicide, it said.



The so-called administrative procedure could lead to a court case and a fine of up to 5 million rubles ($65,670).



Google did not immediately comment.



Under Russian law, search engines are required to remove from search results sites blocked in Russia. To do this, they must connect to Roskomnadzor's register of prohibited information.



Google has been slapped with relatively small fines several times in the past for its refusal to filter search results.



Google regularly removes links to banned sites from search engines, but not automatically and only after studying the grounds for the ban.

With reporting by Interfax, Reuters, and TASS.