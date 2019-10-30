Russia's 'Oldest Person' Dies At Reported Age Of 123

Tanzilya Bisembeyeva, a woman who was considered by some to be Russia's oldest living person, has died at the reported age of 123 in Russia's southwestern Astrakhan region.



Russian news agencies quoted Bisembeyeva's relatives and local officials on October 30 as saying that she died the previous week and had been buried on October 26 in her village near Russia's border with Kazakhstan.



Official documents say that Bisembeyeva, an ethnic Kazakh, was born on March 14, 1896.



She is survived by three sons, 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.



In 2016, Bisembeyeva was officially added to the Russian Book of World Records as the world’s oldest living person.



But that claim has never been confirmed by international entities.

Based on reporting by TASS and RIA Novosti