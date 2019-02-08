Russia's Paralympic Doping Suspension To Be Conditionally Lifted By Mid-March

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has decided to conditionally lift Russia's suspension imposed over a doping scandal.

In its February 8 statement, the IPC said that the suspension will be lifted by March 15.

"Twenty-nine months later it is the IPC governing board's firm belief that keeping the RPC [Russian Paralympic Committee] suspended is no longer necessary and proportionate to the situation we now face in Russia," IPC President Andrew Parsons said in the statement.

The statement also said that the RPC had met 69 of 70 criteria required to have the suspension lifted.

Russian athletes were banned from the 2016 Paralympic games in Rio and were allowed to perform as neutrals at the Winter Paralympics in PyeongChang, in 2018, over allegations of a state-sponsored doping scheme at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

Russian officials deny state involvement despite the evidence.