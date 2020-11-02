Russia's 'Sausage King' Murdered With Crossbow In Sauna

Police in the Moscow region have detained a man suspected of murdering a Russian oligarch nicknamed the "Sausage King" with a crossbow while the meat tycoon was in the sauna at his house near the Russian capital.

Investigative Committee spokeswoman Olga Vrady said on November 2 that the suspect had been detained "thanks to joint efforts of the Investigative Committee and the Interior Ministry."

She gave no further details but officials said earlier in the day that a probe had been launched into the killing of an unnamed person by a group of masked men who had rushed into the man's sauna overnight in the city of Istra near Moscow, tying him and his spouse up before demanding cash.

The Investigative Committee said that the woman managed to escape and report the crime to police, but when offficers arrived at the scene they found the man dead with an arrow in his body. A crossbow was found nearby.

Media reports identified the victim as Vladimir Marugov, who owned some of Russia's largest meat-processing plants including the Ozeretsky Sausages and Meat Empire sausage factories.

The statement also said that the attackers fled the site in an automobile, which was later found by investigators in a nearby village.

With reporting by TASS and Interfax