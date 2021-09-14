Suspected Killer Of Russia's 'Sausage King' Caught After Escape

The alleged killer of the Russian oligarch known as "the Sausage King" has been apprehended in Moscow after escaping from the detention center he was being held in last month.



Investigative Committee spokeswoman Olga Vrady said on September 14 that Aleksandr Mavridi was caught in the capital the day before with several thousand dollars worth of various currencies in his backpack.



Mavridi was initially arrested in November 2020 and charged with killing Vladimir Marugov, who owned some of Russia's largest meat-processing plants, including the Ozeretsky sausages and Meat Empire sausage factories.



Investigators said at the time that a group of masked men had rushed into the sauna at Marugov's home late at night in the affluent city of Istra near Moscow, tying him and his spouse up before demanding cash.



The woman managed to escape and call the police, but when officers arrived at the scene, they found Marugov dead with an arrow in his body. A crossbow was found nearby.

The 50-year-old Mavridi escaped from the detention center in Istra in early August along with four inmates who had been detained on various theft-related crimes.



Three of the four who escaped with Mavridi were rearrested several days later, while the fourth eventually turned himself in to police.



Two people from the towns of Podolsk and Lobnya were charged with assisting the men in escaping from the detention center.



The acting warden of the detention center, Andrei Starshinov, was charged with abuse of office and banned from leaving his home in the evening, talking with witnesses in the case, and from leaving the Moscow region.



Two guards at the detention center in Istra were also arrested and charged with abuse of duties.

With reporting by TASS and Interfax