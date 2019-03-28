Russia Says It's 'Not A Threat' After Troops Land In Venezuela

Moscow says the arrival of Russian soldiers in Venezuela does not present a threat to anyone, after U.S. President Donald Trump called on Russia to withdraw its troops from the South American country and warned that "all options" were open to achieve that..



"Russia is not changing the balance of power in the region, Russia is not threatening anyone," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told journalists on March 28.



Earlier, Venezuela's military attaché in Moscow said that members of the Russian military had traveled to Venezuela under a cooperation agreement and will not take part in military operations.



Two Russian military planes landed outside Caracas on March 23, carrying nearly 100 Russian military personnel.

The move came amid a diplomatic confrontation between Washington and Moscow over a push by Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido to try to overthrow President Nicolas Maduro.



The United States and more than 50 other countries have recognized Guaido as Venezuela’s interim president.



Russia, which has made billions in investments in the Latin American country, has remained a staunch ally of Maduro.



"Russia has to get out," Trump told reporters at the White House on March 27.



Asked how he would make Russian forces leave, Trump said: "We'll see. All options are open."



Vice President Mike Pence called the arrival of the Russian military planes in Caracas an "unwelcome provocation."



The U.S. government believes the Russian troops include special forces and cybersecurity experts.

Based on reporting by AFP and Reuters