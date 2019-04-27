Russia Says Top General, NATO Commander Discuss Russian-NATO Interactions

Russia’s Defense Ministry said on April 27 that General Valery Gerasimov, the head of the Russian Armed Forces General Staff, spoke by telephone with NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe, General Curtis Scaparrotti, about “relevant international security issues.”

The ministry said in a statement that Gerasimov and Scaparrotti also “exchanged views” on “the current state of Russian-NATO military interaction."

Scaparotti is due to hand over his post as NATO’s top commander in Europe in May to U.S. Air Force General Tod Wolters, who currently heads NATO’s Allied Air Command.

With reporting by Interfax and TASS