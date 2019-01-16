Lavrov Says U.S. Out To Torpedo 'Strategic Stability,' Maintains Hard Line In Dispute With Japan

MOSCOW -- Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has accused the United States of seeking to dismantle the system of weapons pacts and said that Moscow is willing to continue trying to preserve the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty.



Holding his annual press conference on January 16, Lavrov lashed out repeatedly at the United States amid severely strained relations between Moscow and Washington.



"Unilateral actions by Washington that are aimed at the demolition of very important international legal instruments that provide for strategic stability have not added to optimism," Lavrov said.



He claimed that this aim was "confirmed very clearly" at talks in Geneva a day earlier on the INF treaty, asserting that the United States ignored Russian explanations of a missile that Washington says violates the bilateral 1987 pact.



Last month, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Washington would withdraw from the treaty limiting medium-range missiles if Russia did not dismantle the weapon that Washington says violates it.



A senior U.S. official said after the talks in Geneva that Russia "continues to be in material breach" of the treaty and "must destroy its noncompliant missile system."

Lavrov repeated Russia's claim that the 9M729 missile does not violate the pact and said, "We are still ready to work to save the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty."



He urged European nations to help influence Washington, saying that they have a serious stake in the issue.



The INF bans ground-launched cruise and ballistic missiles with a range of 500 to 5,500 kilometers. Nearly 2,700 missiles were eliminated by the Soviet Union and the United States -- most of the latter in Europe -- under the treaty.



Russia has warned that if the United States abandons the pact and deploys such missiles in Europe, Moscow will respond in kind.



Lavrov also repeated suggestions that Moscow would like to preserve the 2010 New START treaty governing U.S. and Russian long-range nuclear arms, which is set to expire in 2021 but can be extended for five years by mutual agreement.



On another issue in sharp focus lately, Lavrov repeated that Japan must recognize "the results" of World War II if it wants progress toward a peace treaty and a possible deal that would cede two of four disputed Pacific islands to Tokyo.



He claimed that Moscow has issued no ultimatum, but the position amounts to a demand that Tokyo accept Russian sovereignty over the islands, which Russia calls the Southern Kuriles and Japan calls the Northern Territories.

Lavrov has been foreign minister since President Vladimir Putin was elected to a second term in March 2004. He holds an annual press conference in January to discuss the previous year's events and set out positions on prominent global, regional, and bilateral issues, but tends to go over existing ground and make few if any new policy statements.

This year's edition comes amid persistent tension with the West over a welter of matters ranging from Russia's seizure of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 to the arrest of Paul Whelan -- a citizen of the United States, Britain, Canada, and Ireland -- on suspicion of espionage in late December.



Lavrov repeated Russian assertions that Whelan was caught "red-handed" and was not arrested in order to be used in a potential swap for any Russians held in the West, such as Maria Butina, who has pleaded guilty in a U.S. court to acting as an agent of the Russian government and has agreed to cooperate with U.S. prosecutors.

With reporting by Reuters, AFP, TASS, and Interfax