Russian Security Council Touts 'Further Military Cooperation' With China
The Russian Security Council claimed on September 19 that Moscow and Beijing had agreed on "further military cooperation" with a focus on exercises and senior contacts.
The statement from Moscow follows a meeting last week where President Vladimir Putin was forced to publicly acknowledge Chinese concerns over his ongoing invasion of Ukraine and its repercussions around the world.
There was no immediate confirmation from the Chinese of the Russian Security Council's announcement.
"The sides agreed on further military cooperation with a focus on joint exercises and patrols, as well as on strengthening contacts between the [respective] general staffs," the Russian security body said.
The Russian Security Council's secretary, Nikolai Patrushev, is currently on a visit to China for consultations.
Chinese President Xi Jinping has avoided condemning the Russian invasion of its smaller post-Soviet neighbor, which came within weeks of a meeting at which he and Putin pledged a Sino-Russian friendship with "no limits."
But he has urged "restraint" and said at their first meeting since the Ukraine invasion began in late February that Beijing is ready to play a leading role in bringing the world to the stable development path.
At the regional security gathering in Uzbekistan on September 15, Putin responded: "We highly value the balanced position of our Chinese friends when it comes to the Ukraine crisis."
He added, "We understand your questions and concern about this."
With unprecedented international sanctions targeting Russia, Beijing's support is widely seen as essential for Moscow, which needs markets for its energy exports and sources to import high-tech goods.
Based on reporting by Reuters
Kremlin Lauds Orban Government's 'Sovereign Positions' Within EU
A Kremlin spokesman has praised a stubbornly allied Hungarian leadership for what it describes as Budapest's willingness to take "sovereign positions" on issues within the European Union.
The September 19 statement from Russian President Vladimir Putin's office came in a conference call between spokesman Dmitry Peskov and reporters.
He said the Kremlin is following the EU-Hungary developments closely.
A day earlier, the European Commission called for the elimination of 7.5 billion euros ($7.5 billion) in EU funding earmarked for Hungary over corruption, rights, and rule-of-law disputes.
Critics in Brussels have argued that cronyism under Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his Fidesz party's 12-year leadership, year-old anti-LGBT legislation, and other backsliding threaten shared EU values.
The European Commission's proposal to cut off billions in so-called cohesion funds to Budapest was the first to be made by the EU under new policies aimed at protecting the rule of law in the 27-nation bloc.
The next EU step requires support by what's called a qualified majority, representing at least 55 percent of the member states and at least 65 percent of the total EU population.
Hungary has until November 19 to address the concerns, and some of its officials have pledged to form an anti-corruption body and make other moves to allay EU concerns.
Hungary's minister in charge of EU negotiations, Tibor Navracsics, said after the European Commission's recommendation that there was "a good chance" his government would be able to sign an agreement over the use of European funds by the end of the year.
Last week, the European Parliament approved a resolution saying Hungary was no longer a "full democracy," prompting Fidesz to accuse it of "attacking Hungary again."
Orban has resisted European unity over gas and economic sanctions to punish Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and otherwise cozied up to Moscow, including traveling to Moscow this month for the funeral of former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev and sending his foreign minister to Moscow for a surprise visit in July.
Orban was reelected for a fourth consecutive term in April.
Based on reporting by Reuters
Raisi Seeks Nuclear 'Guarantees' As Iran Rules Out Bilateral U.S. Meeting At UN
Iran on September 19 ruled out any bilateral meeting between Iranian and U.S. officials on efforts to revive a seven-year-old nuclear deal and floated a demand for "guarantees" as the UN General Assembly prepares to gather in New York this week.
But Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said Tehran isn't ruling out a meeting on the topic with world powers.
The ministry statements followed the broadcast of a U.S. television interview with hard-line Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in which he suggested Tehran "would be serious about reaching an agreement" so long as "it's a good deal and a fair deal."
But Raisi also called for guarantees in any new nuclear deal in light of the previous U.S. administration's decision to withdraw unilaterally from the original 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) that traded curbs on Iran's nuclear activities for sanctions relief.
After 16 months of international negotiations and indirect talks between Tehran and Washington, the European Union last month put forward a final offer to overcome an impasse for the JCPOA's revival.
Iran responded to the proposal, to which the United States then replied, prompting a further response from Tehran, bolstering hopes a deal may be near.
In a rare interview ahead of a visit to the UN General Assembly, Raisi told the CBS program 60 Minutes in a pretaped interview of any agreement: "It needs to be lasting. There need to be guarantees. If there were a guarantee, then the Americans could not withdraw from the deal."
Then-President Donald Trump scuppered the JCPOA in 2018 and reimposed tough economic sanctions on Iran that have helped cripple its economy, while Joe Biden came into office in 2021 vowing to seek a new deal.
"We cannot trust the Americans because of the behavior that we have already seen from them," Raisi said. "That is why if there is no guarantee, there is no trust."
A deal appeared within reach in March but hopes waned until the EU text emerged last month.
Tehran is said to be pressing for the UN's nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), to close an investigation into uranium traces found at three undeclared sites as a condition for a new agreement.
The United States and Iran have sent tough messages since then.
Observers expect both sides to try to use the attention around the UN General Assembly to try to increase their leverage on terms for a sustainable deal.
Tehran recently signaled ahead of the UN gathering that it was prepared to agree on prisoner swaps with the United States even in the absence of a new nuclear agreement.
But tensions have otherwise increased recently between Iran and the United States over Iran's supply of military drones to Russia to help Moscow in its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, human rights issues since the death of a 22-year-old Iranian woman three days after police arrested her for allegedly breaking the country's strict Islamic dress code, and alleged Iranian cyberattacks on NATO ally Albania.
Based on reporting by Reuters
Zelenskiy Cites Battlefield Victories As U.S. Tells Allies To Be On 'High Alert' For Russian Response To Setbacks
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has cited a "series of victories" on the battlefield against invading Russian forces following reports that Ukrainian troops reached the eastern bank of a major river in the northeast, but he joined Western military and other officials cautioning of new risks in the nearly seven-month-old conflict.
An attack by Russian troops on a nuclear power plant near Mykolayiv in the south reportedly did not damage any reactors but underscored ongoing risks to Ukrainian atomic facilities.
Zelenskiy warned late on September 18 that any "lull" was part of "preparation for the next series" of operations. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden said that while Ukrainians "are defeating Russia," there's still much more to be done.
The chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff signaled concerns about how Moscow might react to setbacks in battle, urging U.S. troops in Europe and allies to be at "high states of readiness [and] alert."
"Maybe it seems to some of you that after a series of victories we now have a lull of sorts," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. "But there will be no lull. There is preparation for the next series.... For Ukraine must be free. All of it."
Earlier in the day, Ukraine's military said via Telegram that its troops had established a bridgehead ver the Oskil River in their counteroffensive in the northeastern Kharkiv region, where they appear to have retaken thousands of square kilometers so far this month.
Experts suggest the foothold on the Oskil could threaten Russian troops in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine that Moscow has suggested is a priority and where Russia-backed separatists have held swaths of territory for eight years.
The Oskil flows south to the Siverskiy Donets River, which bisects the Luhansk region that along with Donetsk composes what's known as the Donbas.
Ukraine's military said late on September 18 that its troops "have pushed across the Oskil," adding, "From yesterday, Ukraine controls the east bank."
WATCH: The speed and efficiency of Ukraine's counteroffensive in the northeastern region of Kharkiv came as a stunning surprise to the Russian military. Ukraine went to great lengths to keep its counteroffensive secret, including deliberately deceiving Russian forces about its military maneuvers.
The governor of Luhansk, Serhiy Hayday, wrote on Telegram that "Luhansk region is right next door. Decoccupation is not far away."
Early on September 19, the Ukrainian General Staff said there had been six Russian missile strikes in the past day and a half, 22 air strikes, and more than 90 strikes from multiple-rocket launchers.
It said infrastructure in more than 30 cities and towns had been damaged and warned Ukrainians of the continued threat of air and missile strikes all over the country.
The Ukrainian nuclear operator, Enerhoatom, accused Russian troops of striking the Pivdennoukrayinska nuclear power plant in the southern Mykolayiv region but said none of its three reactors had been damaged. The facility is functioning normally, Enerhoatom said.
Ukrainian officials on September 18 accused Russian troops of pounding civilian infrastructure with artillery including in the city of Zaporizhzhya, where Europe's largest nuclear facility lies.
Russians have occupied Zaporizhzhya since shortly after the February launch of their invasion, and electricity was reportedly restored over the weekend to the plant to help allay fears of a catastrophic disaster there.
RFE/RL cannot independently verify battlefield claims in areas of the most intense fighting.
After a visit to a base in Poland where troops from the United States and other countries are aiding Ukraine's defenders, U.S. Army General Mark Milley, who is chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said "the war is not going too well for Russia right now."
While he said U.S. troops in Europe are not under immediate threat, questions about Russian President Vladimir Putin's response to battlefield losses mean it is "incumbent upon all of us to maintain high states of readiness [and] alert."
U.S. and NATO officials have warned Moscow that any attack on NATO territory would elicit a strong military response.
President Biden said during a television appearance that "winning the war in Ukraine is to get Russia out of Ukraine completely and to recognize [Ukrainian] sovereignty."
He suggested that "they're defeating Russia," and said, "Russia's turning out not to be as competent and capable as many people thought they were going to be."
Asked about the risk of Putin considering the use of nuclear weapons amid setbacks in its Ukraine war, Biden had simple words for the Russian president: "Don't. Don't. Don't. It would change the face of war unlike anything since World War II."
With reporting by Reuters
- By Current Time
Poland, Baltics Impose Entry Bans On Most Russians With EU Visas
Poland, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania were scheduled to begin enforcing a ban on access to their countries for most Russians with EU visas on September 19, moving all four beyond the curbs recently agreed by all 27 EU members.
Russian citizens with a Schengen visa for tourism, business, sports, or cultural purposes are now blocked from all four of those countries' territory.
Switzerland also said it was suspending simplified visa procedures for Russians beginning the same day.
A joint statement by Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland earlier this month cited increasing security and other concerns at a "substantial and growing influx" of Russians amid the fallout from Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Poland and the Baltic states said their respective bans on the national level were "not an outright entry ban and commonly agreed legitimate exceptions will remain in force for dissidents, humanitarian cases," and a handful of other circumstances including Russian diplomatic missions and familial links.
The EU's members debated a near-complete ban on Russian visitors in August, with Germany and France arguing such a move would be counterproductive and Nordic and Baltic states leading the proponents.
On August 31 the EU suspended its visa-facilitation agreement with Russia as a "necessary first step."
Russian authorities have criminalized many public and even private expressions of dissent against the invasion, even from abroad, and tightened measures against the media and NGOs.
Tens of thousands of Russians have left the country since the invasion began in late February, possibly to evade official strictures or to escape the unprecedented financial, airspace, trade, and other international sanctions put in place in the West.
With reporting by dpa
Ukrainian Troops Return Home From UN Mission In D.R. Congo To Help In War Effort
The contingent of Ukrainian troops participating in the UN peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo has returned home to help in the fighting against invading Russian troops.
Jacques Ndjoli, who serves on Congo's parliamentary defense committee, told the BBC on September 18 that the Ukrainian withdrawal of some 250 troops represented a relatively serious loss to the mission.
When the withdrawal of Ukraine's aviation unit was announced in March, some diplomats warned it could leave the UN mission seriously short of helicopters.
Ukraine had eight helicopters in the mission, about one-third of the total UN fleet there.
The Congo is battling various rebel groups based in the thick forests in the eastern regions of the African nation.
The Ukrainian military in 2019 said crews of the Mi-24 and Mi-8 helicopters would conduct air reconnaissance and provide support for UN ground units.
Ukraine has pulled troops out of other UN peacekeeping missions since Russia’s full-scale invasion was launched in February.
Based on reporting by the BBC and UkrainInform
Famed Russian Singer Pugacheva Speaks Out Against Ukraine War, Says Russia Now A 'Pariah' Nation
MOSCOW -- Famed Russian singer Alla Pugacheva has spoken out against her country's war in Ukraine, saying it has made it a "pariah" nation and that the deaths in the conflict "weigh heavily" on Russian citizens.
Pugacheva made the remarks in an Instagram post on September 18 in which she also said she wanted to be placed on Russia's "foreign agent" list two days after her TV presenter/comedian husband was designated as such by Moscow.
The 73-year-old Pugacheva, who has been an iconic singer since the 1970s, remains popular throughout the former Soviet Union.
She joins a small but growing number of Russian citizens who have spoken out against Russia's unprovoked February 24 invasion of Ukraine, a conflict in which Russia has suffered heavy losses and has so far failed to accomplish most of its stated goals.
Pugacheva's husband, Maksim Galkin -- who also has spoken out against the war -- on September 16 was added to the Russian Justice Ministry's list of persons acting as "foreign agents" for allegedly conducting political activities on behalf of Kyiv and receiving funds from Ukraine.
Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Moscow quickly adopted a law criminalizing the dissemination of "false" information that "discredits the armed forces." The law has been central to a massive crackdown against dissent over the war in Russia.
Pugacheva wrote on her Instagram account, which has 3.5 million followers, that she also wants to be added to the foreign agent list in support of her husband.
"I am asking you to please include me in the group of foreign agents of my beloved country...because I stand in solidarity with my husband, who is an honest and ethical person, a true, and incorruptible Russian patriot, who only wishes for prosperity, peace, and freedom of expression in his motherland.”
Pugacheva said Galkin wishes for "the end of the deaths of our boys for illusory goals that make our country a pariah and weigh heavily on the lives of its citizens."
In response to the foreign agent allegations, Galkin wrote on Instagram: "I don't do political activities.... I do humor and political satire."
He said he received money from Ukraine about a decade ago when he performed at a concert there.
Galkin and Pugacheva left Russia shortly after the start of the war, but Pugacheva reportedly returned in August. Galkin's location is not clear.
With reporting by AP, Newsweek, and Meduza
Serbian Authorities Vow To Prosecute 'Hooligans' After LGBT Walk, Counterprotests
BELGRADE -- The prosecutor’s office in the Serbian capital, Belgrade, said it would do everything necessary to identify and prosecute those who caused violence during a EuroPride walk that was officially banned by authorities.
The office on September 18 said it would work to “determine all relevant circumstances of attacks on members of the Interior Ministry…the attacks and threats made to journalists, as well as to certain participants in the 'EuroPride' event."
The statement said the Senior Public Prosecutor's Office would work with the Interior Ministry to identify and prosecute those responsible for the violence, some being labeled as "hooligans."
The Interior Ministry on September 13 officially announced a ban on the EuroPride Week's culminating march through downtown Belgrade and said it had similarly denied permission for a counterdemonstration the same day.
It concluded that there was a “danger of violence, destruction of property, and other forms of disruption of public order on a larger scale."
LGBT activists, however, vowed to carry on in some manner and about 1,000 supporters conducted a scaled-down walk in central Belgrade, with some 6,000 security personnel keeping watch. At the same time, far-right opponents clashed with police on the city’s streets.
Organizers of the EuroPride events also faced strong opposition from the conservative Serbian Orthodox Church.
Scattered incidents were reported throughout the day. Officials said anti-gay activists threw bottles at police and attempted to break through cordons set up by authorities.
Serbian officials said 87 people were detained in the capital, with Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin saying criminal charges were brought against 11 of them.
Prior to the march, LGBT organizers said they had been given assurances by Prime Minister Ana Brnabic -- who is openly lesbian but who has been criticized by the Serbian gay community for lack of support -- that they could proceed and that the streets would be safe.
Following the event, Brnabic told reporters that “the police did a great job” and said she was proud that “we managed to avoid more serious incidents.”
She added that the matter was now closed and that “it's time to focus on things that are more difficult and important."
After the event, Vulin insisted that the ban on a march had, in fact, been enforced and that the people walking on the streets were only being "escorted to a concert."
Vulin said 13 police officers were injured and that five police vehicles were damaged during the day. He visited the injured officers and said Belgrade police had shown they were not intimidated by "pressure or hooligans."
EuroPride Week celebrates lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and intersex pride at the pan-European level and has been hosted by a different European city nearly every year since 1992.
With reporting by AFP
EU Recommends Cutting Funds For Hungary Over Corruption, Democracy Concerns
The European Union's executive body called for cutting 7.5 billion euros in funding for Hungary, due to concerns about corruption and backsliding over democracy.
The recommendation, made September 18, was the first to be made by the EU under new policies aimed at protecting the rule of law in the 27-nation bloc.
Hungary has until November 19 to address the concerns, EU Budget Commissioner Johannes Hahn said.
"It's about breaches of the rule of law compromising the use and management of EU funds," Hahn said in Brussels. "We cannot conclude that the EU budget is sufficiently protected."
He said the money would come from “cohesion funds” granted to Hungary, which is one of the biggest parts of the bloc's budget. The money helps countries to bring their economies and infrastructure to meet EU standards.
Any action to suspend Hungary’s funds must be approved by the bloc’s 27 member countries. Under EU rules, this requires what’s called a “qualified majority,” which amounts to 55 percent of the member states representing at least 65 percent of the total EU population.
Not long after the EU announcement, Tibor Navracsics, Hungary's minister in charge of EU negotiations, said there was "a good chance" his government would be able to sign an agreement over the use of European funds by the end of the year.
Last week, Hungarian officials reacted angrily when the European Parliament approved a resolution saying the country was not a "full democracy." Fidesz, the ruling party that is controlled by Prime Minister Viktor Orban, said "the European Parliament is attacking Hungary again."
But Orban's chief of staff, Gergely Gulyas, said that Budapest would establish an anti-corruption department and a working group with nongovernmental organizations to oversee spending of the EU funds.T
"The government has either accepted the requests of the European Commission, or in the areas where we could not accept them, we have managed to reach a compromise that is satisfactory to both parties," Gulyas told reporters on September 17.
Orban, who was reelected for a fourth consecutive term in April, has clashed often with the bloc over issues such as judicial independence, LGBT rights, and media, academic, and religious freedoms.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
On Visit To Armenia, U.S. House Speaker Pelosi Blames Azerbaijan For Recent Outbreak Of Fighting
YEREVAN -- The speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives blamed Azerbaijan for the latest outbreak of fighting with Armenia, as she made a high-profile trip to Yerevan in a public show of support.
Nancy Pelosi spoke on September 18, a day after arriving in the country. She is the highest-ranking U.S. official to travel to Armenia since the country gained independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.
Asked at a Yerevan news conference about the latest spasm of fighting, which erupted last week, Pelosi said her trip had particular significance following the "illegal and deadly attacks by Azerbaijan" on Armenia.
"We strongly condemn those attacks," Pelosi said, adding that the border fighting was triggered by Azerbaijani attacks on Armenia.
"As for what Armenia expects [from the United States], we expect active support for [our] democracy, sovereignty, and territorial integrity in all possible directions," Alen Simonian, the speaker of Armenia’s parliament, told the news conference.
WATCH: Nancy Pelosi laid flowers on September 18 at a Yerevan hilltop monument honoring the nearly 1.5 million Armenians who died during World War I in a campaign of orchestrated violence by Ottoman Turks.
Azerbaijan condemned Pelosi's remarks, calling them "unacceptable."
"The unsubstantiated and unfair accusations leveled by Pelosi against Azerbaijan are unacceptable," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement. "This is a serious blow to the efforts to normalize relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
"Such unilateral steps and baseless statements serve not to strengthen the fragile peace in the region, but to increase tensions," the ministry said.
Later, the U.S. State Department said Secretary of State Antony Blinken had spoken with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and urged him "to adhere to the cease-fire, disengage military forces, and work to resolve all outstanding issues between Armenia and Azerbaijan through peaceful negotiations."
The Azerbaijani press service said that "the sides stressed the importance of strengthening the cease-fire, ensuring lasting peace and stability, and normalizing Armenian-Azerbaijani relations, including continuing talks on a peace treaty and opening transport corridors." It said the U.S. side initiated the call.
Earlier, ahead of meetings with President Nikol Pashinian, Pelosi laid flowers at a Yerevan hilltop monument honoring the nearly 1.5 million Armenians who died during World War I in a campaign of orchestrated violence by Ottoman Turks.
The killings have been classified as genocide by a growing number of historians, as well as by the U.S. Congress, which unanimously passed genocide resolutions in 2019.
U.S. President Joe Biden also formally declared the killings to be genocide in April 2021.
“From the United States to Ukraine, Taiwan, Armenia, the world faces a choice between democracy and autocracy, and we must choose democracy again,” Pelosi said in a post on Twitter on the eve of her arrival.
The remarks were a reference to other high-profile trips she has made in recent months. In May, she traveled to Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy amid his country’s ongoing war with Russia.
Last month, she traveled to Taiwan, a trip that was angrily denounced by China, which sees the island nation as a renegade province and has vowed to reunite it with mainland China.
Pelosi is from California, which is home to one of the largest ethnic Armenian communities in the United States. She was accompanied on her trip by Jackie Speier and Anna Eshoo, both California representatives who have Armenian heritage and who face reelection in November, and Representative Frank Pallone (Democrat-New Jersey).
The delegation's trip comes days after the worst violence in two years between Armenia and Azerbaijan, fighting that left more than 200 dead on both sides.
Since before the Soviet breakup, the two sides have fought over a mountainous region called Nagorno-Karabakh. Ethnic Armenian forces gained control of it in 1994. In 2020, however, Azerbaijan, which has spent years building up its armed forces, pushed Armenian forces out of much of the region and surrounding districts.
In the latest spasm of violence, the two countries traded artillery and mortars across their shared border, and Azerbaijani forces targeted sites within the borders of Armenia itself.
Russia, which maintains ties with both countries, brokered a cease-fire not long after the fighting erupted, but clashes continued.
Death Toll In Kyrgyz-Tajik Border Violence Nears 100 Amid Tense Cease-Fire
The death toll from the flare-up in violence along the Kyrgyz-Tajik border has risen to near 100 as a tense cease-fire and joint patrols of the two Central Asian nations' forces were put in place amid scattered gunfire and shelling.
Kyrgyz authorities on September 18 said 59 of its citizens had been killed after days of shooting along the border with Tajikistan.
Meanwhile, Tajikistan said at least 35 on its side had been killed, while unnamed officials told RFE/RL’s Tajik Service that at least 39 Tajik citizens had died in the violence.
Civilians, including women and children, were reported to be among the dead and injured, along with security personnel. The reports could not be independently verified.
The Kyrgyz Health Ministry said on September 18 that 12 more bodies had been recovered from the Batken region, the worst-hit location in Kyrgyzstan.
Multiple cease-fires have been agreed upon by both sides, with each accusing the other of breaching the truces.
Kyrgyzstan’s national security committee said that as of 10 p.m. on September 18, the situation on the border was “tense” but calm and “appearing to stabilize.”
A statement said that under a newly reached agreement, “additional forces and means are being withdrawn from the state border line to places of permanent deployment.”
“Law enforcement agencies of the two republics are monitoring public order in the border areas and conduct joint patrols” along border highways, the statement said.
The spasm of violence between the Central Asian neighbors is the worst since at least 2021, when two dozen people were killed and at least 150 wounded on both sides.
Hours after a cease-fire took effect on September 17, both sides reported that several border villages had been hit by new shelling.
Tajik authorities accused Kyrgyz forces of using Grad multiple-rocket launch systems from the Osh region to target a rural community in the Lakhsh district on September 17.
Tajik officials said four people had been injured and three houses had been destroyed.
The cause of the latest violence wasn’t immediately clear.
Long-standing tensions in Central Asia, particularly in the fertile Ferghana Valley, stem in part from Soviet-era borders that artificially divided ethnic groups and communities.
Access to water is also increasingly driving tensions. Central Asian nations compete for water for agriculture, electricity generation, as well as drinking, and prolonged drought and climate change have started to make it more scarce across the region.
Earlier in the week, the Kyrgyz border guard service accused Tajik forces of using tanks, armored personnel carriers, and mortars. Tajikistan, in turn, accused Kyrgyz forces of bombarding an outpost and seven villages with "heavy weaponry” and also accused them of using combat helicopters and drones.
Both countries host Russian military bases, but Moscow has played a minimal role in the latest outbreak of fighting. Russian officials on September 16 called again for a halt in the clashes, and on September 18, Russian President Vladimir Putin called the presidents of both countries.
Putin “called on the parties to prevent further escalation and take measures to resolve the situation as soon as possible by exclusively peaceful, political, and diplomatic means,” the Kremlin said in a statement.
More than 140,000 people have been evacuated from the Batken area, Kyrgyzstan's Emergencies Ministry said.
In the Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek, and in other cities, volunteers were gathering humanitarian aid and donating blood for people affected by the clashes.
Meanwhile, the International Committee of the Red Cross said in a September 17 statement that it was concerned about the upsurge of military activities along the border and its humanitarian consequences.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Hungary Says New Laws Intended To Allay EU Concerns Over Corruption
BUDAPEST -- The Hungarian government, seeking to prevent a blocking of European Union funds over corruption concerns, said it is ready to send new laws to parliament in the coming days to overcome Brussels’ objections.
The remarks on September 17 come just days ahead of an expected announcement by the European Commission, the EU's executive arm, that the bloc is ready to suspend the transfer of some EU funds to Hungary over the corruption concerns.
It also comes after the European Parliament on September 15 approved a resolution saying Hungary was no longer a "full democracy."
The European Parliament voted 433-to-123 with 28 abstentions to approve the report, which said Hungary had become “a hybrid regime of electoral autocracy” under the leadership of [Prime Minister Viktor] Orban's nationalist government, and that its undermining of the bloc’s democratic values had taken the country out of the community of democracies.
Fidesz, Orban's ruling party, blasted the European Parliament for the resolution, calling it "unforgivable" that "the European Parliament is attacking Hungary again."
On September 17, Orban's chief of staff, Gergely Gulyas, said Budapest would establish an anti-corruption department and a working group with nongovernmental organizations to oversee spending of the EU funds based on commission requirements.
"The government has either accepted the requests of the European Commission, or in the areas where we could not accept them, we have managed to reach a compromise that is satisfactory to both parties," Gulyas told reporters.
"At today's meeting, the government discussed these commitments and has approved them," he said, adding that the new laws are to take effect in November. "Instead of mutual distrust, the constructive series of negotiations with the commission over the past two months can be seen as a step toward mutual trust."
Orban, who was reelected for a fourth consecutive term in April, has clashed often with the bloc over issues such as judicial independence, public procurement, LGBT rights, and media, academic, and religious freedoms.
Since sweeping to power on his nationalist agenda in 2010, Orban, who characterizes the country as an "illiberal democracy," has rewritten the constitution and key aspects of electoral laws and consolidated allies' control of nearly every major media outlet in the country.
The European Parliament report actually blamed the European Union's other 26 members for being "inactive" to Orban's democratic abuses during his rule, saying part of the problem was "the inability of the [European] Council to make meaningful progress to counter democratic backsliding."
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Ukraine Warns People Against Rushing Back To Newly Liberated Settlements In Kharkiv Region
KYIV -- Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk has urged people not to rush back to newly liberated settlements in the Kharkiv region and to allow authorities to restore security measures as shelling continues in the area.
"Our first task is to restore state and local authorities in de-occupied settlements,” she said on September 17 in a national broadcast.
Authorities are “about to start working in the Kharkiv region.... Shelling continues there. The situation has improved, but not enough to return,” she added. “My request and recommendation is to wait.
“Do not rush back. Allow the authorities to do everything to ensure that the territories are cleared, power is restored, and that Ukrainian [authority] is fully in place.”
In a massive counteroffensive, the Ukrainian military has pushed Russian forces out of hundreds of cities and towns in the northeast of the country, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said the stabilization of the liberated communities is under way.
Russia recently has increased its missile attacks on civilian critical infrastructure in Ukraine. As a result of Russian strikes, many cities and towns in the area have been with without water or electricity.
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Arrives In Armenian Capital
YEREVAN -- Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, arrived in the Armenian capital on September 17 after the worst fighting in two years between Armenia and Azerbaijan left more than 200 dead.
The U.S. Embassy said Pelosi’s visit was the first to the South Caucasus nation for the California Democrat.
She is also the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit Armenia since the former Soviet republic’s independence in 1991.
Representative Jackie Speier, also a California Democrat and who is of Armenian descent, accompanied Pelosi on the three-day trip.
Shortly after her arrival, Pelosi wrote on social media: "For generations we have protected and preserved their choice. From the United States to Ukraine, Taiwan, Armenia, the world faces a choice between democracy and self-government, and we must choose democracy again."
Pelosi’s California constituency is home to a large number of Armenian-Americans. The veteran lawmaker has long backed causes championed by the Armenian community in the United States.
Pelosi said the trip was planned before the recent escalation of violence on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.
The clashes that erupted on September 13 -- the worst since the two sides fought a war in 2020 -- ended "thanks to international involvement" overnight on September 15, Armenia's Security Council said after earlier failed attempts by Russia to broker a truce.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian on September 16 said that the death toll from the week's clashes with Azerbaijan had risen to at least 135.
"Unfortunately, it is not the final figure. There are also many wounded," he told a cabinet meeting.
Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry on September 15 said 71 of its servicemen had been killed during the clashes.
Both sides have blamed each other for starting the most recent hostilities, with Armenia accusing Azerbaijan of an unprovoked attack that reached into Armenian territory and Baku saying it was responding to shelling by Armenian forces.
Before the cease-fire was announced, Pashinian said Azerbaijani forces had struck and seized several Armenian settlements along their shared border and in territory beyond Nagorno-Karabakh. Baku said it was responding to "provocations" by the Armenian side.
Baku and Yerevan have been locked in a conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh for years. Armenian-backed separatists seized the mainly Armenian-populated region from Azerbaijan during a war in the early 1990s that killed some 30,000 people.
The two sides fought another war that lasted six weeks in late 2020 and killed an estimated 6,000 people before a Russia-brokered cease-fire, resulting in Armenia losing control over parts of the region and seven adjacent districts.
Under the cease-fire, Moscow deployed about 2,000 troops to the region to serve as peacekeepers. Russia moved quickly to negotiate an end to the latest hostilities, but a renewal of the cease-fire has failed to hold.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Azerbaijani Service, AP, and AFP
Belgrade Pride Activists Conduct Scaled-Down March As Far-Right Opponents Clash With Police
BELGRADE -- LGBT pride supporters conducted a scaled-down walk in central Belgrade on September 17 after a larger parade was barred by Serbian authorities and as far-right opponents clashed with police on the city’s streets.
Several minor incidents were reported in capital, with right-wing activists and religious groups opposing the international EuroPride event gathering.
Police said 64 people were detained for various offenses after anti-gay activists threw bottles at police and tried to cross police cordons.
An estimated 1,000 LGBT pride supporters walked a few hundred meters on a route from the Constitutional Court to the nearby Tasmajdan Park in the center of Belgrade after authorities barred a planned longer march.
Even as the walk began, it remained unclear what the scale of it would be or how the authorities might react amid conflicting signals from government officials.
Police had blocked off pedestrian areas around streets where organizers had scheduled events and had also banned counter-protests scheduled by pro-Serbian Orthodox Church conservative groups and others.
As of early evening, some participants began walking a route that organizers had changed and shortened after the previous one was blocked by police.
National populist President Aleksandar Vucic last month suggested that the EuroPride march would not be allowed to go ahead but said the final decision lay in the hands of the Interior Ministry.
On September 13, the Interior Ministry officially announced the ban on the EuroPride Week's culminating march through downtown Belgrade and said it had similarly denied permission for a counterdemonstration the same day.
It concluded that there was a “danger of violence, destruction of property, and other forms of disruption of public order on a larger scale."
On September 15, local organizer Marko Mihailovic told an Instagram livestream with RFE/RL's Balkan Service that his group had filed an appeal with a Serbian administrative court against the Interior Ministry's decision to block the event.
"The question is whether it will be a short walk or whether we will stand in one place, but we will go out into the streets," Mihailovic said. "It is important that we go out and that our voice is heard."
After the ban was announced, gay rights activists at a human rights conference jeered Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, who is openly lesbian but has been accused by the Serbian gay community of abandoning their cause.
Despite an official ban on a march, Brnabic earlier told prospective participants that "no one can stop you [from walking], because that is a fundamental human right."
The European Pride Organizers Association on September 17 said it had received guarantees from Brnabic that “she can guarantee that the streets of Belgrade will be safe this afternoon.”
"Serbia did not organize EuroPride because someone blackmailed it to stay on the European path but for the sake of Serbia, our people and society, as well as for the well-being of the entire region," she told a reception for foreign diplomats on the occasion of EuroPride Week.
Still, Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin on September 17 said police would not tolerate any violence on the streets of Belgrade and that it will strictly implement the law and the decisions of authorities and courts.
“All means permitted by law will be applied to anyone who violates public order and peace," he said.
Following the event, Vulin insisted that the ban on a march had been enforced and that the people were only being "escorted to a concert."
Also after the event, Brnabic told reporters that “the police did a great job” and that she was proud that “we managed to avoid more serious incidents.”
She added that the matter was now closed and that “it's time to focus on things that are more difficult and important."
Officials said 64 people had been arrested for various offenses.
EuroPride Week celebrates lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and intersex pride at the pan-European level and has been hosted by a different European city nearly every year since 1992.
A 2010 Pride rally in Belgrade descended into violence that injured dozens of police and civilians when anti-LGBT mobs, including some clerics, swarmed and attacked participants, but subsequent Pride events took place without major incidents.
The Balkan country, which is bidding to eventually join the European Union, had been under intense international pressure to allow the march to take place.
The U.S., French, and British embassies, among others, issued a joint statement urging the authorities to lift the ban.
With reporting by AP and AFP
Greenpeace Activists Block Unloading Of Russian Natural Gas At Finnish Terminal
Greenpeace environmental activists blocked the unloading of a shipment of Russian gas at a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in northern Finland.
"The shipment contained liquefied natural gas coming from Russia," Olga Vaisanen, a spokeswoman for Finnish state-owned company Gasum -- which imported the blocked gas -- told AFP on September 17.
The activists demanded that the Nordic nation cease importing Russian gas following the Kremlin’s decision to invade Ukraine in February.
"It's completely unacceptable that Russian gas is still allowed to flow in Finland, more than six months after [Russian President Vladimir] Putin launched his invasion," Greenpeace activist Olli Tiainen said in a statement.
"The Finnish government and Prime Minister Sanna Marin must ban all fossil fuel imports from Russia immediately," the group said on Twitter.
Officials said a Greenpeace vessel and activists in kayaks outside the loading dock had blocked the LNG tanker Coral Energy from docking. Other activists had climbed into the cranes used to unload the gas.
On September 8, Greenpeace prevented a tanker from unloading Russian LNG at a terminal in Nynashamn on Sweden's east coast.
The activists called on the Swedish government to immediately halt the import of Russian LNG.
The European Union and Sweden have not imposed sanctions on gas imports from Russia, only on oil and coal.
In May, Russia cut gas deliveries by pipeline to Finland -- claiming there were issues with payments -- but deliveries by sea have continued.
Based on reporting by AFP and Reuters
Kazakh President Signs Legislation Changing Presidential Term, Name Of Capital
ASTANA -- Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev has officially signed legislation to replace the current system of a maximum of two consecutive five-year presidential terms with a single seven-year term and to change the name of the capital back to Astana from Nur-Sultan.
The action on September 17 came a day after Kazakhstan’s lower chamber of parliament, the Mazhilis, approved Toqaev’s proposal to make the changes as part of his campaign to create what he calls "a new Kazakhstan."
Toqaev had in 2019 changed the capital's name to Nur-Sultan in honor of his predecessor and the nation’s first president, Nursultan Nazarbaev. But Toqaev has in recent months been attempting to distance himself from his increasingly unpopular predecessor.
On September 1, he called for an early presidential election in the coming months in which he will seek a second term, while also proposing an increase in the presidential term from five to seven years. Under the new system, future presidents would be barred from seeking more than one term.
Nazarbaev, who had run the tightly controlled former Soviet republic with an iron fist for almost three decades, chose Toqaev as his successor when he stepped down in 2019.
Though he was no longer president, Nazarbaev retained sweeping powers as the head of the Security Council. He also enjoyed substantial powers by holding the title of “elbasy,” or leader of the nation.
Many citizens, however, remained upset by the oppression felt during Nazarbaev's reign.
Those feelings came to a head in January when unprecedented anti-government protests started over a fuel price hike and then exploded into countrywide deadly unrest over perceived corruption under the Nazarbaev regime and the cronyism that allowed his family and close friends to enrich themselves while ordinary citizens failed to share in the oil-rich Central Asian nation's wealth.
Toqaev subsequently stripped Nazarbaev of his Security Council role, taking it over himself. Since then, several of Nazarbaev’s relatives and allies have been pushed out of their positions or resigned. Some have been arrested on corruption charges.
In June, a Toqaev-initiated referendum removed Nazarbaev's name from the constitution and annulled his status as “elbasy.”
Kazakh critics say Toqaev's initiatives were mainly cosmetic and do not change the nature of the autocratic system in a country that has been plagued for years by rampant corruption and nepotism.
Woman Who Died After Arrest By Iran's Morality Police Buried Amid Chants Of 'Death To The Dictator'
A young Iranian woman who slipped into a coma while in the custody of Iran’s morality police has been laid to rest in her hometown of Saghez in Iran’s Kurdistan Province amid tight security measures.
Hundreds of people reportedly attended the September 17 funeral of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. She died on September 16 a few days after being taken into police custody for allegedly breaking the country's hijab rules.
Many mourners chanted “Death to the dictator,” according to amateur videos posted online.
Reports suggested that some of the angry mourners had marched toward the local governor's office to protest her death.
Police reportedly fired shots and tear gas to disperse the protesters. The Europe-based Kurdistan Human Rights Network said 15 people were injured, while reports suggested several people were arrested.
There were also reports of Internet disruptions in Saghez and several other cities in Iran's Kurdistan Province.
Amin’s death has led to widespread anger on social media, with many blasting Iranian authorities for promoting violence against women.
Eyewitnesses to Amini’s arrest told journalists that she appeared to have been beaten inside the morality police van while being taken to the detention center.
Mojgan Amini, Mahsa's mother, told RFE/RL's Radio Farda in an interview shortly before the news of her daughter's death that her family had filed a complaint with the Tehran police.
“My daughter was in perfect health before her arrest,” she told Radio Farda.
In a statement on September 16, Tehran police insisted "there was no physical encounter" between officers and Amini.
Police said Amini had suffered a heart attack after being taken to the station to be "educated.”
Closed-circuit television footage carried by state TV appeared to show a woman identified as Amini falling over after getting up from her seat to speak to an official at a police station. RFE/RL could not verify the video.
Iran has in past months intensified its crackdown on women challenging the hijab rule, which became compulsory following the 1979 revolution.
Human Rights Watch (HRW) on September 16 called for “a transparent investigation” into Amini’s death, while also calling on Iranian authorities to abolish the compulsory hijab law and remove or reform other laws that deprive women of their rights.
The White House on September 16 called Amini's death "unforgivable."
"We are deeply concerned by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was reportedly beaten in custody by Iran's morality police. Her death is unforgivable. We will continue to hold Iranian officials accountable for such human right abuses," President Joe Biden's national-security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said on Twitter.
NATO Reaffirms Ukraine Support As Zelenskiy Urges World Condemnation Of Russian 'Terrorist State'
The NATO military alliance said it would support Ukraine in its fight against Russia “for as long as it takes” after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stepped up calls for Western sanctions against Moscow following the discovery of a mass burial site in a city once occupied by Russian forces.
NATO military committee Chairman Admiral Rob Bauer on September 17 said Western military aid was making a crucial difference as Ukraine conducts a powerful counteroffensive to retake occupied lands in the east and south of the country.
"The ammunition, equipment, and training that allies and other nations are delivering are all making a real difference on the battlefield," he said at a meeting in Tallinn.
"With its successes on the ground and online, Ukraine has fundamentally changed modern warfare," he added, citing both military and civilian actions.
Bauer said NATO would support Ukraine for "as long as it takes. Winter is coming but our support shall remain unwavering."
The reaffirmation of support came as Zelenskiy called on the global community to condemn the Russian "terrorist state” following the discovery of a mass burial site and evidence of torture in Izyum days after the city was retaken from Russia.
Speaking in his nightly video address on September 16, Zelenskiy said Russia should be punished with tougher sanctions.
"There is already clear evidence of torture, humiliating treatment of people. Moreover, there is evidence that Russian soldiers, whose positions were not far from this place, shot at the buried just for fun," he said.
Zelenskiy compared the discoveries made in Izyum this week with the Bucha massacre in the spring and reiterated his call for an international tribunal to be set up to hold Russia accountable for any crimes it committed in Ukraine.
The Ukrainian Defense Ministry has said that at least 440 bodies had been found at the site in Izyum.
The UN Human Rights Office said it planned to send investigators to Izyum.
White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby described the reports as "repugnant" but said they were "in keeping with the kind of depravity and the brutality with which Russian forces have been prosecuting this war."
The Czech Republic, which currently holds the rotating EU Presidency, called for the creation of an international war crimes tribunal after the new mass burial sites were found.
"Russia left behind mass graves of hundreds of shot and tortured people in the Izyum area. In the 21st century, such attacks against the civilian population are unthinkable and abhorrent," Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said on Twitter.
"We must not overlook it. We stand for the punishment of all war criminals," he added.
Moscow has not commented on the mass burial site in Izyum, which was a Russian frontline stronghold before Ukraine's counteroffensive forced its forces to flee.
Reacting to the reports, U.S. Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said war crimes in Ukraine cannot be hidden.
"In terms of the totality of the scale [of potential war crimes], I don't know. But I would tell you that the world will discover that. War crimes cannot be hidden, especially things like mass graves," Milley told reporters traveling with him after arriving in Estonia for a NATO gathering.
Milley lauded Ukraine's military for seizing the "strategic initiative" from Russia -- suggesting that Ukraine had momentum in the war.
Asked whether Ukraine would be able to retake all its territory, Milley said: "The offensives are in the early stages. We're only looking at probably about two weeks so far. And it remains to be seen how far the Ukrainians can press this fight. So I think we'll have to wait and see how the fighting develops."
Elsewhere, the UN atomic watchdog said the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant has been reconnected to the Ukrainian national grid after one of its four power lines was repaired.
The plant had been completely shut down a week ago amid heavy fighting in the area, raising fears of a potential radiation disaster. Russia has taken control of the plant, but it is still operated by Ukrainian personnel.
Near the city of Zaporizhzhya, which is still under Ukrainian control, the Vatican reported that papal envoy Cardinal Konrad Krajewski came under light arms fire as he delivered humanitarian aid in the name of Pope Francis. No one was hurt and it was not clear where the shots came from.
The cardinal is scheduled to visit Kharkiv after previously traveling to Odesa.
Meanwhile, Russia’s TASS news agency quoted local authorities in Russia's Belgorod region as saying Ukrainian shelling from across the border had killed one person in the area. The report could not be independently verified.
Ukrainian authorities say that Russian forces have used the border region to fire missiles into nearby Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city.
In a Twitter update on September 17, British military intelligence said Ukraine continued its offensive operations in the northeast of the country while Russian forces have established a defensive line between the Oskil River and the town of Svatove.
"Russia likely sees maintaining control of this zone as important because it is transited by one of the few main resupply routes Russia still controls from the Belgorod region of Russia," the Defense Ministry said on Twitter.
"Russia will likely attempt to conduct a stubborn defense of this area, but it is unclear whether Russia's frontline forces have sufficient reserves or adequate morale to withstand another concerted Ukrainian assault," it added.
With reporting by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, Reuters, dpa, AP, and AFP
Kyrgyz-Tajik Border Remains Tense Amid Cease-Fire Calls, Mounting Casualties
The border area between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan remained tense, with a new cease-fire in place but amid accusations of shelling by both sides and mounting casualties.
After a relatively quiet period overnight, both sides on September 17 said border villages had been hit by shelling, with reports of additional people hurt on top of the dozens of deaths and injuries earlier claimed by the two Central Asian nations.
Tajik authorities late on September 17 said Kyrgyz forces opened fire with Grad missiles from the Jonoloy District of the Kyrgyz Osh region, aiming toward the Sayliobod rural community of the Lakhsh district of Tajikistan.
Officials said four people had been injured and three houses had been destroyed.
The report could not immediately be independently verified. If confirmed, the attack would appear to indicate a break in a cease-fire agreed to by both sides.
Several hours later, representatives of the two nations agreed on another cease-fire for the tense border areas, with officials saying the region remained "tense."
Earlier in the day, Kyrgyz border guards said a village was briefly shelled by Tajik missiles.
The two former Soviet republics clashed over a border dispute this week, with dozens of casualties reported by both sides.
The Kyrgyz border guard service accused Tajik forces of using tanks, armored personnel carriers, and mortars. Tajikistan, in turn, accused Kyrgyz forces of bombarding an outpost and seven villages with "heavy weaponry" in the same area.
Border issues in Central Asia stem to a large extent from the Soviet era when Moscow tried to divide the region between ethnic groups whose settlements were often located amid those of other ethnicities.
Both countries still host Russian military bases, and Moscow again on September 16 called for a halt in the fighting.
Kyrgyzstan, which on September 16 reported 24 deaths and 87 wounded, said one border village was shelled by mortars for five minutes early on September 17 after an otherwise quiet night.
Kyrgyz hospitals and clinics also treated 129 people wounded in the shelling, authorities said.
Kyrgyzstan's Emergencies Ministry on September 17 declared a state of emergency in the Batken region bordering Tajikistan. The ministry said the decision was taken to ensure the safety of the region’s residents and mobilize “certain forces.”
Kyrgyzstan's Emergencies Ministry had earlier said that 140,000 people were evacuated from the area engulfed by the fighting.
Tajik border guards said on September 16 that several Tajik villages had been struck by Kyrgyz helicopters and drones.
In a statement on September 17, the border service said Kyrgyzstan continues the "deployment of additional military forces and means on the border.”
A senior official from the Tajik Ministry of Health, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told RFE/RL's Tajik Service that 23 civilians and eight military personnel had been killed on the Tajik side since September 14.
A member of the Tajik border guard and several witnesses told RFE/RL's Tajik Service that an additional eight people had been killed in the city of Isfara -- six of them members of one family, including two women and three children. The report could not be independently verified.
In the Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek, and in other cities, volunteers were gathering humanitarian aid and donating blood for people affected by the clashes.
Meanwhile, the International Committee of the Red Cross said in a September 17 statement that it was concerned about the upsurge of military activities along the Kyrgyz-Tajik border and its humanitarian consequences.
"While conducting military operations, all feasible precautionary measures must be taken to avoid incidental loss of civilian life, injury to civilians and damage to civilian objects,” Sangeeta Koenig , the head of the ICRC regional delegation in Central Asia, said, adding that “respecting international humanitarian law is an obligation of the parties to the armed conflict.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Death Of Iranian Woman After Arrest Over Hijab Sparks Protests, Strong International Reaction
The death of a 22-year-old Iranian woman three days after she was taken into police custody for allegedly breaking the country's hijab rules has sparked strong reactions both domestically and internationally.
Doctors on September 16 declared Mahsa Amini dead after she showed no brain activity since falling into a coma after being admitted to the hospital, sources told RFE/RL’s Radio Farda.
Eyewitnesses to her arrest told journalists that Amini appeared to have been beaten inside the morality police van while being taken to the detention center.
The report of Amini's death sparked protests in Tehran. Videos posted on social media showed protesters chanting "Death to the dictator" -- a reference to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei -- as drivers honked their car horns in a Tehran square near the hospital where Amini was treated.
The White House on September 16 called Amini's death "unforgivable."
"We are deeply concerned by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was reportedly beaten in custody by Iran's morality police. Her death is unforgivable. We will continue to hold Iranian officials accountable for such human right abuses," President Joe Biden's national-security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said on Twitter.
Robert Malley, the U.S. envoy for Iran who is involved in efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, said those responsible for her death must be held accountable.
"Mahsa Amini's death after injuries sustained in custody for an 'improper' hijab is appalling," he said on Twitter. "Iran must end its violence against women for exercising their fundamental rights."
Amnesty International also reacted, calling for an investigation into the “suspicious” death.
"The so-called 'morality police' in Tehran arbitrarily arrested her three days before her death while enforcing the country's abusive, degrading and discriminatory forced veiling laws. All agents and officials responsible must face justice," the human rights group added.
Amini had traveled from the western Iranian province of Kurdistan to Tehran to meet relatives when she was arrested on September 13.
A few hours after her arrest, her family was informed that Amini had been hospitalized.
Mojgan Amini, Mahsa's mother, told RFE/RL in an interview shortly before the news of her daughter's death that her family has filed a complaint with the Tehran police.
"My daughter was in perfect health before her arrest," she said.
The media center of the Tehran police department has denied eyewitness claims that Amini was beaten, saying she was transferred to one of the police departments in Tehran for "justification and education" about the hijab when she "suddenly suffered a heart problem."
Amini's death also provoked widespread reaction in social networks.
American actress Leah Remini asked her followers to join her in sharing Mahsa's name and story.
"The fact that she was arrested for the improper wearing of the hijab makes it even more horrifying," Remini said in a tweet.
Some Iranian lawmakers have also criticized the behavior of police over the incident, while President Ebrahim Raisi has asked the interior minister to investigate the case.
In a statement on September 16, Tehran police insisted "there was no physical encounter" between officers and Amini.
Police said Amini had suffered a heart attack after being taken to the station to be "educated.”
Closed-circuit television footage carried by state TV appeared to show a woman identified as Amini falling over after getting up from her seat to speak to an official at a police station. RFE/RL could not verify the video.
Asghar Farhadi, the well-known film director, wrote on Instagram that in the face of the "endless cruelty" of the authorities, "we have put ourselves to sleep."
The notorious Guidance Patrols, or morality police, have become increasingly active and violent. Videos have emerged on social media appearing to show officers detaining women, forcing them into vans, and whisking them away.
The hijab -- the head covering worn by Muslim women -- became compulsory in public for Iranian women and girls over the age of 9 after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Many Iranian women have flouted the rule over the years and pushed the boundaries of what officials say is acceptable clothing.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
UN Allows Ukraine's Zelenskiy To Prerecord General Assembly Address
The UN General Assembly has voted to let Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy address next week's annual meeting of world leaders in a prerecorded video.
The 193-member General Assembly voted 101-7 with 19 abstentions to allow Zelenskiy to use the format for his address as opposed to requiring him to travel to New York to make his speech in person.
The decision gives Zelenskiy a big political stage at the meeting, which Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend.
Russia, Belarus, Cuba, North Korea, Eritrea, Nicaragua, and Syria were the seven countries that voted against granting Zelenskiy the exception.
Ukraine's UN mission had argued that Zelenskiy "cannot participate in-person at the meetings of the General Assembly due to ongoing Russian aggression against Ukraine."
Dmitry Polyansky, Russia's deputy UN ambassador, said Moscow was always in favor of "in-person diplomacy at the UN," but accused Western countries of a double standard.
Polyansky told the General Assembly the representatives of African countries, who frequently encounter similar difficulties traveling to New York, have been refused.
An amendment submitted by Belarus that would have allowed any world leader to address the assembly in a prerecorded video message failed.
For the past two years world leaders have been allowed to submit their speeches in prerecorded videos because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but this year they are expected to travel to New York to speak to the UN General Assembly in person.
Within a week of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine launched on February 24, nearly three-quarters of the General Assembly voted to reprimand Moscow and demand it withdraw its troops. Three weeks ago the assembly again denounced Russia for creating a "dire" humanitarian situation.
Based on reporting by Reuters and dpa
Belarusian 'Railway Guerrilla' Sentenced To 15 Years In Prison
A court in the eastern Belarusian city of Vitsebsk has sentenced a man to 15 years in prison on charges of damaging railways to disrupt the supply of Russian arms and troops to war-torn Ukraine.
The Vitsebsk regional court sentenced Syarhey Kanavalau on September 16 after finding him guilty during a closed-door hearing of preparing and implementing an act of terrorism and premeditated acts to incite ethnic and social hatred.
The Interior Ministry said earlier that Kanavalau, who worked at the railway system's security unit in Vitsebsk, was suspected of planning to damage a system that ensures the safety of railway traffic.
Kanavalau, who has been declared a political prisoner by human rights organizations in Belarus, is one of an estimated 60 activists arrested for their alleged involvement in damaging railways to impede the progress of Russian troops and arms headed to Ukraine as part of Moscow's unprovoked invasion.
The other cases are still being investigated.
The campaign called "railway war" was initiated in Belarus by a group called BYPOL. Those involved in the campaign have been nicknamed "railway guerrillas."
Belarus is not a direct participant in the war in Ukraine, but it has provided logistical support to Russia for the invasion by allowing Russian forces to enter Ukraine via Belarusian territory.
Western countries have slapped Belarus with an ever-increasing list of financial sanctions in response to its efforts to aid the Russian invasion.
With reporting by Zerkalo
Kazakh Opposition Politician Quanyshalin Announces Decision To Run For President
Kazakh opposition politician Zhasaral Quanyshalin has announced his decision to take part in the country's next presidential election and asked NGOs to help him get his name on the ballot.
In his video statement on Facebook on September 16, Quanyshalin called on nongovernmental organizations that have at least nine branches across the country to help him get registered as a candidate as required under Kazakh election law.
Quanyshalin is the second politician to express his willingness to run for president in the Central Asian country since President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev announced on September 1 that the next presidential poll would be held more than two years ahead of schedule.
Toqaev said he plans to take part in the election, the date of which is expected to be set next week.
The 73-year-old Quanyshalin was a lawmaker in 1994-95. He later turned into a staunch critic of the government and tried several times to register a political party, but his attempts were rejected.
Jailed Russian Journalist Ponomarenko Says She Attempted Suicide In Detention Center
Russian journalist Maria Ponomarenko, who was detained in April on accusations of discrediting the Russian armed forces with "fake" social-media posts about the war in Ukraine, says she attempted suicide by cutting her wrists to protest her pretrial incarceration.
Ponomarenko told the Altai regional court on September 16 that she suffers depression, claustrophobia, and histrionic personality disorder, and therefore needs to be transferred to house arrest to be with her daughters, but the court rejected her appeal and remanded her in custody until at least September 29.
In early September Ponomarenko was placed in a punitive solitary cell for breaking a window that was covered by paper.
"Being placed in a cell with windows covered by paper I consider torture. I do not impose any danger to society. The only person I could inflict damages on because of depression is myself," Ponomarenko said at the hearing, speaking over a video link.
Ponomarenko, who is currently in pretrial detention in the Siberian city of Barnaul, was arrested in St. Petersburg and later transferred to her native city, where she worked for the RusNews website.
She said in July that she was forcibly taken to a psychiatric clinic, where she was ordered to undergo a "psychiatric evaluation" and forcibly injected with unknown substances when she demanded her personal belongings or hygiene items.
The psychiatric evaluation of criminal suspects does not include any injections.
Ponomarenko, who is the mother of two young children, faces up to 10 years in prison for a Telegram post about the Russian air strike on a theater on March 16 in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol in which hundreds of civilians were killed.
A Russian law passed in early March criminalizes the dissemination of "fake" reports that purportedly "discredit the armed forces."
With reporting by RusNews and OVD-Info
