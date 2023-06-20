News
Russian Defense Minister Warns Kyiv Of Repercussions If It Attacks Crimea With Western Missiles
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu warned Ukraine on June 20 of "immediate retaliation" if Kyiv attacks Crimea with Western missiles. "Leaders of the Ukrainian armed forces plan to shell Russian territory, including [Ukraine’s Russia-annexed] Crimea, with [U.S.-made] HIMARS and [British-made] Storm Shadow missiles," Shoigu said, adding that the use of such missiles "outside the zone of the special military operation would signify the United States' and Great Britain's full-fledged involvement in the conflict and will lead to immediate strikes on decision-making centers in Ukraine." In recent weeks Crimea and Russian regions bordering Ukraine have reported several drone attacks on their territory. Kyiv has not commented on the matter.
Scholz Calls On China To Raise Pressure On Russia Over Ukraine War
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says he called on China to use its influence over Russia more in regards to the war in Ukraine. Speaking alongside China's premier, Li Qiang, after bilateral talks in Berlin, Scholz also said China should not supply weapons to Russia and that the war in Ukraine should not become a frozen conflict. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Moscow Court Fines Viber, Telegram Over Content Related To War In Ukraine
A Moscow court has ordered Viber and Telegram to pay fines for failing to delete information about Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. A magistrate court in the Russian capital ruled in separate hearings on June 20 that Telegram and Viber must pay 4 million rubles ($47,600), and 1 million ($11,900), respectively, for failing to delete "false information" about the war in Ukraine. The fines are the latest in a series of rulings in recent months against Google, Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Telegram, and TikTok on similar charges that the social media platforms are not heeding Russia's Internet laws.
Russian Sisters Die In 'Traffic Accident' After Another Sister Committed Suicide
Police in Russia's North Caucasus region of Kabardino-Balkaria are investigating the deaths of three sisters who died after their car fell off a cliff and caught fire days after their sister committed suicide. Police said they were looking into the possible suicide of the three women aged 48, 43, and 42, who might have been under pressure from relatives over the alleged suicide of another sibling last week. The women's brother claimed earlier that one of the sisters had told him by phone that they planned to kill themselves. Rights watchdogs have raised the issue of domestic violence across Russia for years. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Caucasus.Realities, click here.
Andrew Tate, Three Others Indicted In Romania On Human Trafficking, Rape Charges
Divisive social media personality Andrew Tate, his brother Tristan, and two Romanian female suspects were sent to trial by Romanian prosecutors on June 20 on charges of organizing a criminal group on Romania's territory, trafficking and sexually exploiting women, rape and other crimes. The four suspects, who are currently under house arrest, deny all the charges. Romanian law provides for the case to be first verified for its legality by a judge before the actual trial starts. Former kickboxer Andrew Tate, 36, has dual U.S. and British citizenship. He has nearly 7 million followers on Twitter. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Romanian Service, click here.
Russia-Installed Police In Crimea Detain Two Crimean Tatar Brothers
Russia-imposed police in Ukraine's Moscow-annexed Crimea have detained two Crimean Tatar brothers -- Dzhafer and Alim Alyustayev, for unspecified reasons after searching their homes on June 20, the Crimean Solidarity human rights group says. According to the group, in the first quarter of 2023 alone, Russia-installed law enforcement officers arrested 49 Crimean Tatars on politically motivated charges. Since illegally annexing Crimea in 2014, Russia has put pressure on Crimean Tatars, the peninsula's indigenous ethnic group, many of whom openly protested the annexation. Dozens of Crimean Tatars have been sentenced to lengthy prison terms by Russian authorities on extremism charges since then. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Crimea.Realities, click here.
Former RFE/RL Correspondent In Siberia Rejects Offer To Sign Military Contract
A former RFE/RL correspondent in Siberia who was sentenced in March to eight months of correctional work over his online posts about Russian forces attacking civilian infrastructure in Ukraine was offered a contract to join Russia's armed forces involved in the invasion of Ukraine. Andrei Novashov, who does not have any military experience, told RFE/RL on June 20 that he rejected the offer, and said he refuses to die for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Novashov says the offer was politically motivated as he was found guilty in March of discrediting Russian armed forces. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, slick here.
Russian Ex-Security Officer Reportedly Rearrested After Escaping Following His Deportation From Poland
A former officer of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), Emran Navruzbekov, reportedly managed to briefly escape from officers escorting him at Sheremetyevo airport in Moscow following his deportation earlier in June from Poland, where he defected in 2017 but was denied asylum. The Dossier Center investigative group says Navruzbekov had managed to send a phone message to them over the weekend, asking for help and saying that he had managed to escape. However, when after some time Dossier Center journalists tried to call back at the phone number Navruzbekov had used, the alleged owner of the phone, a farmer, claimed that Navruzbekov had been rearrested. No further details were immediately available. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Caucasus.Realities, click here.
Russian Writer Charged With Discrediting Armed Forces After Street Talk
An 82-year-old Russian writer was charged with discrediting Russia's armed forces involved in Moscow's invasion of Ukraine after speaking to a man while selling his books in a park in the city of Perm. Artyom Faizulin, a lawyer for writer Aleksandr Nikonov, said on June 20 that the man who talked to his client reported to the police that Nikonov recommended that he should not to go to the war in Ukraine and should instead listen to what opposition activists are saying about Russia's aggression. Investigators then checked Nikonov’s books and defined them as "literature aimed at discrediting the Russian Federation's armed forces." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Russian Activist Who Gave Interview To Jailed U.S. Reporter Released From Pretrial Detention
An activist from the Urals city of Yekaterinburg has been released from pretrial detention where he was placed in April after being interviewed by Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and helping him before the U.S. journalist himself was arrested on espionage charges.
A court in Yekaterinburg ruled to release Yaroslav Shirshikov but ordered him not to leave the city as the investigation into his case continues.
Shirshikov was detained and charged with the "justification of terrorism" after police searched his home on April 18.
The charge against the activist stems from a recent post on Telegram in which he said that Vladlen Tatarsky -- the pen name of prominent pro-Kremlin blogger Maksim Fomin, who was killed in an apparent assassination in St. Petersburg in early April -- was "a thug."
Tatarsky was known for his support of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and support for Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region. Shirshikov wrote in his post that he did not feel sorry about his death.
In his interview with Gershkovich, Shirshikov also talked about the attitude in Russian society toward the notorious Wagner mercenary group, a private company that has been at the forefront of fighting in Ukraine.
Gershkovich had been reporting on Russia for more than five years at the time of his arrest. He is a fluent Russian-speaker, the son of emigres who left the Soviet Union for the United States during the Cold War.
Shirshikov broke the news about Gershkovich's detention in Yekaterinburg in late March.
U.S. citizen Gershkovich, his employer, The Wall Street Journal, and the U.S. government have all rejected the claim that he was involved in espionage.
If convicted, Shirshikov, a professional public relations expert, may face up to seven years in prison.
In July last year, Shirshikov was fined for openly criticizing the war in Ukraine.
With reporting by It's My City
Russian Court Sentences Former Ukrainian Fighter To 16 Years In Prison On Terrorism Charges
A Russian court sentenced former Ukrainian fighter Denys Muryha on June 20 to 16 years in prison on charges of offering military training to conduct terrorist acts, and joining a paramilitary group called Aydar, which fought against Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine in 2014. Muryha is a resident of Ukraine's Luhansk region, parts of which are controlled by Russia. He was tried as a Russian citizen. According to court documents, Muryha had joined Aydar not later than January 2015. However, by that time Aydar did not exist as it had officially been turned into the Ukrainian Army's 24th special battalion. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Russian Pilot Sentenced To Six Years Over Deadly Plane Landing In 2019
A Russian court on June 20 sentenced pilot Denis Yevdokimov to six years in a colony settlement over a plane crash in 2019 that killed 41 people. A colony settlement is a dormitory-like penitentiary located near an industrial facility where convicts work alongside regular employees. Yevdokimov, who pleaded not guilty to the charge of violating safety rules while operating a plane, was the crew leader of the Russian-made Sukhoi Superjet 100, which caught fire during an emergency landing at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport. Investigators say the crew violated instructions after the plane bounced off the runway, which led to the deadly crash. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
General Electric Stops Servicing Gas Turbines At Russian Thermal Power Plants
General Electric (GE) has stopped servicing GE-made gas turbines installed at Russian thermal power plants with extended sanctions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine coming into force. The Kommersant daily cited officials from several thermal plants in Russia as saying that the servicing of turbines produced by the U.S. company had stopped as of June 19, adding that GE may also stop spare parts supplies for its turbines in several important thermal power plants across Russia. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
- By AFP
Pakistani Businessman And Son Aboard Missing Titanic Sub
A prominent Pakistani businessman and his son are among five people aboard a submersible that has gone missing while exploring the wreckage of the Titanic in the North Atlantic, their family said on June 20. The 6.5-meter tourist craft, operated by OceanGate Expeditions, began its descent on June 18 but lost contact with the surface less than two hours later, according to authorities. Shahzada Dawood -- the vice-chairman of the Karachi headquartered conglomerate Engro -- and his son Suleman were aboard the vessel, which is equipped with only 96 hours of oxygen supply, a family statement said.
- By dpa
Temperatures Likely To Hit 50 Degrees Celsius Amid Heat Wave In Pakistan
Pakistan is bracing for a heat wave with temperatures expected to climb as high as 50 degrees Celsius in the country’s most populous province where people have been asked to stay indoors. “Temperatures are expected to climb as high as 50 degrees in southern Punjab and some areas of Sindh,” chief meteorologist Sardar Sarfraz told the dpa news agency on June 20. The Pakistan Meteorological Department issued an advisory saying day temperatures are likely to remain 4 to 6 degrees higher than normal in Punjab and some parts of Sindh. Temperatures in northern areas, home to over 7,000 glaciers, are expected to be 2 to 4 degrees above normal. The sweltering conditions will continue to persist from June 20 through June 24.
Investigation Based On Leaked Emails Shows How Russian Oligarchs Are Avoiding Sanctions
An investigation by a group of journalists led by IStories and the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) has revealed details on how Russian President Vladimir Putin's inner circle has scrambled to hide assets amid waves of international sanctions imposed on Russia since it illegally annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula and its subsequent full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
The groups said in a report released on June 20 that it based its findings on a leak of more than 50,000 emails and documents sent between 2013 and 2020, which shows how the billionaire brothers Boris and Arkady Rotenberg, childhood friends of Putin, move companies around the world "like chess pieces, new bank accounts opening just as others were closed, and ownership structures morphing in response to new sanctions or questions from regulators."
The investigation, which involved more than 60 journalists, did not give any details on how the emails were obtained.
"The Rotenberg Files show that despite sanctions, not only were members of Putin’s family and his cronies able to keep many of their luxury assets abroad, but they were also able to continue investing in foreign assets," said IStories Editor In Chief Roman Anin. IStories is a nonprofit media outlet founded by Russia’s top investigative journalists.
"For the first time, the public can see a fuller picture of the complex tactics used behind the scenes to dodge accountability," Anin added.
Sanctions against many of Russia's wealthiest people were first imposed by many Western nations after the 2014 annexation of Crimea by Moscow. Since launching its dull-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Russia has been hit with 11 more rounds of sanctions by the European Union -- targeting 1,571 people and 241 companies and affecting tens of billions of dollars in assets -- as well as from Washington and many other global allies.
The asset freezes and visa bans have sent many of Russia's wealthiest people scurrying to find safe havens for assets abroad with the assistance of many people in the West, the investigation showed.
“These oligarchs are sanctioned by the West in an attempt to punish them, and yet undermining these sanctions would be impossible without Western enablers -- lawyers, bankers, consultants, and other professionals,” said OCCRP Editor-in-Chief Miranda Patrucic.
“The armies are not just on the battlefield -- they’re in offices in Europe and the U.S., fueling this system to the detriment of citizens across the world,” she added.
Belarusian Rights Defender Sentenced To 7 Years For Working On Report That Was Critical Of Police
Human rights defender Nasta Loyka has been sentenced to seven years in prison by a court in Minsk for helping in the writing of a report on the persecution of the anarchist community in Belarus in 2018. Judge Alenna Shylko handed down the punishment on June 20 after a trial held behind closed doors. Loyka, who has been arrested several times for her human rights activities, said she will appeal the sentence. The report was highly critical of police over their treatment of anarchists and anti-fascists as well as of left-wing and social activists. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
More Than 9,000 Ukrainian Civilians Killed, Almost 16,000 Wounded Since Start Of War, Says UN
The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights says that, as of June 18, 9,083 Ukrainian civilians had been killed and 15,779 wounded since the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion in February last year. In June alone, 112 civilians were confirmed killed and 445 were wounded, the UN said in a statement on June 19, warning that the actual toll is likely to be much higher. Most of the victims were killed by heavy artillery fire as well as missile and air strikes, the UN said. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Ukraine Meets Two Out Of Seven Conditions To Launch EU Membership Talks, Sources Say
A European Union report will this week say that Ukraine has met two out of seven conditions to start membership negotiations, two EU sources said, with the bloc's executive set to highlight progress made despite the war triggered by Russia's invasion. In a highly symbolic move, Brussels granted Ukraine formal membership candidate status a year ago -- four months after Russia, Kyiv's Soviet-era overlord, attacked the country amid its efforts to pursue integration with the West. But the EU set seven conditions for launching accession negotiations, including judicial reform and curbing endemic corruption. Ukraine has called for talks to start this year. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Amnesty International Flags Pakistan Over Treatment Of Afghan Refugees
The Amnesty International rights group has appealed "urgently" to Pakistan to stop "arbitrarily arresting and harassing" Afghan refugees, many of whom are running from ill-treatment by Taliban militants in their own country. "“It is deeply concerning that the situation of Afghan refugees in Pakistan is not receiving due international attention," Dinushika Dissanayake, Amnesty’s deputy regional director for South Asia, said in a June 20 statement marking UN World Refugee Day. Amnesty said that, since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021, many who fled to Pakistan have been subjected to "waves of arbitrary detentions, arrests, and the threat of deportation."
Ukrainian Capital, Cities Hit By Deadly Russian Attacks On Civilian Infrastructure
Russia launched another large-scale missile, drone, and artillery attack on Kyiv and several other Ukrainian cities early on June 20, killing at least two people, regional authorities and the military said on June 20.
A 27-year-old man was killed in Russian shelling of the southern city of Kherson, the head of the region's military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported on June 20.
In the northwestern Sumy region, one civilian was killed by Russian shelling overnight, the regional administration reported on June 20.
The air defenses of the Ukrainian capital repelled a "massive" Russian drone attack overnight, destroying about 20 Iranian-made drones, Serhiy Popko, the governor of Kyiv region, said on Telegram.
"Another massive air attack on the capital. This time the enemy used unmanned aerial vehicles, according to preliminary information -- Shahed drones," Popko said, adding that the attack was the first on Kyiv in the last 18 days.
The air raid alert lasted for more than three hours in Kyiv, Popko said. There was no immediate information about victims or damages.
Ukraine's air defense said that it had shot down 32 out of a total of 35 Iranian-made drones.
The Zaporizhzhya and Lviv regions were also targeted by Russian strikes overnight.
In Zaporizhzhya, the attack targeted communications and housing developments as well as farming enterprises, regional military administration chief Yuriy Malashko said.
A critical infrastructure target was also hit in Lviv, regional Governor Maksym Kozytskiy said.
The latest wave of attacks came after the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said that, as of June 18, 9,083 Ukrainian civilians had been killed and 15,779 wounded since the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion in February last year.
In June alone, 112 civilians were confirmed killed and 445 were wounded, the UN said in a statement on June 19, warning that the actual toll is likely to be much higher.
Most of the victims were killed by heavy artillery fire as well as missile and air strikes, the UN said.
On the battlefield, Russian troops have become more active in the Lyman-Kupiansk areas of the Donetsk region, said Serhiy Cherevatiy, a spokesman for the Eastern Group of Ukraine's Armed Forces.
Amid incremental progress of Ukraine's counteroffensive, the Ukrainian military's General Staff said on June 20 that Russian troops focused their main efforts on conducting defensive operations and preventing the advance of Ukrainian forces, using reserves, "trying to restore lost ground."
On June 19, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar told state television that it was "quite difficult for Ukrainian defenders to advance, because the enemy threw all their available forces into stopping the offensive."
She was speaking after intense fighting took place on June 19 as Kyiv tried to dislodge Russian troops from southern areas.
RFE/RL cannot confirm reports of battlefield developments by either side in areas of the heaviest fighting.
WATCH: A Ukrainian tank unit played a key role in a recent counteroffensive operation that managed to recapture several villages in the Donetsk region. The tank crew claims to have advanced more than 6 kilometers along the Mokri Yaly River in the hotly contested region. RFE/RL's Roman Pahulych visited the soldiers near the front line and spoke with the unit's commander about the close-quarter tank maneuvers.
On the diplomatic front, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on June 20 said he had called on China to use its influence over Russia more in regard to the war in Ukraine.
Speaking alongside China's Premier Li Qiang after bilateral talks in the German capital, Scholz also said China should not supply weapons to Russia and that the war in Ukraine should not become a frozen conflict.
China is Russia's largest economic partner for Russia, which has been hit by biting Western sanctions following its unprovoked invasion on Ukraine in February last year. The trade volume between Beijing and Moscow amounted to a record $190 billion last year.
According to customs data published on June 20, Chinese imports of Russian oil last month reached their highest level since the invasion -- 9.71 million tons.
In Brussels, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said the European Union asked member states to provide 50 billion euros ($55 billion) more to support Ukraine over the next four years.
"This financial reserve will allow us really to calibrate our financial support according to the evolution of the situation on the ground," von der Leyen said.
With reporting by dpa and Reuters
More Iranian Teachers Summoned Amid Government Clampdown
Five more teachers who supported anti-government protests in Iran have been summoned to the Revolutionary Court, the latest in a series of similar moves, including trials, of teachers in other cities across the country.
The Iranian Teachers' Union's Coordination Council has confirmed the collective summons of teachers and cultural rights activists in the central Iranian city of Yazd.
Three of the teachers, Ahmad Changizi, Mehdi Kalantari, and Hamideh Zare, were previously arrested following a nationwide teachers' rally in May 2022, which coincided with Teacher's Day in Yazd. The other two are Mansor Mirzaei and Mohammad Fakhralhosseini.
The charges levelled against the five teachers are similar to those brought against teachers and cultural rights activists during the collective trials in Shiraz and Ahvaz.
The offenses include "membership in groups with the aim of disrupting the country's security" and "assembly and collusion with the intention of disrupting internal security," due to their presence at a teachers' protest rally.
Eight teachers were tried in the Shiraz Revolutionary Court on June 10 and a week later found guilty and handed prison sentences ranging from between two years and five years.
One the teachers in Shiraz, Asghar Amirzadegan, was called to the Firozabad City Court of Justice before his sentence was issued by the Shiraz Revolutionary Court, so a suspended sentence he was previously issued due to his labor union activities could be executed.
The Iranian Teachers' Union's Coordination Council said in a statement that since May 2022, security institutions had "unsheathed the sword of repression against associations and trade unions of educators and are trying in every way and with any kind of false accusations to extinguish the bright sun of teachers' demands."
Unrest -- including several protests by teachers -- has rattled Iran since last summer in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of welfare support. Labor law in Iran does not recognize the right of workers to form independent unions.
The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody in September for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly breathed new life into the unrest, which officials across the country have tried to quell with harsh -- and sometimes deadly -- measures.
The activist HRANA news agency says that more than 500 people have been killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Thousands have been arrested in the clampdown, with the judiciary handing down harsh sentences -- including the death penalty -- to protesters.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Denmark Pledges Aid To Ukraine's Military Of More Than $3 Billion
Denmark's military support to Ukraine will be increased to 21.9 billion Danish crowns ($3.21 billion) during 2023-2028, the Danish Defense Ministry said in a statement on June 19. The aid will be delivered through a fund that Denmark set up in March as part of the country's ambition "to be among the most significant supporters of Ukraine." The fund was set at 7 billion Danish crowns, to be spent on humanitarian, business recovery, and military needs. It is not immediately clear how much aid has been paid out.
- By Current Time
Ukraine's Defense Chief Points To Support From European Partners, Hopes To Liberate Crimea
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov in an interview with Current Time on June 19 provided few details about Ukraine's ongoing counteroffensive but stressed the importance of the military support Kyiv is receiving from European countries and his hopes to celebrate his 58th birthday next year in Crimea.
Reznikov highlighted in the interview that the Netherlands and Denmark have agreed to train Ukrainian military pilots, engineers, mechanics, and technicians to make it possible for Ukraine to get F-16 fighter jets from the West. According to Reznikov, Ukrainian pilots need four-to-six weeks to get trained to operate F-16s.
He also noted a tank agreement with Lithuania and Poland that calls for establishing a maintenance hub in Poland for Leopard tanks that have been supplied to Ukraine.
In addition, Estonia and Luxemburg have supported the proposal to create an IT coalition to assist Ukraine to conduct its counteroffensive against occupying Russian armed forces, he said.
In excerpts released ahead of the publication of the full interview, Reznikov said Ukraine's ongoing counteroffensive was facing more difficulties than last year's push to liberate the Kharkiv region and parts of the Kherson region due to a different landscape and weather conditions.
The Ukrainian armed forces have suffered losses, he said without providing specifics. But he said Ukrainian officials do everything they can to avoid losses and "cherish every soldier's life," while the Russians do not care about losses and send their troops to "the meat grinder."
Reznikov also reflected on the day that Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, saying that within hours on February 24, 2022, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktar Khrenin called him and offered on behalf of Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to sign an agreement on capitulation.
Reznikov said he responded immediately, thanking Khrenin for his attempt to mediate and telling him that the only capitulation he would sign would be Russia's.
Referring to more recent calls by some politicians and activists to start talks with Russia to stop the war, Reznikov said that "all attempts to reach some agreements have been destroyed by the Russians."
Many have lined up to try to "reconcile us," and it has turned into a trend, Reznikov said.
"That means it is what Russians want. Why? Because they feel that they are losing what they call a 'special military operation,' they need a pause, to get rested, to lick up their wounds, and come to us with a new war, after which they will launch a war against Europe, I have no doubts about it," Reznikov said.
Reznikov also expressed confidence during the interview that Russian-occupied Crimea will be liberated along with other Ukrainian territories currently held by Russia.
He said that when U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said goodbye to him at the recent Ramstein talks, Austin congratulated him on his upcoming birthday (June 18) and told him that all the defense ministers in the Ramstein group wished him all the best but added that he must invite all of them for dinner.
Reznikov agreed and predicted his next birthday will be celebrated in liberated Crimea.
Canada Places Sanctions On Iranian Judges Over Alleged Rights Abuses
The Canadian government on June 19 said it imposed sanctions on Iranian judges over alleged human rights abuses, adding that the step would prohibit dealings with them and freeze any assets they may have held in Canada. "Today's sanctions list seven individuals for their role in gross and systematic human rights violations in Iran's criminal justice system, notably Iran's Revolutionary Courts," the Canadian government said in a statement. Canada said the judges and their courts had issued "notorious" death sentences and harsh prison terms following "sham trials and based on evidence gathered under torture." To see the original story by Reuters, click here.
