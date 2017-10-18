Socialite Ksenia Sobchak Announces Candidacy For Russian Presidency

Ksenia Sobchak, the Russian socialite, TV personality, opposition activist, and daughter of a former St. Petersburg mayor, said she will run in Russia’s presidential election in March, a challenge to President Vladimir Putin, who is widely expected to stand for reelection.

In a short video posted to her Instagram account and her website October 18, Sobchak said her candidacy would serve as a way to cast a protest vote, a "vote against all," she said -- a reference to a feature that was common on many Russian election ballots until it was outlawed in 2006.

"There used to be the option of voting against all. It guaranteed that your vote would not be given to anyone. But this option was taken away so that our votes are even easier to steal, so the authorities can remain in power for even longer," she said.

"I am 36 and like any other citizen of Russia, I now have the right to participate in the presidential election. I have decided to exercise that right," she said, appearing in a light-blue, loose-fitting shirt and wearing her trademark glasses.

"I want to return the chance to vote against all. This is our peaceful, lawful way to say: 'Enough is enough, guys. We're fed up with you. Together we are very strong,' she said. "Whatever they promise, for what they speak out, we are speaking out in opposition. Against them. Against all."

The decision by Sobchak, whose father was a political mentor to Putin in the 1990s, roils the nascent effort to come up with a viable rival to Putin, who has ruled the country more or less for 17 years and remains widely popular.

Putin has given hints that he would stand for a fourth term as president, but has not formally announced a decision.

If Putin does run, he is expected to win easily. For that reason, some political observers have suggested Sobchak’s candidacy was merely a way to help Putin’s credibility.

The crusading lawyer Aleksei Navalny has vowed to run in the race, and he has built a formidable base among Russians, particularly younger voters, who have taken to his message of fighting corruption among top government officials.

However, Russian courts have convicted him of criminal charges that he and his supporters have lambasted as politically motivated. Election officials have said his conviction makes him ineligible to run under Russian law.

There was no immediate response from Navalny or his Anticorruption Foundation. He is currently serving a 20-day sentence imposed earlier month by a Moscow court that found him guilty of repeatedly violating laws regulating protests and demonstrations.

Last month, however, Navalny publicly mocked the idea of Sobchak standing for office, saying she would be endorsed by the Kremlin as the liberal rival to Putin.



"They need a caricature liberal candidate, especially if they don't want to register me. They'll say, 'We won't allow Navalny [to run] because he's a criminal extremist, but look, here is Ksenia Sobchak. She says everything the opposition wants,'" Navalny told his followers on YouTube on September 21.

The decision is a reversal for Sobchak, who earlier derided leaked reports that said the Kremlin was looking for female candidates as a way to give the March election more legitimacy.

Sobchak, who has been dubbed Russia’s equivalent of Paris Hilton in the past, is the daughter of Anatoly Sobchak, who was mayor of St. Petersburg between 1991-1996 and, most notably, a mentor to Putin, who served in the mayor’s office.

