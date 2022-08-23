News
Russia Cancels Rock Group's Performance After Singer Dedicates Song To Colleagues Who Fled
Russian authorities have canceled the performance of a rock group at a Moscow festival after the lead singer dedicated a song to other artists who fled the country following the invasion of Ukraine.
Splean lead singer Aleksandr Vasilyev confirmed to Kommersant that his group would not be performing at the August 26 concert at a state-owned arena in the Russian capital.
Russia has been canceling dozens of performances around the country of artists who dare to express disapproval of the February invasion of Ukraine to prevent them from influencing the general population and weakening support for the war. Several artists have voluntarily chosen to leave the country or halt their tours since the launch of the invasion.
Kommersant noted that the cancelation of Splean differed from other cases as Vasilyev made no direction mention of the war in Ukraine or of Russia’s leadership.
Walking onto the stage in Voronezh in Central Russia on August 20, Vasilyev told the audience that it was a pleasure to see so many people who “show mercy, compassion, humanity, and who do not accept cruelty, violence and murder.”
He then dedicated the hit song, Vkhoda Net (No Exit), to other rock groups whose members fled the country earlier this year, saying he hoped they would return so “we can sing for you here.”
Splean’s performance was removed from the online broadcast recording posted on the Internet and rumors of the group's cancelation at the August 26 concert soon began to circulate. Splean was to be among the headliners at the Moscow concert.
“The group has been canceled, in essence, for words about mood and emotions, and not about what their cause is. And also for respect for their colleagues,” Kommersant wrote.
Reports: U.S. To Announce $3 billion In New Military Aid To Ukraine
The United States is expected to announce a new security assistance package for Ukraine totaling about $3 billion as it tries to beat back invading Russian forces.
President Joe Biden's administration could make the announcement as early as August 24 to coincide with Ukraine's Independence Day, a U.S. official told media.
The tranche would be the single largest aid package to Ukraine since Russia launched its unprovoked invasion six months ago.
U.S. military aid, including the transfer of multiple rocket launchers and howitzers, has played a major role in helping Ukraine grind down Russia’s larger and better-equipped forces on the eastern front.
The U.S. official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, did not disclose what weapons would be transferred to Ukraine under the latest tranche.
The United States has provided $10.6 billion in military assistance to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's government since Feb. 24.
Separately, Germany said on the same day that it will soon ship more than 500 million euros' ($499.3 million) worth of weapons to Ukraine.
Earlier this year Germany wrestled with the question of whether it should supply armaments to Ukraine, resulting in long delays that were the subject of considerable criticism both domestically and abroad.
The U.S. and German announcements come amid fears that Russia could launch missile strikes on Ukrainian cities on August 24 as citizens celebrate 31 years of independence from Moscow.
With reporting by AP, Bloomberg, and Reuters
Zelenskiy Vows To Get Crimea Back Under Ukraine's Control
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has vowed that Ukraine will recapture its annexed peninsula of Crimea from Russia by any means it considered right, emphasizing that Kyiv would not consult other countries before doing so.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
"Crimea was and is Ukraine,” Zelenskiy said on August 23 during the Crimea Platform, an annual forum organized by Kyiv to ensure Russia's forceful annexation of the peninsula and its repression of citizens living there remains in the global spotlight.
Leaders of dozens of countries and international organizations took part in the one-day event, mostly via videolinks due to the ongoing Russian invasion.
Zelenskiy told the conference that Moscow's rule has brought environmental damage, economic decline, social repression, and militarism to Crimea and the Black Sea region.
Russia took control of Crimea from Ukraine in March 2014 following the overthrow of Kremlin-leaning President Viktor Yanukovch a month earlier. Moscow sought to legitimize its annexation with a staged referendum dismissed as illegal by at least 100 countries.
Over the past eight years Russia has ramped up the number of troops, equipment, and weapons on the peninsula. It served as a launching point for its invasion of Kyiv-controlled Ukraine in February.
Russia has launched at least 750 different cruise missiles from Crimea into Kyiv-controlled territories, destroying hundreds of civilian faciltiies, including schools, residential buildings, and hospitals, Zelenskiy told the audience.
"And that is why Ukraine's restoration of control over the Crimean Peninsula will be a historic anti-war step in Europe," Zelenskiy said.
Crimea is of strategic importance to Moscow as it is home to its Black Sea fleet. Analysts say it will be difficult for Kyiv to regain control of the peninsula.
Female Political Prisoners Ink Letter Deploring Conditions At Tehran's Evin Prison
A group of female political prisoners incarcerated in Iran's notorious Evin prison have published a letter expressing concern about the conditions they endure at the institution.
Signed by Hasti Amiri, Narges Adib, Fariba Asadi, Sepideh Gholian, Gelareh Abbasi, Saba Kordafshari, Alieh Motlebzadeh, Narges Mohammadi, and other prisoners, the letter emphasizes concerns over a sharp rise in the number of inmates and worries about the spread of the coronavirus in the women's ward.
The signatories to the letter noted that the lack of suitable space for isolating and quarantining infected inmates is endangering the lives of everyone in the prison.
The Evin prison -- and many other penal institutions in Iran -- has a long history of poor conditions.
In March, hacktivist group Edalat-e Ali, which claims to work inside Iran to expose the "true face of the regime," released video footage highlighting inhumane conditions in the country's most-notorious prison.
The footage, provided exclusively to RFE/RL's Radio Farda by Edalat-e Ali (Ali's Justice), shows prisoners lying wall to wall on floors and stacked three-high on metal bunk beds. As the camera moves from open cell to open cell, each equipped with beds for about 30 inmates, it reveals rooms filled with up to 50 inmates.
Previous videos, which were hacked from CCTV cameras and published by Radio Farda among other media outlets in 2021, have shown prison guards assaulting detainees and inhumane conditions at the facility.
Documents leaked by the hacktivist group have detailed how Evin prison authorities took harsh steps to break hunger strikes by prominent prisoners, including the denial of visitation rights and blocking phone access.
The videos prompted the head of Iran's Prisons Organization to issue an apology and take responsibility for the "unacceptable behavior" at the prison, while judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei ordered an investigation.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
- By Current Time
Canada Slaps More Sanctions On Russia, Including Regional Heads, Over Ukraine
Canada has imposed sanctions on 62 more Russian citizens and one defense company over Moscow’s ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
Governors of Russia's 27 regions and members of their families, as well as top managers of Avtomatika, part of state-controlled conglomerate Rostekh, which deals with defense and high-tech industries, are affected by the new sanctions, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on August 23 during the Summit for Heads of State and Government of the International Crimea Platform.
Since Russia launched its full-scale aggression against Ukraine in late February, Canada has closed its air space to Russian aircraft, barred Russian vessels from using Canadian ports and internal waters, banned the sales of luxury items to Russia, and prohibited Canadian banks from conducting transactions with Russia's central bank.
There are now 1,500 Russian citizens and companies on Canada’s sanctions list, including President Vladimir Putin, his two adult daughters, Russian athlete Alina Kabayeva, who is believed to be Putin's current partner, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, central bank Chairwoman Elvira Nabiullina, and many other close associates of the president.
Trudeau also said that Ottawa will continue to counter Russian state-sponsored disinformation by creating a dedicated team to help increase Canada’s capacity to understand, monitor, and detect Russian and other state-sponsored disinformation and enable deeper international collaboration in supporting Ukraine.
Reports: Senior Commander With Iran's Revolutionary Guards Killed In Syria
Iranian media is reporting that General Abolfazl Alijani, a senior commander with the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), has been killed in Syria.
On August 23, the DEFA Press agency identified the commander as a "defender of the shrine," a reference to Iranians who work on behalf of Iran in Syria or Iraq, without providing more details of the attack in which he was killed.
Alijani was a regional commander of the Revolutionary Guards' ground forces in the central city of Isfahan.
According to Iran International, a news outlet associated with the country’s political opposition, Alijani was killed while serving as a “military adviser” in Syria.
Tehran has provided military support to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces since at least 2012 in the form of military advisers and volunteers, but it denies sending its own troops.
Even so, Iranian media have reported the death of a handful of Iranian commanders along with hundreds of Iranian fighters.
The IRGC is a powerful security and military organization that also controls an estimated 40 percent of the Iranian economy.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Kazakh Foreign Ministry Summons Ukrainian Ambassador Over 'Inappropriate' Comments
NUR-SULTAN -- Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry has summoned Ukrainian Ambassador Petro Vrublevskiy over "inappropriate" comments he made in an interview with a Kazakh blogger about Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine that went viral on the Internet and sparked a negative reaction in Russia and among ethnic Russians in Kazakhstan.
In the August 21 video interview, Vrublevskiy answered a question about Russia's war, launched in late February, by saying: "We are trying to kill as many of them as possible. The more Russians we kill now, the less of them our children will have to kill."
The Kazakh Foreign Ministry said in a statement on August 23 that Deputy Foreign Minister Ermukhanbet Konuspaev lodged a protest with Vrublevskiy over the comments.
"The Kazakh side expressed its position that such statements are inappropriate and inconvenient for the activities of the ambassador of a foreign state. Such actions should not harm friendly relations between states," the statement said.
The Association of Russian, Slavic, and Cossack Organizations of Kazakhstan has called on the government to classify Vrublevskiy as a persona non grata.
The Ukrainian Embassy in Kazakhstan has not commented on the situation. Vrublevskiy was not immediately available for comment.
Russia's Investigative Committee said earlier that it plans "to assess" Vrublevskiy's statements.
Kazakhstan, which has aligned itself as Russia's economic ally, has not officially condemned Moscow's military aggression against Ukraine since it was launched six months ago.
Instead Of Release, Belarusian Musician Handed Another 15-Day Jail Term
MINSK -- Belarusian punk-rock musician Ihar Bantser, who was scheduled to be released last weekend after serving a 15-day jail sentence for allegedly spreading extremist materials, has instead been given another 15-day jail term on the same charge.
The Minsk-based Vyasna (Spring) human rights center said on August 23 that the central district court in Minsk sentenced Bantser a day earlier after finding him guilty of the charges. He had been expected to leave jail on August 19 following his completion of a 15-day sentence for the same offense. It has not been made clear what Bantser did to warrant either of the charges.
Last December, Bantser, who is the leader of Mister X punk group, was released after he served 18 months in a so-called open prison after he pulled down his pants and danced in front of a police car during an anti-government rally. Open prison means he lived under strict restrictions in a special dormitory and worked at an industrial facility chosen by the state penitentiary service.
Vyasna also said on August 23 that a court in the southeastern city of Homel has handed a 16-month prison sentence to a man for his online comments that "insulted" a KGB officer who was killed in a police shootout at a Minsk apartment which also left an IT worker dead in late September last year.
The 31-year-old defendant, Alyaksey Kachanau, was sentenced after the Homel regional court found him guilty of insulting an authority and inciting hatred. Kachanau was released from custody after the sentence was pronounced as the judge ruled that the time he had spent in pretrial detention covered the penalty. In Belarus, one day in a pretrial detention cell is equal to two days in a penal colony.
Not much is known about the September 2021 shooting that resulted in the death of Andrey Zeltsar, a man working for a major U.S.-based IT company called EPAM, and KGB officer Dzmitry Fedasyuk.
Authorities claimed at the time that “an especially dangerous criminal” had opened fire on security officers after they showed up at his apartment looking for “individuals involved in terrorist activities.”
Belarus's authoritarian ruler, Alyaksandr Lukashenka, has slammed people who posted comments on social media networks praising Zeltsar and criticizing Fedasyuk, saying "we have all their accounts, and we can see who is who."
Belarus witnessed unprecedented anti-government protests that erupted after a presidential election in August 2020, in which Lukashenka claimed reelection.
Opposition groups say the vote was rigged, while many Western governments have refused to recognize Lukashenka as the winner.
Lukashenka's regime has since cracked down harshly on any sign of dissent.
Rights Watchdog Says Protesters In Tajikistan's Gorno-Badakhshan Region Denied Fair Trials
Human Rights Watch (HRW) has called on Tajik authorities to stop the "wrongful detention" of residents of the Central Asian nation's volatile Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region (GBAO), dozens of whom have been arrested since protests in May protests and "are facing closed, unfair trials."
In a statement issued on August 23, HRW said Tajik authorities had arrested and detained more than 200 residents in the GBAO, including at least 90 activists, on charges related to the protests and ensuing clashes. Some of those charged reportedly disappeared from Russia and were forcibly taken to the GBAO to face trial.
HRW's Central Asia researcher Syinat Sultanalieva said in the statement that dozens of activists and other natives of the restive region "are facing unfair trials behind closed doors without access to lawyers.”
“Without lawyers, defendants can't get a fair trial and are at greater risk of being tortured or otherwise mistreated,” Sultanalieva said.
The report comes a day after relatives of Salam Imomnazarov said the international judo master and son of one of the informal leaders of the GBAO had been sentenced to 16 years in prison for drug trafficking at the end of June.
Imomnazarov was detained at Dushanbe airport on February 19 as he returned from Turkey where he received medical treatment. He was charged, police said, because his name was mentioned by a drug dealer in 2015 during interrogation. Imomnazarov and his family have vehemently denied the charges.
HIs father, Imomnazar Imomnazarov, was killed in his house in Khorug in August 2012, a month after a government security operation was launched in the area that left at least 30 civilians, and 17 government soldiers were dead. Relatives blame the Tajik authorities for his death. The authorities deny any involvement.
One of Imomnazarov's relatives, speaking on condition of anonymity, told RFE/RL on August 22 that the family was not informed of the trial date, and that the only contact allowed was with his sister, who saw him for only 10-15 minutes before the verdict was handed down.
“He told his relatives not to appeal against the verdict because he does not believe he will get justice and considers appealing to a higher court to be useless,” the family member said, noting Imomnazarov had pleaded not guilty.
In 1999, Tajikistan joined the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which stipulates that everyone charged with a criminal offense is entitled to a fair and public hearing, has access to counsel and adequate time to prepare a defense, and is able to examine the evidence against them.
However, HRW says, the autonomous region has only seven lawyers who are officially registered as members of the GBAO Bar Association to cover the region's population of 250,000.
Lawyers from other regions of the country report being warned against taking up the cases of those arrested, while others fear retaliation. Several of those charged are reported to have been forcibly taken from Russia and brought to the region to face trial.
Deep tensions between the Tajik government and residents of the GBAO have simmered since a five-year civil war broke out shortly after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.
Protests are rare in the tightly controlled nation of 9.5 million where President Emomali Rahmon has ruled with an iron fist for nearly three decades.
The latest crackdown on activists in the GBAO followed protests initially sparked in mid-May by anger over the lack of an investigation into the 2021 death of an activist while in police custody and the refusal by regional authorities to consider the resignation of regional Governor Alisher Mirzonabot and Khorugh Mayor Rizo Nazarzoda.
The rallies intensified after one of the protesters, 29-year-old Zamir Nazrishoev, was killed by police on May 16, prompting the authorities to launch what they called a "counterterrorist operation."
The escalating violence in the region has sparked a call for restraint from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Western diplomatic missions in Tajikistan, and human rights groups.
Gordo-Badakhshan, a linguistically and ethnically distinct region, has been home to rebels who opposed government forces during the conflict in the 1990s.
The region's mountainous terrain makes travel difficult, while its economy suffers from unemployment, difficult living conditions, and high food prices.
“The Tajik courts have become a conveyor belt for churning out lengthy prison terms without due process for anyone linked to the May protests,” Sultanalieva said. “The Tajik authorities need to stop this injustice and uphold their international obligations to end wrongful detentions and to ensure fair trials.”
Russian Prosecutor Seeks Five Years In Prison For Anarchist Couple That Criticized FSB
CHELYABINSK, Russia -- The prosecution has asked a court to sentence a couple, who are self-declared anarchists, to five years in prison each for criticizing the Federal Security Service (FSB), the successor to the Soviet-era KGB, with a protest banner they unfurled at the agency's headquarters in 2018.
Pavel Chikov of the legal defense organization Agora wrote on Telegram on August 23 that the prosecutor at the high-profile trial asked the central district court of Chelyabinsk to sentence Dmitry Tsibukovsky and his wife, Anastasia Safonova, for placing a large banner with the words "FSB -- Main Terrorist” outside the security agency's headquarters in the city in 2018.
The prosecutor said the couple was guilty of "hooliganism motivated by political hatred."
Tsibukovsky and Safonova were initially arrested in 2018 after they placed the anti-FSB banner to express solidarity with a group of activists arrested in 2017-2018 for allegedly creating a terrorist group called Set (Network), with cells in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Penza, and Omsk, as well as in neighboring Belarus.
In September, the court sentenced Tsibukovsky to 2 1/2 years and Safonova to two years in prison for the same action, but a court of appeals quashed the sentences in November and sent the case back to investigators.
Before that, the case against Tsibukovsky and Safonova was thrown out twice after investigators failed to prove elements of a crime in the couple’s actions.
Tsibukovsky said earlier that he and Safonova were tortured while in custody.
Inaccurate Rain Forecast Sparks Political Storm In Hungary
Hungary's top two weather officials have been fired after a mistaken rain forecast prompted the postponement of a fireworks display that caused a political uproar.
What had been billed as "Europe's biggest fireworks display," scheduled for August 20 in the evening to celebrate St Stephen's Day -- the national holiday, was postponed by the government hours before the start after the National Meteorological Service issued an extreme weather warning.
The weather, however, stayed calm -- leading to the dismissal of the head and deputy head of the weather service, Kornelia Radics and Gyula Horvath.
The dismissals, announced by Minister of Technology and Industry Laszlo Palkovics, followed harsh criticism of the meteorological service in Hungary's government-aligned media.
The planned St. Stephen’s Day display was to depict “a condensed chronicle of a thousand years from the birth of Christian Hungary to the present day, focusing on the lessons of national values,” according to the event’s website.
It was billed as a “tableau of the great periods and significant moments of Hungarian history, emphasizing the important national values that can also provide a moral lesson for everyday life.”
Right-wing populist Prime Minister Viktor Orban has sought to promote an image of Hungary as a bastion protecting what he called Christian values and national traditions, and built a wall at its southern border in 2015 to prevent the transit of hundreds of thousands of refugees fleeing conflict in the Middle East.
But Orban's government has also been accused by the European Union -- of which Hungary is a member -- of corruption, nepotism, and anti-democratic tendencies.
Almost 100,000 people had signed a petition calling for the fireworks show to be annulled at a time of economic austerity and amid a war in neighboring Ukraine.
“In a country where the currency is weakening day by day while prices are rising, there is no place for such a luxurious spectacle,” the petition reads.
The meteorological service, meanwhile, on August 23 demanded the reinstatement of its chiefs, arguing that the government “ignored the scientifically accepted uncertainty inherent in meteorological forecasts.”
In 2006, five people were killed and more than 300 injured on St. Stephen's Day when strong storms with wind gusts of up to 100 kilometers per hour hit Budapest as around 1.5 million people had gathered to view the display.
With reporting by AP and BBC
IMAX Bans Use Of Its Cinema Equipment In Russia
Canada's IMAX Corporation, which left the Russian market in early June over Moscow’s ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, says it has now banned the use of its equipment in Russia.
Aleksei Vasyasin, director-general of Russia's united Cinema Park and Cinema Formula network, told the RBK media group on August 23 that theaters across the country have been banned from using IMAX technology and equipment without the company’s permission.
He added that Russian cinema networks are eligible to sue IMAX over the move if it fails to return to the Russian market by the end of the year.
IMAX is a proprietary system of high-resolution cameras, film formats, film projectors, and theaters known for having very large screens with a tall aspect ratio and steep stadium seating to increase the visual impact for the viewer.
Vasyasin said that the situation in Russia's cinema industry is currently worse than it was during the coronavirus pandemic because of the removal of Hollywood blockbusters from the Russian market and uncertainty over whether cinemas will get licenses to show Western-produced movies.
In March, shortly after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in late February, Disney, Warner Brothers, Sony, and Universal Pictures suspended the presentation of their films in Russia to protest against the move. Some of them later left the Russian market completely.
Industry analysts note that the banning of just two movies -- Batman and Morbius -- caused about 5 billion rubles ($83.6 million) in losses for cinemas in Russia. Since March, nearly 200 cinemas have closed in Russia and almost one-third of commercial cinema complexes have suspended operations.
The association of cinema owners have asked President Vladimir Putin for assistance as Chinese, Korean and Soviet-era movies had compensated for only about five percent of what they earned by showing major Hollywood films.
With reporting by RBK
Borrell Says Most Nations In Iran Talks Agree With EU Proposal
The European Union's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, says most countries that are part of discussions with Iran on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal say they agree with the bloc's latest proposal as all sides wait for the United States to respond after Tehran gave its opinion on the draft.
"Most of them agree, but I still don't have the answer from the United States, who I understand have to discuss it, and we expect during this week to receive an answer," Borrell said during an interview with Spain's national broadcaster TVE on August 23.
After the EU sent the proposed text to both Tehran and Washington in late July, Iran responded with several comments last week.
Washington says it is working as quickly as it can to put together an appropriate response to Tehran's comments on the draft text.
U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on August 22 that Washington said it was encouraged by Iran appearing to drop some of its demands, such as the lifting of the terrorism designation for Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), but added there were still outstanding issues that must be resolved.
Borrell said in the TVE interview that Iran has asked for a few adjustments to the EU proposal, which has not been made public. A day earlier, he commented that the answers Tehran gave to the draft were "reasonable" and that a new round of talks could be held as early as this week.
Iran reached the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in 2015 with the United States, France, Germany, Britain, Russia, and China. The deal saw Iran agree to limit its enrichment of uranium under the watch of UN inspectors in exchange for the lifting of most economic sanctions.
In 2018, Washington unilaterally withdrew from the nuclear pact under then-President Donald Trump, reintroducing crippling sanctions. Iran reacted by gradually backtracking on its obligations under the deal, such as uranium enrichment.
Negotiators from Iran, Russia, and the EU -- as well as the United States, indirectly -- resumed talks over Tehran’s nuclear deal on August 4 in Vienna after a months-long standstill in negotiations.
Iran has sought to obtain guarantees that no future U.S. president would renege on the JCPOA if it were revived.
However, President Joe Biden cannot provide such ironclad assurances because the deal is a political understanding rather than a legally binding treaty.
With reporting by TVE
Russian Internet Giant Yandex Sells Homepage, News To State-Controlled Rival VK
Russia's Internet giant Yandex has completed the sale of its news aggregator and Yandex.ru homepage to Kremlin-friendly rival VK, the owner of the eponymous social network -- a move likely to deal a further blow to Russians' access to independent media.
Under the deal finalized on August 23, Yandex is effectively ceding control of the distribution of online content to VK, whose owner Sogaz, is controlled by a long-time friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin. In return, Yandex is acquiring 100 percent of the VK-owned food delivery service Delivery Club. The deal was first announced in April.
Russia has sharply stepped up its already harsh clampdown on independent media after Moscow invaded Ukraine in February, passing a law banning what it calls "false information" about its military and stifling many media outlets' ability to broadcast uncensored news.
"The board and management of Yandex have concluded that the interests of the company's stakeholders...are best served by pursuing the strategic exit from its media businesses and shifting to a focus on other technologies and services," Yandex said in a statement.
“Following the completion of the transaction, the current main page with News and Zen will be renamed dzen.ru and will be further developed and controlled by VK (including control over the look and feel, content, etc.)," the statement said.
Yury Kovalchuk, whom Putin has publicly called a personal friend, indirectly controls a 32 percent stake in Sogaz along with his wife, making the couple the insurer’s largest shareholder. Sogaz in December purchased a controlling stake in VK for an undisclosed sum.
Kovalchuk is believed by some Kremlin observers to be the most influential person within Putin's entourage. He was sanctioned by the United States in 2014.
Since Putin came to power at the end of 1999, Kovalchuk has scooped up large swaths of Russia’s media industry, including more than a dozen TV stations, which he has used to bolster support for his patron.
One of the nation's key media assets outside Kovalchuk's control has been Yandex, often called "Russia's Google." The Internet company's news aggregator has become a key source of information for many Russians as they transition away from TV news.
That, in part, has made Yandex a regular target of government pressure.
The company has complied in recent years with Moscow's demands and restricted access to sites that have been banned by communications regulator Roskomnadzor, drawing criticism over its role in spreading and amplifying state propaganda.
Earlier this summer, Yandex opted to erase national borders from its Maps app in a bid to circumvent political pressure over where the software was drawing frontiers in Ukraine.
Jailed Kremlin critic Aleksey Navalny earlier this year accused Yandex of “a solid shameless lie” in claiming to display news on its homepage, given how its news feed amplifies state propaganda.
A number of senior Yandex executives have also been sanctioned by the EU -- although the company itself has, so far, evaded formal sanctions.
A former head of Yandex News, Lev Gershenzon, on March 1 described Yandex as a key element in hiding information about the conflict in Ukraine. Yandex has denied being complicit in censorship.
With reporting by Reuters and techcrunch.com
Russia Planning Attacks On Ukrainian Government Facilities, U.S. Warns Ahead Of Independence Day
Ukraine said Russia bombed the Zaporizhzhya region, home to Europe's largest nuclear power plant, where recent fighting has triggered fears of a catastrophic nuclear incident, as the United States warned that Moscow was planning attacks on infrastructure and government facilities to coincide with Ukraine's Independence day.
Ukraine's General Staff said on August 23 that Russian forces continued to rain rockets and artillery shells on Ukrainian cities, hitting Nikopol, Krivyi Rih and Synelnykovsky, all close to the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant.
Regional Governor Valentyn Reznichenko wrote on Telegram that at least four people were wounded in the attacks overnight.
In separate statements, the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv and a U.S. official both warned of Russian plans to strike civilian and government infrastructure in the coming days.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
“We have information that Russia is stepping up efforts to launch strikes against Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure and government facilities in the coming days," the unnamed official was quoted by Reuters as saying.
"Given Russia’s track record in Ukraine, we are concerned about the continued threat that Russian strikes pose to civilians and civilian infrastructure," the official said, adding that his statement was based on U.S. intelligence.
His warning came as Ukrainian authorities banned public celebrations in the capital, Kyiv, this week marking 31 years of independence from Soviet rule, citing a heightened threat of attack. Ukraine's Independence Day, on August 24, coincides with the six-month milestone of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has warned that Russia could do "something particularly nasty, something particularly cruel" this week.
Ukraine's intelligence service has warned of a possible increase in hacker attacks on Ukrainian sites on August 24.
Meanwhile, Polish President Andrzej Duda arrived in Kyiv on August 23 to discuss further support for Ukraine, including military aid, the head of his office, Pawel Szrot, said.
Separately, Moscow has requested a UN Security Council meeting be held on August 23 to discuss the situation at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant, Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti reported, citing Deputy Ambassador to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy.
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zaluzhniy says nearly 9,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed since Russia launched its ongoing unprovoked invasion half a year ago.
Both sides in the war have been extremely cautious in revealing any casualty figures. The last time Ukrainian officials announced losses in the armed forces was in April, when President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that up to 3,000 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed and 10,000 injured.
Moscow, meanwhile, classifies military deaths as state secrets and has rarely updated its official casualty figures. On March 25, the last time official figures were given, it said 1,351 Russian soldiers had been killed.
Ukrainian officials have put Russian losses at nearly 45,500 troops.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, AFP, dpa, and BBC
UN Rights Experts Call On Iran To Stop Persecution Of Baha'is, Other Religious Minorities
A group of UN rights experts have called on Iranian authorities to stop the persecution and harassment of religious minorities and end the use of religion to curtail the exercise of fundamental rights.
“We are deeply concerned at the increasing arbitrary arrests, and on occasions, enforced disappearances of members of the Baha’i faith and the destruction or confiscation of their properties, in what bears all the signs of a policy of systematic persecution,” the experts said in a statement published on August 22.
The UN experts said the acts were not isolated but formed part of a broader policy to target any dissenting belief or religious practice, including Christian converts, members of the Gonabadi dervish order, and atheists.
“The international community cannot remain silent while Iranian authorities use overbroad and vague national security and espionage charges to silence religious minorities or people with dissenting opinions, remove them from their homes, and effectively force them into internal displacement,” the experts said.
Baha’is face systematic persecution in Iran, where their faith is not recognized in the constitution.
In past weeks, Iranian authorities have ramped up their crackdown against Baha’is, arresting about a dozen individuals and raiding the homes and businesses of many others across Iran.
On August 2, the Baha’i International Community (BIC) reported that authorities had also destroyed six Baha’i homes and confiscated 20 hectares of land in the northern province of Mazandaran.
Iran’s Intelligence Ministry accused some of those arrested of being involved in espionage. The ministry did not provide any evidence to back up its claim, which was dismissed by the Baha’i International Community as "outright fabrications."
The UN experts called for the immediate and unconditional release of all individuals detained on the basis of their religious affiliation, and accountability for the systematic persecution of religious minorities by Iranian authorities.
Russia Requests UN Security Council Meeting On Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Plant
Russia has requested the UN Security Council hold a meeting on August 23 regarding the situation at Ukaine's Zaporizhzhya nuclear power station, Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti reported, citing Moscow's deputy ambassador to the UN, Dmitry Polyanskiy.
The power plant, Europe's largest, was captured by Russia in March, shortly after it invaded Ukraine on February 24. It has repeatedly come under fire in recent weeks, sparking fears of a nuclear disaster in a country still haunted by the legacy of the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster.
On August 22, U.S. President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged military restraint around the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant and called for inspectors with the UN's atomic energy agency to be allowed to visit the plant as soon as possible.
Ukrainian officials said Russia failed to heed the warning and again shelled areas near the plant overnight.
Russia’s parliament said on August 22 that it will hold a meeting later in the week to discuss the situation around the nuclear power plant.
In an official statement published on August 22, the parliament said a session of the Council of the State Duma will be held on August 25 to discuss "the threat to the safety of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant."
Russia doesn't deny it has troops located at the plant but has disputed claims it has shelled the area. Instead, Moscow blames Ukrainian forces for firing artillery shells in the area, which officials in Kyiv deny.
Based on reporting by Reuters and dpa
Two Iranian Political Prisoners Reportedly Put In Solitary After Objecting To Restrictions On Family Contacts
Iranian activists Abbas Vahedian Shahroudi and Javad Lal Mohammadi have been placed in solitary confinement after raising objections with officials at the Vakil Abad prison over the terms of family contact.
The Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), which covers human rights violations in Iran, reported on August 22 that the pair were transferred to solitary confinement recently after arguing with the head of the prison over restrictions on contact with their families and the requirement that all discussions with family members take place in the presence of the prison officers.
Vahedian and Mohammadi are among the 14 activists in Iran who have publicly called on Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to resign. They have demanded the implementation of a new political system that is framed by a new constitution securing the dignity of the people.
All 14 political activists were arrested after the publication of this letter in June 2019 and most have been handed lengthy prison sentences.
Criticism of Khamenei, who has the last say on almost every decision in the Islamic republic, is considered a red line in Iran. Those accused of crossing that red line often land in prison, where political prisoners are routinely held in solitary confinement and subjected to various forms of torture.
Abbas Vahedian Shahroudi, who is a teacher, is a well-known civil and labor activist. He has also was arrested, interrogated, and sentenced in 2018 on charges such as "acting against national security" and "collaborating with groups opposed to the regime."
Javad Lal Mohammadi is also a political activist and one of the signatories of the letter criticizing Khamenei. Mohammadi has been sentenced to a total of 21 years in prison.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda.
Bulgaria Says It's 'Inevitable' To Resume Talks With Gazprom On Gas Supplies
Bulgaria must hold talks with Russia's state-controlled energy giant Gazprom on the resumption of gas deliveries that were halted in April, interim Energy Minister Rossen Hristov said on August 22.
Hristov did not say when talks would take place. He said Sofia would hold talks with Azerbaijan this week to boost Azerbaijani gas supplies and would discuss such deliveries with Turkish gas traders.
"Given the demands of business and the trade unions, in reality, talks with Gazprom to renew supplies are inevitable," the minister said.
Gazprom cut the deliveries to Bulgaria on April 27 as Sofia refused to pay for gas in rubles following a new scheme floated by President Vladimir Putin as a form of reprisal for the international sanctions that followed Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The contract between Gazprom Export and Bulgargaz expires at the end of the year.
The previous government led by Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said it had notified Gazprom every month that Sofia was willing to pay for the gas in U.S. dollars as specified in the contract, but that there was no answer from Gazprom.
With reporting by Reuters
Official Says Nearly 10,000 Cryptocurrency Mining Devices Seized In Iran
Iranian authorities have announced the seizure of 9,404 illegal cryptocurrency mining devices in Tehran since the end of March.
Kambiz Nazerian, head of Tehran Electricity Distribution Company, said on August 22 that the mining devices were discovered by inspectors in different districts of the Iranian capital.
In recent years, Iranian authorities have regularly announced the discovery of illegal cryptocurrency mining devices in different parts of the country.
Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are created through a process known as mining, where powerful computers compete to solve complex mathematical formulas or puzzles. The process requires vast amounts of electricity.
Some of the cryptomining units operating in Iran are reportedly based in locations such as schools and mosques that receive electricity for free.
Media reports have suggested cryptocurrency mining is increasing in Iran due to the relatively low electricity costs in the country, where it is heavily subsidized. U.S. sanctions that bar Iran from accessing the international financial system have reportedly also contributed to the increase in mining activities and the use of cryptocurrencies.
In 2018, Washington unilaterally withdrew from the 2015 nuclear pact under then-President Donald Trump, reintroducing crippling sanctions against Iran that have led to a shrinking economy and the collapse of the national currency, the rial.
The fall in the value of Iran's currency in recent years has made people inclined towards digital currencies.
The blockchain technology used in digital currencies allows financial transactions to be made quickly and securely while avoiding large banks.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Kyiv Says Almost 9,000 Ukrainian Soldiers Have Been Killed In Its War With Russia
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zaluzhniy says nearly 9,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed since Russia launched its ongoing unprovoked invasion almost six months ago.
Speaking at forum on August 22, Zaluzhniy said the entire country, and not just the army, is taking part in the war, as children and wives have seen their fathers and husbands "go to the front lines and are maybe among the nearly 9,000 heroes who have been killed" in battle.
Both sides in the war have been extremely cautious in revealing any casualty figures since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.
The last time Ukrainian officials announced losses in the armed forces was in April, when President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that up to 3,000 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed and 10,000 injured.
Moscow, meanwhile, classifies military deaths as state secrets and has rarely updated its official casualty figures. On March 25, the last time official figures were given, it said 1,351 Russian soldiers had been killed.
Ukrainian officials have put Russian losses at nearly 45,500 troops.
Based on reporting by Interfax, Korrespopndent.net, and 24TV
Russian Security Service Blames Ukraine For Death Of Putin Ally's Daughter; Kyiv Rejects Accusation
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has accused Ukraine's secret service of carrying out the bombing that killed the daughter of prominent Kremlin-connected far-right ideologue Aleksandr Dugin, a vocal supporter of and propagandist for Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Kyiv has vehemently denied any connection to the death of Darya Dugina, who was killed when the car she was traveling in exploded in the Moscow region on August 20.
The FSB claimed in a statement on August 22 that the "perpetrator" of the crime is a Ukrainian who then left the country through Estonia. It did not provide any evidence to back up its claim.
Some analysts cast doubt on the Russian claim, noting that the closest Estonian border crossing to Moscow is almost 770 kilometers to the northeast, a drive that would take about 10 hours. They added that such an escape would also mean the person passed out of Russia and into Estonia without resistance at the border.
The official state news agency TASS quoted an unnamed enforcement agency source as saying the bomb was activated remotely but gave no further details.
Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak denied that Kyiv was behind Dugina's death immediately after it was reported, and reiterated the point in a tweet on August 22 saying attempts to blame Ukraine for the incident are "useless."
Russia's Investigative Committee has said it has opened a murder case and is carrying out forensic examinations to try to determine exactly what happened.
The U.S. State Department said on August 22 that the United States unequivocally condemns the intentional targeting of civilians anywhere, when asked about the killing of Dugina.
Speaking at a daily press briefing, spokesperson Ned Price declined to say whether Washington knew who was behind the attack but said there was no doubt that Russians would put forward "certain conclusions."
According to family members and quoted by the Russian media Dugin and his daughter, who is described as a journalist and political analyst, had been attending a festival outside Moscow and he had decided to switch cars at the last minute.
In a statement released by a close associate on August 22, Dugin described his daughter as a “rising star" who was “treacherously killed by enemies of Russia.”
“Our hearts are longing not just for revenge and retaliation; it would be too petty, not in Russia's style,” Dugin wrote. “We need only victory.”
In a message to her family released by the Kremlin on August 22, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Dugina’s killing was “a vile crime.”
Dugin is a far-right Russian author and ideologue described as being the architect or "spiritual guide" to Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
He has long called for the absorption of Ukraine into Russia and is one of the main ideologues of Russia's Neo-Eurasianist movement, which has been described by political scientists as fascist for promoting an extreme right-wing view of Russia’s place on the international stage that some have said resembles Nazism.
Putin has sometimes echoed Dugin's expansionist language and views, and while the extent of the ideologue's influence on the Kremlin is unclear, he is sometimes described as "Putin's Brain."
Both Dugin and his daughter have loudly backed the war against Ukraine.
Dugin was put on a Western sanctions list after Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, a move he also backed.
Dugina was a political commentator for the International Eurasian Movement, which is led by her father.
In March, the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned Dugina for "acting or purporting to act for or on behalf of the United World International (UWI) website, whose chief editor she was.
The Treasury said Dugina also contributed to a UWI article suggesting that Ukraine would "perish" if it was admitted to NATO.
With reporting by RIA Novosti, AFP, and TASS
EU Is Considering Military Training Program For Ukrainian Forces
The European Union will discuss launching a major training program for Ukrainian forces in neighboring countries, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on August 22.
Speaking at a press conference in the northern Spanish city of Santander, Borrell said the move will be discussed next week at a meeting of EU defense ministers in Prague.
"Of course, it would be a big mission," he said, adding "any mission has to be up to the level of the conflict."
Military equipment and intelligence data provided by the United States and Western Europe have helped Ukrainian forces to slow -- but not stall -- the advance of Russian forces in eastern Ukraine and along the Black Sea coast.
"It seems reasonable that a war that is lasting and looks set to last requires an effort not only in terms of supplies of material," Borrell said.
"This is what is being discussed among the member states and will be discussed politically next week," he said, without giving other details.
Based on reporting by AFP and Reuters
Russia's Wording On Ukraine Invasion Limits Its Coercive Powers, Says British Intelligence
Russia may be hindering its ability to recruit and keep soldiers by insisting on calling its invasion of Ukraine a "special military operation" instead of officially designating it a war, Britain's Ministry of Defense said in its daily intelligence bulletin on August 22.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
It says Russia appears to be increasingly struggling to motivate auxiliary forces who fight alongside regular troops in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, pointing to a reported case of insubordination in Luhansk, where earlier this month a military unit of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) reportedly refused to take part in fighting in the neighboring Donetsk region.
Despite being threatened and intimidated by senior commanders, the fighters said they were unwilling to fight in Donetsk, claiming they had fulfilled their duty in securing the LPR’s control over all of the Luhansk region.
British intelligence said Moscow's powers in cases involving a refusal to fight are limited because it cannot apply the same legal coercion as in the case of an officially declared conflict.
In the absence of coercive means, the bulletin suggests, commanders are probably resorting to offering direct financial incentives to the irregular fighters.
Noted Belarusian Blogger Gets Two Years In Prison For Allegedly Insulting Lukashenka
Well-known Belarusian blogger Andrey Byalyauski has been sentenced to two years in prison for allegedly insulting authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka with his postings on social media.
The Minsk-based Vyasna human rights center said Judge Anton Dudal pronounced the verdict and sentence for the 45-year-old blogger on August 22, after a trial behind closed doors that lasted only a couple of hours.
Byalyauski's project -- I Have A Question on TikTok and YouTube -- raises social, economic, and political issues and is well-known among Belarusian Internet users. He was arrested in late April and accused of insulting Lukashenka.
After Byalyauski's arrest, his account on TikTok was taken over by Belarusian law enforcement officials.
Byalyauski is one of dozens in Belarus who have faced trials since the election, which the opposition claims was rigged, as authorities have brutally suppressed dissent in any form.
The crackdown was evident again on August 22 as police in the capital, Minsk, arrested 57-year-old businessman Syarhey Mirharodzki, his 55-year-old wife, Ala, and their 24-year-old son Serafim.
The newspaper Nasha Niva reported that the trio was arrested for their participation in anti-Lukashenka rallies after the presidential poll results were announced in 2020.
Rights activists and opposition politicians say the poll was rigged to extend Lukashenka's rule. Thousands have been detained during countrywide protests and there have been credible reports of torture and ill-treatment by security forces. Several people have died during the crackdown.
Many of Belarus's opposition leaders have been arrested or forced to leave the country, while Lukashenka has refused to negotiate with the opposition.
The United States, the European Union, and several other countries have refused to acknowledge Lukashenka as the winner of the vote and imposed several rounds of sanctions on him and his regime, citing election fraud and the police crackdown.
